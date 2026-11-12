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Ahead of Thursday’s game against Minnesota, head coach Jim Hiller discussed Chris Tanev sitting out, Brendan Brisson’s call-up, Anthony Stolarz’s start in goal, and what the team hopes to accomplish with their recent systems adjustments.

Why was the decision made to keep Chris Tanev out of this one?

Hiller: I’m not going to get into that. I think there’s been a lot of talk about that. He’ll play Saturday.

When you tell Tanev he’s not playing, how does he react?

Hiller: I think he spoke to it the other day. I think he knows we have his best interests at heart. He’s a good teammate. He’s a good player, and when he’s called upon, he plays hard. So he understands all that.

Tanev said he didn’t know exactly how it would work. When did you know he wouldn’t be playing today?

Hiller: Again, I’m not going to get into all that. He spoke. We’ve talked about it. He’s going to play the next game. We’ll just leave it at that for now.

How have you felt about Tanev’s game since he came back?

Hiller: Good. Good player. Really important player.

How collaborative is the decision-making on Tanev, with the data and sports science involved?

Hiller: Yeah, there’s everything. I think we have great resources and a crack staff up and down. Everybody’s involved, it’s debated, a good decision’s made, and then everybody moves forward.

How’s Zack MacEwen feeling?

Hiller: I haven’t spoken with him yet. I would say he’s a game-time decision, but we’ve had a game-time decision who didn’t play. Somebody mentioned that before. Usually, game-time decision means he always plays. We’ve had that with Roslovic, so we’ll see.

What went into calling up Brendan Brisson?

Hiller: He’s had a great start to the season with the Marlies. He’s done very well.

Why did the schedule work out for Anthony Stolarz to get this game?

Hiller: It just did. As we work through our schedule, he just landed on this one.

What do you like about Stolarz’s game this year?

Hiller: I think he’s been pretty calm in the net. One, he stops the puck. He’s doing a good job of that. Two, he’s really calm in the net. He’s a big guy. I don’t think he’s sliding around that much. He’s pretty compact, so I think that’s really helped him. Not a lot of rebounds. Just very tight.

You’ve talked about having a plan for your goalies throughout the season. Have you thought about altering that plan lately?

Hiller: No, we talk about that all the time. Like anything, you always have a plan, and then you adjust the plan. And you don’t know if we have or have not done that thus far either, right? It’s a constant conversation.

Players have mentioned some systems tweaks lately. What goes into that, and how often do you tweak the system throughout a season?

Hiller: Here and there. There’ve been some things that we started with, and we felt like, “You know what? I think we can adjust that just a little bit.” We had to play through some of that because we didn’t have practice time.

I think you saw in Vancouver we had a pretty unique practice. We’ve had a couple of others where we’ve had a chance to actually put something in rather than just show it on video. Sometimes that’s dangerous. You’ve got to rep it out.

You mentioned protecting the house better defensively and being more connected moving up the ice. Is there a specific area of the game you’re hoping the changes will affect?

Hiller: Those areas specifically, yeah. Hopefully, it just leads us up the ice and allows us to play in the O-zone more and the D-zone less.

Against Edmonton, the team looked connected moving the puck out of its zone and into the offensive zone. We’ve seen less of that since. Can you put your finger on why?

Hiller: There was a time… Not so much against Jersey, but against Montreal and Colorado both, I think we were pretty connected offensively. I don’t think it’s been since that (Edmonton) game that we’ve been disconnected.

We certainly dipped offensively for a time there, but I would say in those two games, we haven’t felt like, “Oh, we’ve been so disconnected we can’t get through the neutral zone and play in the O-zone.” I thought we did that pretty well in both of those games.

Have you quickly developed a degree of trust in Cole McWard to put him back into the lineup?

Hiller: I thought he played really well his first game. We didn’t get him back in because Tanny came back in, but I thought he played really well. The first one, or the first couple, are usually pretty easy, and then it gets harder as the grind goes. But he’s got a really good demeanor, and I’m looking forward to seeing him tonight again.

What do you see as the challenge against the Wild tonight?

Hiller: I think the obvious: They’ve got a few players that are stars in the league that you really have to be mindful of, and everybody knows them. They’re hard guys to shut down, and then they have really good goaltending. That’s a pretty good combination. That’s why they’re one of the top teams.

Toronto vs. Minnesota - November 12 Maple Leafs Projected Lines With an optional morning skate, these lines are merely a projection and final combinations won't be known until line rushes in warmups before puck drop. Select a player name to view their card (must be on active NHL roster). Forwards Line Left Wing Centre Right Wing 1 53 Easton Cowan Cowan i 34 Auston Matthews Matthews i 96 Jack Roslovic Roslovic i 2 77 Ryan Tverberg Tverberg i 91 John Tavares Tavares i 88 William Nylander Nylander i 3 92 Gavin McKenna McKenna i 20 Nick Paul Paul i 81 Dakota Joshua Joshua i 4 24 Brandon Duhaime Duhaime i 73 Teddy Blueger Blueger i 19 Zack MacEwen MacEwen i Scratch 90 Brendan Brisson Brisson i Defense Pair Left Defense Right Defense 1 22 Jake McCabe McCabe i 43 Darren Raddysh Raddysh i 2 95 Oliver Ekman-Larsson Ekman-Larsson i 28 Troy Stecher Stecher i 3 36 Dakota Mermis Mermis i 82 Cole McWard McWard i Goaltenders 41 Anthony Stolarz Stolarz i Starter 72 Sergei Bobrovsky Bobrovsky i Backup Injuries Or Other Absences Player Status 8 Chris Tanev Tanev i Maintenance 44 Morgan Rielly Rielly i Day-to-day injury 15 Colton Sissons Sissons i Week-to-week injury 3 Nick Blankenburg Blankenburg i Week-to-week injury 86 Kirill Marchenko Marchenko i Week-to-week injury 83 Marshall Rifai Rifai i Week-to-week injury 11 Max Domi Domi Long-term Injury 18 Miles Wood Wood i IR

× 34 Maple Leafs player card Auston Matthews 🇺🇸 C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 3 in · 214 lb Age: 29 · Born 1997-09-17 · San Ramon, CA, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $13,250,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Easton Cowan , Jack Roslovic 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 21 GP 12 G 17 A 29 PTS 9 +/- 3.0 SOG/GP 54.5% 5v5 CF% 64.5% 5v5 GF% 1.38 PTS/GP 54.5% FO% 20:33 TOI/GP 16:52 EVTOI/GP 3:24 PPTOI/GP 0:16 PKTOI/GP

× 24 Maple Leafs player card Brandon Duhaime 🇺🇸 LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 213 lb Age: 29 · Born 1997-05-22 · Coral Springs, FL, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $2,600,000 (2029 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Teddy Blueger , Zack MacEwen 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 21 GP 1 G 3 A 4 PTS -3 +/- 0.8 SOG/GP 49.2% 5v5 CF% 38.4% 5v5 GF% 0.19 PTS/GP 33.3% FO% 11:57 TOI/GP 9:51 EVTOI/GP 0:02 PPTOI/GP 2:04 PKTOI/GP

× 90 Maple Leafs player card Brendan Brisson 🇺🇸 LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 0 in · 188 lb Age: 25 · Born 2001-10-22 · Los Angeles, CA, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $850,000 (2027 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season No NHL regular-season stats recorded for 2026–27.

× 15 Maple Leafs player card Colton Sissons ✚ 🇨🇦 C/RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 1 in · 207 lb Age: 33 · Born 1993-11-05 · North Vancouver, BC, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,250,000 (2028 - UFA) Injury Status: Week-to-week injury Current Linemates ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 19 GP 2 G 4 A 6 PTS 0 +/- 1.0 SOG/GP 47.7% 5v5 CF% 47.6% 5v5 GF% 0.32 PTS/GP 59.9% FO% 14:37 TOI/GP 11:49 EVTOI/GP 0:02 PPTOI/GP 2:46 PKTOI/GP

× 81 Maple Leafs player card Dakota Joshua 🇺🇸 LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 3 in · 218 lb Age: 30 · Born 1996-05-15 · Dearborn, MI, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,250,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Gavin McKenna , Nick Paul 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 6 GP 0 G 1 A 1 PTS 0 +/- 1.2 SOG/GP 59.6% 5v5 CF% 50.0% 5v5 GF% 0.17 PTS/GP 50.0% FO% 10:40 TOI/GP 10:30 EVTOI/GP 0:00 PPTOI/GP 0:10 PKTOI/GP

× 53 Maple Leafs player card Easton Cowan 🇨🇦 LW/RW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 0 in · 189 lb Age: 21 · Born 2005-05-20 · Mount Brydges, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $900,000 (2028 - RFA) Current Linemates ↗: Auston Matthews , Jack Roslovic 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 21 GP 7 G 9 A 16 PTS 3 +/- 2.0 SOG/GP 48.5% 5v5 CF% 56.2% 5v5 GF% 0.76 PTS/GP 40.0% FO% 15:57 TOI/GP 14:17 EVTOI/GP 0:55 PPTOI/GP 0:45 PKTOI/GP

× 92 Maple Leafs player card Gavin McKenna 🇨🇦 LW · Shoots: L · 5 ft 11 in · 164 lb Age: 18 · Born 2007-12-20 · Whitehorse, YT, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $1,075,000 (2029 - RFA) Current Linemates ↗: Nick Paul , Dakota Joshua 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 21 GP 6 G 7 A 13 PTS -10 +/- 1.7 SOG/GP 46.3% 5v5 CF% 33.3% 5v5 GF% 0.62 PTS/GP 13:56 TOI/GP 11:36 EVTOI/GP 2:20 PPTOI/GP 0:00 PKTOI/GP

× 96 Maple Leafs player card Jack Roslovic 🇺🇸 RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 1 in · 195 lb Age: 29 · Born 1997-01-29 · Columbus, OH, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,000,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Easton Cowan , Auston Matthews 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 20 GP 9 G 11 A 20 PTS 2 +/- 2.7 SOG/GP 52.2% 5v5 CF% 60.0% 5v5 GF% 1.00 PTS/GP 38.5% FO% 17:17 TOI/GP 15:31 EVTOI/GP 1:45 PPTOI/GP 0:02 PKTOI/GP

× 91 Maple Leafs player card John Tavares 🇨🇦 C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 1 in · 211 lb Age: 36 · Born 1990-09-20 · Mississauga, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,389,280 (2029 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Ryan Tverberg , William Nylander 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 11 GP 2 G 5 A 7 PTS -13 +/- 2.3 SOG/GP 45.8% 5v5 CF% 22.2% 5v5 GF% 0.64 PTS/GP 54.0% FO% 16:55 TOI/GP 13:47 EVTOI/GP 3:08 PPTOI/GP 0:00 PKTOI/GP

× 86 Maple Leafs player card Kirill Marchenko ✚ 🇷🇺 RW/LW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 3 in · 201 lb Age: 26 · Born 2000-07-21 · Barnaul, RUS Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,850,000 (2033 - UFA) Injury Status: Week-to-week injury Current Linemates ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 14 GP 6 G 8 A 14 PTS -3 +/- 2.5 SOG/GP 48.1% 5v5 CF% 46.6% 5v5 GF% 1.00 PTS/GP 17:37 TOI/GP 14:07 EVTOI/GP 3:30 PPTOI/GP 0:00 PKTOI/GP

× 18 Maple Leafs player card Miles Wood ✚ 🇺🇸 LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 209 lb Age: 31 · Born 1995-09-13 · Buffalo, NY, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $2,500,000 (2029 - UFA) Injury Status: IR Current Linemates ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season No NHL regular-season stats recorded for 2026–27.

× 20 Maple Leafs player card Nick Paul 🇨🇦 C/LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 3 in · 225 lb Age: 31 · Born 1995-03-20 · Mississauga, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,150,000 (2029 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Gavin McKenna , Dakota Joshua 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 21 GP 2 G 5 A 7 PTS -6 +/- 1.0 SOG/GP 45.2% 5v5 CF% 36.0% 5v5 GF% 0.33 PTS/GP 46.2% FO% 16:12 TOI/GP 13:25 EVTOI/GP 0:41 PPTOI/GP 2:05 PKTOI/GP

× 77 Maple Leafs player card Ryan Tverberg 🇨🇦 RW · Shoots: R · 5 ft 11 in · 187 lb Age: 24 · Born 2002-01-30 · Richmond Hill, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $850,000 (2027 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: John Tavares , William Nylander 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 2 GP 0 G 0 A 0 PTS -2 +/- 1.0 SOG/GP 46.8% 5v5 CF% 25.0% 5v5 GF% 0.00 PTS/GP 14:24 TOI/GP 12:49 EVTOI/GP 0:41 PPTOI/GP 0:55 PKTOI/GP

× 73 Maple Leafs player card Teddy Blueger 🇱🇻 C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 0 in · 185 lb Age: 32 · Born 1994-08-15 · Riga, LVA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $2,500,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Brandon Duhaime , Zack MacEwen 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 21 GP 2 G 3 A 5 PTS -4 +/- 1.1 SOG/GP 48.8% 5v5 CF% 38.0% 5v5 GF% 0.24 PTS/GP 49.7% FO% 13:17 TOI/GP 10:23 EVTOI/GP 0:01 PPTOI/GP 2:52 PKTOI/GP

× 88 Maple Leafs player card William Nylander 🇸🇪 RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 0 in · 200 lb Age: 30 · Born 1996-05-01 · Calgary, AB, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $11,500,000 (2032 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Ryan Tverberg , John Tavares 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 21 GP 11 G 11 A 22 PTS -8 +/- 2.7 SOG/GP 45.0% 5v5 CF% 38.8% 5v5 GF% 1.05 PTS/GP 34.6% FO% 20:02 TOI/GP 16:16 EVTOI/GP 3:18 PPTOI/GP 0:29 PKTOI/GP

× 19 Maple Leafs player card Zack MacEwen 🇨🇦 RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 4 in · 226 lb Age: 30 · Born 1996-07-08 · Charlottetown, PE, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $875,000 (2027 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Brandon Duhaime , Teddy Blueger 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 15 GP 3 G 3 A 6 PTS 0 +/- 1.1 SOG/GP 57.7% 5v5 CF% 54.5% 5v5 GF% 0.40 PTS/GP 55.6% FO% 8:25 TOI/GP 8:24 EVTOI/GP 0:01 PPTOI/GP 0:00 PKTOI/GP

× 8 Maple Leafs player card Chris Tanev ✚ 🇨🇦 D · Shoots: R · 6 ft 3 in · 199 lb Age: 36 · Born 1989-12-20 · Toronto, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,500,000 (2031 - UFA) Injury Status: Maintenance Current Partner ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 10 GP 0 G 1 A 1 PTS 0 +/- 0.4 SOG/GP 43.6% 5v5 CF% 44.4% 5v5 GF% 0.10 PTS/GP 17:52 TOI/GP 14:42 EVTOI/GP 0:03 PPTOI/GP 3:07 PKTOI/GP

× 82 Maple Leafs player card Cole McWard 🇺🇸 D · Shoots: R · 6 ft 2 in · 196 lb Age: 25 · Born 2001-06-09 · Fenton, MO, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $875,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Dakota Mermis 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 2 GP 0 G 0 A 0 PTS 1 +/- 0.5 SOG/GP 48.5% 5v5 CF% 100.0% 5v5 GF% 0.00 PTS/GP 14:42 TOI/GP 14:42 EVTOI/GP 0:00 PPTOI/GP 0:00 PKTOI/GP

× 36 Maple Leafs player card Dakota Mermis 🇺🇸 D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 0 in · 197 lb Age: 32 · Born 1994-01-05 · Alton, IL, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $812,500 (2027 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Cole McWard 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 6 GP 0 G 0 A 0 PTS 1 +/- 1.0 SOG/GP 53.2% 5v5 CF% 55.5% 5v5 GF% 0.00 PTS/GP 13:29 TOI/GP 12:45 EVTOI/GP 0:01 PPTOI/GP 0:43 PKTOI/GP

× 43 Maple Leafs player card Darren Raddysh 🇨🇦 D · Shoots: R · 6 ft 1 in · 204 lb Age: 30 · Born 1996-02-28 · Toronto, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $8,500,000 (2034 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Jake McCabe 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 21 GP 1 G 12 A 13 PTS -11 +/- 2.3 SOG/GP 47.8% 5v5 CF% 41.0% 5v5 GF% 0.62 PTS/GP 23:59 TOI/GP 19:50 EVTOI/GP 3:24 PPTOI/GP 0:45 PKTOI/GP

× 22 Maple Leafs player card Jake McCabe 🇺🇸 D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 1 in · 205 lb Age: 33 · Born 1993-10-12 · Eau Claire, WI, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,513,102 (2030 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Darren Raddysh 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 21 GP 0 G 3 A 3 PTS -5 +/- 1.0 SOG/GP 44.4% 5v5 CF% 35.4% 5v5 GF% 0.14 PTS/GP 20:03 TOI/GP 16:30 EVTOI/GP 0:04 PPTOI/GP 3:30 PKTOI/GP

× 83 Maple Leafs player card Marshall Rifai ✚ 🇨🇦 D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 211 lb Age: 28 · Born 1998-03-16 · Beaconsfield, QC, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $850,000 (2027 - UFA) Injury Status: Week-to-week injury Current Partner ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 2 GP 1 G 0 A 1 PTS 0 +/- 1.0 SOG/GP 27.9% 5v5 CF% 50.0% 5v5 GF% 0.50 PTS/GP 14:09 TOI/GP 13:38 EVTOI/GP 0:05 PPTOI/GP 0:27 PKTOI/GP

× 44 Maple Leafs player card Morgan Rielly ✚ 🇨🇦 D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 1 in · 224 lb Age: 32 · Born 1994-03-09 · Vancouver, BC, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $7,500,000 (2030 - UFA) Injury Status: Day-to-day injury Current Partner ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 18 GP 0 G 12 A 12 PTS 0 +/- 1.2 SOG/GP 49.6% 5v5 CF% 52.9% 5v5 GF% 0.67 PTS/GP 18:46 TOI/GP 16:56 EVTOI/GP 0:58 PPTOI/GP 0:51 PKTOI/GP

× 3 Maple Leafs player card Nick Blankenburg ✚ 🇺🇸 D · Shoots: R · 5 ft 9 in · 179 lb Age: 28 · Born 1998-05-12 · Washington, MI, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $1,400,000 (2027 - RFA) Injury Status: Week-to-week injury Current Partner ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 6 GP 1 G 0 A 1 PTS -3 +/- 1.0 SOG/GP 51.2% 5v5 CF% 37.5% 5v5 GF% 0.17 PTS/GP 13:05 TOI/GP 12:32 EVTOI/GP 0:30 PPTOI/GP 0:03 PKTOI/GP

× 95 Maple Leafs player card Oliver Ekman-Larsson 🇸🇪 D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 191 lb Age: 35 · Born 1991-07-17 · Karlskrona, SWE Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,500,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Troy Stecher 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 21 GP 0 G 1 A 1 PTS -6 +/- 1.0 SOG/GP 51.1% 5v5 CF% 40.0% 5v5 GF% 0.05 PTS/GP 18:21 TOI/GP 16:14 EVTOI/GP 0:24 PPTOI/GP 1:43 PKTOI/GP

× 28 Maple Leafs player card Troy Stecher 🇨🇦 D · Shoots: R · 5 ft 11 in · 184 lb Age: 32 · Born 1994-04-07 · Richmond, BC, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $1,350,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Oliver Ekman-Larsson 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 21 GP 2 G 4 A 6 PTS 5 +/- 1.3 SOG/GP 51.4% 5v5 CF% 51.5% 5v5 GF% 0.29 PTS/GP 19:12 TOI/GP 16:11 EVTOI/GP 0:03 PPTOI/GP 2:58 PKTOI/GP

× 41 Maple Leafs player card Anthony Stolarz 🇺🇸 G · Catches: L · 6 ft 6 in · 248 lb Age: 32 · Born 1994-01-20 · Edison, NJ, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,750,000 (2030 - UFA) 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 8 GP 5 W 3 L 0 OTL 2.90 GAA .900 SV%