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After a 4-0 loss to New Jersey, head coach Jim Hiller discussed why the team ran out of steam on the second night of a back-to-back, how it responded to the Devils’ opening goal, and the injuries forcing a constant shuffle of the lines.

Hiller on the team’s disappointing performance:

Not a good game for us. The first period, I thought, was all right. Obviously, that was our best period, with not much going on, which I think probably benefited us tonight. And then once a couple of their top players broke loose, we had a hard time.

Hiller on the team’s energy after playing Montreal the night before:

I thought we actually played pretty well yesterday, and I think we emptied the tank yesterday. I don’t want to make excuses, but it’s pretty hard coming back when you play a lot of guys, and then you miss a few guys who are important players for you on the second side of it. The tank’s already down a little bit, and then you come back again, and you lower it again. We didn’t have it. That’s the bottom line. Just didn’t have it.

Hiller on how the team seemingly losing its spirit after the Devils’ opening goal:

Yeah, I would agree. I thought tonight it was really important that we scored first because we were hanging. We went down to Montreal. We tried to battle our way back. I thought tonight’s first goal was going to be really important, and when they got it, I completely agree that we fell back.

Hiller on keeping the team’s spirits up through the losses and injuries:

It’s a long season, and it’s a hard stretch for us, no question. We’re playing good teams under those circumstances, but that’s the NHL. They keep coming, and so you just have to be the best version of yourself. Some guys are getting more opportunity than they’ve ever had. They’ve got to take advantage. The other guys who are key leaders have to make sure their game is up to par. And we just all have to do it together. There’s just no other way. It’s the great thing about it. It’s a team. We’ve got to fight for one another.

Hiller on shuffling the lines after losing Jack Roslovic after warmups and Colton Sissons in the second period:

We had to move it around a lot. We really did. And the other part of it was, after that first period, we weren’t sustaining much in the O-zone, so it’s not like the lines were working as they were constructed anyway. We just tried to get some energy through some different players, through some different combinations. We didn’t have a lot of chances, but when we had a decent chance, [Hellebuyck] made some pretty good saves.

On whether it was surprising when Jack Roslovic couldn’t play:

He wanted to play. He said, “I’ll be alright, and I think I can do it.” But he just was unable. It was a hard one to gauge.

On Colton Sissons’ status:

I don’t know. I always say this: Whenever a guy doesn’t finish the game… Like, Roslovic finished the game last night, so you are optimistic. When a guy doesn’t finish the game, you tend to be a little more concerned.

On the penalty kill’s recent dip:

I think we talked about it when it was really rolling. Much like the power play, you get momentum, you get confidence, and you feel like nobody is ever going to score on you. Right now, it has gone in quite a bit, and you’re a little shell-shocked. Now, you’re just trying to survive. It will turn again. It is not like we’re giving up all kinds of opportunities, but they’re creating some pretty good looks and finding the back of the net.

On how the team can generate more five-on-five offense:

It is hard to create off the rush nowadays. You have to spend more time in the offensive zone. We had some O-zone looks, but then they went away in the second period. We need guys to step up. That is the bottom line. We need our top players to continue, and we need from underneath — whether it is Gavin, Cowboy, or I could go down the lineup. These other guys who have contributed pretty well this year need to keep going. It is a lot to ask of those young players, but we need them.

Game Highlights: Devils 4 vs. Maple Leafs 0