In Episode 46 of the MLHS Podcast, Anthony Petrielli and Alec Brownscombe give their first reactions to the Jake McCabe and Sam Lafferty acquisitions by the Maple Leafs as well as their thoughts on Kyle Dubas possibly moving out a contract.
Episode Overview
- Kyle Dubas’ deadline work checking all the boxes (0:30)
- The additions of Jake McCabe and Sam Lafferty and the team’s improved depth/ versatility at C & D (6:30)
- The debate of whether the Leafs needed to address the defense or not (20:00)
- Should it be Alex Kerfoot or Pierre Engvall moved out if the Leafs have to offload a contract? (34:00)
- The landscape in the Atlantic Division after the deadline additions (49:30)