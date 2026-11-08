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The urgency is rising as the Maple Leafs, without Morgan Rielly and Chris Tanev tonight, need to get their homestand pointed in the right direction against the surging New Jersey Devils (7:00 p.m. EST, TSN4).

Game Day Quotes

Jim Hiller on the challenge against the Devils:

Really, since the trade (for Hellebuyck), it seems like it’s brought a lot of confidence to their whole team, not just their goaltending position. They’re probably playing as well as anybody in the league right now; it will be a challenge.

Hiller on Oliver Ekman-Larsson stepping into the top four amid the injuries:

I thought he had his best game of the season last game. He’s shown us already. He’s done it many times in his career. When he’s called upon, he’s stepped up. I thought he started that process yesterday.

Devils head coach Sheldon Keefe on Auston Matthews’ strong start and growth as captain:

I really haven’t followed it very much, to be honest. I’m aware of it, which is great to see. I’ve got so much respect for Auston, the person he is, and the player that he is. It was pretty remarkable to be behind the bench when he was pushing for 70 goals. That season was just incredible. At the same time, he played really solid defensive hockey. That was, to me, a big thing at the time, where he was showing the maturation to be the next guy to lead his team as the captain and all those sorts of things. It seems he’s back on his way. We’ll try to do our best to manage that here today, but happy for him that way. Obviously, there are many new faces here. Too many to know. Just preparing for the game today, there are a lot of names and numbers that I’m not overly used to seeing in blue and white. But the guys who are familiar, it’s good to see them off to good starts. I know they’re committed to getting this thing moving the right way.

Keefe on being part of the Hall of Fame Game in Toronto:

It’s special. It’s a sign that I’m getting older because there are so many of the names that I’m used to seeing. You’re coaching with or against, playing with or against — these names are popping up every year. It’s special to be a part of. It’s not something I think the New Jersey Devils are accustomed to being a part of all the time, so it’ll be a good thing for our guys. We’ve got a lot of guys here from Ontario as well. It’ll be pretty great to be a witness to.

Keefe on opting to start Connor Hellebuyck against the Leafs in the second half of the back-to-back:

In terms of us trying to build him up and get him going, the one thing he hadn’t done was play two games in three days, sort of in that game day, off day, game day rhythm, which he so often gets into and he will as we get going. It was the only time we had two games in three days with no travel. It was a good chance to do that. Then, as we come into today, had he played yesterday instead, it would have been three games in five days. We weren’t ready for that, or I don’t feel he’s ready for that. Just give him the extra day of rest, and that’s how it falls into place. We played a division rival yesterday, and it would have been nice to have him there. But we’re still in the phase of getting him acclimated and getting him up and running.

2026–27 regular season Maple Leafs vs. Devils: By the Numbers Swipe the table to compare teams. Category Maple Leafs Devils Games played 18 17 Record 8–8–2 [21st] 12–5–0 [7th] Points percentage .500 [21st] .706 [7th] Goals for 64 [T-4th] 62 [9th] Goals against 60 [T-23rd] 51 [T-9th] Goals for / game 3.56 [10th] 3.65 [7th] Goals against / game 3.33 [20th] 3.00 [T-7th] Home record 4–5–1 [T-24th] 8–2–0 [T-5th] Away record 4–3–1 [T-12th] 4–3–0 [11th] 5v5 shot attempts % 47.2% [26th] 57.7% [2nd] 5v5 goals for % 47.6% [20th] 53.9% [T-10th] 5v5 PDO 99.8 [17th] 98.8 [23rd] Power play 28.6% [6th] 18.5% [24th] Penalty kill 86.9% [4th] 67.6% [29th] Head-to-head (2025–26) 1–1–1 2–1–0 Leading scorers · Goals–Assists–Points Scorer #1 Auston Matthews 11–16–27 Jack Hughes 9–14–23 Scorer #2 William Nylander 11–11–22 Jesper Bratt 3–13–16 Scorer #3 Jack Roslovic 8–10–18 Arseny Gritsyuk 8–5–13 Scorer #4 Kirill Marchenko 6–8–14 Nico Hischier 7–4–11 Scorer #5 Easton Cowan 6–8–14 Luke Hughes 6–5–11

Toronto vs. New Jersey - November 8 Maple Leafs Projected Lines Select a player name to view their card (must be on active NHL roster). Forwards Line Left Wing Centre Right Wing 1 53 Easton Cowan Cowan i 34 Auston Matthews Matthews i 20 Nick Paul Paul i 2 92 Gavin McKenna McKenna i 91 John Tavares Tavares i 88 William Nylander Nylander i 3 81 Dakota Joshua Joshua i 15 Colton Sissons Sissons i 71 Vinni Lettieri Lettieri 4 24 Brandon Duhaime Duhaime i 73 Teddy Blueger Blueger i 19 Zack MacEwen MacEwen i Defense Pair Left Defense Right Defense 1 22 Jake McCabe McCabe i 43 Darren Raddysh Raddysh i 2 95 Oliver Ekman-Larsson Ekman-Larsson i 28 Troy Stecher Stecher i 3 36 Dakota Mermis Mermis i 82 Cole McWard McWard i Goaltenders 41 Anthony Stolarz Stolarz i Starter 72 Sergei Bobrovsky Bobrovsky i Backup Injuries Or Other Absences Player Status 96 Jack Roslovic Roslovic i Day-to-day injury 44 Morgan Rielly Rielly i TBD 8 Chris Tanev Tanev i Maintenance 3 Nick Blankenburg Blankenburg i Week-to-week injury 86 Kirill Marchenko Marchenko i Week-to-week injury 83 Marshall Rifai Rifai i Week-to-week injury 11 Max Domi Domi Long-term Injury 18 Miles Wood Wood i IR

× 34 Maple Leafs player card Auston Matthews 🇺🇸 C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 3 in · 214 lb Age: 29 · Born 1997-09-17 · San Ramon, CA, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $13,250,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Easton Cowan , Nick Paul 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 19 GP 11 G 16 A 27 PTS 8 +/- 3.1 SOG/GP 53.5% 5v5 CF% 60.7% 5v5 GF% 1.42 PTS/GP 54.4% FO% 20:38 TOI/GP 16:49 EVTOI/GP 3:32 PPTOI/GP 0:17 PKTOI/GP

× 24 Maple Leafs player card Brandon Duhaime 🇺🇸 LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 213 lb Age: 29 · Born 1997-05-22 · Coral Springs, FL, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $2,600,000 (2029 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Teddy Blueger , Zack MacEwen 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 19 GP 1 G 3 A 4 PTS -2 +/- 0.8 SOG/GP 50.0% 5v5 CF% 41.6% 5v5 GF% 0.21 PTS/GP 33.3% FO% 11:50 TOI/GP 9:42 EVTOI/GP 0:02 PPTOI/GP 2:07 PKTOI/GP

× 15 Maple Leafs player card Colton Sissons 🇨🇦 C/RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 1 in · 207 lb Age: 33 · Born 1993-11-05 · North Vancouver, BC, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,250,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Dakota Joshua , Vinni Lettieri 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 19 GP 2 G 4 A 6 PTS 0 +/- 1.0 SOG/GP 47.7% 5v5 CF% 47.6% 5v5 GF% 0.32 PTS/GP 59.9% FO% 14:37 TOI/GP 11:49 EVTOI/GP 0:02 PPTOI/GP 2:46 PKTOI/GP

× 81 Maple Leafs player card Dakota Joshua 🇺🇸 LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 3 in · 218 lb Age: 30 · Born 1996-05-15 · Dearborn, MI, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,250,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Colton Sissons , Vinni Lettieri 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 4 GP 0 G 1 A 1 PTS 1 +/- 1.5 SOG/GP 59.4% 5v5 CF% 66.6% 5v5 GF% 0.25 PTS/GP 66.7% FO% 11:10 TOI/GP 11:10 EVTOI/GP 0:00 PPTOI/GP 0:00 PKTOI/GP

× 53 Maple Leafs player card Easton Cowan 🇨🇦 LW/RW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 0 in · 189 lb Age: 21 · Born 2005-05-20 · Mount Brydges, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $900,000 (2028 - RFA) Current Linemates ↗: Auston Matthews , Nick Paul 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 19 GP 6 G 8 A 14 PTS 5 +/- 1.9 SOG/GP 48.1% 5v5 CF% 57.6% 5v5 GF% 0.74 PTS/GP 40.0% FO% 15:39 TOI/GP 14:01 EVTOI/GP 0:55 PPTOI/GP 0:43 PKTOI/GP

× 92 Maple Leafs player card Gavin McKenna 🇨🇦 LW · Shoots: L · 5 ft 11 in · 164 lb Age: 18 · Born 2007-12-20 · Whitehorse, YT, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $1,075,000 (2029 - RFA) Current Linemates ↗: John Tavares , William Nylander 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 19 GP 6 G 6 A 12 PTS -10 +/- 1.8 SOG/GP 44.2% 5v5 CF% 30.0% 5v5 GF% 0.63 PTS/GP 14:09 TOI/GP 11:39 EVTOI/GP 2:29 PPTOI/GP 0:00 PKTOI/GP

× 96 Maple Leafs player card Jack Roslovic ✚ 🇺🇸 RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 1 in · 195 lb Age: 29 · Born 1997-01-29 · Columbus, OH, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,000,000 (2028 - UFA) Injury Status: Day-to-day injury Current Linemates ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 18 GP 8 G 10 A 18 PTS 2 +/- 2.6 SOG/GP 51.7% 5v5 CF% 57.1% 5v5 GF% 1.00 PTS/GP 37.5% FO% 17:00 TOI/GP 15:16 EVTOI/GP 1:41 PPTOI/GP 0:02 PKTOI/GP

× 91 Maple Leafs player card John Tavares 🇨🇦 C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 1 in · 211 lb Age: 36 · Born 1990-09-20 · Mississauga, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,389,280 (2029 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Gavin McKenna , William Nylander 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 9 GP 2 G 5 A 7 PTS -8 +/- 2.3 SOG/GP 46.4% 5v5 CF% 26.6% 5v5 GF% 0.78 PTS/GP 53.5% FO% 17:09 TOI/GP 13:46 EVTOI/GP 3:22 PPTOI/GP 0:01 PKTOI/GP

× 86 Maple Leafs player card Kirill Marchenko ✚ 🇷🇺 RW/LW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 3 in · 201 lb Age: 26 · Born 2000-07-21 · Barnaul, RUS Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,850,000 (2033 - UFA) Injury Status: Week-to-week injury Current Linemates ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 14 GP 6 G 8 A 14 PTS -3 +/- 2.5 SOG/GP 48.1% 5v5 CF% 46.6% 5v5 GF% 1.00 PTS/GP 17:37 TOI/GP 14:07 EVTOI/GP 3:30 PPTOI/GP 0:00 PKTOI/GP

× 18 Maple Leafs player card Miles Wood ✚ 🇺🇸 LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 209 lb Age: 31 · Born 1995-09-13 · Buffalo, NY, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $2,500,000 (2029 - UFA) Injury Status: IR Current Linemates ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season No NHL regular-season stats recorded for 2026–27.

× 20 Maple Leafs player card Nick Paul 🇨🇦 C/LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 3 in · 225 lb Age: 31 · Born 1995-03-20 · Mississauga, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,150,000 (2029 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Easton Cowan , Auston Matthews 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 19 GP 2 G 4 A 6 PTS -4 +/- 1.0 SOG/GP 44.6% 5v5 CF% 38.0% 5v5 GF% 0.32 PTS/GP 45.1% FO% 16:16 TOI/GP 13:32 EVTOI/GP 0:39 PPTOI/GP 2:05 PKTOI/GP

× 73 Maple Leafs player card Teddy Blueger 🇱🇻 C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 0 in · 185 lb Age: 32 · Born 1994-08-15 · Riga, LVA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $2,500,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Brandon Duhaime , Zack MacEwen 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 19 GP 2 G 2 A 4 PTS -3 +/- 1.1 SOG/GP 47.9% 5v5 CF% 38.8% 5v5 GF% 0.21 PTS/GP 48.1% FO% 13:11 TOI/GP 10:13 EVTOI/GP 0:01 PPTOI/GP 2:57 PKTOI/GP

× 88 Maple Leafs player card William Nylander 🇸🇪 RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 0 in · 200 lb Age: 30 · Born 1996-05-01 · Calgary, AB, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $11,500,000 (2032 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Gavin McKenna , John Tavares 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 19 GP 11 G 11 A 22 PTS -3 +/- 2.9 SOG/GP 44.5% 5v5 CF% 41.9% 5v5 GF% 1.16 PTS/GP 34.6% FO% 20:09 TOI/GP 16:15 EVTOI/GP 3:25 PPTOI/GP 0:29 PKTOI/GP

× 19 Maple Leafs player card Zack MacEwen 🇨🇦 RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 4 in · 226 lb Age: 30 · Born 1996-07-08 · Charlottetown, PE, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $875,000 (2027 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Brandon Duhaime , Teddy Blueger 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 13 GP 2 G 2 A 4 PTS -1 +/- 1.1 SOG/GP 58.5% 5v5 CF% 50.0% 5v5 GF% 0.31 PTS/GP 50.0% FO% 8:13 TOI/GP 8:12 EVTOI/GP 0:01 PPTOI/GP 0:00 PKTOI/GP

× 8 Maple Leafs player card Chris Tanev ✚ 🇨🇦 D · Shoots: R · 6 ft 3 in · 199 lb Age: 36 · Born 1989-12-20 · Toronto, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,500,000 (2031 - UFA) Injury Status: Maintenance Current Partner ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 9 GP 0 G 1 A 1 PTS 2 +/- 0.3 SOG/GP 44.1% 5v5 CF% 57.1% 5v5 GF% 0.11 PTS/GP 17:46 TOI/GP 14:31 EVTOI/GP 0:03 PPTOI/GP 3:12 PKTOI/GP

× 82 Maple Leafs player card Cole McWard 🇺🇸 D · Shoots: R · 6 ft 2 in · 196 lb Age: 25 · Born 2001-06-09 · Fenton, MO, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $875,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Dakota Mermis 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 1 GP 0 G 0 A 0 PTS 0 +/- 0.0 SOG/GP 47.0% 5v5 CF% N/A 5v5 GF% 0.00 PTS/GP 16:11 TOI/GP 16:11 EVTOI/GP 0:00 PPTOI/GP 0:00 PKTOI/GP

× 36 Maple Leafs player card Dakota Mermis 🇺🇸 D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 0 in · 197 lb Age: 32 · Born 1994-01-05 · Alton, IL, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $812,500 (2027 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Cole McWard 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 4 GP 0 G 0 A 0 PTS 1 +/- 0.8 SOG/GP 47.6% 5v5 CF% 60.0% 5v5 GF% 0.00 PTS/GP 13:17 TOI/GP 12:23 EVTOI/GP 0:01 PPTOI/GP 0:53 PKTOI/GP

× 43 Maple Leafs player card Darren Raddysh 🇨🇦 D · Shoots: R · 6 ft 1 in · 204 lb Age: 30 · Born 1996-02-28 · Toronto, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $8,500,000 (2034 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Jake McCabe 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 19 GP 0 G 10 A 10 PTS -9 +/- 2.3 SOG/GP 47.8% 5v5 CF% 39.3% 5v5 GF% 0.53 PTS/GP 24:01 TOI/GP 19:43 EVTOI/GP 3:31 PPTOI/GP 0:47 PKTOI/GP

× 22 Maple Leafs player card Jake McCabe 🇺🇸 D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 1 in · 205 lb Age: 33 · Born 1993-10-12 · Eau Claire, WI, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,513,102 (2030 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Darren Raddysh 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 19 GP 0 G 3 A 3 PTS -4 +/- 1.0 SOG/GP 44.0% 5v5 CF% 34.6% 5v5 GF% 0.16 PTS/GP 20:01 TOI/GP 16:24 EVTOI/GP 0:04 PPTOI/GP 3:33 PKTOI/GP

× 83 Maple Leafs player card Marshall Rifai ✚ 🇨🇦 D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 211 lb Age: 28 · Born 1998-03-16 · Beaconsfield, QC, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $850,000 (2027 - UFA) Injury Status: Week-to-week injury Current Partner ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 2 GP 1 G 0 A 1 PTS 0 +/- 1.0 SOG/GP 27.9% 5v5 CF% 50.0% 5v5 GF% 0.50 PTS/GP 14:09 TOI/GP 13:38 EVTOI/GP 0:05 PPTOI/GP 0:27 PKTOI/GP

× 44 Maple Leafs player card Morgan Rielly ✚ 🇨🇦 D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 1 in · 224 lb Age: 32 · Born 1994-03-09 · Vancouver, BC, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $7,500,000 (2030 - UFA) Injury Status: TBD Current Partner ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 18 GP 0 G 12 A 12 PTS 0 +/- 1.2 SOG/GP 49.6% 5v5 CF% 52.9% 5v5 GF% 0.67 PTS/GP 18:46 TOI/GP 16:56 EVTOI/GP 0:58 PPTOI/GP 0:51 PKTOI/GP

× 3 Maple Leafs player card Nick Blankenburg ✚ 🇺🇸 D · Shoots: R · 5 ft 9 in · 179 lb Age: 28 · Born 1998-05-12 · Washington, MI, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $1,400,000 (2027 - RFA) Injury Status: Week-to-week injury Current Partner ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 6 GP 1 G 0 A 1 PTS -3 +/- 1.0 SOG/GP 51.2% 5v5 CF% 37.5% 5v5 GF% 0.17 PTS/GP 13:05 TOI/GP 12:32 EVTOI/GP 0:30 PPTOI/GP 0:03 PKTOI/GP

× 95 Maple Leafs player card Oliver Ekman-Larsson 🇸🇪 D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 191 lb Age: 35 · Born 1991-07-17 · Karlskrona, SWE Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,500,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Troy Stecher 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 19 GP 0 G 1 A 1 PTS -3 +/- 0.7 SOG/GP 51.3% 5v5 CF% 44.0% 5v5 GF% 0.05 PTS/GP 18:02 TOI/GP 15:57 EVTOI/GP 0:22 PPTOI/GP 1:44 PKTOI/GP

× 28 Maple Leafs player card Troy Stecher 🇨🇦 D · Shoots: R · 5 ft 11 in · 184 lb Age: 32 · Born 1994-04-07 · Richmond, BC, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $1,350,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Oliver Ekman-Larsson 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 19 GP 2 G 3 A 5 PTS 8 +/- 1.2 SOG/GP 49.8% 5v5 CF% 56.6% 5v5 GF% 0.26 PTS/GP 19:06 TOI/GP 16:01 EVTOI/GP 0:03 PPTOI/GP 3:01 PKTOI/GP

× 41 Maple Leafs player card Anthony Stolarz 🇺🇸 G · Catches: L · 6 ft 6 in · 248 lb Age: 32 · Born 1994-01-20 · Edison, NJ, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,750,000 (2030 - UFA) 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 7 GP 5 W 2 L 0 OTL 2.72 GAA .908 SV%

× 72 Maple Leafs player card Sergei Bobrovsky 🇷🇺 G · Catches: L · 6 ft 2 in · 187 lb Age: 38 · Born 1988-09-20 · Novokuznetsk, RUS Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $7,000,000 (2029 - UFA) 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 12 GP 3 W 7 L 2 OTL 3.34 GAA .886 SV%