Ahead of Thursday’s game against Minnesota, head coach Jim Hiller discussed Chris Tanev sitting out, Brendan Brisson’s call-up, Anthony Stolarz’s start in goal, and what the team hopes to accomplish with their recent systems adjustments.

Why was the decision made to keep Chris Tanev out of this one?

Hiller: I’m not going to get into that. I think there’s been a lot of talk about that. He’ll play Saturday.

When you tell Tanev he’s not playing, how does he react?

Hiller: I think he spoke to it the other day. I think he knows we have his best interests at heart. He’s a good teammate. He’s a good player, and when he’s called upon, he plays hard. So he understands all that.

Tanev said he didn’t know exactly how it would work. When did you know he wouldn’t be playing today?

Hiller: Again, I’m not going to get into all that. He spoke. We’ve talked about it. He’s going to play the next game. We’ll just leave it at that for now.

How have you felt about Tanev’s game since he came back?

Hiller: Good. Good player. Really important player.

How collaborative is the decision-making on Tanev, with the data and sports science involved?

Hiller: Yeah, there’s everything. I think we have great resources and a crack staff up and down. Everybody’s involved, it’s debated, a good decision’s made, and then everybody moves forward.

How’s Zack MacEwen feeling?

Hiller: I haven’t spoken with him yet. I would say he’s a game-time decision, but we’ve had a game-time decision who didn’t play. Somebody mentioned that before. Usually, game-time decision means he always plays. We’ve had that with Roslovic, so we’ll see.

What went into calling up Brendan Brisson?

Hiller: He’s had a great start to the season with the Marlies. He’s done very well.

Why did the schedule work out for Anthony Stolarz to get this game?

Hiller: It just did. As we work through our schedule, he just landed on this one.

What do you like about Stolarz’s game this year?

Hiller: I think he’s been pretty calm in the net. One, he stops the puck. He’s doing a good job of that. Two, he’s really calm in the net. He’s a big guy. I don’t think he’s sliding around that much. He’s pretty compact, so I think that’s really helped him. Not a lot of rebounds. Just very tight.

You’ve talked about having a plan for your goalies throughout the season. Have you thought about altering that plan lately?

Hiller: No, we talk about that all the time. Like anything, you always have a plan, and then you adjust the plan. And you don’t know if we have or have not done that thus far either, right? It’s a constant conversation.

Players have mentioned some systems tweaks lately. What goes into that, and how often do you tweak the system throughout a season?

Hiller: Here and there. There’ve been some things that we started with, and we felt like, “You know what? I think we can adjust that just a little bit.” We had to play through some of that because we didn’t have practice time.

I think you saw in Vancouver we had a pretty unique practice. We’ve had a couple of others where we’ve had a chance to actually put something in rather than just show it on video. Sometimes that’s dangerous. You’ve got to rep it out.

You mentioned protecting the house better defensively and being more connected moving up the ice. Is there a specific area of the game you’re hoping the changes will affect?

Hiller: Those areas specifically, yeah. Hopefully, it just leads us up the ice and allows us to play in the O-zone more and the D-zone less.

Against Edmonton, the team looked connected moving the puck out of its zone and into the offensive zone. We’ve seen less of that since. Can you put your finger on why?

Hiller: There was a time… Not so much against Jersey, but against Montreal and Colorado both, I think we were pretty connected offensively. I don’t think it’s been since that (Edmonton) game that we’ve been disconnected.

We certainly dipped offensively for a time there, but I would say in those two games, we haven’t felt like, “Oh, we’ve been so disconnected we can’t get through the neutral zone and play in the O-zone.” I thought we did that pretty well in both of those games.

Have you quickly developed a degree of trust in Cole McWard to put him back into the lineup?

Hiller: I thought he played really well his first game. We didn’t get him back in because Tanny came back in, but I thought he played really well. The first one, or the first couple, are usually pretty easy, and then it gets harder as the grind goes. But he’s got a really good demeanor, and I’m looking forward to seeing him tonight again.

What do you see as the challenge against the Wild tonight?

Hiller: I think the obvious: They’ve got a few players that are stars in the league that you really have to be mindful of, and everybody knows them. They’re hard guys to shut down, and then they have really good goaltending. That’s a pretty good combination. That’s why they’re one of the top teams.

Toronto vs. Minnesota - November 12

Maple Leafs Projected Lines

With an optional morning skate, these lines are merely a projection and final combinations won't be known until line rushes in warmups before puck drop.

Select a player name to view their card (must be on active NHL roster).

Forwards

LineLeft WingCentreRight Wing
153Easton Cowan 34Auston Matthews 96Jack Roslovic
277Ryan Tverberg 91John Tavares 88William Nylander
392Gavin McKenna 20Nick Paul 81Dakota Joshua
424Brandon Duhaime 73Teddy Blueger 19Zack MacEwen
Scratch90Brendan Brisson

Defense

PairLeft DefenseRight Defense
122Jake McCabe 43Darren Raddysh
295Oliver Ekman-Larsson 28Troy Stecher
336Dakota Mermis 82Cole McWard

Goaltenders

41Anthony Stolarz Starter
72Sergei Bobrovsky Backup

Injuries Or Other Absences

PlayerStatus
8Chris Tanev Maintenance
44Morgan Rielly Day-to-day injury
15Colton Sissons Week-to-week injury
3Nick Blankenburg Week-to-week injury
86Kirill Marchenko Week-to-week injury
83Marshall Rifai Week-to-week injury
11Max DomiLong-term Injury
18Miles Wood IR
34
Maple Leafs player card

Auston Matthews 🇺🇸

C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 3 in · 214 lb

Age: 29 · Born 1997-09-17 · San Ramon, CA, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $13,250,000 (2028 - UFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
21GP 12G 17A 29PTS 9+/- 3.0SOG/GP
54.5%5v5 CF% 64.5%5v5 GF% 1.38PTS/GP 54.5%FO%
20:33TOI/GP16:52EVTOI/GP3:24PPTOI/GP0:16PKTOI/GP
24
Maple Leafs player card

Brandon Duhaime 🇺🇸

LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 213 lb

Age: 29 · Born 1997-05-22 · Coral Springs, FL, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $2,600,000 (2029 - UFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
21GP 1G 3A 4PTS -3+/- 0.8SOG/GP
49.2%5v5 CF% 38.4%5v5 GF% 0.19PTS/GP 33.3%FO%
11:57TOI/GP9:51EVTOI/GP0:02PPTOI/GP2:04PKTOI/GP
90
Maple Leafs player card

Brendan Brisson 🇺🇸

LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 0 in · 188 lb

Age: 25 · Born 2001-10-22 · Los Angeles, CA, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $850,000 (2027 - UFA)

Current Linemates: N/A

2026–27 NHL regular season

No NHL regular-season stats recorded for 2026–27.
15
Maple Leafs player card

Colton Sissons 🇨🇦

C/RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 1 in · 207 lb

Age: 33 · Born 1993-11-05 · North Vancouver, BC, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,250,000 (2028 - UFA)

Injury Status: Week-to-week injury

Current Linemates: N/A

2026–27 NHL regular season
19GP 2G 4A 6PTS 0+/- 1.0SOG/GP
47.7%5v5 CF% 47.6%5v5 GF% 0.32PTS/GP 59.9%FO%
14:37TOI/GP11:49EVTOI/GP0:02PPTOI/GP2:46PKTOI/GP
81
Maple Leafs player card

Dakota Joshua 🇺🇸

LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 3 in · 218 lb

Age: 30 · Born 1996-05-15 · Dearborn, MI, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,250,000 (2028 - UFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
6GP 0G 1A 1PTS 0+/- 1.2SOG/GP
59.6%5v5 CF% 50.0%5v5 GF% 0.17PTS/GP 50.0%FO%
10:40TOI/GP10:30EVTOI/GP0:00PPTOI/GP0:10PKTOI/GP
53
Maple Leafs player card

Easton Cowan 🇨🇦

LW/RW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 0 in · 189 lb

Age: 21 · Born 2005-05-20 · Mount Brydges, ON, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $900,000 (2028 - RFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
21GP 7G 9A 16PTS 3+/- 2.0SOG/GP
48.5%5v5 CF% 56.2%5v5 GF% 0.76PTS/GP 40.0%FO%
15:57TOI/GP14:17EVTOI/GP0:55PPTOI/GP0:45PKTOI/GP
92
Maple Leafs player card

Gavin McKenna 🇨🇦

LW · Shoots: L · 5 ft 11 in · 164 lb

Age: 18 · Born 2007-12-20 · Whitehorse, YT, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $1,075,000 (2029 - RFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
21GP 6G 7A 13PTS -10+/- 1.7SOG/GP
46.3%5v5 CF% 33.3%5v5 GF% 0.62PTS/GP
13:56TOI/GP11:36EVTOI/GP2:20PPTOI/GP0:00PKTOI/GP
96
Maple Leafs player card

Jack Roslovic 🇺🇸

RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 1 in · 195 lb

Age: 29 · Born 1997-01-29 · Columbus, OH, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,000,000 (2028 - UFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
20GP 9G 11A 20PTS 2+/- 2.7SOG/GP
52.2%5v5 CF% 60.0%5v5 GF% 1.00PTS/GP 38.5%FO%
17:17TOI/GP15:31EVTOI/GP1:45PPTOI/GP0:02PKTOI/GP
91
Maple Leafs player card

John Tavares 🇨🇦

C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 1 in · 211 lb

Age: 36 · Born 1990-09-20 · Mississauga, ON, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,389,280 (2029 - UFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
11GP 2G 5A 7PTS -13+/- 2.3SOG/GP
45.8%5v5 CF% 22.2%5v5 GF% 0.64PTS/GP 54.0%FO%
16:55TOI/GP13:47EVTOI/GP3:08PPTOI/GP0:00PKTOI/GP
86
Maple Leafs player card

Kirill Marchenko 🇷🇺

RW/LW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 3 in · 201 lb

Age: 26 · Born 2000-07-21 · Barnaul, RUS

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,850,000 (2033 - UFA)

Injury Status: Week-to-week injury

Current Linemates: N/A

2026–27 NHL regular season
14GP 6G 8A 14PTS -3+/- 2.5SOG/GP
48.1%5v5 CF% 46.6%5v5 GF% 1.00PTS/GP
17:37TOI/GP14:07EVTOI/GP3:30PPTOI/GP0:00PKTOI/GP
18
Maple Leafs player card

Miles Wood 🇺🇸

LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 209 lb

Age: 31 · Born 1995-09-13 · Buffalo, NY, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $2,500,000 (2029 - UFA)

Injury Status: IR

Current Linemates: N/A

2026–27 NHL regular season

No NHL regular-season stats recorded for 2026–27.
20
Maple Leafs player card

Nick Paul 🇨🇦

C/LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 3 in · 225 lb

Age: 31 · Born 1995-03-20 · Mississauga, ON, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,150,000 (2029 - UFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
21GP 2G 5A 7PTS -6+/- 1.0SOG/GP
45.2%5v5 CF% 36.0%5v5 GF% 0.33PTS/GP 46.2%FO%
16:12TOI/GP13:25EVTOI/GP0:41PPTOI/GP2:05PKTOI/GP
77
Maple Leafs player card

Ryan Tverberg 🇨🇦

RW · Shoots: R · 5 ft 11 in · 187 lb

Age: 24 · Born 2002-01-30 · Richmond Hill, ON, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $850,000 (2027 - UFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
2GP 0G 0A 0PTS -2+/- 1.0SOG/GP
46.8%5v5 CF% 25.0%5v5 GF% 0.00PTS/GP
14:24TOI/GP12:49EVTOI/GP0:41PPTOI/GP0:55PKTOI/GP
73
Maple Leafs player card

Teddy Blueger 🇱🇻

C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 0 in · 185 lb

Age: 32 · Born 1994-08-15 · Riga, LVA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $2,500,000 (2028 - UFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
21GP 2G 3A 5PTS -4+/- 1.1SOG/GP
48.8%5v5 CF% 38.0%5v5 GF% 0.24PTS/GP 49.7%FO%
13:17TOI/GP10:23EVTOI/GP0:01PPTOI/GP2:52PKTOI/GP
88
Maple Leafs player card

William Nylander 🇸🇪

RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 0 in · 200 lb

Age: 30 · Born 1996-05-01 · Calgary, AB, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $11,500,000 (2032 - UFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
21GP 11G 11A 22PTS -8+/- 2.7SOG/GP
45.0%5v5 CF% 38.8%5v5 GF% 1.05PTS/GP 34.6%FO%
20:02TOI/GP16:16EVTOI/GP3:18PPTOI/GP0:29PKTOI/GP
19
Maple Leafs player card

Zack MacEwen 🇨🇦

RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 4 in · 226 lb

Age: 30 · Born 1996-07-08 · Charlottetown, PE, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $875,000 (2027 - UFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
15GP 3G 3A 6PTS 0+/- 1.1SOG/GP
57.7%5v5 CF% 54.5%5v5 GF% 0.40PTS/GP 55.6%FO%
8:25TOI/GP8:24EVTOI/GP0:01PPTOI/GP0:00PKTOI/GP
8
Maple Leafs player card

Chris Tanev 🇨🇦

D · Shoots: R · 6 ft 3 in · 199 lb

Age: 36 · Born 1989-12-20 · Toronto, ON, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,500,000 (2031 - UFA)

Injury Status: Maintenance

Current Partner: N/A

2026–27 NHL regular season
10GP 0G 1A 1PTS 0+/- 0.4SOG/GP
43.6%5v5 CF% 44.4%5v5 GF% 0.10PTS/GP
17:52TOI/GP14:42EVTOI/GP0:03PPTOI/GP3:07PKTOI/GP
82
Maple Leafs player card

Cole McWard 🇺🇸

D · Shoots: R · 6 ft 2 in · 196 lb

Age: 25 · Born 2001-06-09 · Fenton, MO, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $875,000 (2028 - UFA)

Current Partner:

2026–27 NHL regular season
2GP 0G 0A 0PTS 1+/- 0.5SOG/GP
48.5%5v5 CF% 100.0%5v5 GF% 0.00PTS/GP
14:42TOI/GP14:42EVTOI/GP0:00PPTOI/GP0:00PKTOI/GP
36
Maple Leafs player card

Dakota Mermis 🇺🇸

D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 0 in · 197 lb

Age: 32 · Born 1994-01-05 · Alton, IL, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $812,500 (2027 - UFA)

Current Partner:

2026–27 NHL regular season
6GP 0G 0A 0PTS 1+/- 1.0SOG/GP
53.2%5v5 CF% 55.5%5v5 GF% 0.00PTS/GP
13:29TOI/GP12:45EVTOI/GP0:01PPTOI/GP0:43PKTOI/GP
43
Maple Leafs player card

Darren Raddysh 🇨🇦

D · Shoots: R · 6 ft 1 in · 204 lb

Age: 30 · Born 1996-02-28 · Toronto, ON, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $8,500,000 (2034 - UFA)

Current Partner:

2026–27 NHL regular season
21GP 1G 12A 13PTS -11+/- 2.3SOG/GP
47.8%5v5 CF% 41.0%5v5 GF% 0.62PTS/GP
23:59TOI/GP19:50EVTOI/GP3:24PPTOI/GP0:45PKTOI/GP
22
Maple Leafs player card

Jake McCabe 🇺🇸

D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 1 in · 205 lb

Age: 33 · Born 1993-10-12 · Eau Claire, WI, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,513,102 (2030 - UFA)

Current Partner:

2026–27 NHL regular season
21GP 0G 3A 3PTS -5+/- 1.0SOG/GP
44.4%5v5 CF% 35.4%5v5 GF% 0.14PTS/GP
20:03TOI/GP16:30EVTOI/GP0:04PPTOI/GP3:30PKTOI/GP
83
Maple Leafs player card

Marshall Rifai 🇨🇦

D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 211 lb

Age: 28 · Born 1998-03-16 · Beaconsfield, QC, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $850,000 (2027 - UFA)

Injury Status: Week-to-week injury

Current Partner: N/A

2026–27 NHL regular season
2GP 1G 0A 1PTS 0+/- 1.0SOG/GP
27.9%5v5 CF% 50.0%5v5 GF% 0.50PTS/GP
14:09TOI/GP13:38EVTOI/GP0:05PPTOI/GP0:27PKTOI/GP
44
Maple Leafs player card

Morgan Rielly 🇨🇦

D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 1 in · 224 lb

Age: 32 · Born 1994-03-09 · Vancouver, BC, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $7,500,000 (2030 - UFA)

Injury Status: Day-to-day injury

Current Partner: N/A

2026–27 NHL regular season
18GP 0G 12A 12PTS 0+/- 1.2SOG/GP
49.6%5v5 CF% 52.9%5v5 GF% 0.67PTS/GP
18:46TOI/GP16:56EVTOI/GP0:58PPTOI/GP0:51PKTOI/GP
3
Maple Leafs player card

Nick Blankenburg 🇺🇸

D · Shoots: R · 5 ft 9 in · 179 lb

Age: 28 · Born 1998-05-12 · Washington, MI, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $1,400,000 (2027 - RFA)

Injury Status: Week-to-week injury

Current Partner: N/A

2026–27 NHL regular season
6GP 1G 0A 1PTS -3+/- 1.0SOG/GP
51.2%5v5 CF% 37.5%5v5 GF% 0.17PTS/GP
13:05TOI/GP12:32EVTOI/GP0:30PPTOI/GP0:03PKTOI/GP
95
Maple Leafs player card

Oliver Ekman-Larsson 🇸🇪

D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 191 lb

Age: 35 · Born 1991-07-17 · Karlskrona, SWE

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,500,000 (2028 - UFA)

Current Partner:

2026–27 NHL regular season
21GP 0G 1A 1PTS -6+/- 1.0SOG/GP
51.1%5v5 CF% 40.0%5v5 GF% 0.05PTS/GP
18:21TOI/GP16:14EVTOI/GP0:24PPTOI/GP1:43PKTOI/GP
28
Maple Leafs player card

Troy Stecher 🇨🇦

D · Shoots: R · 5 ft 11 in · 184 lb

Age: 32 · Born 1994-04-07 · Richmond, BC, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $1,350,000 (2028 - UFA)

Current Partner:

2026–27 NHL regular season
21GP 2G 4A 6PTS 5+/- 1.3SOG/GP
51.4%5v5 CF% 51.5%5v5 GF% 0.29PTS/GP
19:12TOI/GP16:11EVTOI/GP0:03PPTOI/GP2:58PKTOI/GP
41
Maple Leafs player card

Anthony Stolarz 🇺🇸

G · Catches: L · 6 ft 6 in · 248 lb

Age: 32 · Born 1994-01-20 · Edison, NJ, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,750,000 (2030 - UFA)

2026–27 NHL regular season
8GP 5W 3L 0OTL 2.90GAA .900SV%
72
Maple Leafs player card

Sergei Bobrovsky 🇷🇺

G · Catches: L · 6 ft 2 in · 187 lb

Age: 38 · Born 1988-09-20 · Novokuznetsk, RUS

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $7,000,000 (2029 - UFA)

2026–27 NHL regular season
13GP 3W 8L 2OTL 3.47GAA .881SV%

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