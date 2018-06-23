Follow the Toronto Maple Leafs’ 2018 draft below with in-depth profiles and scouting reports on each Leafs pick.

After selecting Rasmus Sandin 29th overall in the first round, the Leafs will draft eight times on Day 2:

Once in second round — SJ’s 57th overall acquired in the Roman Polak deal at the 2016 trade deadline

Twice in the third round — STL’s 76th overall acquired in yesterday’s trade down from #25 to #29 & SJ’s 83rd overall pick acquired in the James Reimer trade at the 2016 deadline

Once in the fourth round — their own 118th overall

Once in the fifth round — their own 149th overall

Once in the sixth round — acquired on the draft floor from the Edmonton Oilers (156th overall) in exchange for the Leafs‘ 2019 sixth round pick

Twice in the seventh round — ANA’s 209th overall acquired in the Jhonas Enroth trade & their own 211th overall

Toronto Maple Leafs 2018 Draft Picks

Player Round Pick Eligible Pos Team League Ht/Wt GP G A Pts Scouting Rasmus Sandin 1 29 2018 LD SSM OHL 5'11/188 51 12 33 45 READ Sean Durzi 2 52 2017 RD OS OHL 5'11/195 40 15 34 49 READ Semyon Der-Arguchintsev 3 76 2018 C/W PTBO OHL 5'10/159 68 12 39 51 READ Riley Stotts 3 83 2018 C CGY WHL 6'0/172 69 19 25 44 READ Mac Hollowell 4 118 2017 RD SSM OHL 5'9/170 63 12 44 56 READ Filip Kral 5 149 2018 LD SPK WHL 6'1/171 54 9 26 35 READ Pontus Holmberg 6 156 2017 LW VIK HK SWE Div 1 5'10/170 36 7 13 20 READ Zachary Bouthillier 7 209 2018 G CHI QMJHL 6'2/185 38 3.42 .894 READ Semyon Kizimov 7 211 2018 RW LADIA MHL 6'0/176 30 6 12 18 READ

Toronto Maple Leafs 2018 Draft Picks by Position

Position Quantity Left Defence 2 Right Defense 2 Centers 2 Wingers 2 Goalies 1

Toronto Maple Leafs 2018 Draft Picks by League

League Quantity OHL 4 WHL 2 SWE Div 1 1 QMJHL 1 MHL 1

Toronto Maple Leafs 2018 Draft Picks by Nationality

Nationality Quantity Swedes 2 Russians 2 Canadians 4 Czech 1

Kyle Dubas After Day 2 of the 2018 NHL Draft

Did you get your needs addressed here, at least in the long term?

Dubas: It’s so hard. What our needs are now are not going to be what our needs… it’s hard to predict what are our needs are going to be in four years or so when these guys begin to be close to ready. We just went down our list and picked the players that were at the top. It just so happens to come out that way. I know Mike’s wishlist is both private and public. He wants centers and D. He’s happy. Really, that’s all that matters today.

It’s got to be a good omen when you draft a kid in the seventh round and he’s here.

Dubas: It was interesting. Brandon Pridham’s son is our runner. About four or five picks before, he pointed to the family in the stands and said, “We should pick that guy.” It’s kind of funny because we knew who the kid was and he was the next guy on our list the whole time – the goaltender, Zachary Bouthillier. That was exciting to make it happen.

What do you like about Sean Durzi?

Dubas: We had him at our development camp last year. At the time, we didn’t have any contracts. We had a lot of bodies coming to the rookie tournament, so we didn’t have him come to the rookie tournament. He just got better and better as the year went on. We liked everything about him – his foot speed improved. He’s able to make plays. He’s a big kid, too, relatively speaking for this day and age. Six feet tall and almost 200 pounds and can defend against the best players in that league now. We’re happy to have him.

You said you felt like he had really grown as a person since you last saw him.

Dubas: I think the thing that impressed us is that he was very open about where he was at as a person. From talking to his team and the staff at Owen Sound and doing our research on it, he’s really transformed the way that he lives day in and day out. Not that there was anything wrong with it before; he was a teenager before, and now you talk to him, and he monitors everything that goes into his body. He’s very meticulous with his habits. He’s really become a pro in the year. Obviously, it pays off for him today, going from undrafted to picked in the second round. We’re happy to have him.

Do you feel like the league is trending towards D that maybe aren’t 6’3, 220 pounds?

Dubas: The league is always evolving and changing. I’m sure in a few years it will switch back. If you had your choice, you’d want bigger people always. I think there is less and less sacrificing of talent to draft size. You take the players that have skill, ability to move the puck and make plays. If they’re big by chance, you’re fortunate and they’re probably picked very, very high.

How does Tavares’ situation affect your offseason plans?

Dubas: I am not aware of any players as available until July 1st. I have no comment on that.

Is Riley Stotts a hidden gem given the freak accident of his a couple of years ago and where his career might be headed as you prognosticate looking in the next few years?

Dubas: He was an interesting player. Early in the year in Swift Current, they were a very, very good team and they were trying to give him an opportunity. They moved him. It wasn’t one of those moves in major junior where people are unhappy at all with their situation. He went to Calgary and he really hit [his stride]. Our scouting people – Tim Speltz, of course, but Garth Malarchuk and Dale Derkatch – were really, really excited about him, especially as he progressed in the second half of the year. He was very high on our list. They pushed for him. He seemed like a very well-rounded young man. We are excited to see what he can do in Calgary over the full season next year after our development camp.

With Marners and Matthews coming up next year and Nylander now, can you afford to add a really big piece in free agency this year?

Dubas: We’ve got the best cap people in the league, I hope. We’ll try to figure that out if the opportunity presents itself. We are confident now with our cap situation that we can do whatever we want to do at this point. Nothing is going to stop us and hold us back. That’s how we will proceed here through the entire summer.

What is the temperature of the trade talks around the NHL right now?

Dubas: It’s interesting. Yesterday afternoon, there was going to be a lot of stuff happening all at once. Last night, between Colorado and Washington and the one major trade today, it seems like it’s waiting for everything to unleash in the next couple of days. Depending on who is available and who isn’t on July 1st, I think you’ll see trades come very fast and be more of a frenzy. We’ll see. I think everyone is kind of sitting and waiting and being patient.

Are you close to anything?

Dubas: No, not at this time. That could change by the time I walk out of here, of course. I don’t want you to use it against me.