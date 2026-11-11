After Wednesday’s practice, Jim Hiller discussed needing to get William Nylander going, why he’s kept Nylander with John Tavares, and how his players are responding to a four-game losing streak.

What’s the latest on Zack MacEwen and his outlook moving forward?

Hiller: I was just talking to him. We’ll see tomorrow. He got better as the day went along today. We’ll see how he’s doing tomorrow. Not much of an update.

You go way back with William Nylander from your first time here. What have you learned about the best way to get him going when he’s in a funk?

Hiller: I’ve been trying to support him as best I can, really. I think he’s trying. I think what happens to a lot of us is we get in our own head a little bit. He wants to do well for the team. His heart’s in the right place.

He knows he’s not playing his best. That’s obvious, and he wants to. We’ve just got to help him try to clear it out, free himself, and get him out there just skating and playing.

Why do you think that’s happening?

Hiller: It’s difficult to evaluate John after being out for a month. We threw him in the lineup. We’re banged up. We’re making him play a lot of minutes coming off an injury, right? And he’s hardly practiced with the team, so that’s going to be part of it, for sure.

I think Tverberg helped them. I really liked Tverberg’s game last night. If you guys watched, he was in on the forecheck. He did some of the things we talked about. I’m hoping that’s going to translate into more O-zone time for them and get John back up to speed. Then we’re talking about how good they are in the O-zone instead of what they’re doing in the D-zone.

The injuries limit your flexibility, but why have you kept Tavares and Nylander together through this stretch?

Hiller: One thing is the injuries, yeah. We’ve tried a lot of different line combinations, as you can imagine. I’m sure you guys write them down night after night. But based on injuries, we have four centermen right now, and we’ve got to go one, two, three, four.

And they’ll work their way out of it. They’re world-class players. We’ve got full trust and belief in them. We’ve all had a bad little stretch. We know that. Again, it’ll come.

Less than a month ago, you were on a four-game winning streak. Now you’re on the opposite end of it. What was clicking then that isn’t right now?

Hiller: I don’t know. It’s a funny game sometimes. Were we playing better? Yes. Were we playing way better? There are different ways to evaluate that. You can look at expected goals. You can look at all kinds of different things. I don’t think there’s one thing that will tell you definitively, “Oh, they were playing so much better.”

Our special teams were very good at that point. If you said, “Let’s take your special teams for that four-game win streak and put them over these last four games,” then it looks different. And then you say, “Hey, you guys are playing pretty good. You just won four in a row.”

It’s difficult. You’ve just got to stick together, be positive, work, and get better. There are always ebbs and flows. We are in an ebb. Let’s be honest. We’ll own that, but we’ll get on.

What led to the change on defense today, with Chris Tanev and Dakota Mermis together?

Hiller: I wouldn’t read too much into it. We’re always just doing different things for different reasons. Sometimes some guys will take fewer reps. They’ve got to penalty kill. Some guys have got the power play. There are different things some days that we plan on based on practice that shift those guys around.

You talked about the need for the team to stick together. It seemed like a strong practice out there. How would you assess the mood?

Hiller: I would say it’s good based on the circumstances. It can’t be great based on losing. We’re not in here and everybody’s laughing and joking and dancing to the music. But understanding where we’re at, digging ourselves a deeper hole mentally and emotionally, will not help us. That’s what I know. The guys are positive.

We’ve played really good stretches of hockey. If you look at last night, there were not a lot of mistakes, but some catastrophic mistakes again. And you just can’t win if you do it that way.

How hard is it that this losing slide is happening at home? 

Hiller: Listen, that’s hard on everybody. It is. But we’re not winning. We’re in the business of winning. The next question you ask yourself is, what are you going to do about it? How are you going to show up at work the next day? And what are you going to do about it?

To me, we had a good day. We had a good meeting. We had a good practice. You saw it. Lots of intensity, some battles. Let’s get on with it. We’re playing a high level of competition here in this stretch. No problem. Dig in.

Practice - November 11

Maple Leafs Lines

Select a player name to view their card (must be on active NHL roster).

Forwards

LineLeft WingCentreRight Wing
153Easton Cowan 34Auston Matthews 96Jack Roslovic
277Ryan Tverberg 91John Tavares 88William Nylander
392Gavin McKenna 20Nick Paul 81Dakota Joshua
424Brandon Duhaime 73Teddy Blueger 82Cole McWard

Defense

PairLeft DefenseRight Defense
122Jake McCabe 43Darren Raddysh
295Oliver Ekman-Larsson 28Troy Stecher
336Dakota Mermis 8Chris Tanev

Goaltenders

72Sergei Bobrovsky Starter
41Anthony Stolarz Backup

Injuries Or Other Absences

PlayerStatus
19Zack MacEwen Under evaluation
44Morgan Rielly Day-to-day injury
15Colton Sissons Week-to-week injury
3Nick Blankenburg Week-to-week injury
86Kirill Marchenko Week-to-week injury
83Marshall Rifai Week-to-week injury
11Max DomiLong-term Injury
18Miles Wood IR
34
Maple Leafs player card

Auston Matthews 🇺🇸

C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 3 in · 214 lb

Age: 29 · Born 1997-09-17 · San Ramon, CA, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $13,250,000 (2028 - UFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
20GP 11G 17A 28PTS 9+/- 3.1SOG/GP
54.8%5v5 CF% 63.3%5v5 GF% 1.40PTS/GP 54.0%FO%
20:29TOI/GP16:47EVTOI/GP3:26PPTOI/GP0:17PKTOI/GP
24
Maple Leafs player card

Brandon Duhaime 🇺🇸

LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 213 lb

Age: 29 · Born 1997-05-22 · Coral Springs, FL, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $2,600,000 (2029 - UFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
20GP 1G 3A 4PTS -2+/- 0.8SOG/GP
49.5%5v5 CF% 41.6%5v5 GF% 0.20PTS/GP 33.3%FO%
11:55TOI/GP9:50EVTOI/GP0:02PPTOI/GP2:03PKTOI/GP
15
Maple Leafs player card

Colton Sissons 🇨🇦

C/RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 1 in · 207 lb

Age: 33 · Born 1993-11-05 · North Vancouver, BC, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,250,000 (2028 - UFA)

Injury Status: Week-to-week injury

Current Linemates: N/A

2026–27 NHL regular season
19GP 2G 4A 6PTS 0+/- 1.0SOG/GP
47.7%5v5 CF% 47.6%5v5 GF% 0.32PTS/GP 59.9%FO%
14:37TOI/GP11:49EVTOI/GP0:02PPTOI/GP2:46PKTOI/GP
81
Maple Leafs player card

Dakota Joshua 🇺🇸

LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 3 in · 218 lb

Age: 30 · Born 1996-05-15 · Dearborn, MI, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,250,000 (2028 - UFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
5GP 0G 1A 1PTS 0+/- 1.2SOG/GP
60.0%5v5 CF% 50.0%5v5 GF% 0.20PTS/GP 50.0%FO%
11:08TOI/GP10:56EVTOI/GP0:00PPTOI/GP0:12PKTOI/GP
53
Maple Leafs player card

Easton Cowan 🇨🇦

LW/RW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 0 in · 189 lb

Age: 21 · Born 2005-05-20 · Mount Brydges, ON, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $900,000 (2028 - RFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
20GP 7G 9A 16PTS 6+/- 2.1SOG/GP
49.3%5v5 CF% 60.0%5v5 GF% 0.80PTS/GP 40.0%FO%
15:49TOI/GP14:13EVTOI/GP0:54PPTOI/GP0:42PKTOI/GP
92
Maple Leafs player card

Gavin McKenna 🇨🇦

LW · Shoots: L · 5 ft 11 in · 164 lb

Age: 18 · Born 2007-12-20 · Whitehorse, YT, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $1,075,000 (2029 - RFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
20GP 6G 7A 13PTS -11+/- 1.8SOG/GP
45.7%5v5 CF% 30.4%5v5 GF% 0.65PTS/GP
14:06TOI/GP11:42EVTOI/GP2:23PPTOI/GP0:00PKTOI/GP
96
Maple Leafs player card

Jack Roslovic 🇺🇸

RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 1 in · 195 lb

Age: 29 · Born 1997-01-29 · Columbus, OH, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,000,000 (2028 - UFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
19GP 9G 11A 20PTS 3+/- 2.7SOG/GP
52.8%5v5 CF% 60.0%5v5 GF% 1.05PTS/GP 40.0%FO%
17:04TOI/GP15:21EVTOI/GP1:41PPTOI/GP0:02PKTOI/GP
91
Maple Leafs player card

John Tavares 🇨🇦

C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 1 in · 211 lb

Age: 36 · Born 1990-09-20 · Mississauga, ON, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,389,280 (2029 - UFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
10GP 2G 5A 7PTS -11+/- 2.2SOG/GP
44.4%5v5 CF% 23.5%5v5 GF% 0.70PTS/GP 53.1%FO%
16:56TOI/GP13:45EVTOI/GP3:10PPTOI/GP0:01PKTOI/GP
86
Maple Leafs player card

Kirill Marchenko 🇷🇺

RW/LW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 3 in · 201 lb

Age: 26 · Born 2000-07-21 · Barnaul, RUS

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,850,000 (2033 - UFA)

Injury Status: Week-to-week injury

Current Linemates: N/A

2026–27 NHL regular season
14GP 6G 8A 14PTS -3+/- 2.5SOG/GP
48.1%5v5 CF% 46.6%5v5 GF% 1.00PTS/GP
17:37TOI/GP14:07EVTOI/GP3:30PPTOI/GP0:00PKTOI/GP
18
Maple Leafs player card

Miles Wood 🇺🇸

LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 209 lb

Age: 31 · Born 1995-09-13 · Buffalo, NY, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $2,500,000 (2029 - UFA)

Injury Status: IR

Current Linemates: N/A

2026–27 NHL regular season

No NHL regular-season stats recorded for 2026–27.
20
Maple Leafs player card

Nick Paul 🇨🇦

C/LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 3 in · 225 lb

Age: 31 · Born 1995-03-20 · Mississauga, ON, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,150,000 (2029 - UFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
20GP 2G 5A 7PTS -5+/- 1.1SOG/GP
45.4%5v5 CF% 37.5%5v5 GF% 0.35PTS/GP 45.5%FO%
16:14TOI/GP13:31EVTOI/GP0:40PPTOI/GP2:04PKTOI/GP
77
Maple Leafs player card

Ryan Tverberg 🇨🇦

RW · Shoots: R · 5 ft 11 in · 187 lb

Age: 24 · Born 2002-01-30 · Richmond Hill, ON, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $850,000 (2027 - UFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
1GP 0G 0A 0PTS -2+/- 2.0SOG/GP
37.9%5v5 CF% 25.0%5v5 GF% 0.00PTS/GP
15:31TOI/GP13:45EVTOI/GP0:26PPTOI/GP1:20PKTOI/GP
73
Maple Leafs player card

Teddy Blueger 🇱🇻

C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 0 in · 185 lb

Age: 32 · Born 1994-08-15 · Riga, LVA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $2,500,000 (2028 - UFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
20GP 2G 2A 4PTS -4+/- 1.2SOG/GP
48.0%5v5 CF% 36.8%5v5 GF% 0.20PTS/GP 48.5%FO%
13:15TOI/GP10:20EVTOI/GP0:01PPTOI/GP2:53PKTOI/GP
88
Maple Leafs player card

William Nylander 🇸🇪

RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 0 in · 200 lb

Age: 30 · Born 1996-05-01 · Calgary, AB, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $11,500,000 (2032 - UFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
20GP 11G 11A 22PTS -7+/- 2.8SOG/GP
44.0%5v5 CF% 38.2%5v5 GF% 1.10PTS/GP 34.6%FO%
19:56TOI/GP16:08EVTOI/GP3:19PPTOI/GP0:29PKTOI/GP
19
Maple Leafs player card

Zack MacEwen 🇨🇦

RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 4 in · 226 lb

Age: 30 · Born 1996-07-08 · Charlottetown, PE, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $875,000 (2027 - UFA)

Injury Status: Under evaluation

Current Linemates: N/A

2026–27 NHL regular season
14GP 2G 2A 4PTS -1+/- 1.1SOG/GP
57.6%5v5 CF% 50.0%5v5 GF% 0.29PTS/GP 55.6%FO%
8:17TOI/GP8:17EVTOI/GP0:01PPTOI/GP0:00PKTOI/GP
8
Maple Leafs player card

Chris Tanev 🇨🇦

D · Shoots: R · 6 ft 3 in · 199 lb

Age: 36 · Born 1989-12-20 · Toronto, ON, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,500,000 (2031 - UFA)

Current Partner:

2026–27 NHL regular season
10GP 0G 1A 1PTS 0+/- 0.4SOG/GP
43.6%5v5 CF% 44.4%5v5 GF% 0.10PTS/GP
17:52TOI/GP14:42EVTOI/GP0:03PPTOI/GP3:07PKTOI/GP
82
Maple Leafs player card

Cole McWard 🇺🇸

D · Shoots: R · 6 ft 2 in · 196 lb

Age: 25 · Born 2001-06-09 · Fenton, MO, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $875,000 (2028 - UFA)

Current Partner: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
1GP 0G 0A 0PTS 0+/- 0.0SOG/GP
47.0%5v5 CF% N/A5v5 GF% 0.00PTS/GP
16:11TOI/GP16:11EVTOI/GP0:00PPTOI/GP0:00PKTOI/GP
36
Maple Leafs player card

Dakota Mermis 🇺🇸

D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 0 in · 197 lb

Age: 32 · Born 1994-01-05 · Alton, IL, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $812,500 (2027 - UFA)

Current Partner:

2026–27 NHL regular season
5GP 0G 0A 0PTS 0+/- 1.2SOG/GP
52.5%5v5 CF% 50.0%5v5 GF% 0.00PTS/GP
13:44TOI/GP13:00EVTOI/GP0:01PPTOI/GP0:42PKTOI/GP
43
Maple Leafs player card

Darren Raddysh 🇨🇦

D · Shoots: R · 6 ft 1 in · 204 lb

Age: 30 · Born 1996-02-28 · Toronto, ON, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $8,500,000 (2034 - UFA)

Current Partner:

2026–27 NHL regular season
20GP 1G 11A 12PTS -10+/- 2.3SOG/GP
48.1%5v5 CF% 40.5%5v5 GF% 0.60PTS/GP
23:54TOI/GP19:43EVTOI/GP3:26PPTOI/GP0:45PKTOI/GP
22
Maple Leafs player card

Jake McCabe 🇺🇸

D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 1 in · 205 lb

Age: 33 · Born 1993-10-12 · Eau Claire, WI, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,513,102 (2030 - UFA)

Current Partner:

2026–27 NHL regular season
20GP 0G 3A 3PTS -4+/- 1.0SOG/GP
44.5%5v5 CF% 36.6%5v5 GF% 0.15PTS/GP
20:05TOI/GP16:32EVTOI/GP0:03PPTOI/GP3:30PKTOI/GP
83
Maple Leafs player card

Marshall Rifai 🇨🇦

D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 211 lb

Age: 28 · Born 1998-03-16 · Beaconsfield, QC, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $850,000 (2027 - UFA)

Injury Status: Week-to-week injury

Current Partner: N/A

2026–27 NHL regular season
2GP 1G 0A 1PTS 0+/- 1.0SOG/GP
27.9%5v5 CF% 50.0%5v5 GF% 0.50PTS/GP
14:09TOI/GP13:38EVTOI/GP0:05PPTOI/GP0:27PKTOI/GP
44
Maple Leafs player card

Morgan Rielly 🇨🇦

D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 1 in · 224 lb

Age: 32 · Born 1994-03-09 · Vancouver, BC, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $7,500,000 (2030 - UFA)

Injury Status: Day-to-day injury

Current Partner: N/A

2026–27 NHL regular season
18GP 0G 12A 12PTS 0+/- 1.2SOG/GP
49.6%5v5 CF% 52.9%5v5 GF% 0.67PTS/GP
18:46TOI/GP16:56EVTOI/GP0:58PPTOI/GP0:51PKTOI/GP
3
Maple Leafs player card

Nick Blankenburg 🇺🇸

D · Shoots: R · 5 ft 9 in · 179 lb

Age: 28 · Born 1998-05-12 · Washington, MI, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $1,400,000 (2027 - RFA)

Injury Status: Week-to-week injury

Current Partner: N/A

2026–27 NHL regular season
6GP 1G 0A 1PTS -3+/- 1.0SOG/GP
51.2%5v5 CF% 37.5%5v5 GF% 0.17PTS/GP
13:05TOI/GP12:32EVTOI/GP0:30PPTOI/GP0:03PKTOI/GP
95
Maple Leafs player card

Oliver Ekman-Larsson 🇸🇪

D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 191 lb

Age: 35 · Born 1991-07-17 · Karlskrona, SWE

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,500,000 (2028 - UFA)

Current Partner:

2026–27 NHL regular season
20GP 0G 1A 1PTS -4+/- 0.8SOG/GP
51.1%5v5 CF% 42.8%5v5 GF% 0.05PTS/GP
18:12TOI/GP16:07EVTOI/GP0:22PPTOI/GP1:43PKTOI/GP
28
Maple Leafs player card

Troy Stecher 🇨🇦

D · Shoots: R · 5 ft 11 in · 184 lb

Age: 32 · Born 1994-04-07 · Richmond, BC, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $1,350,000 (2028 - UFA)

Current Partner:

2026–27 NHL regular season
20GP 2G 3A 5PTS 7+/- 1.2SOG/GP
50.9%5v5 CF% 54.8%5v5 GF% 0.25PTS/GP
19:07TOI/GP16:07EVTOI/GP0:03PPTOI/GP2:57PKTOI/GP
41
Maple Leafs player card

Anthony Stolarz 🇺🇸

G · Catches: L · 6 ft 6 in · 248 lb

Age: 32 · Born 1994-01-20 · Edison, NJ, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,750,000 (2030 - UFA)

2026–27 NHL regular season
7GP 5W 2L 0OTL 2.72GAA .908SV%
72
Maple Leafs player card

Sergei Bobrovsky 🇷🇺

G · Catches: L · 6 ft 2 in · 187 lb

Age: 38 · Born 1988-09-20 · Novokuznetsk, RUS

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $7,000,000 (2029 - UFA)

2026–27 NHL regular season
13GP 3W 8L 2OTL 3.47GAA .881SV%

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