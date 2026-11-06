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After Friday’s practice, head coach Jim Hiller discussed John Tavares’ anticipated return, adjustments to the power-play units, the potential of a Tavares–Paul–Nylander line, Gavin McKenna’s progress without the puck, and his memories of coaching a young Carey Price.

Are all signs still pointing toward John Tavares playing tomorrow? What’s the latest?

Hiller: Looks like it. I think he got through that one. He was in a regular colour. I would think most likely he’s going to play. Still have to talk about it, but it sure looks like it.

How would you describe the boost Tavares’ return gives the team?

Hiller: He’s just another veteran player with a real presence. One of the things that we’ve maybe struggled with is O-zone time, winning puck battles, getting to the net front. That’s what John does extremely well. It’s having that in the room, knowing that’s what he gives us on the ice, too.

What stood out about how Tavares handled the recovery process?

Hiller: He’s had a similar injury before, he told me, so he really knew what to expect. He knew his timelines. I don’t know if he’s ahead of schedule, but he was definitely on schedule, not behind. He felt completely comfortable with it and worked hard. That’s just what John does.

What goes into the decision to readjust the power play with Tavares returning?

Hiller: We talk about it. The power play has been pretty good for us this year with Gavin and with John, with both of them. Not quite as good the last couple of games. John’s back. We’ll put John there.

If you watched some practice today, the second group — whatever you want to call it — was moving it pretty well, with Easton and Gavin really controlling that whole power-play group. Gavin really becomes a focus on that second group, too, where the puck just really runs through him. That’s a good thing, too.

Leafs power play units at practice Raddysh, Matthews, Roslovic, Nylander, Tavares Rielly, Ekman-Larson, Cowan, McKenna, Paul @TSN_Sports — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) November 6, 2026

We saw Tavares on the wing in his last game before the injury. Is that a big adjustment for someone who has played center for so much of his career?

Hiller: No, I don’t think so. He’s played wing here at different times. Just coming off the World Championship, he’s played wing, so he’s pretty comfortable either way. So is Pauly. John might end up low. He’ll take faceoffs. It’ll be the two of them rotating positions more than anything.

Does having two legitimate centers on a line give you more flexibility as a coach?

Hiller: It makes you more comfortable in the D-zone. Sometimes the wingers don’t like to play low in the D-zone. Sometimes the coaches don’t have as much trust in some wingers playing low in the D-zone. When you have two guys there, usually one of those two will end up there. Likely not Willy, but one of those two will end up there. It gives us a little more confidence in that.

The offense hasn’t necessarily been there for Nick Paul, but what do you make of how he’s handled the second-line center spot?

Hiller: I think he’s done a good job. We’re not looking to create a bunch of offense there. We need him to be solid and allow the two wingers to really create the offense and make sure he’s taking care of them. Somebody has to go to the net front. That’s his job, too.

I’m really looking forward to the line with John there. I think it should be a dangerous, O-zone-heavy line. That’s what I’m really looking to see from those three.

What have you liked about Jack Roslovic with the top unit?

Hiller: He’s the right shot. That’s the one thing with Marchenko — the right shot. We’re trying to keep that balance somewhat similar. But we’ve talked about Jack’s overall game: He hunts pucks. On the power play, you’ve got to hunt pucks sometimes, too. You’ve got to get loose pucks back. Clearly, he’s scored goals this year, so he’s also a threat in the middle.

Where is Gavin McKenna’s game at five-on-five, specifically on the defensive side? What are you looking for him to focus on?

Hiller: Gavin’s really improved without the puck. He’s made leaps and bounds. We’re really happy with him without the puck. The times that we’re still working through are some of the decisions with the puck at different times. But without the puck, Gavin’s made all kinds of strides. Feel really good about his game.

Going back to 2003-04, when you were coaching Tri-City and Carey Price was a young, 16-year-old goalie, was it possible to predict that type of career for him?

Hiller: I don’t think you could have predicted the career. What you could predict, I think, at that time, is, “This looks like this guy’s going to play in the NHL.” That’s at 16 years old. That’s hard to say about anybody, especially a goalie, because they change.

The biggest thing I remember, and you’ve seen it, is just his demeanour. He just had that quiet confidence, poise. Obviously, he was big, and he had all his physical tools. But I just remember him being very poised. Nothing rattled him. You could see he was going to be, or you expected him to be, an NHL goalie. Nobody could have predicted the heights that he reached.

How will you handle your goalies this weekend?

Hiller: I’ll give you more insight on that tomorrow. Let’s wait one more day on that.

Practice Lines - November 6 Maple Leafs Lines Select a player name to view their card (must be on active NHL roster). Forwards Line Left Wing Centre Right Wing 1 53 Easton Cowan Cowan i 34 Auston Matthews Matthews i 96 Jack Roslovic Roslovic i 2 91 John Tavares Tavares i 20 Nick Paul Paul i 88 William Nylander Nylander i 3 81 Dakota Joshua Joshua i 15 Colton Sissons Sissons i 92 Gavin McKenna McKenna i 4 24 Brandon Duhaime Duhaime i 73 Teddy Blueger Blueger i 19 Zack MacEwen MacEwen i Scratch 71 Vinni Lettieri Lettieri i Defense Pair Left Defense Right Defense 1 22 Jake McCabe McCabe i 43 Darren Raddysh Raddysh i 2 44 Morgan Rielly Rielly i 8 Chris Tanev Tanev i 3 95 Oliver Ekman-Larsson Ekman-Larsson i 28 Troy Stecher Stecher i Scratch 36 Dakota Mermis Mermis i Goaltenders 72 Sergei Bobrovsky Bobrovsky i Starter 41 Anthony Stolarz Stolarz i Backup Injuries Or Other Absences Player Status 86 Kirill Marchenko Marchenko i Week-to-week injury 83 Marshall Rifai Rifai i Week-to-week injury 3 Nick Blankenburg Blankenburg i Week-to-week injury 18 Miles Wood Wood i IR 11 Max Domi Domi Long-term Injury

× 34 Maple Leafs player card Auston Matthews 🇺🇸 C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 3 in · 214 lb Age: 29 · Born 1997-09-17 · San Ramon, CA, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $13,250,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Easton Cowan , Jack Roslovic 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 17 GP 11 G 15 A 26 PTS 9 +/- 3.0 SOG/GP 52.6% 5v5 CF% 60.7% 5v5 GF% 1.53 PTS/GP 54.8% FO% 20:34 TOI/GP 16:42 EVTOI/GP 3:32 PPTOI/GP 0:19 PKTOI/GP

× 24 Maple Leafs player card Brandon Duhaime 🇺🇸 LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 213 lb Age: 29 · Born 1997-05-22 · Coral Springs, FL, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $2,600,000 (2029 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Teddy Blueger , Zack MacEwen 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 17 GP 1 G 3 A 4 PTS 1 +/- 0.8 SOG/GP 49.0% 5v5 CF% 55.5% 5v5 GF% 0.24 PTS/GP 33.3% FO% 11:54 TOI/GP 9:42 EVTOI/GP 0:01 PPTOI/GP 2:11 PKTOI/GP

× 15 Maple Leafs player card Colton Sissons 🇨🇦 C/RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 1 in · 207 lb Age: 33 · Born 1993-11-05 · North Vancouver, BC, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,250,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Dakota Joshua , Gavin McKenna 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 17 GP 2 G 3 A 5 PTS 0 +/- 1.0 SOG/GP 46.8% 5v5 CF% 47.3% 5v5 GF% 0.29 PTS/GP 59.8% FO% 14:58 TOI/GP 11:59 EVTOI/GP 0:02 PPTOI/GP 2:57 PKTOI/GP

× 81 Maple Leafs player card Dakota Joshua 🇺🇸 LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 3 in · 218 lb Age: 30 · Born 1996-05-15 · Dearborn, MI, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,250,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Colton Sissons , Gavin McKenna 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 2 GP 0 G 0 A 0 PTS 0 +/- 2.5 SOG/GP 58.6% 5v5 CF% 50.0% 5v5 GF% 0.00 PTS/GP 11:24 TOI/GP 11:24 EVTOI/GP 0:00 PPTOI/GP 0:00 PKTOI/GP

× 53 Maple Leafs player card Easton Cowan 🇨🇦 LW/RW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 0 in · 189 lb Age: 21 · Born 2005-05-20 · Mount Brydges, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $900,000 (2028 - RFA) Current Linemates ↗: Auston Matthews , Jack Roslovic 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 17 GP 6 G 8 A 14 PTS 5 +/- 2.1 SOG/GP 48.1% 5v5 CF% 57.6% 5v5 GF% 0.82 PTS/GP 40.0% FO% 15:32 TOI/GP 13:51 EVTOI/GP 0:59 PPTOI/GP 0:42 PKTOI/GP

× 92 Maple Leafs player card Gavin McKenna 🇨🇦 LW · Shoots: L · 5 ft 11 in · 164 lb Age: 18 · Born 2007-12-20 · Whitehorse, YT, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $1,075,000 (2029 - RFA) Current Linemates ↗: Dakota Joshua , Colton Sissons 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 17 GP 5 G 6 A 11 PTS -6 +/- 1.8 SOG/GP 43.3% 5v5 CF% 33.3% 5v5 GF% 0.65 PTS/GP 13:51 TOI/GP 11:19 EVTOI/GP 2:32 PPTOI/GP 0:00 PKTOI/GP

× 96 Maple Leafs player card Jack Roslovic 🇺🇸 RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 1 in · 195 lb Age: 29 · Born 1997-01-29 · Columbus, OH, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,000,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Easton Cowan , Auston Matthews 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 17 GP 8 G 10 A 18 PTS 3 +/- 2.5 SOG/GP 52.1% 5v5 CF% 59.2% 5v5 GF% 1.06 PTS/GP 35.5% FO% 16:49 TOI/GP 15:17 EVTOI/GP 1:29 PPTOI/GP 0:03 PKTOI/GP

× 91 Maple Leafs player card John Tavares 🇨🇦 C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 1 in · 211 lb Age: 36 · Born 1990-09-20 · Mississauga, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,389,280 (2029 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Nick Paul , William Nylander 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 7 GP 2 G 5 A 7 PTS -5 +/- 2.4 SOG/GP 44.1% 5v5 CF% 30.7% 5v5 GF% 1.00 PTS/GP 60.4% FO% 16:31 TOI/GP 13:02 EVTOI/GP 3:28 PPTOI/GP 0:01 PKTOI/GP

× 86 Maple Leafs player card Kirill Marchenko ✚ 🇷🇺 RW/LW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 3 in · 201 lb Age: 26 · Born 2000-07-21 · Barnaul, RUS Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,850,000 (2033 - UFA) Injury Status: Week-to-week injury Current Linemates ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 14 GP 6 G 8 A 14 PTS -3 +/- 2.5 SOG/GP 48.1% 5v5 CF% 46.6% 5v5 GF% 1.00 PTS/GP 17:37 TOI/GP 14:07 EVTOI/GP 3:30 PPTOI/GP 0:00 PKTOI/GP

× 18 Maple Leafs player card Miles Wood ✚ 🇺🇸 LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 209 lb Age: 31 · Born 1995-09-13 · Buffalo, NY, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $2,500,000 (2029 - UFA) Injury Status: IR Current Linemates ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season No NHL regular-season stats recorded for 2026–27.

× 20 Maple Leafs player card Nick Paul 🇨🇦 C/LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 3 in · 225 lb Age: 31 · Born 1995-03-20 · Mississauga, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,150,000 (2029 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: John Tavares , William Nylander 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 17 GP 2 G 4 A 6 PTS -4 +/- 0.9 SOG/GP 42.8% 5v5 CF% 38.0% 5v5 GF% 0.35 PTS/GP 45.9% FO% 16:19 TOI/GP 13:28 EVTOI/GP 0:43 PPTOI/GP 2:08 PKTOI/GP

× 73 Maple Leafs player card Teddy Blueger 🇱🇻 C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 0 in · 185 lb Age: 32 · Born 1994-08-15 · Riga, LVA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $2,500,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Brandon Duhaime , Zack MacEwen 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 17 GP 2 G 2 A 4 PTS 0 +/- 1.1 SOG/GP 46.6% 5v5 CF% 46.6% 5v5 GF% 0.24 PTS/GP 51.1% FO% 13:11 TOI/GP 10:07 EVTOI/GP 0:01 PPTOI/GP 3:03 PKTOI/GP

× 71 Maple Leafs player card Vinni Lettieri 🇺🇸 RW · Shoots: R · 5 ft 10 in · 184 lb Age: 31 · Born 1995-02-06 · Excelsior, MN, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $850,000 (2027 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 8 GP 1 G 0 A 1 PTS -2 +/- 1.0 SOG/GP 35.3% 5v5 CF% 33.3% 5v5 GF% 0.13 PTS/GP 100.0% FO% 9:54 TOI/GP 8:57 EVTOI/GP 0:56 PPTOI/GP 0:01 PKTOI/GP

× 88 Maple Leafs player card William Nylander 🇸🇪 RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 0 in · 200 lb Age: 30 · Born 1996-05-01 · Calgary, AB, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $11,500,000 (2032 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: John Tavares , Nick Paul 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 17 GP 10 G 11 A 21 PTS -1 +/- 2.9 SOG/GP 43.7% 5v5 CF% 43.3% 5v5 GF% 1.24 PTS/GP 34.8% FO% 20:11 TOI/GP 16:18 EVTOI/GP 3:24 PPTOI/GP 0:29 PKTOI/GP

× 19 Maple Leafs player card Zack MacEwen 🇨🇦 RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 4 in · 226 lb Age: 30 · Born 1996-07-08 · Charlottetown, PE, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $875,000 (2027 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Brandon Duhaime , Teddy Blueger 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 11 GP 2 G 2 A 4 PTS -1 +/- 1.2 SOG/GP 56.1% 5v5 CF% 50.0% 5v5 GF% 0.36 PTS/GP 50.0% FO% 7:54 TOI/GP 7:54 EVTOI/GP 0:00 PPTOI/GP 0:00 PKTOI/GP

× 8 Maple Leafs player card Chris Tanev 🇨🇦 D · Shoots: R · 6 ft 3 in · 199 lb Age: 36 · Born 1989-12-20 · Toronto, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,500,000 (2031 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Morgan Rielly 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 8 GP 0 G 1 A 1 PTS 3 +/- 0.4 SOG/GP 44.7% 5v5 CF% 66.6% 5v5 GF% 0.13 PTS/GP 17:41 TOI/GP 14:15 EVTOI/GP 0:02 PPTOI/GP 3:24 PKTOI/GP

× 36 Maple Leafs player card Dakota Mermis 🇺🇸 D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 0 in · 197 lb Age: 32 · Born 1994-01-05 · Alton, IL, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $812,500 (2027 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 3 GP 0 G 0 A 0 PTS 1 +/- 0.3 SOG/GP 47.0% 5v5 CF% 60.0% 5v5 GF% 0.00 PTS/GP 12:36 TOI/GP 11:23 EVTOI/GP 0:02 PPTOI/GP 1:11 PKTOI/GP

× 43 Maple Leafs player card Darren Raddysh 🇨🇦 D · Shoots: R · 6 ft 1 in · 204 lb Age: 30 · Born 1996-02-28 · Toronto, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $8,500,000 (2034 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Jake McCabe 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 17 GP 0 G 9 A 9 PTS -4 +/- 2.4 SOG/GP 47.1% 5v5 CF% 44.8% 5v5 GF% 0.53 PTS/GP 23:37 TOI/GP 19:22 EVTOI/GP 3:32 PPTOI/GP 0:43 PKTOI/GP

× 22 Maple Leafs player card Jake McCabe 🇺🇸 D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 1 in · 205 lb Age: 33 · Born 1993-10-12 · Eau Claire, WI, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,513,102 (2030 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Darren Raddysh 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 17 GP 0 G 3 A 3 PTS 0 +/- 1.0 SOG/GP 42.5% 5v5 CF% 40.9% 5v5 GF% 0.18 PTS/GP 19:44 TOI/GP 15:59 EVTOI/GP 0:04 PPTOI/GP 3:42 PKTOI/GP

× 83 Maple Leafs player card Marshall Rifai ✚ 🇨🇦 D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 211 lb Age: 28 · Born 1998-03-16 · Beaconsfield, QC, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $850,000 (2027 - UFA) Injury Status: Week-to-week injury Current Partner ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 2 GP 1 G 0 A 1 PTS 0 +/- 1.0 SOG/GP 27.9% 5v5 CF% 50.0% 5v5 GF% 0.50 PTS/GP 14:09 TOI/GP 13:38 EVTOI/GP 0:05 PPTOI/GP 0:27 PKTOI/GP

× 44 Maple Leafs player card Morgan Rielly 🇨🇦 D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 1 in · 224 lb Age: 32 · Born 1994-03-09 · Vancouver, BC, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $7,500,000 (2030 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Chris Tanev 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 17 GP 0 G 12 A 12 PTS 0 +/- 1.2 SOG/GP 49.9% 5v5 CF% 52.9% 5v5 GF% 0.71 PTS/GP 19:31 TOI/GP 17:36 EVTOI/GP 1:01 PPTOI/GP 0:54 PKTOI/GP

× 3 Maple Leafs player card Nick Blankenburg ✚ 🇺🇸 D · Shoots: R · 5 ft 9 in · 179 lb Age: 28 · Born 1998-05-12 · Washington, MI, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $1,400,000 (2027 - RFA) Injury Status: Week-to-week injury Current Partner ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 6 GP 1 G 0 A 1 PTS -3 +/- 1.0 SOG/GP 51.2% 5v5 CF% 37.5% 5v5 GF% 0.17 PTS/GP 13:05 TOI/GP 12:32 EVTOI/GP 0:30 PPTOI/GP 0:03 PKTOI/GP

× 95 Maple Leafs player card Oliver Ekman-Larsson 🇸🇪 D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 191 lb Age: 35 · Born 1991-07-17 · Karlskrona, SWE Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,500,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Troy Stecher 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 17 GP 0 G 1 A 1 PTS -3 +/- 0.8 SOG/GP 49.2% 5v5 CF% 43.4% 5v5 GF% 0.06 PTS/GP 17:47 TOI/GP 15:38 EVTOI/GP 0:24 PPTOI/GP 1:45 PKTOI/GP

× 28 Maple Leafs player card Troy Stecher 🇨🇦 D · Shoots: R · 5 ft 11 in · 184 lb Age: 32 · Born 1994-04-07 · Richmond, BC, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $1,350,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Oliver Ekman-Larsson 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 17 GP 2 G 3 A 5 PTS 7 +/- 1.1 SOG/GP 48.2% 5v5 CF% 55.1% 5v5 GF% 0.29 PTS/GP 19:12 TOI/GP 15:58 EVTOI/GP 0:04 PPTOI/GP 3:10 PKTOI/GP

× 41 Maple Leafs player card Anthony Stolarz 🇺🇸 G · Catches: L · 6 ft 6 in · 248 lb Age: 32 · Born 1994-01-20 · Edison, NJ, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,750,000 (2030 - UFA) 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 6 GP 5 W 1 L 0 OTL 2.66 GAA .910 SV%