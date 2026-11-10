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Ahead of Tuesday’s game against Colorado, head coach Jim Hiller discussed Jack Roslovic’s availability, why call-up Ryan Tverberg is getting a look alongside John Tavares and William Nylander, and the plan to manage Chris Tanev’s workload.

Do you think Jack Roslovic is good to go tonight?

Hiller: It looks like it. I haven’t talked to him since we got off the ice, but he got through it, and I didn’t see any issues. We competed a little bit at the end, and he was in there, so that looks good.

What have you learned or heard about Ryan Tverberg?

Hiller: I watched him a little bit in the American League last year in the playoffs, which is where he had his best run. Played very well. John Gruden knows him really well, having coached him for three years.

He’s a worker. He’s an energy player. He’s got lots of speed. We think he’ll help on the forecheck and other areas of the game. We’re excited to put him in tonight. Obviously, you can see where we put him in the lineup, so we’re going to give him a good run.

Why put Tverberg in that spot specifically?

Hiller: I think he can be first on the forecheck. I think he can loosen some pucks up and try to really let John and Willy get in there and find some secondary pucks. That’s just it. He’s an F1 forechecker. Lots of speed, and a big engine.

Chris Tanev said he doesn’t agree with the load management. How do you feel about that when a player wants to play, feels he can help the team, and isn’t allowed to?

Hiller: Listen, we’ve got an unbelievable staff. Part of what we’ve done here in the offseason was just build this incredible staff in all areas of our organization, and they’re all working together to try to make the best decisions for the player and for the team. So we’re comfortable with where it’s at.

I am not surprised that Chris Tanev wants to play hockey every single night. He just is a warrior. That’s been well documented. We understand his frustration, and we’d like to have him every night, but there’s a plan in place to protect him and the team.

How often do you expect that kind of situation to come up?

Hiller: I don’t know exactly. Like anything, there’s a plan, and then you go through and you see how people react and how the body reacts, all those kinds of things.

How did the team adapt without Morgan Rielly the other night? Is there anything in particular you’re looking to build on tonight?

Hiller: I thought the best part of our game was our breakouts. I thought the D broke the puck out pretty well. I give Mermis and McWard a lot of credit there. They had a good night doing that. Obviously, we didn’t generate enough from it going the other way, but you take Rielly and Tanev both out, and those are some pretty big minutes. The other two, I think, did a pretty good job.

It’s been a tough homestand against some of the top teams in the league. What do you feel you’ve learned about yourselves as a team?

Hiller: That’s a hard one in a short sample like that. I don’t think we’ve learned anything new, per se. It’s kind of been the theme from the start of the year. We just really have to be at a high level, one through 20, to give us a chance to win. We have to be there.

We’re not a team, I think, that can do it with just a handful of guys. We need everybody, especially against the top competition in the league, to push and to be on their game. That’s a tough ask sometimes. You don’t usually get that, but that’s what we need. We’re going to need it again tonight.

How did you feel John Tavares handled playing back-to-back games after the layoff?

Hiller: Pretty good. He played the wing the first night, then we put him at center on a back-to-back. That’s a tough job, but I thought he got through it.

They probably didn’t generate enough. If we’re thinking the first night with Paul and the second night with Gavin, I just didn’t see enough offense generation from that line. We’re going to need that. That’s the change tonight. We’ll see if [Tverberg] can bring a little bit more to those guys.

Toronto vs. Colorado - November 10 Maple Leafs Projected Lines Select a player name to view their card (must be on active NHL roster). Forwards Line Left Wing Centre Right Wing 1 53 Easton Cowan Cowan i 34 Auston Matthews Matthews i 96 Jack Roslovic Roslovic i 2 77 Ryan Tverberg Tverberg i 91 John Tavares Tavares i 88 William Nylander Nylander i 3 81 Dakota Joshua Joshua i 20 Nick Paul Paul i 92 Gavin McKenna McKenna i 4 24 Brandon Duhaime Duhaime i 73 Teddy Blueger Blueger i 19 Zack MacEwen MacEwen i Defense Pair Left Defense Right Defense 1 22 Jake McCabe McCabe i 43 Darren Raddysh Raddysh i 2 95 Oliver Ekman-Larsson Ekman-Larsson i 8 Chris Tanev Tanev i 3 36 Dakota Mermis Mermis i 28 Troy Stecher Stecher i Scratch 82 Cole McWard McWard i Goaltenders 72 Sergei Bobrovsky Bobrovsky i Starter 41 Anthony Stolarz Stolarz i Backup Injuries Or Other Absences Player Status 15 Colton Sissons Sissons i Week-to-week injury 44 Morgan Rielly Rielly i Day-to-day injury 3 Nick Blankenburg Blankenburg i Week-to-week injury 86 Kirill Marchenko Marchenko i Week-to-week injury 83 Marshall Rifai Rifai i Week-to-week injury 11 Max Domi Domi Long-term Injury 18 Miles Wood Wood i IR

× 34 Maple Leafs player card Auston Matthews 🇺🇸 C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 3 in · 214 lb Age: 29 · Born 1997-09-17 · San Ramon, CA, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $13,250,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Easton Cowan , Jack Roslovic 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 20 GP 11 G 17 A 28 PTS 9 +/- 3.1 SOG/GP 54.8% 5v5 CF% 63.3% 5v5 GF% 1.40 PTS/GP 54.0% FO% 20:29 TOI/GP 16:47 EVTOI/GP 3:26 PPTOI/GP 0:17 PKTOI/GP

× 24 Maple Leafs player card Brandon Duhaime 🇺🇸 LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 213 lb Age: 29 · Born 1997-05-22 · Coral Springs, FL, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $2,600,000 (2029 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Teddy Blueger , Zack MacEwen 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 20 GP 1 G 3 A 4 PTS -2 +/- 0.8 SOG/GP 49.5% 5v5 CF% 41.6% 5v5 GF% 0.20 PTS/GP 33.3% FO% 11:55 TOI/GP 9:50 EVTOI/GP 0:02 PPTOI/GP 2:03 PKTOI/GP

× 15 Maple Leafs player card Colton Sissons ✚ 🇨🇦 C/RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 1 in · 207 lb Age: 33 · Born 1993-11-05 · North Vancouver, BC, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,250,000 (2028 - UFA) Injury Status: Week-to-week injury Current Linemates ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 19 GP 2 G 4 A 6 PTS 0 +/- 1.0 SOG/GP 47.7% 5v5 CF% 47.6% 5v5 GF% 0.32 PTS/GP 59.9% FO% 14:37 TOI/GP 11:49 EVTOI/GP 0:02 PPTOI/GP 2:46 PKTOI/GP

× 81 Maple Leafs player card Dakota Joshua 🇺🇸 LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 3 in · 218 lb Age: 30 · Born 1996-05-15 · Dearborn, MI, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,250,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Nick Paul , Gavin McKenna 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 5 GP 0 G 1 A 1 PTS 0 +/- 1.2 SOG/GP 60.0% 5v5 CF% 50.0% 5v5 GF% 0.20 PTS/GP 50.0% FO% 11:08 TOI/GP 10:56 EVTOI/GP 0:00 PPTOI/GP 0:12 PKTOI/GP

× 53 Maple Leafs player card Easton Cowan 🇨🇦 LW/RW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 0 in · 189 lb Age: 21 · Born 2005-05-20 · Mount Brydges, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $900,000 (2028 - RFA) Current Linemates ↗: Auston Matthews , Jack Roslovic 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 20 GP 7 G 9 A 16 PTS 6 +/- 2.1 SOG/GP 49.3% 5v5 CF% 60.0% 5v5 GF% 0.80 PTS/GP 40.0% FO% 15:49 TOI/GP 14:13 EVTOI/GP 0:54 PPTOI/GP 0:42 PKTOI/GP

× 92 Maple Leafs player card Gavin McKenna 🇨🇦 LW · Shoots: L · 5 ft 11 in · 164 lb Age: 18 · Born 2007-12-20 · Whitehorse, YT, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $1,075,000 (2029 - RFA) Current Linemates ↗: Dakota Joshua , Nick Paul 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 20 GP 6 G 7 A 13 PTS -11 +/- 1.8 SOG/GP 45.7% 5v5 CF% 30.4% 5v5 GF% 0.65 PTS/GP 14:06 TOI/GP 11:42 EVTOI/GP 2:23 PPTOI/GP 0:00 PKTOI/GP

× 96 Maple Leafs player card Jack Roslovic 🇺🇸 RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 1 in · 195 lb Age: 29 · Born 1997-01-29 · Columbus, OH, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,000,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Easton Cowan , Auston Matthews 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 19 GP 9 G 11 A 20 PTS 3 +/- 2.7 SOG/GP 52.8% 5v5 CF% 60.0% 5v5 GF% 1.05 PTS/GP 40.0% FO% 17:04 TOI/GP 15:21 EVTOI/GP 1:41 PPTOI/GP 0:02 PKTOI/GP

× 91 Maple Leafs player card John Tavares 🇨🇦 C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 1 in · 211 lb Age: 36 · Born 1990-09-20 · Mississauga, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,389,280 (2029 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Ryan Tverberg , William Nylander 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 10 GP 2 G 5 A 7 PTS -11 +/- 2.2 SOG/GP 44.4% 5v5 CF% 23.5% 5v5 GF% 0.70 PTS/GP 53.1% FO% 16:56 TOI/GP 13:45 EVTOI/GP 3:10 PPTOI/GP 0:01 PKTOI/GP

× 86 Maple Leafs player card Kirill Marchenko ✚ 🇷🇺 RW/LW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 3 in · 201 lb Age: 26 · Born 2000-07-21 · Barnaul, RUS Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,850,000 (2033 - UFA) Injury Status: Week-to-week injury Current Linemates ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 14 GP 6 G 8 A 14 PTS -3 +/- 2.5 SOG/GP 48.1% 5v5 CF% 46.6% 5v5 GF% 1.00 PTS/GP 17:37 TOI/GP 14:07 EVTOI/GP 3:30 PPTOI/GP 0:00 PKTOI/GP

× 18 Maple Leafs player card Miles Wood ✚ 🇺🇸 LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 209 lb Age: 31 · Born 1995-09-13 · Buffalo, NY, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $2,500,000 (2029 - UFA) Injury Status: IR Current Linemates ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season No NHL regular-season stats recorded for 2026–27.

× 20 Maple Leafs player card Nick Paul 🇨🇦 C/LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 3 in · 225 lb Age: 31 · Born 1995-03-20 · Mississauga, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,150,000 (2029 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Dakota Joshua , Gavin McKenna 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 20 GP 2 G 5 A 7 PTS -5 +/- 1.1 SOG/GP 45.4% 5v5 CF% 37.5% 5v5 GF% 0.35 PTS/GP 45.5% FO% 16:14 TOI/GP 13:31 EVTOI/GP 0:40 PPTOI/GP 2:04 PKTOI/GP

× 77 Maple Leafs player card Ryan Tverberg 🇨🇦 RW · Shoots: R · 5 ft 11 in · 187 lb Age: 24 · Born 2002-01-30 · Richmond Hill, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $850,000 (2027 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: John Tavares , William Nylander 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 1 GP 0 G 0 A 0 PTS -2 +/- 2.0 SOG/GP 37.9% 5v5 CF% 25.0% 5v5 GF% 0.00 PTS/GP 15:31 TOI/GP 13:45 EVTOI/GP 0:26 PPTOI/GP 1:20 PKTOI/GP

× 73 Maple Leafs player card Teddy Blueger 🇱🇻 C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 0 in · 185 lb Age: 32 · Born 1994-08-15 · Riga, LVA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $2,500,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Brandon Duhaime , Zack MacEwen 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 20 GP 2 G 2 A 4 PTS -4 +/- 1.2 SOG/GP 48.0% 5v5 CF% 36.8% 5v5 GF% 0.20 PTS/GP 48.5% FO% 13:15 TOI/GP 10:20 EVTOI/GP 0:01 PPTOI/GP 2:53 PKTOI/GP

× 88 Maple Leafs player card William Nylander 🇸🇪 RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 0 in · 200 lb Age: 30 · Born 1996-05-01 · Calgary, AB, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $11,500,000 (2032 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Ryan Tverberg , John Tavares 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 20 GP 11 G 11 A 22 PTS -7 +/- 2.8 SOG/GP 44.0% 5v5 CF% 38.2% 5v5 GF% 1.10 PTS/GP 34.6% FO% 19:56 TOI/GP 16:08 EVTOI/GP 3:19 PPTOI/GP 0:29 PKTOI/GP

× 19 Maple Leafs player card Zack MacEwen 🇨🇦 RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 4 in · 226 lb Age: 30 · Born 1996-07-08 · Charlottetown, PE, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $875,000 (2027 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Brandon Duhaime , Teddy Blueger 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 14 GP 2 G 2 A 4 PTS -1 +/- 1.1 SOG/GP 57.6% 5v5 CF% 50.0% 5v5 GF% 0.29 PTS/GP 55.6% FO% 8:17 TOI/GP 8:17 EVTOI/GP 0:01 PPTOI/GP 0:00 PKTOI/GP

× 8 Maple Leafs player card Chris Tanev 🇨🇦 D · Shoots: R · 6 ft 3 in · 199 lb Age: 36 · Born 1989-12-20 · Toronto, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,500,000 (2031 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Oliver Ekman-Larsson 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 10 GP 0 G 1 A 1 PTS 0 +/- 0.4 SOG/GP 43.6% 5v5 CF% 44.4% 5v5 GF% 0.10 PTS/GP 17:52 TOI/GP 14:42 EVTOI/GP 0:03 PPTOI/GP 3:07 PKTOI/GP

× 82 Maple Leafs player card Cole McWard 🇺🇸 D · Shoots: R · 6 ft 2 in · 196 lb Age: 25 · Born 2001-06-09 · Fenton, MO, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $875,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 1 GP 0 G 0 A 0 PTS 0 +/- 0.0 SOG/GP 47.0% 5v5 CF% N/A 5v5 GF% 0.00 PTS/GP 16:11 TOI/GP 16:11 EVTOI/GP 0:00 PPTOI/GP 0:00 PKTOI/GP

× 36 Maple Leafs player card Dakota Mermis 🇺🇸 D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 0 in · 197 lb Age: 32 · Born 1994-01-05 · Alton, IL, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $812,500 (2027 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Troy Stecher 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 5 GP 0 G 0 A 0 PTS 0 +/- 1.2 SOG/GP 52.5% 5v5 CF% 50.0% 5v5 GF% 0.00 PTS/GP 13:44 TOI/GP 13:00 EVTOI/GP 0:01 PPTOI/GP 0:42 PKTOI/GP

× 43 Maple Leafs player card Darren Raddysh 🇨🇦 D · Shoots: R · 6 ft 1 in · 204 lb Age: 30 · Born 1996-02-28 · Toronto, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $8,500,000 (2034 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Jake McCabe 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 20 GP 1 G 11 A 12 PTS -10 +/- 2.3 SOG/GP 48.1% 5v5 CF% 40.5% 5v5 GF% 0.60 PTS/GP 23:54 TOI/GP 19:43 EVTOI/GP 3:26 PPTOI/GP 0:45 PKTOI/GP

× 22 Maple Leafs player card Jake McCabe 🇺🇸 D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 1 in · 205 lb Age: 33 · Born 1993-10-12 · Eau Claire, WI, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,513,102 (2030 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Darren Raddysh 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 20 GP 0 G 3 A 3 PTS -4 +/- 1.0 SOG/GP 44.5% 5v5 CF% 36.6% 5v5 GF% 0.15 PTS/GP 20:05 TOI/GP 16:32 EVTOI/GP 0:03 PPTOI/GP 3:30 PKTOI/GP

× 83 Maple Leafs player card Marshall Rifai ✚ 🇨🇦 D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 211 lb Age: 28 · Born 1998-03-16 · Beaconsfield, QC, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $850,000 (2027 - UFA) Injury Status: Week-to-week injury Current Partner ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 2 GP 1 G 0 A 1 PTS 0 +/- 1.0 SOG/GP 27.9% 5v5 CF% 50.0% 5v5 GF% 0.50 PTS/GP 14:09 TOI/GP 13:38 EVTOI/GP 0:05 PPTOI/GP 0:27 PKTOI/GP

× 44 Maple Leafs player card Morgan Rielly ✚ 🇨🇦 D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 1 in · 224 lb Age: 32 · Born 1994-03-09 · Vancouver, BC, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $7,500,000 (2030 - UFA) Injury Status: Day-to-day injury Current Partner ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 18 GP 0 G 12 A 12 PTS 0 +/- 1.2 SOG/GP 49.6% 5v5 CF% 52.9% 5v5 GF% 0.67 PTS/GP 18:46 TOI/GP 16:56 EVTOI/GP 0:58 PPTOI/GP 0:51 PKTOI/GP

× 3 Maple Leafs player card Nick Blankenburg ✚ 🇺🇸 D · Shoots: R · 5 ft 9 in · 179 lb Age: 28 · Born 1998-05-12 · Washington, MI, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $1,400,000 (2027 - RFA) Injury Status: Week-to-week injury Current Partner ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 6 GP 1 G 0 A 1 PTS -3 +/- 1.0 SOG/GP 51.2% 5v5 CF% 37.5% 5v5 GF% 0.17 PTS/GP 13:05 TOI/GP 12:32 EVTOI/GP 0:30 PPTOI/GP 0:03 PKTOI/GP

× 95 Maple Leafs player card Oliver Ekman-Larsson 🇸🇪 D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 191 lb Age: 35 · Born 1991-07-17 · Karlskrona, SWE Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,500,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Chris Tanev 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 20 GP 0 G 1 A 1 PTS -4 +/- 0.8 SOG/GP 51.1% 5v5 CF% 42.8% 5v5 GF% 0.05 PTS/GP 18:12 TOI/GP 16:07 EVTOI/GP 0:22 PPTOI/GP 1:43 PKTOI/GP

× 28 Maple Leafs player card Troy Stecher 🇨🇦 D · Shoots: R · 5 ft 11 in · 184 lb Age: 32 · Born 1994-04-07 · Richmond, BC, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $1,350,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Dakota Mermis 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 20 GP 2 G 3 A 5 PTS 7 +/- 1.2 SOG/GP 50.9% 5v5 CF% 54.8% 5v5 GF% 0.25 PTS/GP 19:07 TOI/GP 16:07 EVTOI/GP 0:03 PPTOI/GP 2:57 PKTOI/GP

× 41 Maple Leafs player card Anthony Stolarz 🇺🇸 G · Catches: L · 6 ft 6 in · 248 lb Age: 32 · Born 1994-01-20 · Edison, NJ, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,750,000 (2030 - UFA) 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 7 GP 5 W 2 L 0 OTL 2.72 GAA .908 SV%