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After Friday’s practice, Gavin McKenna discussed the organization’s decision to keep him in Toronto rather than send him to this weekend’s prospect tournament in Gatineau, living with John Tavares, his preparation for opening night, and skating with Auston Matthews and several of the NHL’s top players over the summer.

We just heard you’re not going to Gatineau. What do you think of that decision, and what did you get out of today’s skate?

McKenna: I’m just doing whatever the team wants me to do. Obviously, it would be fun to play some games, but if they think staying here is best for me, I’m okay with that. I’ll listen to what they want.

It was a good skate out there today. It was very high-paced, and the guys look ready to go. It’s exciting, and I’ll have some fun watching them.

How have you enjoyed being a member of the Tavares household? You’ve already been up north for three weeks. The kids now have a big brother.

McKenna: It has been good. I got to go to Muskoka for a week or so with him and get settled in there, and then I came back here and settled into my house. It has been fun.

He has been awesome. He is super dialed in and has a lot of knowledge. For me, as a young guy, having a veteran like that take me under his wing is perfect.

Tavares is well known for his routines. What are you learning from him about how he takes care of himself?

McKenna: It is how dialed in he is off the ice. You see him on the ice, and he is one of the hardest workers on every single shift, but it is also how he takes care of his body with his food. And even in his house, he has all of the recovery equipment.

For him to be at 100 percent for every game is pretty special. He played all 82 games last year, and I think that is because of the work he puts in off the ice. For me, as a young guy, learning that pretty quickly would be awesome.

When we last saw you as a group, there was a lot going on in your life, and you were looking forward to getting back to playing and getting on the ice. You’ve had a pretty busy summer off the ice as well. Do you now feel up to speed and where you want to be? Do you have your legs and pace where you want them?

McKenna: It was a busy summer, so I wasn’t on the ice as much as I wanted to be. Once things settled down, I got into a groove. I was training in Vancouver with some elite talent, and then I came here to skate with the pro guys and get a feel for it.

I feel really good. Even skating out there with the young guys, I thought the pace was really good, and a lot of plays were being made. I feel good and ready to go.

Has anything surprised you about skating with the big boys? When you participate in those captains’ skates, is there anything that makes you think, “Okay, I wasn’t expecting that”?

McKenna: I think it is just how smart everyone is. Every single guy out there is going to find you in those spots, so you always have to be ready.

I think I fit in well. My type of game is smart hockey, so learning how to read off these guys and play with them has been fun. I’m looking forward to the adjustment.

Have you played with Auston Matthews?

McKenna: A little bit, yeah. He is unreal and fun to watch. To play with him, he is super smart, and obviously, he has that release. You kind of want to give him the puck when he is open and hope you get an assist.

Do you think about what playing with Matthews could look like once the games begin if you get that opportunity? It must have crossed your mind a few times.

McKenna: For sure. To play with a player of that calibre would be pretty special. I think we would suit each other pretty well. With him being an older veteran and the captain of the Leafs, I could learn a lot from him.

He is an amazing player. If I get that opportunity, I’m not going to try to waste it.

Matthews was in a very similar situation when he entered the league a decade ago. Has he shared any off-ice advice to help you navigate this, given that he has been in your shoes?

McKenna: Not a whole lot. I think he is just trying to make me feel comfortable. I went to his place for dinner one night. I’m getting close with him and trying to get close with the guys.

Once you’re in that locker room, it is pretty easy to block out all the noise. I’m just getting comfortable with those guys. Every single one of them has been very welcoming, and I’ve appreciated it very much.

Did anything surprise you about what Matthews had to tell you or about having dinner at the captain’s house? What was that experience like?

McKenna: Not overly. When you’re a kid and see those guys on TV, you don’t really expect to meet them. To be at his house was pretty special. For him to invite me over and sit down, talk, and hang out was special.

I think that is just the type of leader he is. He knows I’m a young guy, and he is trying to welcome me. It was special for him to do that, and I appreciate it.

When you were drafted a few months ago and looked ahead to the season, it probably felt quite a ways away. Now that you’re days away from really firing it up, does it feel more real than it did at the end of June?

McKenna: Yeah, it does, for sure. You just want to get there. It is something I’ve been waiting for all summer.

I’m looking forward to playing Montreal at Scotiabank Arena. Playing that first game is something you dream about as a kid. The summer has flown by for me with how busy I was. For it to finally be getting close and to be getting into the groove of things has been awesome. I can’t wait.

What did you focus on during the summer with less time on the ice than you expected? Do you already feel those improvements on the ice?

McKenna: I think it was adding a little more pop to my game. I was doing a lot of skating work in Vancouver and trying to improve that first-step jump.

The pace in the NHL is obviously very fast, so it is something you have to adjust to. I wanted to make that adjustment as smoothly as possible. I definitely worked on it, and I feel like it has paid off.

How acquainted did you become with the city of Toronto? You got to see the Portugal-Croatia game during the World Cup. Did you get a chance to explore and see more of the city throughout the summer?

McKenna: Not a whole lot. I went to dinners with the guys and things like that, but I didn’t spend too much time downtown. I was just trying to lay low a little bit.

When I came here for rookie camp, I got to experience the World Cup and the Blue Jays. It was a pretty special welcome. From what I’ve seen so far, the city has been unbelievable.

When you were in Muskoka, you had a chance to skate with players such as Connor McDavid, Mitch Marner, and Leon Draisaitl. That is about as high-end as it gets. What was that experience like?

McKenna: It was awesome. You watch those guys and try to learn as much from them as you can. Seeing them in person is a lot different than watching them on TV.

Skating with McDavid, Draisaitl, and all of those guys was super awesome. They were all great guys. That is what you expect from the best players in the world: They are great players, but they are even better people.