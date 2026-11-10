Ahead of Tuesday’s game against Colorado, head coach Jim Hiller discussed Jack Roslovic’s availability, why call-up Ryan Tverberg is getting a look alongside John Tavares and William Nylander, and the plan to manage Chris Tanev’s workload.

Do you think Jack Roslovic is good to go tonight?

Hiller: It looks like it. I haven’t talked to him since we got off the ice, but he got through it, and I didn’t see any issues. We competed a little bit at the end, and he was in there, so that looks good.

What have you learned or heard about Ryan Tverberg?

Hiller: I watched him a little bit in the American League last year in the playoffs, which is where he had his best run. Played very well. John Gruden knows him really well, having coached him for three years.

He’s a worker. He’s an energy player. He’s got lots of speed. We think he’ll help on the forecheck and other areas of the game. We’re excited to put him in tonight. Obviously, you can see where we put him in the lineup, so we’re going to give him a good run.

Why put Tverberg in that spot specifically?

Hiller: I think he can be first on the forecheck. I think he can loosen some pucks up and try to really let John and Willy get in there and find some secondary pucks. That’s just it. He’s an F1 forechecker. Lots of speed, and a big engine.

Chris Tanev said he doesn’t agree with the load management. How do you feel about that when a player wants to play, feels he can help the team, and isn’t allowed to?

Hiller: Listen, we’ve got an unbelievable staff. Part of what we’ve done here in the offseason was just build this incredible staff in all areas of our organization, and they’re all working together to try to make the best decisions for the player and for the team. So we’re comfortable with where it’s at.

I am not surprised that Chris Tanev wants to play hockey every single night. He just is a warrior. That’s been well documented. We understand his frustration, and we’d like to have him every night, but there’s a plan in place to protect him and the team.

How often do you expect that kind of situation to come up?

Hiller: I don’t know exactly. Like anything, there’s a plan, and then you go through and you see how people react and how the body reacts, all those kinds of things.

How did the team adapt without Morgan Rielly the other night? Is there anything in particular you’re looking to build on tonight?

Hiller: I thought the best part of our game was our breakouts. I thought the D broke the puck out pretty well. I give Mermis and McWard a lot of credit there. They had a good night doing that. Obviously, we didn’t generate enough from it going the other way, but you take Rielly and Tanev both out, and those are some pretty big minutes. The other two, I think, did a pretty good job.

It’s been a tough homestand against some of the top teams in the league. What do you feel you’ve learned about yourselves as a team?

Hiller: That’s a hard one in a short sample like that. I don’t think we’ve learned anything new, per se. It’s kind of been the theme from the start of the year. We just really have to be at a high level, one through 20, to give us a chance to win. We have to be there.

We’re not a team, I think, that can do it with just a handful of guys. We need everybody, especially against the top competition in the league, to push and to be on their game. That’s a tough ask sometimes. You don’t usually get that, but that’s what we need. We’re going to need it again tonight.

How did you feel John Tavares handled playing back-to-back games after the layoff?

Hiller: Pretty good. He played the wing the first night, then we put him at center on a back-to-back. That’s a tough job, but I thought he got through it.

They probably didn’t generate enough. If we’re thinking the first night with Paul and the second night with Gavin, I just didn’t see enough offense generation from that line. We’re going to need that. That’s the change tonight. We’ll see if [Tverberg] can bring a little bit more to those guys.

Toronto vs. Colorado - November 10

Maple Leafs Projected Lines

Select a player name to view their card (must be on active NHL roster).

Forwards

LineLeft WingCentreRight Wing
153Easton Cowan 34Auston Matthews 96Jack Roslovic
277Ryan Tverberg 91John Tavares 88William Nylander
381Dakota Joshua 20Nick Paul 92Gavin McKenna
424Brandon Duhaime 73Teddy Blueger 19Zack MacEwen

Defense

PairLeft DefenseRight Defense
122Jake McCabe 43Darren Raddysh
295Oliver Ekman-Larsson 8Chris Tanev
336Dakota Mermis 28Troy Stecher
Scratch82Cole McWard

Goaltenders

72Sergei Bobrovsky Starter
41Anthony Stolarz Backup

Injuries Or Other Absences

PlayerStatus
15Colton Sissons Week-to-week injury
44Morgan Rielly Day-to-day injury
3Nick Blankenburg Week-to-week injury
86Kirill Marchenko Week-to-week injury
83Marshall Rifai Week-to-week injury
11Max DomiLong-term Injury
18Miles Wood IR
34
Maple Leafs player card

Auston Matthews 🇺🇸

C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 3 in · 214 lb

Age: 29 · Born 1997-09-17 · San Ramon, CA, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $13,250,000 (2028 - UFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
20GP 11G 17A 28PTS 9+/- 3.1SOG/GP
54.8%5v5 CF% 63.3%5v5 GF% 1.40PTS/GP 54.0%FO%
20:29TOI/GP16:47EVTOI/GP3:26PPTOI/GP0:17PKTOI/GP
24
Maple Leafs player card

Brandon Duhaime 🇺🇸

LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 213 lb

Age: 29 · Born 1997-05-22 · Coral Springs, FL, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $2,600,000 (2029 - UFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
20GP 1G 3A 4PTS -2+/- 0.8SOG/GP
49.5%5v5 CF% 41.6%5v5 GF% 0.20PTS/GP 33.3%FO%
11:55TOI/GP9:50EVTOI/GP0:02PPTOI/GP2:03PKTOI/GP
15
Maple Leafs player card

Colton Sissons 🇨🇦

C/RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 1 in · 207 lb

Age: 33 · Born 1993-11-05 · North Vancouver, BC, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,250,000 (2028 - UFA)

Injury Status: Week-to-week injury

Current Linemates: N/A

2026–27 NHL regular season
19GP 2G 4A 6PTS 0+/- 1.0SOG/GP
47.7%5v5 CF% 47.6%5v5 GF% 0.32PTS/GP 59.9%FO%
14:37TOI/GP11:49EVTOI/GP0:02PPTOI/GP2:46PKTOI/GP
81
Maple Leafs player card

Dakota Joshua 🇺🇸

LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 3 in · 218 lb

Age: 30 · Born 1996-05-15 · Dearborn, MI, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,250,000 (2028 - UFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
5GP 0G 1A 1PTS 0+/- 1.2SOG/GP
60.0%5v5 CF% 50.0%5v5 GF% 0.20PTS/GP 50.0%FO%
11:08TOI/GP10:56EVTOI/GP0:00PPTOI/GP0:12PKTOI/GP
53
Maple Leafs player card

Easton Cowan 🇨🇦

LW/RW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 0 in · 189 lb

Age: 21 · Born 2005-05-20 · Mount Brydges, ON, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $900,000 (2028 - RFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
20GP 7G 9A 16PTS 6+/- 2.1SOG/GP
49.3%5v5 CF% 60.0%5v5 GF% 0.80PTS/GP 40.0%FO%
15:49TOI/GP14:13EVTOI/GP0:54PPTOI/GP0:42PKTOI/GP
92
Maple Leafs player card

Gavin McKenna 🇨🇦

LW · Shoots: L · 5 ft 11 in · 164 lb

Age: 18 · Born 2007-12-20 · Whitehorse, YT, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $1,075,000 (2029 - RFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
20GP 6G 7A 13PTS -11+/- 1.8SOG/GP
45.7%5v5 CF% 30.4%5v5 GF% 0.65PTS/GP
14:06TOI/GP11:42EVTOI/GP2:23PPTOI/GP0:00PKTOI/GP
96
Maple Leafs player card

Jack Roslovic 🇺🇸

RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 1 in · 195 lb

Age: 29 · Born 1997-01-29 · Columbus, OH, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,000,000 (2028 - UFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
19GP 9G 11A 20PTS 3+/- 2.7SOG/GP
52.8%5v5 CF% 60.0%5v5 GF% 1.05PTS/GP 40.0%FO%
17:04TOI/GP15:21EVTOI/GP1:41PPTOI/GP0:02PKTOI/GP
91
Maple Leafs player card

John Tavares 🇨🇦

C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 1 in · 211 lb

Age: 36 · Born 1990-09-20 · Mississauga, ON, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,389,280 (2029 - UFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
10GP 2G 5A 7PTS -11+/- 2.2SOG/GP
44.4%5v5 CF% 23.5%5v5 GF% 0.70PTS/GP 53.1%FO%
16:56TOI/GP13:45EVTOI/GP3:10PPTOI/GP0:01PKTOI/GP
86
Maple Leafs player card

Kirill Marchenko 🇷🇺

RW/LW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 3 in · 201 lb

Age: 26 · Born 2000-07-21 · Barnaul, RUS

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,850,000 (2033 - UFA)

Injury Status: Week-to-week injury

Current Linemates: N/A

2026–27 NHL regular season
14GP 6G 8A 14PTS -3+/- 2.5SOG/GP
48.1%5v5 CF% 46.6%5v5 GF% 1.00PTS/GP
17:37TOI/GP14:07EVTOI/GP3:30PPTOI/GP0:00PKTOI/GP
18
Maple Leafs player card

Miles Wood 🇺🇸

LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 209 lb

Age: 31 · Born 1995-09-13 · Buffalo, NY, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $2,500,000 (2029 - UFA)

Injury Status: IR

Current Linemates: N/A

2026–27 NHL regular season

No NHL regular-season stats recorded for 2026–27.
20
Maple Leafs player card

Nick Paul 🇨🇦

C/LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 3 in · 225 lb

Age: 31 · Born 1995-03-20 · Mississauga, ON, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,150,000 (2029 - UFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
20GP 2G 5A 7PTS -5+/- 1.1SOG/GP
45.4%5v5 CF% 37.5%5v5 GF% 0.35PTS/GP 45.5%FO%
16:14TOI/GP13:31EVTOI/GP0:40PPTOI/GP2:04PKTOI/GP
77
Maple Leafs player card

Ryan Tverberg 🇨🇦

RW · Shoots: R · 5 ft 11 in · 187 lb

Age: 24 · Born 2002-01-30 · Richmond Hill, ON, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $850,000 (2027 - UFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
1GP 0G 0A 0PTS -2+/- 2.0SOG/GP
37.9%5v5 CF% 25.0%5v5 GF% 0.00PTS/GP
15:31TOI/GP13:45EVTOI/GP0:26PPTOI/GP1:20PKTOI/GP
73
Maple Leafs player card

Teddy Blueger 🇱🇻

C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 0 in · 185 lb

Age: 32 · Born 1994-08-15 · Riga, LVA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $2,500,000 (2028 - UFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
20GP 2G 2A 4PTS -4+/- 1.2SOG/GP
48.0%5v5 CF% 36.8%5v5 GF% 0.20PTS/GP 48.5%FO%
13:15TOI/GP10:20EVTOI/GP0:01PPTOI/GP2:53PKTOI/GP
88
Maple Leafs player card

William Nylander 🇸🇪

RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 0 in · 200 lb

Age: 30 · Born 1996-05-01 · Calgary, AB, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $11,500,000 (2032 - UFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
20GP 11G 11A 22PTS -7+/- 2.8SOG/GP
44.0%5v5 CF% 38.2%5v5 GF% 1.10PTS/GP 34.6%FO%
19:56TOI/GP16:08EVTOI/GP3:19PPTOI/GP0:29PKTOI/GP
19
Maple Leafs player card

Zack MacEwen 🇨🇦

RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 4 in · 226 lb

Age: 30 · Born 1996-07-08 · Charlottetown, PE, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $875,000 (2027 - UFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
14GP 2G 2A 4PTS -1+/- 1.1SOG/GP
57.6%5v5 CF% 50.0%5v5 GF% 0.29PTS/GP 55.6%FO%
8:17TOI/GP8:17EVTOI/GP0:01PPTOI/GP0:00PKTOI/GP
8
Maple Leafs player card

Chris Tanev 🇨🇦

D · Shoots: R · 6 ft 3 in · 199 lb

Age: 36 · Born 1989-12-20 · Toronto, ON, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,500,000 (2031 - UFA)

Current Partner:

2026–27 NHL regular season
10GP 0G 1A 1PTS 0+/- 0.4SOG/GP
43.6%5v5 CF% 44.4%5v5 GF% 0.10PTS/GP
17:52TOI/GP14:42EVTOI/GP0:03PPTOI/GP3:07PKTOI/GP
82
Maple Leafs player card

Cole McWard 🇺🇸

D · Shoots: R · 6 ft 2 in · 196 lb

Age: 25 · Born 2001-06-09 · Fenton, MO, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $875,000 (2028 - UFA)

Current Partner: N/A

2026–27 NHL regular season
1GP 0G 0A 0PTS 0+/- 0.0SOG/GP
47.0%5v5 CF% N/A5v5 GF% 0.00PTS/GP
16:11TOI/GP16:11EVTOI/GP0:00PPTOI/GP0:00PKTOI/GP
36
Maple Leafs player card

Dakota Mermis 🇺🇸

D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 0 in · 197 lb

Age: 32 · Born 1994-01-05 · Alton, IL, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $812,500 (2027 - UFA)

Current Partner:

2026–27 NHL regular season
5GP 0G 0A 0PTS 0+/- 1.2SOG/GP
52.5%5v5 CF% 50.0%5v5 GF% 0.00PTS/GP
13:44TOI/GP13:00EVTOI/GP0:01PPTOI/GP0:42PKTOI/GP
43
Maple Leafs player card

Darren Raddysh 🇨🇦

D · Shoots: R · 6 ft 1 in · 204 lb

Age: 30 · Born 1996-02-28 · Toronto, ON, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $8,500,000 (2034 - UFA)

Current Partner:

2026–27 NHL regular season
20GP 1G 11A 12PTS -10+/- 2.3SOG/GP
48.1%5v5 CF% 40.5%5v5 GF% 0.60PTS/GP
23:54TOI/GP19:43EVTOI/GP3:26PPTOI/GP0:45PKTOI/GP
22
Maple Leafs player card

Jake McCabe 🇺🇸

D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 1 in · 205 lb

Age: 33 · Born 1993-10-12 · Eau Claire, WI, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,513,102 (2030 - UFA)

Current Partner:

2026–27 NHL regular season
20GP 0G 3A 3PTS -4+/- 1.0SOG/GP
44.5%5v5 CF% 36.6%5v5 GF% 0.15PTS/GP
20:05TOI/GP16:32EVTOI/GP0:03PPTOI/GP3:30PKTOI/GP
83
Maple Leafs player card

Marshall Rifai 🇨🇦

D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 211 lb

Age: 28 · Born 1998-03-16 · Beaconsfield, QC, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $850,000 (2027 - UFA)

Injury Status: Week-to-week injury

Current Partner: N/A

2026–27 NHL regular season
2GP 1G 0A 1PTS 0+/- 1.0SOG/GP
27.9%5v5 CF% 50.0%5v5 GF% 0.50PTS/GP
14:09TOI/GP13:38EVTOI/GP0:05PPTOI/GP0:27PKTOI/GP
44
Maple Leafs player card

Morgan Rielly 🇨🇦

D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 1 in · 224 lb

Age: 32 · Born 1994-03-09 · Vancouver, BC, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $7,500,000 (2030 - UFA)

Injury Status: Day-to-day injury

Current Partner: N/A

2026–27 NHL regular season
18GP 0G 12A 12PTS 0+/- 1.2SOG/GP
49.6%5v5 CF% 52.9%5v5 GF% 0.67PTS/GP
18:46TOI/GP16:56EVTOI/GP0:58PPTOI/GP0:51PKTOI/GP
3
Maple Leafs player card

Nick Blankenburg 🇺🇸

D · Shoots: R · 5 ft 9 in · 179 lb

Age: 28 · Born 1998-05-12 · Washington, MI, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $1,400,000 (2027 - RFA)

Injury Status: Week-to-week injury

Current Partner: N/A

2026–27 NHL regular season
6GP 1G 0A 1PTS -3+/- 1.0SOG/GP
51.2%5v5 CF% 37.5%5v5 GF% 0.17PTS/GP
13:05TOI/GP12:32EVTOI/GP0:30PPTOI/GP0:03PKTOI/GP
95
Maple Leafs player card

Oliver Ekman-Larsson 🇸🇪

D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 191 lb

Age: 35 · Born 1991-07-17 · Karlskrona, SWE

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,500,000 (2028 - UFA)

Current Partner:

2026–27 NHL regular season
20GP 0G 1A 1PTS -4+/- 0.8SOG/GP
51.1%5v5 CF% 42.8%5v5 GF% 0.05PTS/GP
18:12TOI/GP16:07EVTOI/GP0:22PPTOI/GP1:43PKTOI/GP
28
Maple Leafs player card

Troy Stecher 🇨🇦

D · Shoots: R · 5 ft 11 in · 184 lb

Age: 32 · Born 1994-04-07 · Richmond, BC, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $1,350,000 (2028 - UFA)

Current Partner:

2026–27 NHL regular season
20GP 2G 3A 5PTS 7+/- 1.2SOG/GP
50.9%5v5 CF% 54.8%5v5 GF% 0.25PTS/GP
19:07TOI/GP16:07EVTOI/GP0:03PPTOI/GP2:57PKTOI/GP
41
Maple Leafs player card

Anthony Stolarz 🇺🇸

G · Catches: L · 6 ft 6 in · 248 lb

Age: 32 · Born 1994-01-20 · Edison, NJ, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,750,000 (2030 - UFA)

2026–27 NHL regular season
7GP 5W 2L 0OTL 2.72GAA .908SV%
72
Maple Leafs player card

Sergei Bobrovsky 🇷🇺

G · Catches: L · 6 ft 2 in · 187 lb

Age: 38 · Born 1988-09-20 · Novokuznetsk, RUS

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $7,000,000 (2029 - UFA)

2026–27 NHL regular season
13GP 3W 8L 2OTL 3.47GAA .881SV%

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