“I thought the effort was outstanding. We had plenty of chances to get a couple of goals on the board, but they had a hot goalie.” – John Gruden

Since these teams last met at the start of November, the Cleveland Monsters won 10 of 11 games and were riding a nine-game winning streak. They extended that streak to 10 by securing an early two-goal lead the Toronto Marlies couldn’t breach on Friday night.

The Marlies were arguably the better team for long stretches and created enough chances to win in regulation. Toronto’s inability to solve a third-string AHL netminder ultimately led to their demise and a 13th consecutive loss to Cleveland.

First Period

Toronto frittered away two Grade-A scoring chances inside the opening 70 seconds. Nick Abruzzese failed to capitalize on a breakaway, and Logan Shaw shoveled a backhand effort into the chest of Zach Sawchenko from point-blank range.

A warning shot was fired by the Monsters when James Malestesta too easily slipped behind the Toronto defense. A strong pad save from Dennis Hildeby denied the five-hole attempt.

In his return to action, Kyle Clifford took a penalty at the four-minute mark. He was undoubtedly the victim of interference, but the veteran also held onto his opponent, and the three-man officiating crew only saw the latter infringement.

Trey Fix-Wolansky made Toronto pay with a bar-down slapshot from the top of the right circle that a screened Hildeby didn’t see.

It took Cleveland just 33 seconds to double their lead. David Jiricek’s elevated shot from the blue line found the top corner of the net through more traffic.

A quick response by Toronto likely would have swung momentum, but poor finishing from Jacob Quillan and Clifford meant the Marlies came up empty.

After Logan Shaw negated a Cleveland power play with a strong drive to the Monsters’ net, Toronto should have scored on a shortened man advantage. Sawchenko was left down and out during a scramble, but no Marlie could find the finishing touch.

Clifford nearly turned provider with some nice work down the right-hand side, finding Marshall Rifai storming through the middle. The defenseman had time to measure his effort from between the hash marks, but his shot nestled into the netminder’s chest.

Second Period

Toronto roared out of the gates in the middle frame. Zach Solow and Logan Shaw were guilty of missing high-quality scoring chances inside the opening minute.

Braden Kressler produced a performance full of endeavour and moments of brilliance, but he ultimately lacked a killer touch. He spun off his opponent in the neutral zone to create a 2v1, but with Shaw to his right, the rookie forward flubbed the pass.

Clifford continued his mixed performance in his season debut. Solow sent the veteran forward on a partial breakaway, but instead of driving to the net, he pulled up and looked for the pass, and another chance evaporated.

Hildeby shut the door on Cleveland in the middle frame, turning aside 10 shots. Only two were quality scoring chances, but the save on Justin Pearson was notable; it allowed Toronto to reset after a rare spell of offensive pressure by the Monsters.

At the other end, Robert Mastrosimone deserved better after a withering drive to the net. He forced Sawchenko into a huge rebound that somehow eluded two Toronto players on the doorstep.

The Marlies finished the period strongly, generating six Grade-A scoring chances inside the final five minutes. Kressler, Abruzzese, Shaw, and Webber couldn’t convert as the Cleveland net lived a charmed existence.

Third Period

Toronto didn’t allow frustration to fester in the intermission and once more opened a period with intensity and purpose.

A persistent forecheck by Kresller forced Jiricek into a turnover, but Shaw could not capitalize on another great chance. On the same shift, Kressler had the next opportunity from point-blank range with the same frustrating result.

Ryan Tverberg played a quieter game offensively but generated a chance for Cedric Pare at the six-minute mark. The latter sent his effort wide of the target from the high slot but did draw a hooking penalty seconds later.

It was the only full power play of the game for the Marlies, and it showed with some disconnect. The lone chance came on a shot from Clifford that deflected out to Solow in front, but once again, the Marlies could not bear down.

From that point, Toronto did not test Sawchenko with a shot from between the dots as frustration became apparent. Rifai and Clifford, particularly the latter, were guilty of not testing the Monsters netminder from close range.

A penalty with 90 seconds remaining was the final nail in the coffin for Toronto as Cleveland coasted to victory for the remainder of regulation.

Post Game Notes

– After this defeat, Toronto has been outscored 16-6 in the first period this season.

– Outside of a minute of madness, the Marlies outplayed Cleveland. In that sense, it’s a victory of the process over the result, but unfortunately, that doesn’t result in points in the standings.

– Kyle Clifford and Cedric Pare looked sharp in their reappearance from injury. They gave some stability to a roster lacking forward talent, given the injury crisis with the big club.

– John Gruden must like what he sees from Braeden Kressler, as the rookie joined the top line for this game. He has been a frustrating player to watch at times in his 11 games this season. If I were to grade him, it’d be between a B and a B+. He has good offensive instincts and flashes some moments of brilliance to generate scoring chances. Letting him down has been decision-making at times and a complete inability to finish despite a host of quality scoring chances.

It’s no exaggeration to say Kressler could have a handful of goals and be close to a point-per-game. It’s still early in the season, and I hope the tide turns for him soon. We may see a version of the Nick Robertson celebration when Kresller eventually busts his slump.

“I thought [Kressler] had some nice changes, and I am sure he would like to have a couple of them back,” said Gruden. “On that line, you are looking for offense, and he is an offensive player. I am more concerned about getting the chances, and he did a great job of being in the right spots. I am sure he would like to finish a couple of those as well.”

– Friday’s lineup:

Forwards

Abruzzese – Shaw – Kressler

Hirvonen – Pare – Tverberg

Clifford – Quillan – Solow

Barbolini – Stevens – Mastrosimone

Defensemen

Webber – Benning

Rifai – Mattinen

Kokkonen – Niemelä

Goaltenders

Hildeby

Murray

Post-Game Media Availability: Kressler & Gruden