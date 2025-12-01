Ahead of the first Leafs vs. Panthers matchup of the 2025-26 season, Brad Marchand discussed the play of both teams so far this season, last spring’s playoff series, and the challenge when matching up against Auston Matthews.

What does a matchup against the Leafs mean, given the two teams’ recent history?

Marchand: Well, it is exciting. Any time you play a team in the playoffs, especially a couple of years close together, that is where rivalries are built. We’re two teams that should both be doing a little bit better than we are. We are looking to build our game, and they are looking to do the same. It just seems like the intensity of these games rises a little bit.

It should be a good one. Most importantly, the points are huge right now. You can’t take a game off. We have to get back to playing the right way for 60 minutes.

What do you remember most about the series against the Leafs last spring?

Marchand: They were one goal away from beating us, essentially. It is tough to come back when you are down 3-0. They compete very hard, and they are very deep. Their defensive structure is way better now than it was in the past. They are battling some injuries, which affect your overall game, your consistency, and how comfortable you are with your linemates. We are going through the same thing. We are both trying to find our game, but they are still a very good, contending team.

In Toronto, when the Leafs are outside of a playoff spot, it feels like the world is ending. Down here, is it a case of no panic, par for the course type of thing?

Marchand: I mean, what are we, 25 games in? If you think your playoff dreams are done 25 games in, you have bigger problems. I know they don’t think that in the room. With the media attention and the fan support in Toronto, things get blown way out of proportion up there. They definitely don’t think that in the room. What are they? Four points out of a playoff spot? If people are thinking they’re out of a playoff spot for the season, they have to find a new job.

What are the matchups or challenges like against Auston Matthews, now that he is back in the lineup?

Marchand: He is focusing more on a 200-foot game. He is playing more physical defensively. That is what was really noticeable last year. He was much more reliable and much tougher to play against in his end of the ice than in years past.

Good for him. He easily could’ve worried about cheating, scoring goals, and chasing 60-plus goals every year, but to play that way, he is going to have to sacrifice scoring. That is what you have to do to win. That is part of why they were such a good team last year and why they had that success.

That is an area where he improved his game last year, for sure: his 200-foot game. When he gets the puck in the offensive zone, he is very dangerous and can make you pay, but he is much more reliable.

How close do you think your team is to striking the right balance between offense and defense right now?

Marchand: It seems like we have some lapses in the game and some mistakes to clean up. Those are things we are working through. I think we are right there. We are not too worried about it. You go back to the drawing board after every game, and there are things you want to improve on.

Early in the season, you are trying to build your foundation, work on different things, and find your chemistry, especially with the number of guys we have out of the lineup. We’ll just keep working through it. Not every game is going to be pretty, but you have to find a way to collect points.

Does it get frustrating when you’re up a few goals in games and you concede a couple of quick goals, though?

Marchand: Yeah, it is just not acceptable, right? We are better than that. It starts with me in the last game. I turned the puck over when it was 2-0. We were in control. The momentum changed.

It is about understanding that a single play is enough to impact the game in a negative or positive way. I think the reason why we have been really good and have had success as a group is that we value the little details that most teams don’t and most players don’t, especially down the stretch and into the playoffs. That is when you win. You don’t win by 3-on-2s or odd-man rushes. That is not where the game is won.

We just have to get back to doing that all game.

Aaron Ekblad was saying that you have put the team on your back. What have you liked the most about your start to the season?

Marchand: I appreciate him saying that, but I don’t think that is the case. No one wins in this league without a full group. We just have a lot of depth. I think you are seeing that with the guys who are out. Different guys are stepping up.

Obviously, playing with [Lundell] and [Luostarinen], we just feel so comfortable together as a line with the way we can connect and read off each other. We have a lot of fun out there. It is great that we were able to pick back up where we left off as a line. We will continue to build on that.

It is unfortunate what happened to Luosty. We feel bad that it is a freak accident. Luckily, he is okay. He’ll be back soon.