The urgency is rising as the Maple Leafs, without Morgan Rielly and Chris Tanev tonight, need to get their homestand pointed in the right direction against the surging New Jersey Devils (7:00 p.m. EST, TSN4).

Game Day Quotes

Jim Hiller on the challenge against the Devils:

Really, since the trade (for Hellebuyck), it seems like it’s brought a lot of confidence to their whole team, not just their goaltending position. They’re probably playing as well as anybody in the league right now; it will be a challenge.

Hiller on Oliver Ekman-Larsson stepping into the top four amid the injuries: 

I thought he had his best game of the season last game. He’s shown us already. He’s done it many times in his career. When he’s called upon, he’s stepped up. I thought he started that process yesterday.

Devils head coach Sheldon Keefe on Auston Matthews’ strong start and growth as captain:

I really haven’t followed it very much, to be honest. I’m aware of it, which is great to see. I’ve got so much respect for Auston, the person he is, and the player that he is. It was pretty remarkable to be behind the bench when he was pushing for 70 goals. That season was just incredible.

At the same time, he played really solid defensive hockey. That was, to me, a big thing at the time, where he was showing the maturation to be the next guy to lead his team as the captain and all those sorts of things. It seems he’s back on his way. We’ll try to do our best to manage that here today, but happy for him that way.

Obviously, there are many new faces here. Too many to know. Just preparing for the game today, there are a lot of names and numbers that I’m not overly used to seeing in blue and white. But the guys who are familiar, it’s good to see them off to good starts. I know they’re committed to getting this thing moving the right way.

Keefe on being part of the Hall of Fame Game in Toronto:

It’s special. It’s a sign that I’m getting older because there are so many of the names that I’m used to seeing. You’re coaching with or against, playing with or against — these names are popping up every year.

It’s special to be a part of. It’s not something I think the New Jersey Devils are accustomed to being a part of all the time, so it’ll be a good thing for our guys. We’ve got a lot of guys here from Ontario as well. It’ll be pretty great to be a witness to.

Keefe on opting to start Connor Hellebuyck against the Leafs in the second half of the back-to-back: 

In terms of us trying to build him up and get him going, the one thing he hadn’t done was play two games in three days, sort of in that game day, off day, game day rhythm, which he so often gets into and he will as we get going.

It was the only time we had two games in three days with no travel. It was a good chance to do that. Then, as we come into today, had he played yesterday instead, it would have been three games in five days. We weren’t ready for that, or I don’t feel he’s ready for that. Just give him the extra day of rest, and that’s how it falls into place.

We played a division rival yesterday, and it would have been nice to have him there. But we’re still in the phase of getting him acclimated and getting him up and running.

2026–27 regular season

Maple Leafs vs. Devils: By the Numbers

Swipe the table to compare teams.
CategoryMaple LeafsDevils
Games played1817
Record8–8–2[21st]12–5–0[7th]
Points percentage.500[21st].706[7th]
Goals for64[T-4th]62[9th]
Goals against60[T-23rd]51[T-9th]
Goals for / game3.56[10th]3.65[7th]
Goals against / game3.33[20th]3.00[T-7th]
Home record4–5–1[T-24th]8–2–0[T-5th]
Away record4–3–1[T-12th]4–3–0[11th]
5v5 shot attempts %47.2%[26th]57.7%[2nd]
5v5 goals for %47.6%[20th]53.9%[T-10th]
5v5 PDO99.8[17th]98.8[23rd]
Power play28.6%[6th]18.5%[24th]
Penalty kill86.9%[4th]67.6%[29th]
Head-to-head (2025–26)1–1–12–1–0
Leading scorers · Goals–Assists–Points
Scorer #1Auston Matthews11–16–27Jack Hughes9–14–23
Scorer #2William Nylander11–11–22Jesper Bratt3–13–16
Scorer #3Jack Roslovic8–10–18Arseny Gritsyuk8–5–13
Scorer #4Kirill Marchenko6–8–14Nico Hischier7–4–11
Scorer #5Easton Cowan6–8–14Luke Hughes6–5–11
Toronto vs. New Jersey - November 8

Maple Leafs Projected Lines

Select a player name to view their card (must be on active NHL roster).

Forwards

LineLeft WingCentreRight Wing
153Easton Cowan 34Auston Matthews 20Nick Paul
292Gavin McKenna 91John Tavares 88William Nylander
381Dakota Joshua 15Colton Sissons 71Vinni Lettieri
424Brandon Duhaime 73Teddy Blueger 19Zack MacEwen

Defense

PairLeft DefenseRight Defense
122Jake McCabe 43Darren Raddysh
295Oliver Ekman-Larsson 28Troy Stecher
336Dakota Mermis 82Cole McWard

Goaltenders

41Anthony Stolarz Starter
72Sergei Bobrovsky Backup

Injuries Or Other Absences

PlayerStatus
96Jack Roslovic Day-to-day injury
44Morgan Rielly TBD
8Chris Tanev Maintenance
3Nick Blankenburg Week-to-week injury
86Kirill Marchenko Week-to-week injury
83Marshall Rifai Week-to-week injury
11Max DomiLong-term Injury
18Miles Wood IR
34
Maple Leafs player card

Auston Matthews 🇺🇸

C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 3 in · 214 lb

Age: 29 · Born 1997-09-17 · San Ramon, CA, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $13,250,000 (2028 - UFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
19GP 11G 16A 27PTS 8+/- 3.1SOG/GP
53.5%5v5 CF% 60.7%5v5 GF% 1.42PTS/GP 54.4%FO%
20:38TOI/GP16:49EVTOI/GP3:32PPTOI/GP0:17PKTOI/GP
24
Maple Leafs player card

Brandon Duhaime 🇺🇸

LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 213 lb

Age: 29 · Born 1997-05-22 · Coral Springs, FL, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $2,600,000 (2029 - UFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
19GP 1G 3A 4PTS -2+/- 0.8SOG/GP
50.0%5v5 CF% 41.6%5v5 GF% 0.21PTS/GP 33.3%FO%
11:50TOI/GP9:42EVTOI/GP0:02PPTOI/GP2:07PKTOI/GP
15
Maple Leafs player card

Colton Sissons 🇨🇦

C/RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 1 in · 207 lb

Age: 33 · Born 1993-11-05 · North Vancouver, BC, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,250,000 (2028 - UFA)

Current Linemates: , Vinni Lettieri

2026–27 NHL regular season
19GP 2G 4A 6PTS 0+/- 1.0SOG/GP
47.7%5v5 CF% 47.6%5v5 GF% 0.32PTS/GP 59.9%FO%
14:37TOI/GP11:49EVTOI/GP0:02PPTOI/GP2:46PKTOI/GP
81
Maple Leafs player card

Dakota Joshua 🇺🇸

LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 3 in · 218 lb

Age: 30 · Born 1996-05-15 · Dearborn, MI, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,250,000 (2028 - UFA)

Current Linemates: , Vinni Lettieri

2026–27 NHL regular season
4GP 0G 1A 1PTS 1+/- 1.5SOG/GP
59.4%5v5 CF% 66.6%5v5 GF% 0.25PTS/GP 66.7%FO%
11:10TOI/GP11:10EVTOI/GP0:00PPTOI/GP0:00PKTOI/GP
53
Maple Leafs player card

Easton Cowan 🇨🇦

LW/RW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 0 in · 189 lb

Age: 21 · Born 2005-05-20 · Mount Brydges, ON, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $900,000 (2028 - RFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
19GP 6G 8A 14PTS 5+/- 1.9SOG/GP
48.1%5v5 CF% 57.6%5v5 GF% 0.74PTS/GP 40.0%FO%
15:39TOI/GP14:01EVTOI/GP0:55PPTOI/GP0:43PKTOI/GP
92
Maple Leafs player card

Gavin McKenna 🇨🇦

LW · Shoots: L · 5 ft 11 in · 164 lb

Age: 18 · Born 2007-12-20 · Whitehorse, YT, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $1,075,000 (2029 - RFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
19GP 6G 6A 12PTS -10+/- 1.8SOG/GP
44.2%5v5 CF% 30.0%5v5 GF% 0.63PTS/GP
14:09TOI/GP11:39EVTOI/GP2:29PPTOI/GP0:00PKTOI/GP
96
Maple Leafs player card

Jack Roslovic 🇺🇸

RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 1 in · 195 lb

Age: 29 · Born 1997-01-29 · Columbus, OH, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,000,000 (2028 - UFA)

Injury Status: Day-to-day injury

Current Linemates: N/A

2026–27 NHL regular season
18GP 8G 10A 18PTS 2+/- 2.6SOG/GP
51.7%5v5 CF% 57.1%5v5 GF% 1.00PTS/GP 37.5%FO%
17:00TOI/GP15:16EVTOI/GP1:41PPTOI/GP0:02PKTOI/GP
91
Maple Leafs player card

John Tavares 🇨🇦

C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 1 in · 211 lb

Age: 36 · Born 1990-09-20 · Mississauga, ON, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,389,280 (2029 - UFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
9GP 2G 5A 7PTS -8+/- 2.3SOG/GP
46.4%5v5 CF% 26.6%5v5 GF% 0.78PTS/GP 53.5%FO%
17:09TOI/GP13:46EVTOI/GP3:22PPTOI/GP0:01PKTOI/GP
86
Maple Leafs player card

Kirill Marchenko 🇷🇺

RW/LW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 3 in · 201 lb

Age: 26 · Born 2000-07-21 · Barnaul, RUS

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,850,000 (2033 - UFA)

Injury Status: Week-to-week injury

Current Linemates: N/A

2026–27 NHL regular season
14GP 6G 8A 14PTS -3+/- 2.5SOG/GP
48.1%5v5 CF% 46.6%5v5 GF% 1.00PTS/GP
17:37TOI/GP14:07EVTOI/GP3:30PPTOI/GP0:00PKTOI/GP
18
Maple Leafs player card

Miles Wood 🇺🇸

LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 209 lb

Age: 31 · Born 1995-09-13 · Buffalo, NY, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $2,500,000 (2029 - UFA)

Injury Status: IR

Current Linemates: N/A

2026–27 NHL regular season

No NHL regular-season stats recorded for 2026–27.
20
Maple Leafs player card

Nick Paul 🇨🇦

C/LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 3 in · 225 lb

Age: 31 · Born 1995-03-20 · Mississauga, ON, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,150,000 (2029 - UFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
19GP 2G 4A 6PTS -4+/- 1.0SOG/GP
44.6%5v5 CF% 38.0%5v5 GF% 0.32PTS/GP 45.1%FO%
16:16TOI/GP13:32EVTOI/GP0:39PPTOI/GP2:05PKTOI/GP
73
Maple Leafs player card

Teddy Blueger 🇱🇻

C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 0 in · 185 lb

Age: 32 · Born 1994-08-15 · Riga, LVA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $2,500,000 (2028 - UFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
19GP 2G 2A 4PTS -3+/- 1.1SOG/GP
47.9%5v5 CF% 38.8%5v5 GF% 0.21PTS/GP 48.1%FO%
13:11TOI/GP10:13EVTOI/GP0:01PPTOI/GP2:57PKTOI/GP
88
Maple Leafs player card

William Nylander 🇸🇪

RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 0 in · 200 lb

Age: 30 · Born 1996-05-01 · Calgary, AB, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $11,500,000 (2032 - UFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
19GP 11G 11A 22PTS -3+/- 2.9SOG/GP
44.5%5v5 CF% 41.9%5v5 GF% 1.16PTS/GP 34.6%FO%
20:09TOI/GP16:15EVTOI/GP3:25PPTOI/GP0:29PKTOI/GP
19
Maple Leafs player card

Zack MacEwen 🇨🇦

RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 4 in · 226 lb

Age: 30 · Born 1996-07-08 · Charlottetown, PE, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $875,000 (2027 - UFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
13GP 2G 2A 4PTS -1+/- 1.1SOG/GP
58.5%5v5 CF% 50.0%5v5 GF% 0.31PTS/GP 50.0%FO%
8:13TOI/GP8:12EVTOI/GP0:01PPTOI/GP0:00PKTOI/GP
8
Maple Leafs player card

Chris Tanev 🇨🇦

D · Shoots: R · 6 ft 3 in · 199 lb

Age: 36 · Born 1989-12-20 · Toronto, ON, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,500,000 (2031 - UFA)

Injury Status: Maintenance

Current Partner: N/A

2026–27 NHL regular season
9GP 0G 1A 1PTS 2+/- 0.3SOG/GP
44.1%5v5 CF% 57.1%5v5 GF% 0.11PTS/GP
17:46TOI/GP14:31EVTOI/GP0:03PPTOI/GP3:12PKTOI/GP
82
Maple Leafs player card

Cole McWard 🇺🇸

D · Shoots: R · 6 ft 2 in · 196 lb

Age: 25 · Born 2001-06-09 · Fenton, MO, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $875,000 (2028 - UFA)

Current Partner:

2026–27 NHL regular season
1GP 0G 0A 0PTS 0+/- 0.0SOG/GP
47.0%5v5 CF% N/A5v5 GF% 0.00PTS/GP
16:11TOI/GP16:11EVTOI/GP0:00PPTOI/GP0:00PKTOI/GP
36
Maple Leafs player card

Dakota Mermis 🇺🇸

D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 0 in · 197 lb

Age: 32 · Born 1994-01-05 · Alton, IL, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $812,500 (2027 - UFA)

Current Partner:

2026–27 NHL regular season
4GP 0G 0A 0PTS 1+/- 0.8SOG/GP
47.6%5v5 CF% 60.0%5v5 GF% 0.00PTS/GP
13:17TOI/GP12:23EVTOI/GP0:01PPTOI/GP0:53PKTOI/GP
43
Maple Leafs player card

Darren Raddysh 🇨🇦

D · Shoots: R · 6 ft 1 in · 204 lb

Age: 30 · Born 1996-02-28 · Toronto, ON, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $8,500,000 (2034 - UFA)

Current Partner:

2026–27 NHL regular season
19GP 0G 10A 10PTS -9+/- 2.3SOG/GP
47.8%5v5 CF% 39.3%5v5 GF% 0.53PTS/GP
24:01TOI/GP19:43EVTOI/GP3:31PPTOI/GP0:47PKTOI/GP
22
Maple Leafs player card

Jake McCabe 🇺🇸

D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 1 in · 205 lb

Age: 33 · Born 1993-10-12 · Eau Claire, WI, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,513,102 (2030 - UFA)

Current Partner:

2026–27 NHL regular season
19GP 0G 3A 3PTS -4+/- 1.0SOG/GP
44.0%5v5 CF% 34.6%5v5 GF% 0.16PTS/GP
20:01TOI/GP16:24EVTOI/GP0:04PPTOI/GP3:33PKTOI/GP
83
Maple Leafs player card

Marshall Rifai 🇨🇦

D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 211 lb

Age: 28 · Born 1998-03-16 · Beaconsfield, QC, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $850,000 (2027 - UFA)

Injury Status: Week-to-week injury

Current Partner: N/A

2026–27 NHL regular season
2GP 1G 0A 1PTS 0+/- 1.0SOG/GP
27.9%5v5 CF% 50.0%5v5 GF% 0.50PTS/GP
14:09TOI/GP13:38EVTOI/GP0:05PPTOI/GP0:27PKTOI/GP
44
Maple Leafs player card

Morgan Rielly 🇨🇦

D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 1 in · 224 lb

Age: 32 · Born 1994-03-09 · Vancouver, BC, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $7,500,000 (2030 - UFA)

Injury Status: TBD

Current Partner: N/A

2026–27 NHL regular season
18GP 0G 12A 12PTS 0+/- 1.2SOG/GP
49.6%5v5 CF% 52.9%5v5 GF% 0.67PTS/GP
18:46TOI/GP16:56EVTOI/GP0:58PPTOI/GP0:51PKTOI/GP
3
Maple Leafs player card

Nick Blankenburg 🇺🇸

D · Shoots: R · 5 ft 9 in · 179 lb

Age: 28 · Born 1998-05-12 · Washington, MI, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $1,400,000 (2027 - RFA)

Injury Status: Week-to-week injury

Current Partner: N/A

2026–27 NHL regular season
6GP 1G 0A 1PTS -3+/- 1.0SOG/GP
51.2%5v5 CF% 37.5%5v5 GF% 0.17PTS/GP
13:05TOI/GP12:32EVTOI/GP0:30PPTOI/GP0:03PKTOI/GP
95
Maple Leafs player card

Oliver Ekman-Larsson 🇸🇪

D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 191 lb

Age: 35 · Born 1991-07-17 · Karlskrona, SWE

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,500,000 (2028 - UFA)

Current Partner:

2026–27 NHL regular season
19GP 0G 1A 1PTS -3+/- 0.7SOG/GP
51.3%5v5 CF% 44.0%5v5 GF% 0.05PTS/GP
18:02TOI/GP15:57EVTOI/GP0:22PPTOI/GP1:44PKTOI/GP
28
Maple Leafs player card

Troy Stecher 🇨🇦

D · Shoots: R · 5 ft 11 in · 184 lb

Age: 32 · Born 1994-04-07 · Richmond, BC, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $1,350,000 (2028 - UFA)

Current Partner:

2026–27 NHL regular season
19GP 2G 3A 5PTS 8+/- 1.2SOG/GP
49.8%5v5 CF% 56.6%5v5 GF% 0.26PTS/GP
19:06TOI/GP16:01EVTOI/GP0:03PPTOI/GP3:01PKTOI/GP
41
Maple Leafs player card

Anthony Stolarz 🇺🇸

G · Catches: L · 6 ft 6 in · 248 lb

Age: 32 · Born 1994-01-20 · Edison, NJ, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,750,000 (2030 - UFA)

2026–27 NHL regular season
7GP 5W 2L 0OTL 2.72GAA .908SV%
72
Maple Leafs player card

Sergei Bobrovsky 🇷🇺

G · Catches: L · 6 ft 2 in · 187 lb

Age: 38 · Born 1988-09-20 · Novokuznetsk, RUS

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $7,000,000 (2029 - UFA)

2026–27 NHL regular season
12GP 3W 7L 2OTL 3.34GAA .886SV%
Toronto vs. New Jersey Devils - November 8

Devils Projected Lines

Forwards

LineLeft WingCenterRight Wing
181Arseny GritsyukGritsyuk86Jack HughesHughes63Jesper BrattBratt
228Timo MeierMeier13Nico HischierHischier77Luke EvangelistaEvangelista
339Anthony ManthaMantha17Evan RodriguesRodrigues70Jesper BoqvistBoqvist
493Amadeus LombardiLombardi12Cody GlassGlass16Connor BrownBrown

Defense

PairLeft DefenseRight Defense
143Luke HughesHughes22Brett PescePesce
271Jonas SiegenthalerSiegenthaler7Dougie HamiltonHamilton
347Declan ChisholmChisholm8Johnathan KovacevicKovacevic

Goaltenders

37Connor HellebuyckHellebuyckStarter
34Jake AllenAllenBackup

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