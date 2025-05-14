Ahead of Game 5, head coach Craig Berube discussed his lineup decisions, the play of the bottom six in the series, the areas for improvement after two consecutive losses, and Nick Robertson’s history of scoring coming off a stint of healthy scratches.

Any lineup changes for tonight that you can share?

Berube: We have game-time (coach’s) decisions. It was an optional skate this morning, and we have some decisions to make.

What kept David Kampf off the ice today?

Berube: It’s an optional skate. Game-time decisions. They either go out or don’t go out, and we’ll make decisions at game time.

Is there a bug going around the room, given Oliver Ekman-Larsson’s absence from practice yesterday?

Berube: No, I think it is just one-and-done here and there. Nothing is going around.

What is your sense of the team coming off two consecutive losses?

Berube: Good. Normal, like the rest of the playoffs. Business-like and ready to go. We’re looking forward to the challenge tonight and are excited to play. Our practice was really good yesterday. The guys were in a great frame of mind. We understand what type of game it is going to be. We have to go out and execute.

You’ve talked about sticking to the game plan and discipline throughout the playoffs. How much more important is that now that you’ve dropped a few in a row?

Berube: Definitely, I thought discipline hurt us in the last game, especially in the first period. It is important. I know there are penalties, and we are probably going to take some, but we have to be smart. We took too many undisciplined penalties last game when we didn’t need to do it.

What are you hoping to see from the bottom six in Game 5?

Berube: A lot of what they have given us. They have chipped in here and there. For me, the bottom six has to really drive the pace of the game for us and the physical side of the game, establish our game plan with our forecheck and how we want to play, and check. They need to check. They need to do a really good job of checking and playing with energy and pace.

What has Pontus Holmberg brought to the lineup in that regard?

Berube: He has done a good job. We have used him in different situations and on different lines at times while moving him around. He is a guy who can skate, get on the forecheck, and hang onto pucks. He does a number of good things for us.

If Anthony Stolarz is cleared before the end of the series, how do you anticipate juggling the decision in net with how Joseph Woll has played?

Berube: It will be tough. I am not really thinking about it yet. We’re not there yet. We will see how everything goes, where he is at, when he gets there, and where we are as a team with our goalies. It is not something I am really thinking about right now.

How would you assess your zone exits against the Florida forecheck in the series so far?

Berube: They were pretty good last game, to be honest with you. We look at all of the stats and the video. It is not clean all the time, and you have to understand it is not going to be clean. The game will not be clean with the way they pressure. You have to be comfortable with things off the glass and chip-outs. We have to have people skating and getting through onto those pucks.

It is not always going to be clean, but I think our defense is doing a good job of that. Our wall play was pretty good last game. There were a lot of good things that way. We have to find a way to get through that swarm in their zone, especially off our forecheck. That will be key tonight.

Does the fact that Nick Robertson has scored so often when he’s re-entered the lineup in the past enter your mind at all when considering lineup decisions?

Berube: I don’t know. It does, I guess. You think about it and go, “Well, he was out for a couple of games, and he came in and scored in one or two.” He is pretty good at that. It does, but it doesn’t. It depends on what we need and what we think is going to help the team.

The Tavares-Nylander line faced a tough matchup down in Florida with the Barkov line. How much does the dynamic change for them at home in Game 5?

Berube: I can get them out there against different people. That Lundell line has played well, not only defensively, but they are also producing for the team. It is a very good line, and it is a tough line. With Marchand on it, it makes it better with his competitiveness and his overall game.

We will see.