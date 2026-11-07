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Ahead of Saturday’s game against Montreal, Jim Hiller confirmed that John Tavares and Jack Roslovic will play, explained the decision to dress Artur Akhtyamov as the backup, and discussed the Leafs’ blue-line scoring and Dakota Joshua’s fit with Gavin McKenna.

Is John Tavares good to go tonight?

Hiller: John and Roslovic both will play, yep.

The Habs had a bit of a hiccup against Winnipeg the other night, but generally, they seem to be on a bit of a roll. What stands out about the challenge tonight?

Hiller: They’re a good team. They proved that last year and had a good run in the playoffs. I think a good playoff run just really helps the team get to the next level. You understand how hard hockey is at that time of the year, and you can carry that over. And their first line right now is strong, right?

Do you intend to rest one of your goalies by dressing a different backup?

Hiller: Yeah, we’re going to do that. Akhtyamov will back up tonight.

What did you see the last time you did that that led to success?

Hiller: I don’t know. It’s hard to know if it’s measurable on a one-off, and it’s probably hard to measure in any case. It just seems to make sense to prioritize rest, and we have a very capable goalie in Arty. For our organization right now, it works.

With two practice days and a day off this week, what sort of impact are you hoping that will have tonight?

Hiller: We’ve talked about this. We haven’t practiced a lot. We were able to touch on a couple of things that we really felt we needed to touch up. It’s been a good week for us. You hope it translates into tonight, and we see some things.

In the Utah game, we did not have our legs early. We saw that we got better as the game went on, but we need to start with that same energy in the first period tonight.

What’s been your sense of Oliver Ekman-Larsson this season? Where do you think he’s at?

Hiller: He’s been up and down, like most of our players. We’ve been a little bit inconsistent. But when O’s on his game — and we’ve seen that plenty this year — he’s a very, very important player for us. Just generally, our consistency as a team could be better.

We’ve got him on the power play now. He’s penalty killing. He’s given us some good minutes here lately.

What do you like about having two defensemen on the second power-play unit?

Hiller: Depending on how long the first unit goes, sometimes it’s nice when the other team is bringing their guy out of the box that you have two D on the ice, because it can get dangerous in a hurry. A lot of shorthanded goals happen late in that scenario, or it turns into five-on-five, but you have tired people out there and sometimes a forward.

Listen, we’re trying to score, but that’s always an added benefit. There’s less chaos on the bench when you have two D out there. But we like O. He’s got a long history of playing the power play. He’s got a great wrist shot when he gets that opportunity to sift it in.

We’ve asked you a lot about Darren Raddysh not scoring, but you haven’t gotten a lot of goals from the defense generally. How much room do you see for growth there?

Hiller: I think they’re going to come. If you look at the players, just look at their track records. We’ve got a veteran D corps. Mo scores, Raddy scores, McCabe scores, and O scores. There are a lot of guys who have scored a number of goals in the NHL as D. We’re looking forward to that punch. The nights that Stecher scored… I think he had two game-winning goals in a row, right? And they both came from the D.

Dakota Joshua was talking about how Gavin McKenna can make plays you don’t see coming. It’s been a limited sample, but what have you liked about Joshua and McKenna together?

Hiller: They played together in Vancouver, and we didn’t start that way. We switched that way. The second period was outstanding, I think, for Gavin, just like his third period.

We’re just hoping, now that John’s in, we can get some chemistry. The lines have been all over the place through these injuries. We just want to try to get that settled down and try to find some chemistry in four lines.

There are two big bodies. Give Gavin the puck, let him do his thing, and those guys should be in and around the net.

Is there any update on Kirill Marchenko?

Hiller: No, I don’t have one. No.

Toronto vs. Montreal - November 7 Maple Leafs Projected Lines Select a player name to view their card (must be on active NHL roster). Forwards Line Left Wing Centre Right Wing 1 53 Easton Cowan Cowan i 34 Auston Matthews Matthews i 96 Jack Roslovic Roslovic i 2 91 John Tavares Tavares i 20 Nick Paul Paul i 88 William Nylander Nylander i 3 81 Dakota Joshua Joshua i 15 Colton Sissons Sissons i 92 Gavin McKenna McKenna i 4 24 Brandon Duhaime Duhaime i 73 Teddy Blueger Blueger i 19 Zack MacEwen MacEwen i Scratch 71 Vinni Lettieri Lettieri i Defense Pair Left Defense Right Defense 1 22 Jake McCabe McCabe i 43 Darren Raddysh Raddysh i 2 44 Morgan Rielly Rielly i 8 Chris Tanev Tanev i 3 95 Oliver Ekman-Larsson Ekman-Larsson i 28 Troy Stecher Stecher i Scratch 36 Dakota Mermis Mermis i Goaltenders 72 Sergei Bobrovsky Bobrovsky i Starter 41 Anthony Stolarz Stolarz i Backup Injuries Or Other Absences Player Status 86 Kirill Marchenko Marchenko i Week-to-week injury 83 Marshall Rifai Rifai i Week-to-week injury 3 Nick Blankenburg Blankenburg i Week-to-week injury 18 Miles Wood Wood i IR 11 Max Domi Domi Long-term Injury

× 34 Maple Leafs player card Auston Matthews 🇺🇸 C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 3 in · 214 lb Age: 29 · Born 1997-09-17 · San Ramon, CA, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $13,250,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Easton Cowan , Jack Roslovic 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 17 GP 11 G 15 A 26 PTS 9 +/- 3.0 SOG/GP 52.6% 5v5 CF% 60.7% 5v5 GF% 1.53 PTS/GP 54.8% FO% 20:34 TOI/GP 16:42 EVTOI/GP 3:32 PPTOI/GP 0:19 PKTOI/GP

× 24 Maple Leafs player card Brandon Duhaime 🇺🇸 LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 213 lb Age: 29 · Born 1997-05-22 · Coral Springs, FL, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $2,600,000 (2029 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Teddy Blueger , Zack MacEwen 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 17 GP 1 G 3 A 4 PTS 1 +/- 0.8 SOG/GP 49.0% 5v5 CF% 55.5% 5v5 GF% 0.24 PTS/GP 33.3% FO% 11:54 TOI/GP 9:42 EVTOI/GP 0:01 PPTOI/GP 2:11 PKTOI/GP

× 15 Maple Leafs player card Colton Sissons 🇨🇦 C/RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 1 in · 207 lb Age: 33 · Born 1993-11-05 · North Vancouver, BC, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,250,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Dakota Joshua , Gavin McKenna 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 17 GP 2 G 3 A 5 PTS 0 +/- 1.0 SOG/GP 46.8% 5v5 CF% 47.3% 5v5 GF% 0.29 PTS/GP 59.8% FO% 14:58 TOI/GP 11:59 EVTOI/GP 0:02 PPTOI/GP 2:57 PKTOI/GP

× 81 Maple Leafs player card Dakota Joshua 🇺🇸 LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 3 in · 218 lb Age: 30 · Born 1996-05-15 · Dearborn, MI, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,250,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Colton Sissons , Gavin McKenna 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 2 GP 0 G 0 A 0 PTS 0 +/- 2.5 SOG/GP 58.6% 5v5 CF% 50.0% 5v5 GF% 0.00 PTS/GP 11:24 TOI/GP 11:24 EVTOI/GP 0:00 PPTOI/GP 0:00 PKTOI/GP

× 53 Maple Leafs player card Easton Cowan 🇨🇦 LW/RW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 0 in · 189 lb Age: 21 · Born 2005-05-20 · Mount Brydges, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $900,000 (2028 - RFA) Current Linemates ↗: Auston Matthews , Jack Roslovic 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 17 GP 6 G 8 A 14 PTS 5 +/- 2.1 SOG/GP 48.1% 5v5 CF% 57.6% 5v5 GF% 0.82 PTS/GP 40.0% FO% 15:32 TOI/GP 13:51 EVTOI/GP 0:59 PPTOI/GP 0:42 PKTOI/GP

× 92 Maple Leafs player card Gavin McKenna 🇨🇦 LW · Shoots: L · 5 ft 11 in · 164 lb Age: 18 · Born 2007-12-20 · Whitehorse, YT, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $1,075,000 (2029 - RFA) Current Linemates ↗: Dakota Joshua , Colton Sissons 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 17 GP 5 G 6 A 11 PTS -6 +/- 1.8 SOG/GP 43.3% 5v5 CF% 33.3% 5v5 GF% 0.65 PTS/GP 13:51 TOI/GP 11:19 EVTOI/GP 2:32 PPTOI/GP 0:00 PKTOI/GP

× 96 Maple Leafs player card Jack Roslovic 🇺🇸 RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 1 in · 195 lb Age: 29 · Born 1997-01-29 · Columbus, OH, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,000,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Easton Cowan , Auston Matthews 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 17 GP 8 G 10 A 18 PTS 3 +/- 2.5 SOG/GP 52.1% 5v5 CF% 59.2% 5v5 GF% 1.06 PTS/GP 35.5% FO% 16:49 TOI/GP 15:17 EVTOI/GP 1:29 PPTOI/GP 0:03 PKTOI/GP

× 91 Maple Leafs player card John Tavares 🇨🇦 C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 1 in · 211 lb Age: 36 · Born 1990-09-20 · Mississauga, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,389,280 (2029 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Nick Paul , William Nylander 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 7 GP 2 G 5 A 7 PTS -5 +/- 2.4 SOG/GP 44.1% 5v5 CF% 30.7% 5v5 GF% 1.00 PTS/GP 60.4% FO% 16:31 TOI/GP 13:02 EVTOI/GP 3:28 PPTOI/GP 0:01 PKTOI/GP

× 86 Maple Leafs player card Kirill Marchenko ✚ 🇷🇺 RW/LW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 3 in · 201 lb Age: 26 · Born 2000-07-21 · Barnaul, RUS Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,850,000 (2033 - UFA) Injury Status: Week-to-week injury Current Linemates ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 14 GP 6 G 8 A 14 PTS -3 +/- 2.5 SOG/GP 48.1% 5v5 CF% 46.6% 5v5 GF% 1.00 PTS/GP 17:37 TOI/GP 14:07 EVTOI/GP 3:30 PPTOI/GP 0:00 PKTOI/GP

× 18 Maple Leafs player card Miles Wood ✚ 🇺🇸 LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 209 lb Age: 31 · Born 1995-09-13 · Buffalo, NY, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $2,500,000 (2029 - UFA) Injury Status: IR Current Linemates ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season No NHL regular-season stats recorded for 2026–27.

× 20 Maple Leafs player card Nick Paul 🇨🇦 C/LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 3 in · 225 lb Age: 31 · Born 1995-03-20 · Mississauga, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,150,000 (2029 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: John Tavares , William Nylander 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 17 GP 2 G 4 A 6 PTS -4 +/- 0.9 SOG/GP 42.8% 5v5 CF% 38.0% 5v5 GF% 0.35 PTS/GP 45.9% FO% 16:19 TOI/GP 13:28 EVTOI/GP 0:43 PPTOI/GP 2:08 PKTOI/GP

× 73 Maple Leafs player card Teddy Blueger 🇱🇻 C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 0 in · 185 lb Age: 32 · Born 1994-08-15 · Riga, LVA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $2,500,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Brandon Duhaime , Zack MacEwen 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 17 GP 2 G 2 A 4 PTS 0 +/- 1.1 SOG/GP 46.6% 5v5 CF% 46.6% 5v5 GF% 0.24 PTS/GP 51.1% FO% 13:11 TOI/GP 10:07 EVTOI/GP 0:01 PPTOI/GP 3:03 PKTOI/GP

× 71 Maple Leafs player card Vinni Lettieri 🇺🇸 RW · Shoots: R · 5 ft 10 in · 184 lb Age: 31 · Born 1995-02-06 · Excelsior, MN, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $850,000 (2027 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 8 GP 1 G 0 A 1 PTS -2 +/- 1.0 SOG/GP 35.3% 5v5 CF% 33.3% 5v5 GF% 0.13 PTS/GP 100.0% FO% 9:54 TOI/GP 8:57 EVTOI/GP 0:56 PPTOI/GP 0:01 PKTOI/GP

× 88 Maple Leafs player card William Nylander 🇸🇪 RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 0 in · 200 lb Age: 30 · Born 1996-05-01 · Calgary, AB, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $11,500,000 (2032 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: John Tavares , Nick Paul 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 17 GP 10 G 11 A 21 PTS -1 +/- 2.9 SOG/GP 43.7% 5v5 CF% 43.3% 5v5 GF% 1.24 PTS/GP 34.8% FO% 20:11 TOI/GP 16:18 EVTOI/GP 3:24 PPTOI/GP 0:29 PKTOI/GP

× 19 Maple Leafs player card Zack MacEwen 🇨🇦 RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 4 in · 226 lb Age: 30 · Born 1996-07-08 · Charlottetown, PE, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $875,000 (2027 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Brandon Duhaime , Teddy Blueger 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 11 GP 2 G 2 A 4 PTS -1 +/- 1.2 SOG/GP 56.1% 5v5 CF% 50.0% 5v5 GF% 0.36 PTS/GP 50.0% FO% 7:54 TOI/GP 7:54 EVTOI/GP 0:00 PPTOI/GP 0:00 PKTOI/GP

× 8 Maple Leafs player card Chris Tanev 🇨🇦 D · Shoots: R · 6 ft 3 in · 199 lb Age: 36 · Born 1989-12-20 · Toronto, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,500,000 (2031 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Morgan Rielly 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 8 GP 0 G 1 A 1 PTS 3 +/- 0.4 SOG/GP 44.7% 5v5 CF% 66.6% 5v5 GF% 0.13 PTS/GP 17:41 TOI/GP 14:15 EVTOI/GP 0:02 PPTOI/GP 3:24 PKTOI/GP

× 36 Maple Leafs player card Dakota Mermis 🇺🇸 D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 0 in · 197 lb Age: 32 · Born 1994-01-05 · Alton, IL, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $812,500 (2027 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 3 GP 0 G 0 A 0 PTS 1 +/- 0.3 SOG/GP 47.0% 5v5 CF% 60.0% 5v5 GF% 0.00 PTS/GP 12:36 TOI/GP 11:23 EVTOI/GP 0:02 PPTOI/GP 1:11 PKTOI/GP

× 43 Maple Leafs player card Darren Raddysh 🇨🇦 D · Shoots: R · 6 ft 1 in · 204 lb Age: 30 · Born 1996-02-28 · Toronto, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $8,500,000 (2034 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Jake McCabe 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 17 GP 0 G 9 A 9 PTS -4 +/- 2.4 SOG/GP 47.1% 5v5 CF% 44.8% 5v5 GF% 0.53 PTS/GP 23:37 TOI/GP 19:22 EVTOI/GP 3:32 PPTOI/GP 0:43 PKTOI/GP

× 22 Maple Leafs player card Jake McCabe 🇺🇸 D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 1 in · 205 lb Age: 33 · Born 1993-10-12 · Eau Claire, WI, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,513,102 (2030 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Darren Raddysh 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 17 GP 0 G 3 A 3 PTS 0 +/- 1.0 SOG/GP 42.5% 5v5 CF% 40.9% 5v5 GF% 0.18 PTS/GP 19:44 TOI/GP 15:59 EVTOI/GP 0:04 PPTOI/GP 3:42 PKTOI/GP

× 83 Maple Leafs player card Marshall Rifai ✚ 🇨🇦 D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 211 lb Age: 28 · Born 1998-03-16 · Beaconsfield, QC, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $850,000 (2027 - UFA) Injury Status: Week-to-week injury Current Partner ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 2 GP 1 G 0 A 1 PTS 0 +/- 1.0 SOG/GP 27.9% 5v5 CF% 50.0% 5v5 GF% 0.50 PTS/GP 14:09 TOI/GP 13:38 EVTOI/GP 0:05 PPTOI/GP 0:27 PKTOI/GP

× 44 Maple Leafs player card Morgan Rielly 🇨🇦 D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 1 in · 224 lb Age: 32 · Born 1994-03-09 · Vancouver, BC, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $7,500,000 (2030 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Chris Tanev 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 17 GP 0 G 12 A 12 PTS 0 +/- 1.2 SOG/GP 49.9% 5v5 CF% 52.9% 5v5 GF% 0.71 PTS/GP 19:31 TOI/GP 17:36 EVTOI/GP 1:01 PPTOI/GP 0:54 PKTOI/GP

× 3 Maple Leafs player card Nick Blankenburg ✚ 🇺🇸 D · Shoots: R · 5 ft 9 in · 179 lb Age: 28 · Born 1998-05-12 · Washington, MI, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $1,400,000 (2027 - RFA) Injury Status: Week-to-week injury Current Partner ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 6 GP 1 G 0 A 1 PTS -3 +/- 1.0 SOG/GP 51.2% 5v5 CF% 37.5% 5v5 GF% 0.17 PTS/GP 13:05 TOI/GP 12:32 EVTOI/GP 0:30 PPTOI/GP 0:03 PKTOI/GP

× 95 Maple Leafs player card Oliver Ekman-Larsson 🇸🇪 D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 191 lb Age: 35 · Born 1991-07-17 · Karlskrona, SWE Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,500,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Troy Stecher 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 17 GP 0 G 1 A 1 PTS -3 +/- 0.8 SOG/GP 49.2% 5v5 CF% 43.4% 5v5 GF% 0.06 PTS/GP 17:47 TOI/GP 15:38 EVTOI/GP 0:24 PPTOI/GP 1:45 PKTOI/GP

× 28 Maple Leafs player card Troy Stecher 🇨🇦 D · Shoots: R · 5 ft 11 in · 184 lb Age: 32 · Born 1994-04-07 · Richmond, BC, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $1,350,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Oliver Ekman-Larsson 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 17 GP 2 G 3 A 5 PTS 7 +/- 1.1 SOG/GP 48.2% 5v5 CF% 55.1% 5v5 GF% 0.29 PTS/GP 19:12 TOI/GP 15:58 EVTOI/GP 0:04 PPTOI/GP 3:10 PKTOI/GP

× 41 Maple Leafs player card Anthony Stolarz 🇺🇸 G · Catches: L · 6 ft 6 in · 248 lb Age: 32 · Born 1994-01-20 · Edison, NJ, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,750,000 (2030 - UFA) 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 6 GP 5 W 1 L 0 OTL 2.66 GAA .910 SV%