After Friday’s practice, head coach Jim Hiller discussed John Tavares’ anticipated return, adjustments to the power-play units, the potential of a Tavares–Paul–Nylander line, Gavin McKenna’s progress without the puck, and his memories of coaching a young Carey Price.
Are all signs still pointing toward John Tavares playing tomorrow? What’s the latest?
Hiller: Looks like it. I think he got through that one. He was in a regular colour. I would think most likely he’s going to play. Still have to talk about it, but it sure looks like it.
How would you describe the boost Tavares’ return gives the team?
Hiller: He’s just another veteran player with a real presence. One of the things that we’ve maybe struggled with is O-zone time, winning puck battles, getting to the net front. That’s what John does extremely well. It’s having that in the room, knowing that’s what he gives us on the ice, too.
What stood out about how Tavares handled the recovery process?
Hiller: He’s had a similar injury before, he told me, so he really knew what to expect. He knew his timelines. I don’t know if he’s ahead of schedule, but he was definitely on schedule, not behind. He felt completely comfortable with it and worked hard. That’s just what John does.
What goes into the decision to readjust the power play with Tavares returning?
Hiller: We talk about it. The power play has been pretty good for us this year with Gavin and with John, with both of them. Not quite as good the last couple of games. John’s back. We’ll put John there.
If you watched some practice today, the second group — whatever you want to call it — was moving it pretty well, with Easton and Gavin really controlling that whole power-play group. Gavin really becomes a focus on that second group, too, where the puck just really runs through him. That’s a good thing, too.
We saw Tavares on the wing in his last game before the injury. Is that a big adjustment for someone who has played center for so much of his career?
Hiller: No, I don’t think so. He’s played wing here at different times. Just coming off the World Championship, he’s played wing, so he’s pretty comfortable either way. So is Pauly. John might end up low. He’ll take faceoffs. It’ll be the two of them rotating positions more than anything.
Does having two legitimate centers on a line give you more flexibility as a coach?
Hiller: It makes you more comfortable in the D-zone. Sometimes the wingers don’t like to play low in the D-zone. Sometimes the coaches don’t have as much trust in some wingers playing low in the D-zone. When you have two guys there, usually one of those two will end up there. Likely not Willy, but one of those two will end up there. It gives us a little more confidence in that.
The offense hasn’t necessarily been there for Nick Paul, but what do you make of how he’s handled the second-line center spot?
Hiller: I think he’s done a good job. We’re not looking to create a bunch of offense there. We need him to be solid and allow the two wingers to really create the offense and make sure he’s taking care of them. Somebody has to go to the net front. That’s his job, too.
I’m really looking forward to the line with John there. I think it should be a dangerous, O-zone-heavy line. That’s what I’m really looking to see from those three.
What have you liked about Jack Roslovic with the top unit?
Hiller: He’s the right shot. That’s the one thing with Marchenko — the right shot. We’re trying to keep that balance somewhat similar. But we’ve talked about Jack’s overall game: He hunts pucks. On the power play, you’ve got to hunt pucks sometimes, too. You’ve got to get loose pucks back. Clearly, he’s scored goals this year, so he’s also a threat in the middle.
Where is Gavin McKenna’s game at five-on-five, specifically on the defensive side? What are you looking for him to focus on?
Hiller: Gavin’s really improved without the puck. He’s made leaps and bounds. We’re really happy with him without the puck. The times that we’re still working through are some of the decisions with the puck at different times. But without the puck, Gavin’s made all kinds of strides. Feel really good about his game.
Going back to 2003-04, when you were coaching Tri-City and Carey Price was a young, 16-year-old goalie, was it possible to predict that type of career for him?
Hiller: I don’t think you could have predicted the career. What you could predict, I think, at that time, is, “This looks like this guy’s going to play in the NHL.” That’s at 16 years old. That’s hard to say about anybody, especially a goalie, because they change.
The biggest thing I remember, and you’ve seen it, is just his demeanour. He just had that quiet confidence, poise. Obviously, he was big, and he had all his physical tools. But I just remember him being very poised. Nothing rattled him. You could see he was going to be, or you expected him to be, an NHL goalie. Nobody could have predicted the heights that he reached.
How will you handle your goalies this weekend?
Hiller: I’ll give you more insight on that tomorrow. Let’s wait one more day on that.
Practice Lines - November 6
Maple Leafs Lines
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