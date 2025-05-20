After the conclusion of the 2024-25 season, Chris Tanev discussed his first year as a Leaf, the pressure on the players in the market, and whether he plans to recruit his brother to play in Toronto.

What was your experience like in your first year as a Maple Leaf?

Tanev: It was a really good experience playing in the city I grew up in. There is a really passionate fan base and really, really great people and support throughout the city. It was fun.

It didn’t end how you wanted it to, but if you lose your last game of the year, you are usually disappointed.

What is your view of the fan and media pressure in the market? Does it contribute to why the team hasn’t broken through this year or in years past?

Tanev: I have played in Canada for 14.5 out of my 15 years. There is pressure. It comes with the territory of being in a country where hockey is the biggest sport.

I don’t know if it has anything to do with why the team hasn’t broken through. We played an extremely good team that is the Stanley Cup champs. They had a lot of structure and patience in their game. That is what put them over the top in that game.

How does the pressure in Toronto compare to Calgary and Vancouver? How similar or different does it feel?

Tanev: There are a lot of similar microphones and cameras to Calgary, and Vancouver can get quite big as well. Especially when the team is doing well there, it is a fun city to play in, and there is probably just as much pressure there as there is here.

I don’t know if I can pinpoint anything that is the same or different. Every place has its own unique aspects, but it is Canada. Hockey is Canada’s game, and there is going to be pressure wherever you are.

You seem to be a defenseman who has gotten better with age. What is behind the calmness with which you play with the puck and in your own end?

Tanev: I feel like I am a fairly calm person off the ice. That sort of translates to my game on the ice. I think I have always played that way of trying to use my head and think the game.

I was a really small kid growing up. I wasn’t able to be physical. I didn’t hit or throw checks as much as I would like because I was probably 4’10 when I was 15 years old. You learn to play hockey that way. It has translated into my game today.

Your brother, Brandon, is a free agent this summer. How much will you try to convince him to come here?

Tanev: Uhhh, I don’t know if the team wants to come here, and I don’t know if he wants him to come here. That is something that will be addressed down the road if that ever comes up.

Do you want to play with your brother?

Tanev: I don’t know. We would probably argue quite a bit. I haven’t played with him; he is two years younger. If it does come up down the road, it will be discussed then.

What is it like playing with Mitch Marner?

Tanev: He is a smart player and does everything on the ice — power play, five-on-five, PK. He plays against the other team’s top lines and generates scoring at five-on-five. He is a special player and an extremely smart player. He is a really good person.

I am not sure what is going to happen with that situation — that’ll be resolved between him and the team — but obviously, we hope we have him back. We hope he is here in September.

You have taken a lot of hits and blocked a lot of shots. What will the next couple of days look like for you?

Tanev: Hang out with my kids and enjoy the sunshine. You decompress, and you sort of overthink things for a few days after things don’t go well. You think about how you can improve and what you want to do in the offseason. You start to formulate a plan for what your summer is going to look like.

How do you feel physically?

Tanev: Great.

You took over 100 hits in the playoffs, more than any other player. How much did you feel like the Panthers were targeting wear and tear on you specifically?

Tanev: I don’t know. You’d have to ask them. When you go back, get a lot of pucks, and try to break out pucks, you are probably going to get hit a lot in the playoffs.

What did you learn about Auston Matthews in your first year as his teammate and his first year as captain?

Tanev: He wants to win, first and foremost. He plays extremely hard and competes everywhere on the ice. He works extremely hard off the ice. I think he is a great person and an amazing player. He is only going to grow as a captain and as a player as time goes on.