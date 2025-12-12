Craig Berube addressed the media after his team’s 3-2 overtime loss to the San Jose Sharks, which dropped the Maple Leafs’ record to 14-11-5.

On a 2-0 lead getting away from the team:

In the third period, we didn’t come out and dictate how to play the game. We turned pucks over. We were passive. We didn’t finish them off, in my opinion.

On the team’s defensive progress over the last 10 or so games, and if it is the result of more commitment or systems play:

It is a little bit of both — commitment and systems. I still think we are not where we need to be. We can be better. The third period, for me, showed that. The goalie is out. We have an opportunity to get the puck out a couple of times, and we don’t do it. Things like that cost us in the game.

On William Nylander’s performance on a new line with Nic Roy and Dakota Joshua:

Well, it was the best game I’ve seen him play in a while. He was engaged. When I see him skating, handling the puck, keeping the puck, and doing the things he did tonight with the puck, I know he was ready to go.

On the team breaking through on the power play with Auston Matthews’ 2-0 goal:

The whole power play tonight, in general, was good. They moved it, shot it, moved it, and shot it. Things open up. The seam finally opened up, and they took advantage of it.

On Henry Thrun’s Leafs debut:

I thought he was good. He was playing on his offside, too, and it was his first game. I thought he handled himself well tonight.

On Oliver Ekman-Larsson’s status after leaving the game injured:

Lower-body right now. Too soon. He has to be re-evaluated tomorrow, and we will know exactly the length of it.

On OEL’s importance to the team this season:

Oh, he has been great. He’ll be missed. Hopefully, it is not too bad, but he has played great hockey for us.

On the team losing so many defensemen to injury:

It is tough, for sure. It is a critical position. We all know that. It is the way it is. Another guy has to step up and play.

On Brandon Carlo’s timeline for a return after surgery:

At the time, they thought it’d be about a month. When was that? I can’t remember. We were on the road, I think, when it happened, so…

On whether Chris Tanev has the green light to ramp up in practice:

That decision will be made in the next day or so on him.

Game Highlights: Sharks 3 vs. Maple Leafs 2 (OT)