The Leafs bounce back in Carolina, Auston Matthews is on a 40-goal pace after 58 games, Nazem Kadri wins NHL Second Star of the Week, and more in the links.

Leafs Links

Patrik Laine, Nazem Kadri, Connor McDavid earn weekly star honours (NHL.com)

Kadri picked up points in each of his four games, totaling 4-2-6 to lift the Maple Leafs (27-20-11, 65 points) to a split of their four contests. He recorded 1-1-2, including the decisive goal, in a 7-1 victory over the New York Islanders Feb. 14. Kadri then scored twice, his fifth multi-goal outing of the season, in a 5-2 defeat to the Columbus Blue Jackets Feb. 15. He closed the week with one goal in a 6-3 loss to the Ottawa Senators Feb. 18 and one assist in a 4-0 triumph over the Carolina Hurricanes Feb. 19. The 26-year-old London, Ont., native already has established a career high with 24 goals in 58 appearances this season, while his 46 points are four shy of his personal best set in 2013-14 (20-30-50 in 78 GP).

Game #58 Review: Toronto Maple Leafs 4 vs. Carolina Hurricanes 0 (MLHS)

Three points on the night for Jake Gardiner push his 82-game point pace to roughly 40 (and 10-plus goals). In addition to his goal, Gardiner’s one-arm breakout bump pass under pressure kickstarted the second Connor Brown goal and his hard wrap set up Matthews’ highlight-reel stunner. Gardiner was on for all four Leaf goals tonight, bringing him up to plus-19 on the season (team-best).

The top 5 goals of Auston Matthews’ young career (Sportsnet)

“When you see Auston Matthews breaking down the ice you try to get him the puck.” Those were the immortal words of Jake Gardiner after picking up one of the easiest assists of his career on Sunday night. Sure, the Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman displayed awareness by peeking at the neutral zone before ringing the puck 125 feet along the boards, but Matthews took care of everything else from there.

Leafs back in playoff spot after win in Raleigh (TSN.ca)

Without Marner in the lineup, Auston Matthews has come up big for the Maple Leafs. He followed a two-point night on Saturday with one of his best goals of the season – taking a stretch pass from Gardiner, Matthews was hauled down while charging towards the net but managed to get the puck through Cam Ward’s five-hole from his backhand as he fell. The rookie saves his most exuberant celebrations for those special goals, and he didn’t hold back after that one. Matthews is now alone at the top of Toronto’s scoring leaderboard with 49 points and ties Patrik Laine for the rookie goal scoring lead (28).

Maple Leafs would buck history if they make the playoffs this year (Toronto Star)

The plan is not to be a team that is grinding to make the playoffs every year. The plan is to be the kind of team that knows it’s in the playoffs in October. To get there, a season like this is necessary. The team is learning the commitment it takes to win on a nightly basis, to play the kind of grinding hockey that can be necessary when going up against an opponent — usually, a much more experienced opponent — that needs the two points just as badly if not more.

Connor Brown, Auston Matthews power Leafs past Hurricanes (National Post)

During the first period, McElhinney gave his teammates a chance to find their legs, stopping all 15 Carolina shots that made it to the net. It was clear McElhinney was in a zone when he made a point-blank save on Elias Lindholm before the four-minute mark; later, Hanifin was open in the slot but could not beat the Leafs goaltender. It helped that Justin Faulk hit the post during a Hurricanes power play, something that happened again in the second period.

With big decisions looming, Sakic should take heed of Leafs’ example (BSN Denver)

Why do teams rebuild in the first place? Because when things aren’t working, you need to rid yourself of established players and start new. Because the easiest place to acquire lasting new talent is the NHL draft, that means literally “out with the old and in with the new.” But here’s where the metaphorical and real world perceptions of rebuilding come to a head. As much as we’d all like to sit back and “watch the kids play,” no NHL team in their right mind is going to hand the reigns over to a full squad of rookies and AHL players. Even the Toronto Maple Leafs, who have not only an NHL high 8 rookies this year, but also some of the league’s biggest impact rookies.

Five cheap veteran trade targets to watch at the deadline (The Hockey News)

Boyle’s an interesting one. The most expensive player on this list, he’s currently in the final season of a three-year, $6 million contract, but he’s the kind of acquisition teams will be after as much for his two-way play as they are for his offensive punch. He’s had some of that this season, too. His 13 goals in 52 games matches his total from the entire 2015-16 season, and he’s already surpassed his point total from the year prior. The rumor has been that it could cost as much as a first-round pick to pry Boyle, 32, out of Tampa Bay, which apparently isn’t all that frightening a price for some teams given the strength of the draft this year.