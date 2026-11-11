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After Wednesday’s practice, Jim Hiller discussed needing to get William Nylander going, why he’s kept Nylander with John Tavares, and how his players are responding to a four-game losing streak.

What’s the latest on Zack MacEwen and his outlook moving forward?

Hiller: I was just talking to him. We’ll see tomorrow. He got better as the day went along today. We’ll see how he’s doing tomorrow. Not much of an update.

You go way back with William Nylander from your first time here. What have you learned about the best way to get him going when he’s in a funk?

Hiller: I’ve been trying to support him as best I can, really. I think he’s trying. I think what happens to a lot of us is we get in our own head a little bit. He wants to do well for the team. His heart’s in the right place.

He knows he’s not playing his best. That’s obvious, and he wants to. We’ve just got to help him try to clear it out, free himself, and get him out there just skating and playing.

Why do you think that’s happening?

Hiller: It’s difficult to evaluate John after being out for a month. We threw him in the lineup. We’re banged up. We’re making him play a lot of minutes coming off an injury, right? And he’s hardly practiced with the team, so that’s going to be part of it, for sure.

I think Tverberg helped them. I really liked Tverberg’s game last night. If you guys watched, he was in on the forecheck. He did some of the things we talked about. I’m hoping that’s going to translate into more O-zone time for them and get John back up to speed. Then we’re talking about how good they are in the O-zone instead of what they’re doing in the D-zone.

The injuries limit your flexibility, but why have you kept Tavares and Nylander together through this stretch?

Hiller: One thing is the injuries, yeah. We’ve tried a lot of different line combinations, as you can imagine. I’m sure you guys write them down night after night. But based on injuries, we have four centermen right now, and we’ve got to go one, two, three, four.

And they’ll work their way out of it. They’re world-class players. We’ve got full trust and belief in them. We’ve all had a bad little stretch. We know that. Again, it’ll come.

Less than a month ago, you were on a four-game winning streak. Now you’re on the opposite end of it. What was clicking then that isn’t right now?

Hiller: I don’t know. It’s a funny game sometimes. Were we playing better? Yes. Were we playing way better? There are different ways to evaluate that. You can look at expected goals. You can look at all kinds of different things. I don’t think there’s one thing that will tell you definitively, “Oh, they were playing so much better.”

Our special teams were very good at that point. If you said, “Let’s take your special teams for that four-game win streak and put them over these last four games,” then it looks different. And then you say, “Hey, you guys are playing pretty good. You just won four in a row.”

It’s difficult. You’ve just got to stick together, be positive, work, and get better. There are always ebbs and flows. We are in an ebb. Let’s be honest. We’ll own that, but we’ll get on.

What led to the change on defense today, with Chris Tanev and Dakota Mermis together?

Hiller: I wouldn’t read too much into it. We’re always just doing different things for different reasons. Sometimes some guys will take fewer reps. They’ve got to penalty kill. Some guys have got the power play. There are different things some days that we plan on based on practice that shift those guys around.

You talked about the need for the team to stick together. It seemed like a strong practice out there. How would you assess the mood?

Hiller: I would say it’s good based on the circumstances. It can’t be great based on losing. We’re not in here and everybody’s laughing and joking and dancing to the music. But understanding where we’re at, digging ourselves a deeper hole mentally and emotionally, will not help us. That’s what I know. The guys are positive.

We’ve played really good stretches of hockey. If you look at last night, there were not a lot of mistakes, but some catastrophic mistakes again. And you just can’t win if you do it that way.

How hard is it that this losing slide is happening at home?

Hiller: Listen, that’s hard on everybody. It is. But we’re not winning. We’re in the business of winning. The next question you ask yourself is, what are you going to do about it? How are you going to show up at work the next day? And what are you going to do about it?

To me, we had a good day. We had a good meeting. We had a good practice. You saw it. Lots of intensity, some battles. Let’s get on with it. We’re playing a high level of competition here in this stretch. No problem. Dig in.

Practice - November 11 Maple Leafs Lines Select a player name to view their card (must be on active NHL roster). Forwards Line Left Wing Centre Right Wing 1 53 Easton Cowan Cowan i 34 Auston Matthews Matthews i 96 Jack Roslovic Roslovic i 2 77 Ryan Tverberg Tverberg i 91 John Tavares Tavares i 88 William Nylander Nylander i 3 92 Gavin McKenna McKenna i 20 Nick Paul Paul i 81 Dakota Joshua Joshua i 4 24 Brandon Duhaime Duhaime i 73 Teddy Blueger Blueger i 82 Cole McWard McWard i Defense Pair Left Defense Right Defense 1 22 Jake McCabe McCabe i 43 Darren Raddysh Raddysh i 2 95 Oliver Ekman-Larsson Ekman-Larsson i 28 Troy Stecher Stecher i 3 36 Dakota Mermis Mermis i 8 Chris Tanev Tanev i Goaltenders 72 Sergei Bobrovsky Bobrovsky i Starter 41 Anthony Stolarz Stolarz i Backup Injuries Or Other Absences Player Status 19 Zack MacEwen MacEwen i Under evaluation 44 Morgan Rielly Rielly i Day-to-day injury 15 Colton Sissons Sissons i Week-to-week injury 3 Nick Blankenburg Blankenburg i Week-to-week injury 86 Kirill Marchenko Marchenko i Week-to-week injury 83 Marshall Rifai Rifai i Week-to-week injury 11 Max Domi Domi Long-term Injury 18 Miles Wood Wood i IR

× 34 Maple Leafs player card Auston Matthews 🇺🇸 C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 3 in · 214 lb Age: 29 · Born 1997-09-17 · San Ramon, CA, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $13,250,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Easton Cowan , Jack Roslovic 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 20 GP 11 G 17 A 28 PTS 9 +/- 3.1 SOG/GP 54.8% 5v5 CF% 63.3% 5v5 GF% 1.40 PTS/GP 54.0% FO% 20:29 TOI/GP 16:47 EVTOI/GP 3:26 PPTOI/GP 0:17 PKTOI/GP

× 24 Maple Leafs player card Brandon Duhaime 🇺🇸 LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 213 lb Age: 29 · Born 1997-05-22 · Coral Springs, FL, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $2,600,000 (2029 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Teddy Blueger , Cole McWard 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 20 GP 1 G 3 A 4 PTS -2 +/- 0.8 SOG/GP 49.5% 5v5 CF% 41.6% 5v5 GF% 0.20 PTS/GP 33.3% FO% 11:55 TOI/GP 9:50 EVTOI/GP 0:02 PPTOI/GP 2:03 PKTOI/GP

× 15 Maple Leafs player card Colton Sissons ✚ 🇨🇦 C/RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 1 in · 207 lb Age: 33 · Born 1993-11-05 · North Vancouver, BC, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,250,000 (2028 - UFA) Injury Status: Week-to-week injury Current Linemates ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 19 GP 2 G 4 A 6 PTS 0 +/- 1.0 SOG/GP 47.7% 5v5 CF% 47.6% 5v5 GF% 0.32 PTS/GP 59.9% FO% 14:37 TOI/GP 11:49 EVTOI/GP 0:02 PPTOI/GP 2:46 PKTOI/GP

× 81 Maple Leafs player card Dakota Joshua 🇺🇸 LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 3 in · 218 lb Age: 30 · Born 1996-05-15 · Dearborn, MI, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,250,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Gavin McKenna , Nick Paul 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 5 GP 0 G 1 A 1 PTS 0 +/- 1.2 SOG/GP 60.0% 5v5 CF% 50.0% 5v5 GF% 0.20 PTS/GP 50.0% FO% 11:08 TOI/GP 10:56 EVTOI/GP 0:00 PPTOI/GP 0:12 PKTOI/GP

× 53 Maple Leafs player card Easton Cowan 🇨🇦 LW/RW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 0 in · 189 lb Age: 21 · Born 2005-05-20 · Mount Brydges, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $900,000 (2028 - RFA) Current Linemates ↗: Auston Matthews , Jack Roslovic 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 20 GP 7 G 9 A 16 PTS 6 +/- 2.1 SOG/GP 49.3% 5v5 CF% 60.0% 5v5 GF% 0.80 PTS/GP 40.0% FO% 15:49 TOI/GP 14:13 EVTOI/GP 0:54 PPTOI/GP 0:42 PKTOI/GP

× 92 Maple Leafs player card Gavin McKenna 🇨🇦 LW · Shoots: L · 5 ft 11 in · 164 lb Age: 18 · Born 2007-12-20 · Whitehorse, YT, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $1,075,000 (2029 - RFA) Current Linemates ↗: Nick Paul , Dakota Joshua 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 20 GP 6 G 7 A 13 PTS -11 +/- 1.8 SOG/GP 45.7% 5v5 CF% 30.4% 5v5 GF% 0.65 PTS/GP 14:06 TOI/GP 11:42 EVTOI/GP 2:23 PPTOI/GP 0:00 PKTOI/GP

× 96 Maple Leafs player card Jack Roslovic 🇺🇸 RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 1 in · 195 lb Age: 29 · Born 1997-01-29 · Columbus, OH, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,000,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Easton Cowan , Auston Matthews 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 19 GP 9 G 11 A 20 PTS 3 +/- 2.7 SOG/GP 52.8% 5v5 CF% 60.0% 5v5 GF% 1.05 PTS/GP 40.0% FO% 17:04 TOI/GP 15:21 EVTOI/GP 1:41 PPTOI/GP 0:02 PKTOI/GP

× 91 Maple Leafs player card John Tavares 🇨🇦 C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 1 in · 211 lb Age: 36 · Born 1990-09-20 · Mississauga, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,389,280 (2029 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Ryan Tverberg , William Nylander 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 10 GP 2 G 5 A 7 PTS -11 +/- 2.2 SOG/GP 44.4% 5v5 CF% 23.5% 5v5 GF% 0.70 PTS/GP 53.1% FO% 16:56 TOI/GP 13:45 EVTOI/GP 3:10 PPTOI/GP 0:01 PKTOI/GP

× 86 Maple Leafs player card Kirill Marchenko ✚ 🇷🇺 RW/LW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 3 in · 201 lb Age: 26 · Born 2000-07-21 · Barnaul, RUS Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,850,000 (2033 - UFA) Injury Status: Week-to-week injury Current Linemates ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 14 GP 6 G 8 A 14 PTS -3 +/- 2.5 SOG/GP 48.1% 5v5 CF% 46.6% 5v5 GF% 1.00 PTS/GP 17:37 TOI/GP 14:07 EVTOI/GP 3:30 PPTOI/GP 0:00 PKTOI/GP

× 18 Maple Leafs player card Miles Wood ✚ 🇺🇸 LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 209 lb Age: 31 · Born 1995-09-13 · Buffalo, NY, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $2,500,000 (2029 - UFA) Injury Status: IR Current Linemates ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season No NHL regular-season stats recorded for 2026–27.

× 20 Maple Leafs player card Nick Paul 🇨🇦 C/LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 3 in · 225 lb Age: 31 · Born 1995-03-20 · Mississauga, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,150,000 (2029 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Gavin McKenna , Dakota Joshua 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 20 GP 2 G 5 A 7 PTS -5 +/- 1.1 SOG/GP 45.4% 5v5 CF% 37.5% 5v5 GF% 0.35 PTS/GP 45.5% FO% 16:14 TOI/GP 13:31 EVTOI/GP 0:40 PPTOI/GP 2:04 PKTOI/GP

× 77 Maple Leafs player card Ryan Tverberg 🇨🇦 RW · Shoots: R · 5 ft 11 in · 187 lb Age: 24 · Born 2002-01-30 · Richmond Hill, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $850,000 (2027 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: John Tavares , William Nylander 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 1 GP 0 G 0 A 0 PTS -2 +/- 2.0 SOG/GP 37.9% 5v5 CF% 25.0% 5v5 GF% 0.00 PTS/GP 15:31 TOI/GP 13:45 EVTOI/GP 0:26 PPTOI/GP 1:20 PKTOI/GP

× 73 Maple Leafs player card Teddy Blueger 🇱🇻 C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 0 in · 185 lb Age: 32 · Born 1994-08-15 · Riga, LVA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $2,500,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Brandon Duhaime , Cole McWard 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 20 GP 2 G 2 A 4 PTS -4 +/- 1.2 SOG/GP 48.0% 5v5 CF% 36.8% 5v5 GF% 0.20 PTS/GP 48.5% FO% 13:15 TOI/GP 10:20 EVTOI/GP 0:01 PPTOI/GP 2:53 PKTOI/GP

× 88 Maple Leafs player card William Nylander 🇸🇪 RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 0 in · 200 lb Age: 30 · Born 1996-05-01 · Calgary, AB, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $11,500,000 (2032 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Ryan Tverberg , John Tavares 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 20 GP 11 G 11 A 22 PTS -7 +/- 2.8 SOG/GP 44.0% 5v5 CF% 38.2% 5v5 GF% 1.10 PTS/GP 34.6% FO% 19:56 TOI/GP 16:08 EVTOI/GP 3:19 PPTOI/GP 0:29 PKTOI/GP

× 19 Maple Leafs player card Zack MacEwen ✚ 🇨🇦 RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 4 in · 226 lb Age: 30 · Born 1996-07-08 · Charlottetown, PE, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $875,000 (2027 - UFA) Injury Status: Under evaluation Current Linemates ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 14 GP 2 G 2 A 4 PTS -1 +/- 1.1 SOG/GP 57.6% 5v5 CF% 50.0% 5v5 GF% 0.29 PTS/GP 55.6% FO% 8:17 TOI/GP 8:17 EVTOI/GP 0:01 PPTOI/GP 0:00 PKTOI/GP

× 8 Maple Leafs player card Chris Tanev 🇨🇦 D · Shoots: R · 6 ft 3 in · 199 lb Age: 36 · Born 1989-12-20 · Toronto, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,500,000 (2031 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Dakota Mermis 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 10 GP 0 G 1 A 1 PTS 0 +/- 0.4 SOG/GP 43.6% 5v5 CF% 44.4% 5v5 GF% 0.10 PTS/GP 17:52 TOI/GP 14:42 EVTOI/GP 0:03 PPTOI/GP 3:07 PKTOI/GP

× 82 Maple Leafs player card Cole McWard 🇺🇸 D · Shoots: R · 6 ft 2 in · 196 lb Age: 25 · Born 2001-06-09 · Fenton, MO, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $875,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Brandon Duhaime , Teddy Blueger 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 1 GP 0 G 0 A 0 PTS 0 +/- 0.0 SOG/GP 47.0% 5v5 CF% N/A 5v5 GF% 0.00 PTS/GP 16:11 TOI/GP 16:11 EVTOI/GP 0:00 PPTOI/GP 0:00 PKTOI/GP

× 36 Maple Leafs player card Dakota Mermis 🇺🇸 D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 0 in · 197 lb Age: 32 · Born 1994-01-05 · Alton, IL, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $812,500 (2027 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Chris Tanev 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 5 GP 0 G 0 A 0 PTS 0 +/- 1.2 SOG/GP 52.5% 5v5 CF% 50.0% 5v5 GF% 0.00 PTS/GP 13:44 TOI/GP 13:00 EVTOI/GP 0:01 PPTOI/GP 0:42 PKTOI/GP

× 43 Maple Leafs player card Darren Raddysh 🇨🇦 D · Shoots: R · 6 ft 1 in · 204 lb Age: 30 · Born 1996-02-28 · Toronto, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $8,500,000 (2034 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Jake McCabe 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 20 GP 1 G 11 A 12 PTS -10 +/- 2.3 SOG/GP 48.1% 5v5 CF% 40.5% 5v5 GF% 0.60 PTS/GP 23:54 TOI/GP 19:43 EVTOI/GP 3:26 PPTOI/GP 0:45 PKTOI/GP

× 22 Maple Leafs player card Jake McCabe 🇺🇸 D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 1 in · 205 lb Age: 33 · Born 1993-10-12 · Eau Claire, WI, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,513,102 (2030 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Darren Raddysh 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 20 GP 0 G 3 A 3 PTS -4 +/- 1.0 SOG/GP 44.5% 5v5 CF% 36.6% 5v5 GF% 0.15 PTS/GP 20:05 TOI/GP 16:32 EVTOI/GP 0:03 PPTOI/GP 3:30 PKTOI/GP

× 83 Maple Leafs player card Marshall Rifai ✚ 🇨🇦 D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 211 lb Age: 28 · Born 1998-03-16 · Beaconsfield, QC, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $850,000 (2027 - UFA) Injury Status: Week-to-week injury Current Partner ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 2 GP 1 G 0 A 1 PTS 0 +/- 1.0 SOG/GP 27.9% 5v5 CF% 50.0% 5v5 GF% 0.50 PTS/GP 14:09 TOI/GP 13:38 EVTOI/GP 0:05 PPTOI/GP 0:27 PKTOI/GP

× 44 Maple Leafs player card Morgan Rielly ✚ 🇨🇦 D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 1 in · 224 lb Age: 32 · Born 1994-03-09 · Vancouver, BC, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $7,500,000 (2030 - UFA) Injury Status: Day-to-day injury Current Partner ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 18 GP 0 G 12 A 12 PTS 0 +/- 1.2 SOG/GP 49.6% 5v5 CF% 52.9% 5v5 GF% 0.67 PTS/GP 18:46 TOI/GP 16:56 EVTOI/GP 0:58 PPTOI/GP 0:51 PKTOI/GP

× 3 Maple Leafs player card Nick Blankenburg ✚ 🇺🇸 D · Shoots: R · 5 ft 9 in · 179 lb Age: 28 · Born 1998-05-12 · Washington, MI, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $1,400,000 (2027 - RFA) Injury Status: Week-to-week injury Current Partner ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 6 GP 1 G 0 A 1 PTS -3 +/- 1.0 SOG/GP 51.2% 5v5 CF% 37.5% 5v5 GF% 0.17 PTS/GP 13:05 TOI/GP 12:32 EVTOI/GP 0:30 PPTOI/GP 0:03 PKTOI/GP

× 95 Maple Leafs player card Oliver Ekman-Larsson 🇸🇪 D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 191 lb Age: 35 · Born 1991-07-17 · Karlskrona, SWE Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,500,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Troy Stecher 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 20 GP 0 G 1 A 1 PTS -4 +/- 0.8 SOG/GP 51.1% 5v5 CF% 42.8% 5v5 GF% 0.05 PTS/GP 18:12 TOI/GP 16:07 EVTOI/GP 0:22 PPTOI/GP 1:43 PKTOI/GP

× 28 Maple Leafs player card Troy Stecher 🇨🇦 D · Shoots: R · 5 ft 11 in · 184 lb Age: 32 · Born 1994-04-07 · Richmond, BC, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $1,350,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Oliver Ekman-Larsson 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 20 GP 2 G 3 A 5 PTS 7 +/- 1.2 SOG/GP 50.9% 5v5 CF% 54.8% 5v5 GF% 0.25 PTS/GP 19:07 TOI/GP 16:07 EVTOI/GP 0:03 PPTOI/GP 2:57 PKTOI/GP

× 41 Maple Leafs player card Anthony Stolarz 🇺🇸 G · Catches: L · 6 ft 6 in · 248 lb Age: 32 · Born 1994-01-20 · Edison, NJ, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,750,000 (2030 - UFA) 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 7 GP 5 W 2 L 0 OTL 2.72 GAA .908 SV%