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On the eve of the new NHL season, the Maple Leafs acquired Kirill Marchenko from the Columbus Blue Jackets in a blockbuster trade and signed him to a contract extension.

Some Leafs fans may be less familiar with Marchenko because he has played in a smaller, more anonymous market, but he is a tantalizing talent. A late bloomer, he has broken out over the past two seasons, scoring 74 and 67 points while helping drive his own line on a middling team. The 6-foot-3 Russian combines size and skill in a way that is rare in the NHL.

The cost is high, as you would expect for a player of Marchenko’s calibre: Matthew Knies, Steven Lorentz, Emil Andrae, and a 2027 second-round pick are headed to Columbus. Toronto receives Marchenko, goaltender Elvis Merzlikins, who will go straight to LTIR, and forward Miles Wood. The Leafs have also agreed to a six-year extension with Marchenko worth $12.5 million annually against the cap.

This seismic move reshapes the Leafs in both the short and long term. Let’s look at what they are getting in Marchenko and how he fits into the team John Chayka is assembling, both this season and beyond.

Scouting Kirill Marchenko

Before getting to the bigger picture, let’s look at what Marchenko brings to the table.

A second-round pick in 2018, he spent four more years in Russia before arriving in North America for the 2022-23 season. He spent some time in the AHL, where he scored at better than a point-per-game pace, and played 59 NHL games as a rookie. In those games, he posted the unusual stat line of 21 goals and just four assists.

His second season was more balanced: 23 goals and 19 assists for 42 points. Still, when he turned 24 in the summer of 2024, there was little reason for fans outside Columbus to know his name.

Then came the breakout. Marchenko erupted for 31 goals and 74 points, finishing second on the Blue Jackets in scoring behind Zach Werenski and first among their forwards. His plus-29 rating ranked among the NHL’s top 20, and he helped push Columbus close to a playoff berth.

Marchenko played on a variety of lines that season, but each of the four five-on-five lines with which he spent at least 40 minutes outscored the opposition by a wide margin. His most common combination featured Adam Fantilli at center and fellow Russian Dmitri Voronkov on the left wing, although a version with Sean Monahan at center controlled play more effectively. Among NHL lines that played at least 100 five-on-five minutes together in 2024-25, three combinations featuring Marchenko ranked in the top 35 by goals-for percentage.

Now firmly on the radar of NHL fans, Marchenko followed his excellent 2024-25 season with a solid 2025-26. His output dipped slightly to 27 goals and 67 points in 76 games, and some of his play-driving numbers regressed, although his on-ice goals-for percentage remained strong. Across the two seasons, his 141 points ranked 45th in the league and his 0.91 points per game ranked 50th. His 62.7% goals-for percentage ranked sixth among players with at least 1,100 five-on-five minutes. The five players ahead of him were Artturi Lehkonen, Nathan MacKinnon, Nikita Kucherov, Sam Malinski, and Anthony Cirelli: three Avalanche players and two Lightning players.

Some will point out that Marchenko’s on-ice goal results have far outstripped his expected-goal and possession numbers, raising the possibility of regression. That is a fair point, but his goals-for percentage has exceeded those underlying numbers in each of the past three seasons. It may be partly a feature of the way he plays. Besides, his underlying numbers have hardly been weak: Columbus has controlled roughly 52-53% of both shot attempts and expected goals with Marchenko on the ice over the past two seasons, despite being a fairly mediocre team.

The strongest argument for Marchenko, though, is watching him play. Few players in the league are more entertaining, and his highlight reel is exquisite. He packs an extraordinary amount of skill into a 6-foot-3 frame.

His hands, hockey sense, vision, passing, and shot make for a dynamic offensive toolkit. At his best, Marchenko can overpower opponents, strip pucks, fly up ice, and then finish the play with a deke or a shot. He is remarkably fast for his size and is a freight train when he reaches top speed through the neutral zone. As one of the NHL’s top rush players, he adds an element the Leafs badly needed after struggling to drive pucks up ice last season.

Admittedly, Marchenko has never been much of a defensive player, although Knies was hardly a defensive specialist himself. The difference lies in the offensive ceiling and raw skill. Marchenko was highly productive on a Columbus team built around young, developing players, while Knies produced slightly less despite often playing alongside Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner. This is a bet on upside and skill over physicality and intangibles.

Knies is about to turn 24, while Marchenko turned 26 this summer. Knies is younger, but the age gap is smaller than some have suggested. Both players may still have room to grow. Marchenko arrived in the NHL later than many players and has yet to play with stars of Matthews’ or William Nylander’s calibre. It is possible he has a 90-point season in him with stronger linemates. The Leafs may well be betting on it.

How the trade shapes the Leafs’ future

This is the central question now that the Leafs have taken their core in a new direction. After the draft lottery, I wrote that Toronto was assembling two cores: an older group built around Matthews and Nylander, along with much of the defense, and a younger group featuring Knies, Easton Cowan, and Gavin McKenna. Moving Knies thins out the younger group, with Marchenko landing somewhere between the two. He is good enough to help the Matthews core now and young enough to play an important role alongside a hopefully superstar-calibre McKenna years down the road.

The cap picture also changes. Marchenko’s current $3.85 million contract costs less than Knies’ $7.75 million deal, and the extension does not begin until next season. Merzlikins will go on LTIR, while Andrae and Wood largely offset each other financially. Toronto therefore gains some room for 2026-27, but the longer-term equation is different: Marchenko’s new cap hit is $4.75 million higher than Knies’.

The Leafs’ 2027-28 roster is already largely in place. Among the current forwards, only Bo Groulx is unsigned for that season; among the defensemen, only Nick Blankenburg is unsigned. Sergei Bobrovsky and Anthony Stolarz are both under multiyear contracts in goal. The rising cap will help absorb Marchenko’s extension, but with roughly $6 million in projected space, Toronto will have limited room to add to a team that is mostly on the books already.

In that sense, the trade is an aggressive commitment to this version of the Leafs. Chayka is betting that Marchenko will mesh with Matthews and that the two can form a dynamic partnership. On paper, the fit makes sense. Both can shoot and pass, both have size, and Marchenko can take on some of the puck-transportation work. If Matthews skates as well as he did in the preseason, the sight of those two big bodies coming up ice will be highly unpleasant for opponents. Matthews’ defensive prowess could also help cover for Marchenko’s shortcomings at that end.

There is an intriguing possibility that McKenna eventually becomes good and comfortable enough to join Matthews and Marchenko on a top line. The offensive talent would be immense, although it would raise the question of whether the lineup has become too top-heavy. McKenna first has to prove he can handle a top-line NHL role. Over the longer term, though, we should expect him and Marchenko to get opportunities together, whether with Matthews or another center.

With Marchenko, McKenna, and Nylander, the Leafs have three dynamic wingers with significant offensive upside in their long-term plans. Cowan may not reach that level, but he has the potential to become a well-rounded top-six winger who contributes across the ice. The center depth beyond Matthews remains a concern, but that much skill on the wings gives the Leafs plenty to work with.

It is harder to say what the trade does to Toronto’s contention window. The team is counting on two older goaltenders, its defense is aging, and Matthews has only two years remaining on his contract. But if the objective is to build the best possible team around Matthews and give him a reason to stay, this move helps.

Knies is a valuable player, but Marchenko has a higher offensive ceiling and a greater ability to drive play. The eye test and the numbers both favour Marchenko. The Leafs could even spread Marchenko, Matthews, and Nylander across three lines to distribute their best offensive drivers. Knies, by contrast, has not consistently produced the same impact away from Matthews, as Anthony Petrielli has discussed in his work.

Marchenko makes the Leafs faster, more skilled, and better offensively; Wood adds speed, too. Improving the roster was Chayka’s task at the start of the offseason, and the group approaching opening night looks stronger than the one that finished last season. Neither this trade nor the rest of the summer’s work guarantees a return to the playoffs, but it should at least make the Leafs more compelling to watch. Marchenko is fun as hell, and Leafs fans are about to see why.

There is risk in a deal of this size, but Chayka has shown a willingness to take it. After the Brad Treliving experience, that is a welcome change. Between drafting McKenna, trading for and signing Darren Raddysh and Marchenko, and making his July 1 additions, Chayka could have roughly nine new players in the opening-night lineup, plus a new coach behind the bench. It is a very different team. If the season goes wrong, it will not be for a lack of trying. Other front offices wanted Marchenko, with Montreal and Boston reportedly among them. Bringing him to Toronto was the kind of swing this team needed. Soon, we will find out whether it works.