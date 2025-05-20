After the conclusion of the 2024-25 season, Matthew Knies discussed the experience of playing on a line with Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner this season, Marner and John Tavares’ uncertain futures in Toronto, and his own contract situation as a pending RFA.

What were you experiencing with the injury in Game 6, and how challenging was it to play through in Game 7?

Knies: I wasn’t really 100% healthy. I am not really going to disclose what it was. It prevented me from playing the way I wanted to play and how much I wanted to play. Hopefully, I can use this time now to get 100% healthy and focus on my offseason.

Was there a doubt that you would play in Game 7?

Knies: No. I was going to play no matter what.

Is it something you expect will heal on its own?

Knies: Yeah, I think it is just time, really.

Regarding the incident with Niko Mikkola that led to the injury, were you pulling up for a hit? It seemed like you got caught on an awkward angle.

Knies: I was going in for a hit, and it was just an awkward collision. I felt something. I just needed to be careful.

How do you deal with the pressure in the market? Do you ever feel that the scrutiny is negative in a way that prevents the players from performing to the best of their abilities on the ice?

Knies: It is the NHL. There is pressure almost everywhere. Being in a Canadian market, I know it is a magnifying glass, and you get picked apart a little bit, but people care. People love hockey here. I love playing in this city. I think it is a blast. I love to see how much everyone cares and really wants us to win.

How do you view your pending free agency?

Knies: I want to be here. I want to play here. That is all that really matters to me.

There is a lot of speculation and rumours about a possible offer sheet this summer. A player would have to be complicit in that scenario. Could you see a possibility of needing an offer sheet to get where you want to go with the contract?

Knies: It’s just the way I answered the last question. I want to be here. I want to play here. That is all that matters to me.

Are you hoping it will be long-term versus short-term?

Knies: Honestly, we ended [the season] like two days ago. I haven’t really thought about any of that. We will see what it comes down to. I honestly don’t have a good answer for you.

Why do you want to stay in Toronto?

Knies: I love this group. I love everyone in this locker room. I think it is the most professional team I have ever been a part of. There is really a chance to win here. We have the guys in the room to win.

That is why: I think it is the best chance for me to win.

Do you and Auston Matthews ever step back and have a conversation about how it ever happened that two kids from Arizona ended up on the same line together in Toronto, with one as captain?

Knies: It has never really come up, but I think it is a huge coincidence, and it is still funny for me to hear, especially when it comes to the opening-night lineup where they call both of our names. It is crazy to think about. I think we are both really proud of where we come from. It is cool.

What will you remember about the way Matthews battled through the injury situation and still contributed and led the team?

Knies: He did a tremendous job. I saw him speak. Everyone is battling something, including myself. He did a tremendous job of stepping in and playing well. He did well in the playoffs, and man, did he carry. He is a tremendous leader and teammate.

He is someone I have looked up to, and he has taught me a lot since I have been here. I really can’t thank him enough. He did a tremendous job of getting past that and working his tail off.

What was it like playing on a line with Mitch Marner all season, and what stands out about him as a player and a teammate?

Knies: It was a blast. I was pretty fortunate to play with the two best players in the NHL. It made my life a lot easier, getting to learn from those guys. It was a huge help.

He has been an incredible teammate. He is always asking me to come over to his place and hang out. I am so thankful for those guys. It was truly a very, very awesome year with those guys.

How would you describe the progression you showed within your game from the beginning to the end of the season? Do you feel like you were able to unlock new levels to your game as it went on?

Knies: I think I just got a lot more confident. It is a lot of credit to those two guys, where that confidence came from. My game kind of evolved. I really found my strengths. I could really use my size and skill. I just want to keep trending that way next year and use it the right way, especially at important times like the playoffs.

How difficult would it be to walk into camp and not see John Tavares there next season?

Knies: It would be pretty challenging, for sure. I think he is the first person I think of when I see that logo.

He took me in like I was a kid. I stayed with him for parts of my first season. He has been the most welcoming guy I could’ve named out of this group. He has been tremendous. It would be challenging to walk into this room without him.

How about possibly not having your right winger, Marner?

Knies: I would say the same thing and put him in the same boat. Extremely welcoming guys who taught me a lot. It wouldn’t be easy, for sure.

You never see the same team again. I don’t know. It is not my decision to make. I would love to have both of those guys back. It would mean a lot to me and this group.

Craig Berube talked about the loss of structure in Game 7 and mentioned it was something to be reinforced with the group. What is the summer going to be like for you, in terms of thinking about ways for the team to be better?

Knies: If you get picky, there are tons of ways we can get better as a team and as a group. We just have to be a little bit better in our mindset and more consistent. There needs to be a little bit more reckless play.

We need to have the ability to play such a long season and prepare for a long season. We definitely will. I think we are going to come back stronger next year. It will be fun to see what we can do.