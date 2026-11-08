See more MLHS in Google Add MLHS as a preferred source + Add The urgency is rising as the Maple Leafs, without Morgan Rielly and Chris Tanev tonight, need to get their homestand pointed in the right direction against the surging New Jersey Devils (7:00 p.m. EST, TSN4). Game Day Quotes
Jim Hiller on the challenge against the Devils:
Really, since the trade (for Hellebuyck), it seems like it’s brought a lot of confidence to their whole team, not just their goaltending position. They’re probably playing as well as anybody in the league right now; it will be a challenge.
Hiller on Oliver Ekman-Larsson stepping into the top four amid the injuries:
I thought he had his best game of the season last game. He’s shown us already. He’s done it many times in his career. When he’s called upon, he’s stepped up. I thought he started that process yesterday.
Devils head coach Sheldon Keefe on Auston Matthews’ strong start and growth as captain:
I really haven’t followed it very much, to be honest. I’m aware of it, which is great to see. I’ve got so much respect for Auston, the person he is, and the player that he is. It was pretty remarkable to be behind the bench when he was pushing for 70 goals. That season was just incredible.
At the same time, he played really solid defensive hockey. That was, to me, a big thing at the time, where he was showing the maturation to be the next guy to lead his team as the captain and all those sorts of things. It seems he’s back on his way. We’ll try to do our best to manage that here today, but happy for him that way.
Obviously, there are many new faces here. Too many to know. Just preparing for the game today, there are a lot of names and numbers that I’m not overly used to seeing in blue and white. But the guys who are familiar, it’s good to see them off to good starts. I know they’re committed to getting this thing moving the right way.
Keefe on being part of the Hall of Fame Game in Toronto:
It’s special. It’s a sign that I’m getting older because there are so many of the names that I’m used to seeing. You’re coaching with or against, playing with or against — these names are popping up every year.
It’s special to be a part of. It’s not something I think the New Jersey Devils are accustomed to being a part of all the time, so it’ll be a good thing for our guys. We’ve got a lot of guys here from Ontario as well. It’ll be pretty great to be a witness to.
Keefe on opting to start Connor Hellebuyck against the Leafs in the second half of the back-to-back:
In terms of us trying to build him up and get him going, the one thing he hadn’t done was play two games in three days, sort of in that game day, off day, game day rhythm, which he so often gets into and he will as we get going.
It was the only time we had two games in three days with no travel. It was a good chance to do that. Then, as we come into today, had he played yesterday instead, it would have been three games in five days. We weren’t ready for that, or I don’t feel he’s ready for that. Just give him the extra day of rest, and that’s how it falls into place.
We played a division rival yesterday, and it would have been nice to have him there. But we’re still in the phase of getting him acclimated and getting him up and running.
2026–27 regular season Maple Leafs vs. Devils: By the Numbers Swipe the table to compare teams. × 34 Auston Matthews 🇺🇸
C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 3 in · 214 lb
Age: 29 · Born 1997-09-17 · San Ramon, CA, USA
Drafted: Loading…
2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $13,250,000 (2028 - UFA)
Current Linemates: ↗ Easton Cowan, Nick Paul
2026–27 NHL regular season
Actual 84-game pace
19 GP 11 G 16 A 27 PTS 8 +/- 3.1 SOG/GP
53.5% 5v5 CF% 60.7% 5v5 GF% 1.42 PTS/GP 54.4% FO%
20:38 TOI/GP 16:49 EVTOI/GP 3:32 PPTOI/GP 0:17 PKTOI/GP × 24
Maple Leafs player card
Brandon Duhaime 🇺🇸
LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 213 lb
Age: 29 · Born 1997-05-22 · Coral Springs, FL, USA
Drafted: Loading…
2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $2,600,000 (2029 - UFA)
Current Linemates: ↗ Teddy Blueger, Zack MacEwen
2026–27 NHL regular season
Actual 84-game pace
19 GP 1 G 3 A 4 PTS -2 +/- 0.8 SOG/GP
50.0% 5v5 CF% 41.6% 5v5 GF% 0.21 PTS/GP 33.3% FO%
11:50 TOI/GP 9:42 EVTOI/GP 0:02 PPTOI/GP 2:07 PKTOI/GP × 15
Maple Leafs player card
Colton Sissons 🇨🇦
C/RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 1 in · 207 lb
Age: 33 · Born 1993-11-05 · North Vancouver, BC, CAN
Drafted: Loading…
2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,250,000 (2028 - UFA)
Current Linemates: ↗ Dakota Joshua, Vinni Lettieri
2026–27 NHL regular season
Actual 84-game pace
19 GP 2 G 4 A 6 PTS 0 +/- 1.0 SOG/GP
47.7% 5v5 CF% 47.6% 5v5 GF% 0.32 PTS/GP 59.9% FO%
14:37 TOI/GP 11:49 EVTOI/GP 0:02 PPTOI/GP 2:46 PKTOI/GP × 81
Maple Leafs player card
Dakota Joshua 🇺🇸
LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 3 in · 218 lb
Age: 30 · Born 1996-05-15 · Dearborn, MI, USA
Drafted: Loading…
2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,250,000 (2028 - UFA)
Current Linemates: ↗ Colton Sissons, Vinni Lettieri
2026–27 NHL regular season
Actual 84-game pace
4 GP 0 G 1 A 1 PTS 1 +/- 1.5 SOG/GP
59.4% 5v5 CF% 66.6% 5v5 GF% 0.25 PTS/GP 66.7% FO%
11:10 TOI/GP 11:10 EVTOI/GP 0:00 PPTOI/GP 0:00 PKTOI/GP × 53
Maple Leafs player card
Easton Cowan 🇨🇦
LW/RW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 0 in · 189 lb
Age: 21 · Born 2005-05-20 · Mount Brydges, ON, CAN
Drafted: Loading…
2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $900,000 (2028 - RFA)
Current Linemates: ↗ Auston Matthews, Nick Paul
2026–27 NHL regular season
Actual 84-game pace
19 GP 6 G 8 A 14 PTS 5 +/- 1.9 SOG/GP
48.1% 5v5 CF% 57.6% 5v5 GF% 0.74 PTS/GP 40.0% FO%
15:39 TOI/GP 14:01 EVTOI/GP 0:55 PPTOI/GP 0:43 PKTOI/GP × 92
Maple Leafs player card
Gavin McKenna 🇨🇦
LW · Shoots: L · 5 ft 11 in · 164 lb
Age: 18 · Born 2007-12-20 · Whitehorse, YT, CAN
Drafted: Loading…
2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $1,075,000 (2029 - RFA)
Current Linemates: ↗ John Tavares, William Nylander
2026–27 NHL regular season
Actual 84-game pace
19 GP 6 G 6 A 12 PTS -10 +/- 1.8 SOG/GP
44.2% 5v5 CF% 30.0% 5v5 GF% 0.63 PTS/GP
14:09 TOI/GP 11:39 EVTOI/GP 2:29 PPTOI/GP 0:00 PKTOI/GP × 96
Maple Leafs player card
Jack Roslovic ✚ 🇺🇸
RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 1 in · 195 lb
Age: 29 · Born 1997-01-29 · Columbus, OH, USA
Drafted: Loading…
2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,000,000 (2028 - UFA)
Injury Status: Day-to-day injury
Current Linemates: N/A ↗
2026–27 NHL regular season
Actual 84-game pace
18 GP 8 G 10 A 18 PTS 2 +/- 2.6 SOG/GP
51.7% 5v5 CF% 57.1% 5v5 GF% 1.00 PTS/GP 37.5% FO%
17:00 TOI/GP 15:16 EVTOI/GP 1:41 PPTOI/GP 0:02 PKTOI/GP × 91
Maple Leafs player card
John Tavares 🇨🇦
C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 1 in · 211 lb
Age: 36 · Born 1990-09-20 · Mississauga, ON, CAN
Drafted: Loading…
2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,389,280 (2029 - UFA)
Current Linemates: ↗ Gavin McKenna, William Nylander
2026–27 NHL regular season
Actual 84-game pace
9 GP 2 G 5 A 7 PTS -8 +/- 2.3 SOG/GP
46.4% 5v5 CF% 26.6% 5v5 GF% 0.78 PTS/GP 53.5% FO%
17:09 TOI/GP 13:46 EVTOI/GP 3:22 PPTOI/GP 0:01 PKTOI/GP × 86
Maple Leafs player card
Kirill Marchenko ✚ 🇷🇺
RW/LW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 3 in · 201 lb
Age: 26 · Born 2000-07-21 · Barnaul, RUS
Drafted: Loading…
2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,850,000 (2033 - UFA)
Injury Status: Week-to-week injury
Current Linemates: N/A ↗
2026–27 NHL regular season
Actual 84-game pace
14 GP 6 G 8 A 14 PTS -3 +/- 2.5 SOG/GP
48.1% 5v5 CF% 46.6% 5v5 GF% 1.00 PTS/GP
17:37 TOI/GP 14:07 EVTOI/GP 3:30 PPTOI/GP 0:00 PKTOI/GP × 18
Maple Leafs player card
Miles Wood ✚ 🇺🇸
LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 209 lb
Age: 31 · Born 1995-09-13 · Buffalo, NY, USA
Drafted: Loading…
2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $2,500,000 (2029 - UFA)
Injury Status: IR
Current Linemates: N/A ↗
2026–27 NHL regular season
No NHL regular-season stats recorded for 2026–27.
× 20
Maple Leafs player card
Nick Paul 🇨🇦
C/LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 3 in · 225 lb
Age: 31 · Born 1995-03-20 · Mississauga, ON, CAN
Drafted: Loading…
2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,150,000 (2029 - UFA)
Current Linemates: ↗ Easton Cowan, Auston Matthews
2026–27 NHL regular season
Actual 84-game pace
19 GP 2 G 4 A 6 PTS -4 +/- 1.0 SOG/GP
44.6% 5v5 CF% 38.0% 5v5 GF% 0.32 PTS/GP 45.1% FO%
16:16 TOI/GP 13:32 EVTOI/GP 0:39 PPTOI/GP 2:05 PKTOI/GP × 73
Maple Leafs player card
Teddy Blueger 🇱🇻
C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 0 in · 185 lb
Age: 32 · Born 1994-08-15 · Riga, LVA
Drafted: Loading…
2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $2,500,000 (2028 - UFA)
Current Linemates: ↗ Brandon Duhaime, Zack MacEwen
2026–27 NHL regular season
Actual 84-game pace
19 GP 2 G 2 A 4 PTS -3 +/- 1.1 SOG/GP
47.9% 5v5 CF% 38.8% 5v5 GF% 0.21 PTS/GP 48.1% FO%
13:11 TOI/GP 10:13 EVTOI/GP 0:01 PPTOI/GP 2:57 PKTOI/GP × 88
Maple Leafs player card
William Nylander 🇸🇪
RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 0 in · 200 lb
Age: 30 · Born 1996-05-01 · Calgary, AB, CAN
Drafted: Loading…
2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $11,500,000 (2032 - UFA)
Current Linemates: ↗ Gavin McKenna, John Tavares
2026–27 NHL regular season
Actual 84-game pace
19 GP 11 G 11 A 22 PTS -3 +/- 2.9 SOG/GP
44.5% 5v5 CF% 41.9% 5v5 GF% 1.16 PTS/GP 34.6% FO%
20:09 TOI/GP 16:15 EVTOI/GP 3:25 PPTOI/GP 0:29 PKTOI/GP × 19
Maple Leafs player card
Zack MacEwen 🇨🇦
RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 4 in · 226 lb
Age: 30 · Born 1996-07-08 · Charlottetown, PE, CAN
Drafted: Loading…
2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $875,000 (2027 - UFA)
Current Linemates: ↗ Brandon Duhaime, Teddy Blueger
2026–27 NHL regular season
Actual 84-game pace
13 GP 2 G 2 A 4 PTS -1 +/- 1.1 SOG/GP
58.5% 5v5 CF% 50.0% 5v5 GF% 0.31 PTS/GP 50.0% FO%
8:13 TOI/GP 8:12 EVTOI/GP 0:01 PPTOI/GP 0:00 PKTOI/GP × 8
Maple Leafs player card
Chris Tanev ✚ 🇨🇦
D · Shoots: R · 6 ft 3 in · 199 lb
Age: 36 · Born 1989-12-20 · Toronto, ON, CAN
Drafted: Loading…
2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,500,000 (2031 - UFA)
Injury Status: Maintenance
Current Partner: N/A ↗
2026–27 NHL regular season
Actual 84-game pace
9 GP 0 G 1 A 1 PTS 2 +/- 0.3 SOG/GP
44.1% 5v5 CF% 57.1% 5v5 GF% 0.11 PTS/GP
17:46 TOI/GP 14:31 EVTOI/GP 0:03 PPTOI/GP 3:12 PKTOI/GP × 82
Maple Leafs player card
Cole McWard 🇺🇸
D · Shoots: R · 6 ft 2 in · 196 lb
Age: 25 · Born 2001-06-09 · Fenton, MO, USA
Drafted: Loading…
2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $875,000 (2028 - UFA)
Current Partner: ↗ Dakota Mermis
2026–27 NHL regular season
Actual 84-game pace
1 GP 0 G 0 A 0 PTS 0 +/- 0.0 SOG/GP
47.0% 5v5 CF% N/A 5v5 GF% 0.00 PTS/GP
16:11 TOI/GP 16:11 EVTOI/GP 0:00 PPTOI/GP 0:00 PKTOI/GP × 36
Maple Leafs player card
Dakota Mermis 🇺🇸
D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 0 in · 197 lb
Age: 32 · Born 1994-01-05 · Alton, IL, USA
Drafted: Loading…
2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $812,500 (2027 - UFA)
Current Partner: ↗ Cole McWard
2026–27 NHL regular season
Actual 84-game pace
4 GP 0 G 0 A 0 PTS 1 +/- 0.8 SOG/GP
47.6% 5v5 CF% 60.0% 5v5 GF% 0.00 PTS/GP
13:17 TOI/GP 12:23 EVTOI/GP 0:01 PPTOI/GP 0:53 PKTOI/GP × 43
Maple Leafs player card
Darren Raddysh 🇨🇦
D · Shoots: R · 6 ft 1 in · 204 lb
Age: 30 · Born 1996-02-28 · Toronto, ON, CAN
Drafted: Loading…
2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $8,500,000 (2034 - UFA)
Current Partner: ↗ Jake McCabe
2026–27 NHL regular season
Actual 84-game pace
19 GP 0 G 10 A 10 PTS -9 +/- 2.3 SOG/GP
47.8% 5v5 CF% 39.3% 5v5 GF% 0.53 PTS/GP
24:01 TOI/GP 19:43 EVTOI/GP 3:31 PPTOI/GP 0:47 PKTOI/GP × 22
Maple Leafs player card
Jake McCabe 🇺🇸
D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 1 in · 205 lb
Age: 33 · Born 1993-10-12 · Eau Claire, WI, USA
Drafted: Loading…
2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,513,102 (2030 - UFA)
Current Partner: ↗ Darren Raddysh
2026–27 NHL regular season
Actual 84-game pace
19 GP 0 G 3 A 3 PTS -4 +/- 1.0 SOG/GP
44.0% 5v5 CF% 34.6% 5v5 GF% 0.16 PTS/GP
20:01 TOI/GP 16:24 EVTOI/GP 0:04 PPTOI/GP 3:33 PKTOI/GP × 83
Maple Leafs player card
Marshall Rifai ✚ 🇨🇦
D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 211 lb
Age: 28 · Born 1998-03-16 · Beaconsfield, QC, CAN
Drafted: Loading…
2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $850,000 (2027 - UFA)
Injury Status: Week-to-week injury
Current Partner: N/A ↗
2026–27 NHL regular season
Actual 84-game pace
2 GP 1 G 0 A 1 PTS 0 +/- 1.0 SOG/GP
27.9% 5v5 CF% 50.0% 5v5 GF% 0.50 PTS/GP
14:09 TOI/GP 13:38 EVTOI/GP 0:05 PPTOI/GP 0:27 PKTOI/GP × 44
Maple Leafs player card
Morgan Rielly ✚ 🇨🇦
D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 1 in · 224 lb
Age: 32 · Born 1994-03-09 · Vancouver, BC, CAN
Drafted: Loading…
2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $7,500,000 (2030 - UFA)
Injury Status: TBD
Current Partner: N/A ↗
2026–27 NHL regular season
Actual 84-game pace
18 GP 0 G 12 A 12 PTS 0 +/- 1.2 SOG/GP
49.6% 5v5 CF% 52.9% 5v5 GF% 0.67 PTS/GP
18:46 TOI/GP 16:56 EVTOI/GP 0:58 PPTOI/GP 0:51 PKTOI/GP × 3
Maple Leafs player card
Nick Blankenburg ✚ 🇺🇸
D · Shoots: R · 5 ft 9 in · 179 lb
Age: 28 · Born 1998-05-12 · Washington, MI, USA
Drafted: Loading…
2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $1,400,000 (2027 - RFA)
Injury Status: Week-to-week injury
Current Partner: N/A ↗
2026–27 NHL regular season
Actual 84-game pace
6 GP 1 G 0 A 1 PTS -3 +/- 1.0 SOG/GP
51.2% 5v5 CF% 37.5% 5v5 GF% 0.17 PTS/GP
13:05 TOI/GP 12:32 EVTOI/GP 0:30 PPTOI/GP 0:03 PKTOI/GP × 95
Maple Leafs player card
Oliver Ekman-Larsson 🇸🇪
D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 191 lb
Age: 35 · Born 1991-07-17 · Karlskrona, SWE
Drafted: Loading…
2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,500,000 (2028 - UFA)
Current Partner: ↗ Troy Stecher
2026–27 NHL regular season
Actual 84-game pace
19 GP 0 G 1 A 1 PTS -3 +/- 0.7 SOG/GP
51.3% 5v5 CF% 44.0% 5v5 GF% 0.05 PTS/GP
18:02 TOI/GP 15:57 EVTOI/GP 0:22 PPTOI/GP 1:44 PKTOI/GP × 28
Maple Leafs player card
Troy Stecher 🇨🇦
D · Shoots: R · 5 ft 11 in · 184 lb
Age: 32 · Born 1994-04-07 · Richmond, BC, CAN
Drafted: Loading…
2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $1,350,000 (2028 - UFA)
Current Partner: ↗ Oliver Ekman-Larsson
2026–27 NHL regular season
Actual 84-game pace
19 GP 2 G 3 A 5 PTS 8 +/- 1.2 SOG/GP
49.8% 5v5 CF% 56.6% 5v5 GF% 0.26 PTS/GP
19:06 TOI/GP 16:01 EVTOI/GP 0:03 PPTOI/GP 3:01 PKTOI/GP × 41
Maple Leafs player card
Anthony Stolarz 🇺🇸
G · Catches: L · 6 ft 6 in · 248 lb
Age: 32 · Born 1994-01-20 · Edison, NJ, USA
Drafted: Loading…
2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,750,000 (2030 - UFA)
2026–27 NHL regular season
Actual 84-game pace
7 GP 5 W 2 L 0 OTL 2.72 GAA .908 SV% × 72
Maple Leafs player card
Sergei Bobrovsky 🇷🇺
G · Catches: L · 6 ft 2 in · 187 lb
Age: 38 · Born 1988-09-20 · Novokuznetsk, RUS
Drafted: Loading…
2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $7,000,000 (2029 - UFA)
2026–27 NHL regular season
Actual 84-game pace
12 GP 3 W 7 L 2 OTL 3.34 GAA .886 SV% Toronto vs. New Jersey Devils - November 8 Devils Projected Lines