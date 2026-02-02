Ahead of Monday’s game, Craig Berube discussed Morgan Rielly’s upper-body injury, the decision to start Joseph Woll, his memories of playing in Calgary, and the challenge against the Flames.

What are you hoping to see from your group without Morgan Relly tonight?

Berube: For sure, it is a loss for the team. A couple of D will go in — Myers and Benoit — and they are going to have to do a really good job as a six-man unit tonight.

[Rielly] probably won’t be back here before the break, but the break will do him a lot of good, getting a reset here and getting back, healthy, and fresh going forward.

Do you expect Rielly to be back immediately after the break? When did the injury happen?

Berube: He is still being evaluated, so I can’t answer the question right now.

It was in-game. He left the bench, went behind, came back, and tried it again. There was nothing he could do. This has been lingering with him for a bit. We haven’t mentioned it, but it has been going on for a bit, this issue. It has obviously gotten worse.

Do you think it affected Rielly’s play before then?

Berube: Any time you have some sort of lingering injury — I am not even calling it an injury, because he was playing — it affects your play, for sure. I don’t think that was a big reason for his play. I know we talk about his play a lot, but if you look at our team’s play during that stretch where we weren’t doing very well, he is just a part of it.

What are you hoping will translate into tonight’s game from the final period against Vancouver?

Berube: Just the pace we played the game with in all three zones. Looking at the tape, we did it pretty much all game, but the third period was the best. We were killing plays in the defensive zone, getting up the ice quickly from that, getting through the neutral zone, and playing with pace and quickness. Our forecheck was extremely effective because we played with pace and got on top of them. We had tons of zone time in the offensive zone. The pace, for me, is the key to how we played.

What is the challenge involved with managing the ice time with the defense? Sometimes, after a game, Jake McCabe or OEL’s minutes will be really high.

Berube: We were down to five defensemen last game, so that got a little high. With Benny and Myers coming in, it can be more staggered tonight. We have back-to-back games, so we have to take that into consideration, too.

How did you decide to go with Joseph Woll in tonight’s game and Anthony Stolarz for tomorrow’s in Edmonton?

Berube: Coming off the last game, I thought Joseph was solid in the game. I know he didn’t have a ton of work, but I just liked the way he played the game. He made some big saves, obviously, down the stretch and into OT. I just like putting him back in there. He has a little momentum, and I think he is feeling good about his game.

What kind of challenge do the Flames present?

Berube: They work extremely hard. They’re a good rush team. They get up the ice really well with four guys all the time in the play. You are definitely going to get a team that will compete and work tonight. They’ve had that M.O. for a while.

You have lots of memories in the Saddledome. There is one year left before the demolition. What stands out when you enter the building? Do you think of a certain moment or time in your life?

Berube: I remember my first game in this building, playing against the old Flames. It was right before they won the Cup, and I remember how the team was built. It was a big, heavy team to play against. I had a tough time in here. I felt like I couldn’t breathe out there with the elevation. It was just a tough place to come in and play.

Obviously, they won the championship here. I was fortunate to play with a lot of those guys for a few years. I have great memories of being here. I love Calgary. I think it is a great spot to play in the NHL.

There is always [sadness], but it is time. It is what happens. It’s time. You have to get the new rink going. It will be great for the city and the team.

After last night’s events, where do you stand on goalie fights?

Berube: I don’t know. Why are they fighting? Why aren’t the players fighting? That is the way I look at it. I don’t get it, to be honest with you. But I do kind of understand that one last night. He was upset about the poke at the end, so he took it into his own hands, which I’ve seen before with goalies. Obviously, Vasilevskiy was upset with the game and the score, with what went on. I think he wanted to try to get involved.

Listen, it is part of the game. I don’t really have a stance on it either way. Again, they are just trying to get their team going. The juices are flowing. I think I’d rather my goalies not fight, as much as I can control that. If a guy pokes your goalie, one of the players should be doing something about it.

