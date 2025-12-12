After Friday’s practice, head coach Craig Berube discussed the status of his injured players (OEL, Woll, Tanev, Stolarz, Carlo, Rifai), letting the lead slip against San Jose, and the challenge against the Oilers.

What is the news on Oliver Ekman-Larsson?

Berube: Not bad. Tomorrow, we will know. Hopefully, he can get on the ice and see how it feels. That’s what we’re hoping. We’ll go from there.

That must be better news than you expected, given how much pain OEL appeared to be in when he left the game.

Berube: For sure. Again, he has to get on the ice. I can’t give you an answer until he gets on the ice tomorrow.

Marshall Rifai looks like he is getting closer. In training camp, where was he in the mix?

Berube: He has always been in the mix since I’ve been here as a guy who can give you games and be ready to play. A guy like him gets in there and plays the games, gains confidence, and who knows? He has a lot of ability. He can skate. He is a physical player.

If you look at all of the injuries we have on the backend right now, those guys are important. We all know that. We see it now, how important these guys are. [Injuries] happen. He could be playing.

He is one of the best I’ve been around in terms of dedication to the game, work ethic, and preparation. He is right up there.

It looks like Joseph Woll is almost ready to return.

Berube: Yeah, almost. He won’t play tomorrow, but if he keeps progressing the right way — as he has been — I would think there is a possibility he could be ready.

What is the latest on Chris Tanev?

Berube: Tanny got his imaging and all of that. He is getting a second opinion, which we will get here soon, hopefully. We’ll go from there on what the decision will be.

Is there any plan to get Anthony Stolarz back on the ice in the near future?

Berube: Right now, no.

Is there any concern that Stolarz’s season could be in jeopardy?

Berube: I wouldn’t go there, but he is not going to be on the ice any time soon.

What does Brandon Carlo undergoing surgery mean for his ability to get back on the ice and up to speed?

Berube: It’s a good question. At some point, he will be able to get on the ice and skate, but I don’t know that timeline right now. It depends on the healing process.

With Bobby McMann returning from suspension, will you stick with William Nylander on the line with Nic Roy and Dakota Joshua for Saturday’s game?

Berube: I don’t know yet. That line with McMann on it was very good for us. They bring a real identity to our team. Those are decisions we have to talk about and make.

You talked yesterday about how if you got the puck out at the end, there might be a different result. William Nylander mentioned that if the team had scored more, it would’ve helped as well.

Berube: No doubt. We had some great opportunities in the game to make it a different score, but that is not always the case. It is not always going to be the case. In my opinion, in that third period, we didn’t play a north-south game enough. We turned too many pucks over in the third period and put ourselves in a tough spot. We didn’t need to.

What was your view of the overtime winner?

Berube: Auston was trying to beat the guy, and I get it. Those guys are talented players, and they are going to challenge people one-on-one. He got stripped. It could’ve been a penalty, maybe; they call it sometimes, and sometimes, they don’t. It turned into a 2-on-1.

What challenge do the Oilers present tomorrow?

Berube: #97. And a couple of other guys.

No, they’re a good team. They had a big win last night. They’re always a challenge with Draisaitl, McDavid, and what they’re capable of doing. Hyman is back. Their power play is dangerous, obviously. We know that. We have to check those guys. You can’t give them time and space; you have to try to take it away as much as you can, and take away their speed and opportunities. Discipline is going to be a big factor. We can’t go to the box all night, or they’ll eventually capitalize on it.

Do you have to be wary of the Oilers being fired up after a big trade?

Berube: Yeah, for sure. Skinner has been a big part of their team. You’re losing a guy who was there for a while and is well-liked. He has done a good job for them, but that is part of the game. Trades happen. I don’t know where their emotions are at. I am not in the locker room.

Have you seen someone with the ability to score from basically the corner as well as Draisaitl can?

Berube: He is very good at it, for sure. He is a hell of a player. Talk about puck possession and hanging onto pucks. It is tough to get it off him. You have to do a good job of containing him when he has the puck. You have to make sure you get guys marked up around him. He’ll make plays; he’s a very good playmaker as much as he is a scorer. He is hard to handle. It’s a good team, and they have some great players.

Optional Practice Participants – Dec. 12