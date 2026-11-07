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It’s as close to a must-win as it gets this early. The Maple Leafs need a win on Saturday Night Hockey to snap a four-game skid against Montreal and avoid a 0-3-1 start against the Atlantic (7:00 p.m. EST, Sportsnet).

Game Day Quotes

Auston Matthews on the importance of the divisional points up for grabs tonight:

Really important. These are really important games, important points, and we want to get back on track tonight. These divisional games are extremely important, and we haven’t fared so well. It’s the first kind of quarter of the season, so we want to make sure that we come out from the puck drop and have the right intensity and right mindset.

Matthews on practice time and recharging at home:

Yeah, it’s been good. I think our October was pretty busy. Obviously, a lot of travel out west. Coming back, having some practice days to sort out some stuff that we’d like to clean up has been great. We’ve been able to recharge and be at home. Knowing that we’re going to be predominantly at home for this month, it’s about making sure that we’re taking advantage of that.

Matthews on the boost John Tavares’ return will provide:

We’re adding a fantastic player and a guy that does a lot of things for our team. And if there’s any indication that he feels good, in the last couple days in practice, he’s been the best player on the ice, so he’s going to be a huge boost for us — a huge help. Not only on the ice, but obviously in the room, he carries a presence around, and a lot of guys obviously look up to him and lean on him. It’s going to be a big boost for us.

Dakota Joshua on the challenge against the Canadiens:

They’re just a great, complete team. They got some really talented players over there, but it’s just how they play as a five-man unit. They’ve been really, really good last year, and then seem to be in stride again this year. You got to be on your toes, and they’re always going to come out and compete. You know what to expect from them.

Joshua on playing with Gavin McKenna:

He’s number one overall for a reason. He’s high-end skill, so just trying to get the puck in his hands as much as possible goes a long way. And then just trying to give him time and space out there can really help him out a lot. Going out there every day with him, he does something where it’s like, “I wasn’t doing that at that age, or even now.” But he’s a great player, and he’ll be great for a long time. Just doing what I can to help him out.

Joshua on McKenna’s skill set:

I think the biggest thing is just his natural ability. It doesn’t seem like he’s out there trying to make too much happen. It just all seems to come to him, as it does with great players. He has that about him, and he carries it very well. Even at a young age, you can pick his brain about what he’s seen. But it really just seems to be his natural ability that makes him excel.

Jim Hiller on the challenge against the Habs:

They’re a good team. They proved that last year and had a good run in the playoffs. I think a good playoff run just really helps the team get to the next level. You understand how hard hockey is at that time of the year, and you can carry that over. And then the first line right now is strong, right?

Hiller on the need to start tonight’s game with a lot of energy:

It’s been a good week (of practice) for us. You hope it translates into tonight, and we see some things. In the Utah game, we did not have our legs early. We saw that we got better as the game went on, but we need to start with that same energy in the first period tonight.

2026–27 regular season Maple Leafs vs. Canadiens: By the Numbers Swipe the table to compare teams. Category Maple Leafs Canadiens Games played 17 16 Record 8–7–2 [21st] 10–3–3 [6th] Points percentage .529 [21st] .719 [6th] Goals for 62 [6th] 57 [T-10th] Goals against 56 [T-22nd] 51 [16th] Goals for / game 3.65 [7th] 3.56 [T-10th] Goals against / game 3.29 [T-18th] 3.19 [17th] Home record 4–4–1 [T-23rd] 5–2–2 [T-10th] Away record 4–3–1 [T-14th] 5–1–1 [2nd] 5v5 shot attempts % 46.8% [26th] 52.8% [8th] 5v5 goals for % 48.7% [18th] 57.6% [6th] 5v5 PDO 100.1 [14th] 102.8 [5th] Power play 28.8% [6th] 14.0% [30th] Penalty kill 88.1% [4th] 78.5% [14th] Head-to-head (2026–27) 0–1–0 1–0–0 Leading scorers · Goals–Assists–Points Scorer #1 Auston Matthews 11–15–26 Lane Hutson 3–13–16 Scorer #2 William Nylander 10–11–21 Cole Caufield 11–4–15 Scorer #3 Jack Roslovic 8–10–18 Nick Suzuki 6–9–15 Scorer #4 Kirill Marchenko 6–8–14 Juraj Slafkovský 2–10–12 Scorer #5 Easton Cowan 6–8–14 Josh Anderson 7–3–10

Toronto vs. Montreal - November 7 Maple Leafs Projected Lines Select a player name to view their card (must be on active NHL roster). Forwards Line Left Wing Centre Right Wing 1 53 Easton Cowan Cowan i 34 Auston Matthews Matthews i 96 Jack Roslovic Roslovic i 2 91 John Tavares Tavares i 20 Nick Paul Paul i 88 William Nylander Nylander i 3 81 Dakota Joshua Joshua i 15 Colton Sissons Sissons i 92 Gavin McKenna McKenna i 4 24 Brandon Duhaime Duhaime i 73 Teddy Blueger Blueger i 19 Zack MacEwen MacEwen i Scratch 71 Vinni Lettieri Lettieri i Defense Pair Left Defense Right Defense 1 22 Jake McCabe McCabe i 43 Darren Raddysh Raddysh i 2 44 Morgan Rielly Rielly i 8 Chris Tanev Tanev i 3 95 Oliver Ekman-Larsson Ekman-Larsson i 28 Troy Stecher Stecher i Scratch 36 Dakota Mermis Mermis i Goaltenders 72 Sergei Bobrovsky Bobrovsky i Starter 41 Anthony Stolarz Stolarz i Backup Injuries Or Other Absences Player Status 86 Kirill Marchenko Marchenko i Week-to-week injury 83 Marshall Rifai Rifai i Week-to-week injury 3 Nick Blankenburg Blankenburg i Week-to-week injury 18 Miles Wood Wood i IR 11 Max Domi Domi Long-term Injury

× 34 Maple Leafs player card Auston Matthews 🇺🇸 C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 3 in · 214 lb Age: 29 · Born 1997-09-17 · San Ramon, CA, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $13,250,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Easton Cowan , Jack Roslovic 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 17 GP 11 G 15 A 26 PTS 9 +/- 3.0 SOG/GP 52.6% 5v5 CF% 60.7% 5v5 GF% 1.53 PTS/GP 54.8% FO% 20:34 TOI/GP 16:42 EVTOI/GP 3:32 PPTOI/GP 0:19 PKTOI/GP

× 24 Maple Leafs player card Brandon Duhaime 🇺🇸 LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 213 lb Age: 29 · Born 1997-05-22 · Coral Springs, FL, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $2,600,000 (2029 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Teddy Blueger , Zack MacEwen 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 17 GP 1 G 3 A 4 PTS 1 +/- 0.8 SOG/GP 49.0% 5v5 CF% 55.5% 5v5 GF% 0.24 PTS/GP 33.3% FO% 11:54 TOI/GP 9:42 EVTOI/GP 0:01 PPTOI/GP 2:11 PKTOI/GP

× 15 Maple Leafs player card Colton Sissons 🇨🇦 C/RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 1 in · 207 lb Age: 33 · Born 1993-11-05 · North Vancouver, BC, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,250,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Dakota Joshua , Gavin McKenna 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 17 GP 2 G 3 A 5 PTS 0 +/- 1.0 SOG/GP 46.8% 5v5 CF% 47.3% 5v5 GF% 0.29 PTS/GP 59.8% FO% 14:58 TOI/GP 11:59 EVTOI/GP 0:02 PPTOI/GP 2:57 PKTOI/GP

× 81 Maple Leafs player card Dakota Joshua 🇺🇸 LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 3 in · 218 lb Age: 30 · Born 1996-05-15 · Dearborn, MI, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,250,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Colton Sissons , Gavin McKenna 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 2 GP 0 G 0 A 0 PTS 0 +/- 2.5 SOG/GP 58.6% 5v5 CF% 50.0% 5v5 GF% 0.00 PTS/GP 11:24 TOI/GP 11:24 EVTOI/GP 0:00 PPTOI/GP 0:00 PKTOI/GP

× 53 Maple Leafs player card Easton Cowan 🇨🇦 LW/RW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 0 in · 189 lb Age: 21 · Born 2005-05-20 · Mount Brydges, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $900,000 (2028 - RFA) Current Linemates ↗: Auston Matthews , Jack Roslovic 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 17 GP 6 G 8 A 14 PTS 5 +/- 2.1 SOG/GP 48.1% 5v5 CF% 57.6% 5v5 GF% 0.82 PTS/GP 40.0% FO% 15:32 TOI/GP 13:51 EVTOI/GP 0:59 PPTOI/GP 0:42 PKTOI/GP

× 92 Maple Leafs player card Gavin McKenna 🇨🇦 LW · Shoots: L · 5 ft 11 in · 164 lb Age: 18 · Born 2007-12-20 · Whitehorse, YT, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $1,075,000 (2029 - RFA) Current Linemates ↗: Dakota Joshua , Colton Sissons 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 17 GP 5 G 6 A 11 PTS -6 +/- 1.8 SOG/GP 43.3% 5v5 CF% 33.3% 5v5 GF% 0.65 PTS/GP 13:51 TOI/GP 11:19 EVTOI/GP 2:32 PPTOI/GP 0:00 PKTOI/GP

× 96 Maple Leafs player card Jack Roslovic 🇺🇸 RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 1 in · 195 lb Age: 29 · Born 1997-01-29 · Columbus, OH, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,000,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Easton Cowan , Auston Matthews 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 17 GP 8 G 10 A 18 PTS 3 +/- 2.5 SOG/GP 52.1% 5v5 CF% 59.2% 5v5 GF% 1.06 PTS/GP 35.5% FO% 16:49 TOI/GP 15:17 EVTOI/GP 1:29 PPTOI/GP 0:03 PKTOI/GP

× 91 Maple Leafs player card John Tavares 🇨🇦 C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 1 in · 211 lb Age: 36 · Born 1990-09-20 · Mississauga, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,389,280 (2029 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Nick Paul , William Nylander 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 7 GP 2 G 5 A 7 PTS -5 +/- 2.4 SOG/GP 44.1% 5v5 CF% 30.7% 5v5 GF% 1.00 PTS/GP 60.4% FO% 16:31 TOI/GP 13:02 EVTOI/GP 3:28 PPTOI/GP 0:01 PKTOI/GP

× 86 Maple Leafs player card Kirill Marchenko ✚ 🇷🇺 RW/LW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 3 in · 201 lb Age: 26 · Born 2000-07-21 · Barnaul, RUS Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,850,000 (2033 - UFA) Injury Status: Week-to-week injury Current Linemates ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 14 GP 6 G 8 A 14 PTS -3 +/- 2.5 SOG/GP 48.1% 5v5 CF% 46.6% 5v5 GF% 1.00 PTS/GP 17:37 TOI/GP 14:07 EVTOI/GP 3:30 PPTOI/GP 0:00 PKTOI/GP

× 18 Maple Leafs player card Miles Wood ✚ 🇺🇸 LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 209 lb Age: 31 · Born 1995-09-13 · Buffalo, NY, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $2,500,000 (2029 - UFA) Injury Status: IR Current Linemates ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season No NHL regular-season stats recorded for 2026–27.

× 20 Maple Leafs player card Nick Paul 🇨🇦 C/LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 3 in · 225 lb Age: 31 · Born 1995-03-20 · Mississauga, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,150,000 (2029 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: John Tavares , William Nylander 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 17 GP 2 G 4 A 6 PTS -4 +/- 0.9 SOG/GP 42.8% 5v5 CF% 38.0% 5v5 GF% 0.35 PTS/GP 45.9% FO% 16:19 TOI/GP 13:28 EVTOI/GP 0:43 PPTOI/GP 2:08 PKTOI/GP

× 73 Maple Leafs player card Teddy Blueger 🇱🇻 C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 0 in · 185 lb Age: 32 · Born 1994-08-15 · Riga, LVA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $2,500,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Brandon Duhaime , Zack MacEwen 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 17 GP 2 G 2 A 4 PTS 0 +/- 1.1 SOG/GP 46.6% 5v5 CF% 46.6% 5v5 GF% 0.24 PTS/GP 51.1% FO% 13:11 TOI/GP 10:07 EVTOI/GP 0:01 PPTOI/GP 3:03 PKTOI/GP

× 71 Maple Leafs player card Vinni Lettieri 🇺🇸 RW · Shoots: R · 5 ft 10 in · 184 lb Age: 31 · Born 1995-02-06 · Excelsior, MN, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $850,000 (2027 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 8 GP 1 G 0 A 1 PTS -2 +/- 1.0 SOG/GP 35.3% 5v5 CF% 33.3% 5v5 GF% 0.13 PTS/GP 100.0% FO% 9:54 TOI/GP 8:57 EVTOI/GP 0:56 PPTOI/GP 0:01 PKTOI/GP

× 88 Maple Leafs player card William Nylander 🇸🇪 RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 0 in · 200 lb Age: 30 · Born 1996-05-01 · Calgary, AB, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $11,500,000 (2032 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: John Tavares , Nick Paul 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 17 GP 10 G 11 A 21 PTS -1 +/- 2.9 SOG/GP 43.7% 5v5 CF% 43.3% 5v5 GF% 1.24 PTS/GP 34.8% FO% 20:11 TOI/GP 16:18 EVTOI/GP 3:24 PPTOI/GP 0:29 PKTOI/GP

× 19 Maple Leafs player card Zack MacEwen 🇨🇦 RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 4 in · 226 lb Age: 30 · Born 1996-07-08 · Charlottetown, PE, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $875,000 (2027 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Brandon Duhaime , Teddy Blueger 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 11 GP 2 G 2 A 4 PTS -1 +/- 1.2 SOG/GP 56.1% 5v5 CF% 50.0% 5v5 GF% 0.36 PTS/GP 50.0% FO% 7:54 TOI/GP 7:54 EVTOI/GP 0:00 PPTOI/GP 0:00 PKTOI/GP

× 8 Maple Leafs player card Chris Tanev 🇨🇦 D · Shoots: R · 6 ft 3 in · 199 lb Age: 36 · Born 1989-12-20 · Toronto, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,500,000 (2031 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Morgan Rielly 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 8 GP 0 G 1 A 1 PTS 3 +/- 0.4 SOG/GP 44.7% 5v5 CF% 66.6% 5v5 GF% 0.13 PTS/GP 17:41 TOI/GP 14:15 EVTOI/GP 0:02 PPTOI/GP 3:24 PKTOI/GP

× 36 Maple Leafs player card Dakota Mermis 🇺🇸 D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 0 in · 197 lb Age: 32 · Born 1994-01-05 · Alton, IL, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $812,500 (2027 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 3 GP 0 G 0 A 0 PTS 1 +/- 0.3 SOG/GP 47.0% 5v5 CF% 60.0% 5v5 GF% 0.00 PTS/GP 12:36 TOI/GP 11:23 EVTOI/GP 0:02 PPTOI/GP 1:11 PKTOI/GP

× 43 Maple Leafs player card Darren Raddysh 🇨🇦 D · Shoots: R · 6 ft 1 in · 204 lb Age: 30 · Born 1996-02-28 · Toronto, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $8,500,000 (2034 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Jake McCabe 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 17 GP 0 G 9 A 9 PTS -4 +/- 2.4 SOG/GP 47.1% 5v5 CF% 44.8% 5v5 GF% 0.53 PTS/GP 23:37 TOI/GP 19:22 EVTOI/GP 3:32 PPTOI/GP 0:43 PKTOI/GP

× 22 Maple Leafs player card Jake McCabe 🇺🇸 D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 1 in · 205 lb Age: 33 · Born 1993-10-12 · Eau Claire, WI, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,513,102 (2030 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Darren Raddysh 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 17 GP 0 G 3 A 3 PTS 0 +/- 1.0 SOG/GP 42.5% 5v5 CF% 40.9% 5v5 GF% 0.18 PTS/GP 19:44 TOI/GP 15:59 EVTOI/GP 0:04 PPTOI/GP 3:42 PKTOI/GP

× 83 Maple Leafs player card Marshall Rifai ✚ 🇨🇦 D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 211 lb Age: 28 · Born 1998-03-16 · Beaconsfield, QC, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $850,000 (2027 - UFA) Injury Status: Week-to-week injury Current Partner ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 2 GP 1 G 0 A 1 PTS 0 +/- 1.0 SOG/GP 27.9% 5v5 CF% 50.0% 5v5 GF% 0.50 PTS/GP 14:09 TOI/GP 13:38 EVTOI/GP 0:05 PPTOI/GP 0:27 PKTOI/GP

× 44 Maple Leafs player card Morgan Rielly 🇨🇦 D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 1 in · 224 lb Age: 32 · Born 1994-03-09 · Vancouver, BC, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $7,500,000 (2030 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Chris Tanev 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 17 GP 0 G 12 A 12 PTS 0 +/- 1.2 SOG/GP 49.9% 5v5 CF% 52.9% 5v5 GF% 0.71 PTS/GP 19:31 TOI/GP 17:36 EVTOI/GP 1:01 PPTOI/GP 0:54 PKTOI/GP

× 3 Maple Leafs player card Nick Blankenburg ✚ 🇺🇸 D · Shoots: R · 5 ft 9 in · 179 lb Age: 28 · Born 1998-05-12 · Washington, MI, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $1,400,000 (2027 - RFA) Injury Status: Week-to-week injury Current Partner ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 6 GP 1 G 0 A 1 PTS -3 +/- 1.0 SOG/GP 51.2% 5v5 CF% 37.5% 5v5 GF% 0.17 PTS/GP 13:05 TOI/GP 12:32 EVTOI/GP 0:30 PPTOI/GP 0:03 PKTOI/GP

× 95 Maple Leafs player card Oliver Ekman-Larsson 🇸🇪 D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 191 lb Age: 35 · Born 1991-07-17 · Karlskrona, SWE Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,500,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Troy Stecher 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 17 GP 0 G 1 A 1 PTS -3 +/- 0.8 SOG/GP 49.2% 5v5 CF% 43.4% 5v5 GF% 0.06 PTS/GP 17:47 TOI/GP 15:38 EVTOI/GP 0:24 PPTOI/GP 1:45 PKTOI/GP

× 28 Maple Leafs player card Troy Stecher 🇨🇦 D · Shoots: R · 5 ft 11 in · 184 lb Age: 32 · Born 1994-04-07 · Richmond, BC, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $1,350,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Oliver Ekman-Larsson 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 17 GP 2 G 3 A 5 PTS 7 +/- 1.1 SOG/GP 48.2% 5v5 CF% 55.1% 5v5 GF% 0.29 PTS/GP 19:12 TOI/GP 15:58 EVTOI/GP 0:04 PPTOI/GP 3:10 PKTOI/GP

× 41 Maple Leafs player card Anthony Stolarz 🇺🇸 G · Catches: L · 6 ft 6 in · 248 lb Age: 32 · Born 1994-01-20 · Edison, NJ, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,750,000 (2030 - UFA) 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 6 GP 5 W 1 L 0 OTL 2.66 GAA .910 SV%

× 72 Maple Leafs player card Sergei Bobrovsky 🇷🇺 G · Catches: L · 6 ft 2 in · 187 lb Age: 38 · Born 1988-09-20 · Novokuznetsk, RUS Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $7,000,000 (2029 - UFA) 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 11 GP 3 W 6 L 2 OTL 3.27 GAA .889 SV%