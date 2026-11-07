It’s as close to a must-win as it gets this early. The Maple Leafs need a win on Saturday Night Hockey to snap a four-game skid against Montreal and avoid a 0-3-1 start against the Atlantic (7:00 p.m. EST, Sportsnet).
Game Day Quotes
Auston Matthews on the importance of the divisional points up for grabs tonight:
Really important. These are really important games, important points, and we want to get back on track tonight. These divisional games are extremely important, and we haven’t fared so well. It’s the first kind of quarter of the season, so we want to make sure that we come out from the puck drop and have the right intensity and right mindset.
Matthews on practice time and recharging at home:
Yeah, it’s been good. I think our October was pretty busy. Obviously, a lot of travel out west. Coming back, having some practice days to sort out some stuff that we’d like to clean up has been great. We’ve been able to recharge and be at home. Knowing that we’re going to be predominantly at home for this month, it’s about making sure that we’re taking advantage of that.
Matthews on the boost John Tavares’ return will provide:
We’re adding a fantastic player and a guy that does a lot of things for our team. And if there’s any indication that he feels good, in the last couple days in practice, he’s been the best player on the ice, so he’s going to be a huge boost for us — a huge help. Not only on the ice, but obviously in the room, he carries a presence around, and a lot of guys obviously look up to him and lean on him. It’s going to be a big boost for us.
Dakota Joshua on the challenge against the Canadiens:
They’re just a great, complete team. They got some really talented players over there, but it’s just how they play as a five-man unit. They’ve been really, really good last year, and then seem to be in stride again this year. You got to be on your toes, and they’re always going to come out and compete. You know what to expect from them.
Joshua on playing with Gavin McKenna:
He’s number one overall for a reason. He’s high-end skill, so just trying to get the puck in his hands as much as possible goes a long way. And then just trying to give him time and space out there can really help him out a lot.
Going out there every day with him, he does something where it’s like, “I wasn’t doing that at that age, or even now.” But he’s a great player, and he’ll be great for a long time. Just doing what I can to help him out.
Joshua on McKenna’s skill set:
I think the biggest thing is just his natural ability. It doesn’t seem like he’s out there trying to make too much happen. It just all seems to come to him, as it does with great players. He has that about him, and he carries it very well. Even at a young age, you can pick his brain about what he’s seen. But it really just seems to be his natural ability that makes him excel.
Jim Hiller on the challenge against the Habs:
They’re a good team. They proved that last year and had a good run in the playoffs. I think a good playoff run just really helps the team get to the next level. You understand how hard hockey is at that time of the year, and you can carry that over. And then the first line right now is strong, right?
Hiller on the need to start tonight’s game with a lot of energy:
It’s been a good week (of practice) for us. You hope it translates into tonight, and we see some things.
In the Utah game, we did not have our legs early. We saw that we got better as the game went on, but we need to start with that same energy in the first period tonight.