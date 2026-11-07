It’s as close to a must-win as it gets this early. The Maple Leafs need a win on Saturday Night Hockey to snap a four-game skid against Montreal and avoid a 0-3-1 start against the Atlantic (7:00 p.m. EST, Sportsnet).

Game Day Quotes

Auston Matthews on the importance of the divisional points up for grabs tonight:

Really important. These are really important games, important points, and we want to get back on track tonight. These divisional games are extremely important, and we haven’t fared so well. It’s the first kind of quarter of the season, so we want to make sure that we come out from the puck drop and have the right intensity and right mindset.

Matthews on practice time and recharging at home:

Yeah, it’s been good. I think our October was pretty busy. Obviously, a lot of travel out west. Coming back, having some practice days to sort out some stuff that we’d like to clean up has been great. We’ve been able to recharge and be at home. Knowing that we’re going to be predominantly at home for this month, it’s about making sure that we’re taking advantage of that.

Matthews on the boost John Tavares’ return will provide:

We’re adding a fantastic player and a guy that does a lot of things for our team. And if there’s any indication that he feels good, in the last couple days in practice, he’s been the best player on the ice, so he’s going to be a huge boost for us — a huge help. Not only on the ice, but obviously in the room, he carries a presence around, and a lot of guys obviously look up to him and lean on him. It’s going to be a big boost for us.

Dakota Joshua on the challenge against the Canadiens:

They’re just a great, complete team. They got some really talented players over there, but it’s just how they play as a five-man unit. They’ve been really, really good last year, and then seem to be in stride again this year. You got to be on your toes, and they’re always going to come out and compete. You know what to expect from them.

Joshua on playing with Gavin McKenna:

He’s number one overall for a reason. He’s high-end skill, so just trying to get the puck in his hands as much as possible goes a long way. And then just trying to give him time and space out there can really help him out a lot.

Going out there every day with him, he does something where it’s like, “I wasn’t doing that at that age, or even now.” But he’s a great player, and he’ll be great for a long time. Just doing what I can to help him out.

Joshua on McKenna’s skill set:

I think the biggest thing is just his natural ability. It doesn’t seem like he’s out there trying to make too much happen. It just all seems to come to him, as it does with great players. He has that about him, and he carries it very well. Even at a young age, you can pick his brain about what he’s seen. But it really just seems to be his natural ability that makes him excel.

Jim Hiller on the challenge against the Habs:

They’re a good team. They proved that last year and had a good run in the playoffs. I think a good playoff run just really helps the team get to the next level. You understand how hard hockey is at that time of the year, and you can carry that over. And then the first line right now is strong, right?

Hiller on the need to start tonight’s game with a lot of energy:

 It’s been a good week (of practice) for us. You hope it translates into tonight, and we see some things.

In the Utah game, we did not have our legs early. We saw that we got better as the game went on, but we need to start with that same energy in the first period tonight.

2026–27 regular season

Maple Leafs vs. Canadiens: By the Numbers

Swipe the table to compare teams.
CategoryMaple LeafsCanadiens
Games played1716
Record8–7–2[21st]10–3–3[6th]
Points percentage.529[21st].719[6th]
Goals for62[6th]57[T-10th]
Goals against56[T-22nd]51[16th]
Goals for / game3.65[7th]3.56[T-10th]
Goals against / game3.29[T-18th]3.19[17th]
Home record4–4–1[T-23rd]5–2–2[T-10th]
Away record4–3–1[T-14th]5–1–1[2nd]
5v5 shot attempts %46.8%[26th]52.8%[8th]
5v5 goals for %48.7%[18th]57.6%[6th]
5v5 PDO100.1[14th]102.8[5th]
Power play28.8%[6th]14.0%[30th]
Penalty kill88.1%[4th]78.5%[14th]
Head-to-head (2026–27)0–1–01–0–0
Leading scorers · Goals–Assists–Points
Scorer #1Auston Matthews11–15–26Lane Hutson3–13–16
Scorer #2William Nylander10–11–21Cole Caufield11–4–15
Scorer #3Jack Roslovic8–10–18Nick Suzuki6–9–15
Scorer #4Kirill Marchenko6–8–14Juraj Slafkovský2–10–12
Scorer #5Easton Cowan6–8–14Josh Anderson7–3–10
Toronto vs. Montreal - November 7

Maple Leafs Projected Lines

Select a player name to view their card (must be on active NHL roster).

Forwards

LineLeft WingCentreRight Wing
153Easton Cowan 34Auston Matthews 96Jack Roslovic
291John Tavares 20Nick Paul 88William Nylander
381Dakota Joshua 15Colton Sissons 92Gavin McKenna
424Brandon Duhaime 73Teddy Blueger 19Zack MacEwen
Scratch71Vinni Lettieri

Defense

PairLeft DefenseRight Defense
122Jake McCabe 43Darren Raddysh
244Morgan Rielly 8Chris Tanev
395Oliver Ekman-Larsson 28Troy Stecher
Scratch36Dakota Mermis

Goaltenders

72Sergei Bobrovsky Starter
41Anthony Stolarz Backup

Injuries Or Other Absences

PlayerStatus
86Kirill Marchenko Week-to-week injury
83Marshall Rifai Week-to-week injury
3Nick Blankenburg Week-to-week injury
18Miles Wood IR
11Max DomiLong-term Injury
34
Maple Leafs player card

Auston Matthews 🇺🇸

C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 3 in · 214 lb

Age: 29 · Born 1997-09-17 · San Ramon, CA, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $13,250,000 (2028 - UFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
17GP 11G 15A 26PTS 9+/- 3.0SOG/GP
52.6%5v5 CF% 60.7%5v5 GF% 1.53PTS/GP 54.8%FO%
20:34TOI/GP16:42EVTOI/GP3:32PPTOI/GP0:19PKTOI/GP
24
Maple Leafs player card

Brandon Duhaime 🇺🇸

LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 213 lb

Age: 29 · Born 1997-05-22 · Coral Springs, FL, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $2,600,000 (2029 - UFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
17GP 1G 3A 4PTS 1+/- 0.8SOG/GP
49.0%5v5 CF% 55.5%5v5 GF% 0.24PTS/GP 33.3%FO%
11:54TOI/GP9:42EVTOI/GP0:01PPTOI/GP2:11PKTOI/GP
15
Maple Leafs player card

Colton Sissons 🇨🇦

C/RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 1 in · 207 lb

Age: 33 · Born 1993-11-05 · North Vancouver, BC, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,250,000 (2028 - UFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
17GP 2G 3A 5PTS 0+/- 1.0SOG/GP
46.8%5v5 CF% 47.3%5v5 GF% 0.29PTS/GP 59.8%FO%
14:58TOI/GP11:59EVTOI/GP0:02PPTOI/GP2:57PKTOI/GP
81
Maple Leafs player card

Dakota Joshua 🇺🇸

LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 3 in · 218 lb

Age: 30 · Born 1996-05-15 · Dearborn, MI, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,250,000 (2028 - UFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
2GP 0G 0A 0PTS 0+/- 2.5SOG/GP
58.6%5v5 CF% 50.0%5v5 GF% 0.00PTS/GP
11:24TOI/GP11:24EVTOI/GP0:00PPTOI/GP0:00PKTOI/GP
53
Maple Leafs player card

Easton Cowan 🇨🇦

LW/RW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 0 in · 189 lb

Age: 21 · Born 2005-05-20 · Mount Brydges, ON, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $900,000 (2028 - RFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
17GP 6G 8A 14PTS 5+/- 2.1SOG/GP
48.1%5v5 CF% 57.6%5v5 GF% 0.82PTS/GP 40.0%FO%
15:32TOI/GP13:51EVTOI/GP0:59PPTOI/GP0:42PKTOI/GP
92
Maple Leafs player card

Gavin McKenna 🇨🇦

LW · Shoots: L · 5 ft 11 in · 164 lb

Age: 18 · Born 2007-12-20 · Whitehorse, YT, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $1,075,000 (2029 - RFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
17GP 5G 6A 11PTS -6+/- 1.8SOG/GP
43.3%5v5 CF% 33.3%5v5 GF% 0.65PTS/GP
13:51TOI/GP11:19EVTOI/GP2:32PPTOI/GP0:00PKTOI/GP
96
Maple Leafs player card

Jack Roslovic 🇺🇸

RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 1 in · 195 lb

Age: 29 · Born 1997-01-29 · Columbus, OH, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,000,000 (2028 - UFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
17GP 8G 10A 18PTS 3+/- 2.5SOG/GP
52.1%5v5 CF% 59.2%5v5 GF% 1.06PTS/GP 35.5%FO%
16:49TOI/GP15:17EVTOI/GP1:29PPTOI/GP0:03PKTOI/GP
91
Maple Leafs player card

John Tavares 🇨🇦

C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 1 in · 211 lb

Age: 36 · Born 1990-09-20 · Mississauga, ON, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,389,280 (2029 - UFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
7GP 2G 5A 7PTS -5+/- 2.4SOG/GP
44.1%5v5 CF% 30.7%5v5 GF% 1.00PTS/GP 60.4%FO%
16:31TOI/GP13:02EVTOI/GP3:28PPTOI/GP0:01PKTOI/GP
86
Maple Leafs player card

Kirill Marchenko 🇷🇺

RW/LW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 3 in · 201 lb

Age: 26 · Born 2000-07-21 · Barnaul, RUS

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,850,000 (2033 - UFA)

Injury Status: Week-to-week injury

Current Linemates: N/A

2026–27 NHL regular season
14GP 6G 8A 14PTS -3+/- 2.5SOG/GP
48.1%5v5 CF% 46.6%5v5 GF% 1.00PTS/GP
17:37TOI/GP14:07EVTOI/GP3:30PPTOI/GP0:00PKTOI/GP
18
Maple Leafs player card

Miles Wood 🇺🇸

LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 209 lb

Age: 31 · Born 1995-09-13 · Buffalo, NY, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $2,500,000 (2029 - UFA)

Injury Status: IR

Current Linemates: N/A

2026–27 NHL regular season

No NHL regular-season stats recorded for 2026–27.
20
Maple Leafs player card

Nick Paul 🇨🇦

C/LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 3 in · 225 lb

Age: 31 · Born 1995-03-20 · Mississauga, ON, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,150,000 (2029 - UFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
17GP 2G 4A 6PTS -4+/- 0.9SOG/GP
42.8%5v5 CF% 38.0%5v5 GF% 0.35PTS/GP 45.9%FO%
16:19TOI/GP13:28EVTOI/GP0:43PPTOI/GP2:08PKTOI/GP
73
Maple Leafs player card

Teddy Blueger 🇱🇻

C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 0 in · 185 lb

Age: 32 · Born 1994-08-15 · Riga, LVA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $2,500,000 (2028 - UFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
17GP 2G 2A 4PTS 0+/- 1.1SOG/GP
46.6%5v5 CF% 46.6%5v5 GF% 0.24PTS/GP 51.1%FO%
13:11TOI/GP10:07EVTOI/GP0:01PPTOI/GP3:03PKTOI/GP
71
Maple Leafs player card

Vinni Lettieri 🇺🇸

RW · Shoots: R · 5 ft 10 in · 184 lb

Age: 31 · Born 1995-02-06 · Excelsior, MN, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $850,000 (2027 - UFA)

Current Linemates: N/A

2026–27 NHL regular season
8GP 1G 0A 1PTS -2+/- 1.0SOG/GP
35.3%5v5 CF% 33.3%5v5 GF% 0.13PTS/GP 100.0%FO%
9:54TOI/GP8:57EVTOI/GP0:56PPTOI/GP0:01PKTOI/GP
88
Maple Leafs player card

William Nylander 🇸🇪

RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 0 in · 200 lb

Age: 30 · Born 1996-05-01 · Calgary, AB, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $11,500,000 (2032 - UFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
17GP 10G 11A 21PTS -1+/- 2.9SOG/GP
43.7%5v5 CF% 43.3%5v5 GF% 1.24PTS/GP 34.8%FO%
20:11TOI/GP16:18EVTOI/GP3:24PPTOI/GP0:29PKTOI/GP
19
Maple Leafs player card

Zack MacEwen 🇨🇦

RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 4 in · 226 lb

Age: 30 · Born 1996-07-08 · Charlottetown, PE, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $875,000 (2027 - UFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
11GP 2G 2A 4PTS -1+/- 1.2SOG/GP
56.1%5v5 CF% 50.0%5v5 GF% 0.36PTS/GP 50.0%FO%
7:54TOI/GP7:54EVTOI/GP0:00PPTOI/GP0:00PKTOI/GP
8
Maple Leafs player card

Chris Tanev 🇨🇦

D · Shoots: R · 6 ft 3 in · 199 lb

Age: 36 · Born 1989-12-20 · Toronto, ON, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,500,000 (2031 - UFA)

Current Partner:

2026–27 NHL regular season
8GP 0G 1A 1PTS 3+/- 0.4SOG/GP
44.7%5v5 CF% 66.6%5v5 GF% 0.13PTS/GP
17:41TOI/GP14:15EVTOI/GP0:02PPTOI/GP3:24PKTOI/GP
36
Maple Leafs player card

Dakota Mermis 🇺🇸

D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 0 in · 197 lb

Age: 32 · Born 1994-01-05 · Alton, IL, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $812,500 (2027 - UFA)

Current Partner: N/A

2026–27 NHL regular season
3GP 0G 0A 0PTS 1+/- 0.3SOG/GP
47.0%5v5 CF% 60.0%5v5 GF% 0.00PTS/GP
12:36TOI/GP11:23EVTOI/GP0:02PPTOI/GP1:11PKTOI/GP
43
Maple Leafs player card

Darren Raddysh 🇨🇦

D · Shoots: R · 6 ft 1 in · 204 lb

Age: 30 · Born 1996-02-28 · Toronto, ON, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $8,500,000 (2034 - UFA)

Current Partner:

2026–27 NHL regular season
17GP 0G 9A 9PTS -4+/- 2.4SOG/GP
47.1%5v5 CF% 44.8%5v5 GF% 0.53PTS/GP
23:37TOI/GP19:22EVTOI/GP3:32PPTOI/GP0:43PKTOI/GP
22
Maple Leafs player card

Jake McCabe 🇺🇸

D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 1 in · 205 lb

Age: 33 · Born 1993-10-12 · Eau Claire, WI, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,513,102 (2030 - UFA)

Current Partner:

2026–27 NHL regular season
17GP 0G 3A 3PTS 0+/- 1.0SOG/GP
42.5%5v5 CF% 40.9%5v5 GF% 0.18PTS/GP
19:44TOI/GP15:59EVTOI/GP0:04PPTOI/GP3:42PKTOI/GP
83
Maple Leafs player card

Marshall Rifai 🇨🇦

D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 211 lb

Age: 28 · Born 1998-03-16 · Beaconsfield, QC, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $850,000 (2027 - UFA)

Injury Status: Week-to-week injury

Current Partner: N/A

2026–27 NHL regular season
2GP 1G 0A 1PTS 0+/- 1.0SOG/GP
27.9%5v5 CF% 50.0%5v5 GF% 0.50PTS/GP
14:09TOI/GP13:38EVTOI/GP0:05PPTOI/GP0:27PKTOI/GP
44
Maple Leafs player card

Morgan Rielly 🇨🇦

D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 1 in · 224 lb

Age: 32 · Born 1994-03-09 · Vancouver, BC, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $7,500,000 (2030 - UFA)

Current Partner:

2026–27 NHL regular season
17GP 0G 12A 12PTS 0+/- 1.2SOG/GP
49.9%5v5 CF% 52.9%5v5 GF% 0.71PTS/GP
19:31TOI/GP17:36EVTOI/GP1:01PPTOI/GP0:54PKTOI/GP
3
Maple Leafs player card

Nick Blankenburg 🇺🇸

D · Shoots: R · 5 ft 9 in · 179 lb

Age: 28 · Born 1998-05-12 · Washington, MI, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $1,400,000 (2027 - RFA)

Injury Status: Week-to-week injury

Current Partner: N/A

2026–27 NHL regular season
6GP 1G 0A 1PTS -3+/- 1.0SOG/GP
51.2%5v5 CF% 37.5%5v5 GF% 0.17PTS/GP
13:05TOI/GP12:32EVTOI/GP0:30PPTOI/GP0:03PKTOI/GP
95
Maple Leafs player card

Oliver Ekman-Larsson 🇸🇪

D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 191 lb

Age: 35 · Born 1991-07-17 · Karlskrona, SWE

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,500,000 (2028 - UFA)

Current Partner:

2026–27 NHL regular season
17GP 0G 1A 1PTS -3+/- 0.8SOG/GP
49.2%5v5 CF% 43.4%5v5 GF% 0.06PTS/GP
17:47TOI/GP15:38EVTOI/GP0:24PPTOI/GP1:45PKTOI/GP
28
Maple Leafs player card

Troy Stecher 🇨🇦

D · Shoots: R · 5 ft 11 in · 184 lb

Age: 32 · Born 1994-04-07 · Richmond, BC, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $1,350,000 (2028 - UFA)

Current Partner:

2026–27 NHL regular season
17GP 2G 3A 5PTS 7+/- 1.1SOG/GP
48.2%5v5 CF% 55.1%5v5 GF% 0.29PTS/GP
19:12TOI/GP15:58EVTOI/GP0:04PPTOI/GP3:10PKTOI/GP
41
Maple Leafs player card

Anthony Stolarz 🇺🇸

G · Catches: L · 6 ft 6 in · 248 lb

Age: 32 · Born 1994-01-20 · Edison, NJ, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,750,000 (2030 - UFA)

2026–27 NHL regular season
6GP 5W 1L 0OTL 2.66GAA .910SV%
72
Maple Leafs player card

Sergei Bobrovsky 🇷🇺

G · Catches: L · 6 ft 2 in · 187 lb

Age: 38 · Born 1988-09-20 · Novokuznetsk, RUS

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $7,000,000 (2029 - UFA)

2026–27 NHL regular season
11GP 3W 6L 2OTL 3.27GAA .889SV%
Toronto vs. Montreal Canadiens - November 7

Canadiens Projected Lines

Forwards

LineLeft WingCenterRight Wing
113Cole CaufieldCaufield14Nick SuzukiSuzuki20Juraj SlafkovskýSlafkovský
215Alex NewhookNewhook71Jake EvansEvans22Chris KreiderKreider
376Zachary BolducBolduc24Phillip DanaultDanault85Alexandre TexierTexier
477Kirby DachDach91Oliver KapanenKapanen62Owen BeckBeck

Defense

PairLeft DefenseRight Defense
148Lane HutsonHutson53Noah DobsonDobson
221Kaiden GuhleGuhle45Alexandre CarrierCarrier
372Arber XhekajXhekaj42Adam EngströmEngström

Goaltenders

32Jacob FowlerFowlerStarter
75Jakub DobesDobesBackup

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