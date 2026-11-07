Ahead of Saturday’s game against Montreal, Jim Hiller confirmed that John Tavares and Jack Roslovic will play, explained the decision to dress Artur Akhtyamov as the backup, and discussed the Leafs’ blue-line scoring and Dakota Joshua’s fit with Gavin McKenna.

Is John Tavares good to go tonight?

Hiller: John and Roslovic both will play, yep.

The Habs had a bit of a hiccup against Winnipeg the other night, but generally, they seem to be on a bit of a roll. What stands out about the challenge tonight?

Hiller: They’re a good team. They proved that last year and had a good run in the playoffs. I think a good playoff run just really helps the team get to the next level. You understand how hard hockey is at that time of the year, and you can carry that over. And their first line right now is strong, right?

Do you intend to rest one of your goalies by dressing a different backup?

Hiller: Yeah, we’re going to do that. Akhtyamov will back up tonight.

What did you see the last time you did that that led to success?

Hiller: I don’t know. It’s hard to know if it’s measurable on a one-off, and it’s probably hard to measure in any case. It just seems to make sense to prioritize rest, and we have a very capable goalie in Arty. For our organization right now, it works.

With two practice days and a day off this week, what sort of impact are you hoping that will have tonight?

Hiller: We’ve talked about this. We haven’t practiced a lot. We were able to touch on a couple of things that we really felt we needed to touch up. It’s been a good week for us. You hope it translates into tonight, and we see some things.

In the Utah game, we did not have our legs early. We saw that we got better as the game went on, but we need to start with that same energy in the first period tonight.

What’s been your sense of Oliver Ekman-Larsson this season? Where do you think he’s at?

Hiller: He’s been up and down, like most of our players. We’ve been a little bit inconsistent. But when O’s on his game — and we’ve seen that plenty this year — he’s a very, very important player for us. Just generally, our consistency as a team could be better.

We’ve got him on the power play now. He’s penalty killing. He’s given us some good minutes here lately.

What do you like about having two defensemen on the second power-play unit?

Hiller: Depending on how long the first unit goes, sometimes it’s nice when the other team is bringing their guy out of the box that you have two D on the ice, because it can get dangerous in a hurry. A lot of shorthanded goals happen late in that scenario, or it turns into five-on-five, but you have tired people out there and sometimes a forward.

Listen, we’re trying to score, but that’s always an added benefit. There’s less chaos on the bench when you have two D out there. But we like O. He’s got a long history of playing the power play. He’s got a great wrist shot when he gets that opportunity to sift it in.

We’ve asked you a lot about Darren Raddysh not scoring, but you haven’t gotten a lot of goals from the defense generally. How much room do you see for growth there?

Hiller: I think they’re going to come. If you look at the players, just look at their track records. We’ve got a veteran D corps. Mo scores, Raddy scores, McCabe scores, and O scores. There are a lot of guys who have scored a number of goals in the NHL as D. We’re looking forward to that punch. The nights that Stecher scored… I think he had two game-winning goals in a row, right? And they both came from the D.

Dakota Joshua was talking about how Gavin McKenna can make plays you don’t see coming. It’s been a limited sample, but what have you liked about Joshua and McKenna together?

Hiller: They played together in Vancouver, and we didn’t start that way. We switched that way. The second period was outstanding, I think, for Gavin, just like his third period.

We’re just hoping, now that John’s in, we can get some chemistry. The lines have been all over the place through these injuries. We just want to try to get that settled down and try to find some chemistry in four lines.

There are two big bodies. Give Gavin the puck, let him do his thing, and those guys should be in and around the net.

Is there any update on Kirill Marchenko?

Hiller: No, I don’t have one. No.

Toronto vs. Montreal - November 7

Maple Leafs Projected Lines

Select a player name to view their card (must be on active NHL roster).

Forwards

LineLeft WingCentreRight Wing
153Easton Cowan 34Auston Matthews 96Jack Roslovic
291John Tavares 20Nick Paul 88William Nylander
381Dakota Joshua 15Colton Sissons 92Gavin McKenna
424Brandon Duhaime 73Teddy Blueger 19Zack MacEwen
Scratch71Vinni Lettieri

Defense

PairLeft DefenseRight Defense
122Jake McCabe 43Darren Raddysh
244Morgan Rielly 8Chris Tanev
395Oliver Ekman-Larsson 28Troy Stecher
Scratch36Dakota Mermis

Goaltenders

72Sergei Bobrovsky Starter
41Anthony Stolarz Backup

Injuries Or Other Absences

PlayerStatus
86Kirill Marchenko Week-to-week injury
83Marshall Rifai Week-to-week injury
3Nick Blankenburg Week-to-week injury
18Miles Wood IR
11Max DomiLong-term Injury
34
Maple Leafs player card

Auston Matthews 🇺🇸

C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 3 in · 214 lb

Age: 29 · Born 1997-09-17 · San Ramon, CA, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $13,250,000 (2028 - UFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
17GP 11G 15A 26PTS 9+/- 3.0SOG/GP
52.6%5v5 CF% 60.7%5v5 GF% 1.53PTS/GP 54.8%FO%
20:34TOI/GP16:42EVTOI/GP3:32PPTOI/GP0:19PKTOI/GP
24
Maple Leafs player card

Brandon Duhaime 🇺🇸

LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 213 lb

Age: 29 · Born 1997-05-22 · Coral Springs, FL, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $2,600,000 (2029 - UFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
17GP 1G 3A 4PTS 1+/- 0.8SOG/GP
49.0%5v5 CF% 55.5%5v5 GF% 0.24PTS/GP 33.3%FO%
11:54TOI/GP9:42EVTOI/GP0:01PPTOI/GP2:11PKTOI/GP
15
Maple Leafs player card

Colton Sissons 🇨🇦

C/RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 1 in · 207 lb

Age: 33 · Born 1993-11-05 · North Vancouver, BC, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,250,000 (2028 - UFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
17GP 2G 3A 5PTS 0+/- 1.0SOG/GP
46.8%5v5 CF% 47.3%5v5 GF% 0.29PTS/GP 59.8%FO%
14:58TOI/GP11:59EVTOI/GP0:02PPTOI/GP2:57PKTOI/GP
81
Maple Leafs player card

Dakota Joshua 🇺🇸

LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 3 in · 218 lb

Age: 30 · Born 1996-05-15 · Dearborn, MI, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,250,000 (2028 - UFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
2GP 0G 0A 0PTS 0+/- 2.5SOG/GP
58.6%5v5 CF% 50.0%5v5 GF% 0.00PTS/GP
11:24TOI/GP11:24EVTOI/GP0:00PPTOI/GP0:00PKTOI/GP
53
Maple Leafs player card

Easton Cowan 🇨🇦

LW/RW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 0 in · 189 lb

Age: 21 · Born 2005-05-20 · Mount Brydges, ON, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $900,000 (2028 - RFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
17GP 6G 8A 14PTS 5+/- 2.1SOG/GP
48.1%5v5 CF% 57.6%5v5 GF% 0.82PTS/GP 40.0%FO%
15:32TOI/GP13:51EVTOI/GP0:59PPTOI/GP0:42PKTOI/GP
92
Maple Leafs player card

Gavin McKenna 🇨🇦

LW · Shoots: L · 5 ft 11 in · 164 lb

Age: 18 · Born 2007-12-20 · Whitehorse, YT, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $1,075,000 (2029 - RFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
17GP 5G 6A 11PTS -6+/- 1.8SOG/GP
43.3%5v5 CF% 33.3%5v5 GF% 0.65PTS/GP
13:51TOI/GP11:19EVTOI/GP2:32PPTOI/GP0:00PKTOI/GP
96
Maple Leafs player card

Jack Roslovic 🇺🇸

RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 1 in · 195 lb

Age: 29 · Born 1997-01-29 · Columbus, OH, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,000,000 (2028 - UFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
17GP 8G 10A 18PTS 3+/- 2.5SOG/GP
52.1%5v5 CF% 59.2%5v5 GF% 1.06PTS/GP 35.5%FO%
16:49TOI/GP15:17EVTOI/GP1:29PPTOI/GP0:03PKTOI/GP
91
Maple Leafs player card

John Tavares 🇨🇦

C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 1 in · 211 lb

Age: 36 · Born 1990-09-20 · Mississauga, ON, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,389,280 (2029 - UFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
7GP 2G 5A 7PTS -5+/- 2.4SOG/GP
44.1%5v5 CF% 30.7%5v5 GF% 1.00PTS/GP 60.4%FO%
16:31TOI/GP13:02EVTOI/GP3:28PPTOI/GP0:01PKTOI/GP
86
Maple Leafs player card

Kirill Marchenko 🇷🇺

RW/LW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 3 in · 201 lb

Age: 26 · Born 2000-07-21 · Barnaul, RUS

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,850,000 (2033 - UFA)

Injury Status: Week-to-week injury

Current Linemates: N/A

2026–27 NHL regular season
14GP 6G 8A 14PTS -3+/- 2.5SOG/GP
48.1%5v5 CF% 46.6%5v5 GF% 1.00PTS/GP
17:37TOI/GP14:07EVTOI/GP3:30PPTOI/GP0:00PKTOI/GP
18
Maple Leafs player card

Miles Wood 🇺🇸

LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 209 lb

Age: 31 · Born 1995-09-13 · Buffalo, NY, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $2,500,000 (2029 - UFA)

Injury Status: IR

Current Linemates: N/A

2026–27 NHL regular season

No NHL regular-season stats recorded for 2026–27.
20
Maple Leafs player card

Nick Paul 🇨🇦

C/LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 3 in · 225 lb

Age: 31 · Born 1995-03-20 · Mississauga, ON, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,150,000 (2029 - UFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
17GP 2G 4A 6PTS -4+/- 0.9SOG/GP
42.8%5v5 CF% 38.0%5v5 GF% 0.35PTS/GP 45.9%FO%
16:19TOI/GP13:28EVTOI/GP0:43PPTOI/GP2:08PKTOI/GP
73
Maple Leafs player card

Teddy Blueger 🇱🇻

C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 0 in · 185 lb

Age: 32 · Born 1994-08-15 · Riga, LVA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $2,500,000 (2028 - UFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
17GP 2G 2A 4PTS 0+/- 1.1SOG/GP
46.6%5v5 CF% 46.6%5v5 GF% 0.24PTS/GP 51.1%FO%
13:11TOI/GP10:07EVTOI/GP0:01PPTOI/GP3:03PKTOI/GP
71
Maple Leafs player card

Vinni Lettieri 🇺🇸

RW · Shoots: R · 5 ft 10 in · 184 lb

Age: 31 · Born 1995-02-06 · Excelsior, MN, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $850,000 (2027 - UFA)

Current Linemates: N/A

2026–27 NHL regular season
8GP 1G 0A 1PTS -2+/- 1.0SOG/GP
35.3%5v5 CF% 33.3%5v5 GF% 0.13PTS/GP 100.0%FO%
9:54TOI/GP8:57EVTOI/GP0:56PPTOI/GP0:01PKTOI/GP
88
Maple Leafs player card

William Nylander 🇸🇪

RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 0 in · 200 lb

Age: 30 · Born 1996-05-01 · Calgary, AB, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $11,500,000 (2032 - UFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
17GP 10G 11A 21PTS -1+/- 2.9SOG/GP
43.7%5v5 CF% 43.3%5v5 GF% 1.24PTS/GP 34.8%FO%
20:11TOI/GP16:18EVTOI/GP3:24PPTOI/GP0:29PKTOI/GP
19
Maple Leafs player card

Zack MacEwen 🇨🇦

RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 4 in · 226 lb

Age: 30 · Born 1996-07-08 · Charlottetown, PE, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $875,000 (2027 - UFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
11GP 2G 2A 4PTS -1+/- 1.2SOG/GP
56.1%5v5 CF% 50.0%5v5 GF% 0.36PTS/GP 50.0%FO%
7:54TOI/GP7:54EVTOI/GP0:00PPTOI/GP0:00PKTOI/GP
8
Maple Leafs player card

Chris Tanev 🇨🇦

D · Shoots: R · 6 ft 3 in · 199 lb

Age: 36 · Born 1989-12-20 · Toronto, ON, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,500,000 (2031 - UFA)

Current Partner:

2026–27 NHL regular season
8GP 0G 1A 1PTS 3+/- 0.4SOG/GP
44.7%5v5 CF% 66.6%5v5 GF% 0.13PTS/GP
17:41TOI/GP14:15EVTOI/GP0:02PPTOI/GP3:24PKTOI/GP
36
Maple Leafs player card

Dakota Mermis 🇺🇸

D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 0 in · 197 lb

Age: 32 · Born 1994-01-05 · Alton, IL, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $812,500 (2027 - UFA)

Current Partner: N/A

2026–27 NHL regular season
3GP 0G 0A 0PTS 1+/- 0.3SOG/GP
47.0%5v5 CF% 60.0%5v5 GF% 0.00PTS/GP
12:36TOI/GP11:23EVTOI/GP0:02PPTOI/GP1:11PKTOI/GP
43
Maple Leafs player card

Darren Raddysh 🇨🇦

D · Shoots: R · 6 ft 1 in · 204 lb

Age: 30 · Born 1996-02-28 · Toronto, ON, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $8,500,000 (2034 - UFA)

Current Partner:

2026–27 NHL regular season
17GP 0G 9A 9PTS -4+/- 2.4SOG/GP
47.1%5v5 CF% 44.8%5v5 GF% 0.53PTS/GP
23:37TOI/GP19:22EVTOI/GP3:32PPTOI/GP0:43PKTOI/GP
22
Maple Leafs player card

Jake McCabe 🇺🇸

D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 1 in · 205 lb

Age: 33 · Born 1993-10-12 · Eau Claire, WI, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,513,102 (2030 - UFA)

Current Partner:

2026–27 NHL regular season
17GP 0G 3A 3PTS 0+/- 1.0SOG/GP
42.5%5v5 CF% 40.9%5v5 GF% 0.18PTS/GP
19:44TOI/GP15:59EVTOI/GP0:04PPTOI/GP3:42PKTOI/GP
83
Maple Leafs player card

Marshall Rifai 🇨🇦

D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 211 lb

Age: 28 · Born 1998-03-16 · Beaconsfield, QC, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $850,000 (2027 - UFA)

Injury Status: Week-to-week injury

Current Partner: N/A

2026–27 NHL regular season
2GP 1G 0A 1PTS 0+/- 1.0SOG/GP
27.9%5v5 CF% 50.0%5v5 GF% 0.50PTS/GP
14:09TOI/GP13:38EVTOI/GP0:05PPTOI/GP0:27PKTOI/GP
44
Maple Leafs player card

Morgan Rielly 🇨🇦

D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 1 in · 224 lb

Age: 32 · Born 1994-03-09 · Vancouver, BC, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $7,500,000 (2030 - UFA)

Current Partner:

2026–27 NHL regular season
17GP 0G 12A 12PTS 0+/- 1.2SOG/GP
49.9%5v5 CF% 52.9%5v5 GF% 0.71PTS/GP
19:31TOI/GP17:36EVTOI/GP1:01PPTOI/GP0:54PKTOI/GP
3
Maple Leafs player card

Nick Blankenburg 🇺🇸

D · Shoots: R · 5 ft 9 in · 179 lb

Age: 28 · Born 1998-05-12 · Washington, MI, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $1,400,000 (2027 - RFA)

Injury Status: Week-to-week injury

Current Partner: N/A

2026–27 NHL regular season
6GP 1G 0A 1PTS -3+/- 1.0SOG/GP
51.2%5v5 CF% 37.5%5v5 GF% 0.17PTS/GP
13:05TOI/GP12:32EVTOI/GP0:30PPTOI/GP0:03PKTOI/GP
95
Maple Leafs player card

Oliver Ekman-Larsson 🇸🇪

D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 191 lb

Age: 35 · Born 1991-07-17 · Karlskrona, SWE

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,500,000 (2028 - UFA)

Current Partner:

2026–27 NHL regular season
17GP 0G 1A 1PTS -3+/- 0.8SOG/GP
49.2%5v5 CF% 43.4%5v5 GF% 0.06PTS/GP
17:47TOI/GP15:38EVTOI/GP0:24PPTOI/GP1:45PKTOI/GP
28
Maple Leafs player card

Troy Stecher 🇨🇦

D · Shoots: R · 5 ft 11 in · 184 lb

Age: 32 · Born 1994-04-07 · Richmond, BC, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $1,350,000 (2028 - UFA)

Current Partner:

2026–27 NHL regular season
17GP 2G 3A 5PTS 7+/- 1.1SOG/GP
48.2%5v5 CF% 55.1%5v5 GF% 0.29PTS/GP
19:12TOI/GP15:58EVTOI/GP0:04PPTOI/GP3:10PKTOI/GP
41
Maple Leafs player card

Anthony Stolarz 🇺🇸

G · Catches: L · 6 ft 6 in · 248 lb

Age: 32 · Born 1994-01-20 · Edison, NJ, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,750,000 (2030 - UFA)

2026–27 NHL regular season
6GP 5W 1L 0OTL 2.66GAA .910SV%
72
Maple Leafs player card

Sergei Bobrovsky 🇷🇺

G · Catches: L · 6 ft 2 in · 187 lb

Age: 38 · Born 1988-09-20 · Novokuznetsk, RUS

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $7,000,000 (2029 - UFA)

2026–27 NHL regular season
11GP 3W 6L 2OTL 3.27GAA .889SV%

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