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After Sunday’s optional skate in Calgary, Jim Hiller discussed William Nylander reaching 300 goals, the Nylander-Paul-Marchenko line, the power play’s execution, Chris Tanev’s progress toward a return, and his confidence in the goaltending.

With Nylander reaching 300 goals, what do you make of the arc of his career and what he brings to this team?

Hiller: First of all, what an accomplishment. 300 goals and passed a great Leaf in Rick Vaive. I hope he gets another 300. That’s what I’m thinking about. He’s had a great career so far. Been obviously a real popular Leaf, but I think he’s got lots left. That’s what I’m more focused on.

What do you like about the line with Nylander, Paul, and Marchenko?

Hiller: Willie and Marchenko are very dynamic offensively. Both great skaters, great shots. There’s a lot there. I like Pauly in between. He can make plays, and he spends time playing a little more defense than the other two. Sometimes, you need that to make up a line. You need the different parts. Paulie does a good job that way for them.

With this being the Leafs’ last visit to this building, what’s your favorite Saddledome memory?

Hiller: I think I played my first NHL game here in this rink, so that would have to be it. That was way back in ’92. I think I’m right about that. I should know that for sure, shouldn’t I? It’s been a long time, but I believe that was it.

What do you remember about it?

Hiller: It was great. You’re out there, and it’s the NHL. It’s the greatest thing in the world to be part of the NHL.

It was a relatively new building back then.

Hiller: It was. I think it was one of the nicest. At that time, here and Joe Louis were the two big rinks everybody was talking about as being the nicest rinks back then. Times have changed, and it looks like a beautiful building going up next door here.

It didn’t take long to score the power-play goal last night. What are you liking about how that unit is operating?

Hiller: A lot of our goals so far have been on broken plays, more improvisational plays.

I liked that one. We zipped it around, and we hit seam, seam, over, one-timer. That’s how you draw it up. That’s how you’d like to see it go in. That was one of the rare ones where we actually just executed out of different spots. That’ll help the guys feel good.

But there are five really good players out there, and they just seem to be able to find things right now.

Why did you opt for an optional or off-ice day instead of a full practice?

Hiller: We’re in a stretch of nine in 16 days. We understand the priority is going to be tomorrow night.

After the long day of travel, and a hard-fought game last night, with our strength and conditioning team, we can still get what we would get on the ice as far as getting their heart rates where they need to be and that sort of thing. Sometimes, just not having to go on the ice and put the gear on is a good benefit, too.

Can you offer an update on Tanev and Tavares?

Hiller: There’s no real update. Obviously, it looks like Chris is closer than John with him out on the ice. That’s always a good sign when you start seeing the players get on the ice. I see he’s doing some one-on-ones, not heavy contact, but those are important steps. We’re happy to have him doing that.

What have you thought about Vinni Lettieri’s play at this level so far?

Hiller: We know he’s a scorer, certainly in the American League, but he’s played very responsibly. He’s a veteran player now as far as age. He understands he’s not going to come up here and just be the scorer, despite scoring last night. He’s got to play the game the right way, be in the right spots, and that’s what I’ve seen. A very responsible player.

He gets into a fight with—what’s his name? I’m forgetting. Number five from Edmonton last night.

Connor Murphy.

Hiller: Kind of out of his weight class, but still willing to do that. It just shows you a guy who’s willing to do whatever it takes to try to help contribute and stay with the team.

Is there any chance Chris Tanev plays on the trip, or is it more about keeping him with the team?

Hiller: I don’t even know that. Because he can do a little bit more, we wanted to have him out here with the team, with our coaches, skating with our guys and getting him closer to the team environment.

What’s your sense of Sergei Bobrovsky? His save percentage last game was his lowest of the season. Where do you feel he’s at?

Hiller: They had some pretty good looks in that game, too. Save percentage, for me, can be deceiving at times.

He’s fine. Like I said, guys, we like our goaltending tandem. We said that when the season started. I’ll say that now. I’ll say that all season. Those are two proven veteran goaltenders who I think give us a great one-two punch.