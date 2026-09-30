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Can the Maple Leafs clean up some of the sloppy execution from game one in a tired situation against NYI in the Islanders’ season opener? (7:30 p.m. EST, Amazon Prime)

Game Day Quotes

Islanders head coach Pete DeBoer on what he saw from a much-changed Leafs team that was still finding its chemistry vs. Montreal:

Listen, we’re similar. What can’t be overstated: New coaching staff, with new systems, and a shortened training camp. We are dealing with it in our end, too. We were talking this morning; it’s really hard to implement everything you want to put in over such a short time. The teams with new coaching staffs are probably paying the bill a little bit early here for that. We are all in the same boat, and we have to make it work.

DeBoer on new Leafs head coach Jim Hiller:

I’ve always had a lot of respect for Jim. I have watched his career and have good friends in the coaching fraternity who worked with him in a bunch of different places, including back to the Island when he was there, and then into LA with DJ Smith, who speaks really highly of him and I have a tremendous amount of respect for. Prepared. His teams have an identity. I thought he did a good job in LA. You knew, when you played against them, exactly what they were trying to do, which is probably the biggest testament to a well-coached team.

DeBoer on his early impressions of Gavin McKenna:

I haven’t seen a lot. I followed him a little bit in his draft year, but you don’t go first overall or are in that company of players unless you have elite skill. When you are looking at the Toronto Maple Leafs, the benefit he has is that he is behind other elite, skilled guys. He is not the only guy coming in and having to do it. He is behind Willy, Matthews, Tavares, and those guys. He has a little bit of protection there from both expectation and having to do things himself.

DeBoer on Matias Maccelli:

He has come as advertised. I saw him a lot in the West when he was in Arizona and Utah, as well as our pro scouts. What we all liked about him is that he is an offensive guy with a lot of skill, and he wants the puck. He is not skating around the ice waiting for it to get to his stick. He is working to get the puck because he wants the puck on his stick in order to make a difference and make plays. He has been a real big help for us on the power play. I think he is going to be going forward. I can already see how his skill level translates to helping our power play. He’s fit in really well in the room.

Maccelli on facing his former team in Toronto:

You obviously have a little extra juice. It is the first game, so everybody will have juice, but usually, during the season, when you are playing against your buddies, you want to show them what you got. It is always fun to play against the oldest buddies. You always want to beat them, too.

Jim Hiller on the challenge against the Islanders:

The first thing that jumps out at you: Schaefer, of course, and then Sorokin in net. He poses lots of problems for most shooters. A new coach who I know pretty well, so the style of play probably has changed just a little bit. Played against him a lot over the years, so we’ll have to be ready for that.

Hiller on the areas for improvement after the opening-night loss:

Defensively, we played a pretty strong game. The majority of their chances came off some breakout turnovers from us. That’s not a defensive breakdown. That’s more of an offensive breakdown with the puck on your stick. That’s something we have to clean up because we gave a couple freebies that way. Offensively, we just didn’t execute. We really weren’t sharp. I think the Matthews line, on three or four occasions, really moved the puck pretty well. A lot of times, we were putting it in skates, or it was bouncing on our stick. We’ll have to execute better offensively to put some more pressure on the other team.

Morgan Rielly on developing chemistry with Darren Raddysh:

It’s been great. We spend lots of time together talking about how we want to play. I think he’s done a great job since he’s gotten here, just trying to get comfortable. I think he looks great out there. As we go along here, we’re going to look to improve and get better. We have lots of conversations about that. I think he’s done a great job.

Rielly on finding balance on the pairing, given both players’ instincts to join the offense:

It’s not hard. I think it’s just based on opportunity and just kind of based on where the puck is. I think we’re both able to kind of recognize the right spots to go. I don’t think we both want to go at the same time, but it’s not hard. It’s just based off game flow.

Rielly on a sloppy season opener after a shortened preseason:

I thought it was actually a little choppier than our last preseason game. That might be nerves. It might be playing against a stronger opponent. I’m not too sure, but two preseason games, I think, is good. I think what happened last night was just a product of that. It was just a little bit choppier. You might still have some nerves that you’re trying to work through, some timing things with your teammates and linemates. But ultimately, each team went through the same thing. We’re back at it tonight, and I think that’s a great way to start.

Nick Paul on playing with Easton Cowan:

He hounds pucks. He’s got great skill, and that’s something that is great, especially in the O-zone. You’re on the forecheck, you know he’s always going to hound. Stick lifts, backchecking back through the F3, making it hard for them to get rushes, making them dump in or turn it over. Ultimately, the less time you spend in the D-zone, the better. The only way you do that is by hounding pucks and backchecking hard.

Rielly on Kirill Marchenko’s debut:

I thought he was flying around and looked great, had chances. Just the way that he plays is exciting. I expect him to be very impactful, and I thought he was outstanding. It’s cool to get some new blood. He was obviously very excited. When you get a guy like that in the room, it just kind of lifts up the whole group.

Paul on he and Darren Raddysh adjusting to playing in their hometown environment:

It’s hard to speak for how he’s feeling, but obviously, I think it’s a little bit of adjustment going through camp. Like we said, it’s just continuing to build and continue to get better and continue to get more comfortable.

2025–26 regular season Maple Leafs vs. Islanders: By the Numbers Swipe the table to compare teams. Category Maple Leafs Islanders Record 32–36–14 [28th] 43–34–5 [19th] Points percentage .476 [28th] .555 [19th] Goals for 252 [16th] 229 [T-25th] Goals against 295 [31st] 236 [5th] Home record 18–15–8 [T-26th] 22–17–2 [T-22nd] Away record 14–21–6 [31st] 21–17–3 [T-14th] 5v5 shot attempts % 45.5% [32nd] 49.8% [18th] 5v5 goals for % 45.2% [28th] 47.7% [21st] 5v5 PDO 100.2 99.4 Power play 21.3% [15th] 16.5% [30th] Penalty kill 81.2% [8th] 80.8% [10th] Head-to-head record 0–2–1 3–0–0 Leading scorers · Goals–Assists–Points Scorer #1 William Nylander 30–49–79 Mathew Barzal 19–53–72 Scorer #2 John Tavares 31–40–71 Matthew Schaefer 23–36–59 Scorer #3 Auston Matthews 27–26–53 Bo Horvat 31–26–57

Toronto vs. NYI Game Day - September 30 Projected Lines* (*tentative with no morning skate) Select a player name to view their card (must be on active NHL roster). Forwards Line Left Wing Centre Right Wing 1 86 Kirill Marchenko Marchenko i 34 Auston Matthews Matthews i 96 Jack Roslovic Roslovic i 2 92 Gavin McKenna McKenna i 91 John Tavares Tavares i 88 William Nylander Nylander i 3 29 Bo Groulx Groulx i 20 Nick Paul Paul i 53 Easton Cowan Cowan i 4 24 Brandon Duhaime Duhaime i 73 Teddy Blueger Blueger i 15 Colton Sissons Sissons i Scratch 19 Zack MacEwen MacEwen i Defense Pair Left Defense Right Defense 1 22 Jake McCabe McCabe i 8 Chris Tanev Tanev i 2 44 Morgan Rielly Rielly i 43 Darren Raddysh Raddysh i 3 95 Oliver Ekman-Larsson Ekman-Larsson i 3 Nick Blankenburg Blankenburg i Scratch 28 Troy Stecher Stecher i Goaltenders 41 Anthony Stolarz Stolarz i Starter 72 Sergei Bobrovsky Bobrovsky i Backup Injuries Or Other Absences Player Status 81 Dakota Joshua Joshua Week-to-week injury 11 Max Domi Domi Long-term Injury

× 34 Maple Leafs player card Auston Matthews 🇺🇸 C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 3 in · 214 lb Age: 29 · Born 1997-09-17 · San Ramon, CA, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $13,250,000 Current Linemates ↗: Kirill Marchenko , Jack Roslovic 2026–27 NHL regular season 1 GP 0 G 0 A 0 PTS -1 +/- 3.0 SOG/GP 57.6% 5v5 CF% 0.0% 5v5 GF% 0.00 PTS/GP 50.0% FO% 22:34 TOI/GP 17:29 EVTOI/GP 4:04 PPTOI/GP 1:01 PKTOI/GP

× 29 Maple Leafs player card Bo Groulx 🇨🇦 C/LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 202 lb Age: 26 · Born 2000-02-06 · Rouen, FRA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $812,500 Current Linemates ↗: Nick Paul , Easton Cowan 2026–27 NHL regular season No NHL regular-season stats recorded for 2026–27.

× 24 Maple Leafs player card Brandon Duhaime 🇺🇸 LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 213 lb Age: 29 · Born 1997-05-22 · Coral Springs, FL, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $2,600,000 Current Linemates ↗: Teddy Blueger , Colton Sissons 2026–27 NHL regular season 1 GP 0 G 0 A 0 PTS 0 +/- 0.0 SOG/GP 44.4% 5v5 CF% N/A 5v5 GF% 0.00 PTS/GP 9:04 TOI/GP 7:50 EVTOI/GP 0:00 PPTOI/GP 1:14 PKTOI/GP

× 15 Maple Leafs player card Colton Sissons 🇨🇦 C/RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 1 in · 207 lb Age: 32 · Born 1993-11-05 · North Vancouver, BC, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,250,000 Current Linemates ↗: Brandon Duhaime , Teddy Blueger 2026–27 NHL regular season 1 GP 0 G 0 A 0 PTS 0 +/- 0.0 SOG/GP 56.2% 5v5 CF% N/A 5v5 GF% 0.00 PTS/GP 40.0% FO% 14:58 TOI/GP 12:50 EVTOI/GP 0:00 PPTOI/GP 2:08 PKTOI/GP

× 53 Maple Leafs player card Easton Cowan 🇨🇦 LW/RW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 0 in · 189 lb Age: 21 · Born 2005-05-20 · Mount Brydges, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $900,000 Current Linemates ↗: Bo Groulx , Nick Paul 2026–27 NHL regular season 1 GP 0 G 1 A 1 PTS 1 +/- 1.0 SOG/GP 68.7% 5v5 CF% 100.0% 5v5 GF% 1.00 PTS/GP 15:58 TOI/GP 13:46 EVTOI/GP 2:12 PPTOI/GP 0:00 PKTOI/GP

× 92 Maple Leafs player card Gavin McKenna 🇨🇦 LW · Shoots: L · 5 ft 11 in · 164 lb Age: 18 · Born 2007-12-20 · Whitehorse, YT, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $1,075,000 Current Linemates ↗: John Tavares , William Nylander 2026–27 NHL regular season 1 GP 0 G 0 A 0 PTS -2 +/- 1.0 SOG/GP 29.6% 5v5 CF% 0.0% 5v5 GF% 0.00 PTS/GP 15:19 TOI/GP 12:46 EVTOI/GP 2:33 PPTOI/GP 0:00 PKTOI/GP

× 96 Maple Leafs player card Jack Roslovic 🇺🇸 RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 1 in · 195 lb Age: 29 · Born 1997-01-29 · Columbus, OH, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,000,000 Current Linemates ↗: Kirill Marchenko , Auston Matthews 2026–27 NHL regular season 1 GP 0 G 0 A 0 PTS 0 +/- 2.0 SOG/GP 60.8% 5v5 CF% N/A 5v5 GF% 0.00 PTS/GP 33.3% FO% 18:14 TOI/GP 15:41 EVTOI/GP 2:33 PPTOI/GP 0:00 PKTOI/GP

× 91 Maple Leafs player card John Tavares 🇨🇦 C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 1 in · 211 lb Age: 36 · Born 1990-09-20 · Mississauga, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,389,280 Current Linemates ↗: Gavin McKenna , William Nylander 2026–27 NHL regular season 1 GP 0 G 1 A 1 PTS 0 +/- 4.0 SOG/GP 51.7% 5v5 CF% 50.0% 5v5 GF% 1.00 PTS/GP 56.3% FO% 16:36 TOI/GP 13:09 EVTOI/GP 3:27 PPTOI/GP 0:00 PKTOI/GP

× 86 Maple Leafs player card Kirill Marchenko 🇷🇺 RW/LW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 3 in · 201 lb Age: 26 · Born 2000-07-21 · Barnaul, RUS Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,850,000 Current Linemates ↗: Auston Matthews , Jack Roslovic 2026–27 NHL regular season 1 GP 0 G 1 A 1 PTS 1 +/- 4.0 SOG/GP 62.9% 5v5 CF% 100.0% 5v5 GF% 1.00 PTS/GP 20:08 TOI/GP 16:43 EVTOI/GP 3:25 PPTOI/GP 0:00 PKTOI/GP

× 20 Maple Leafs player card Nick Paul 🇨🇦 C/LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 3 in · 225 lb Age: 31 · Born 1995-03-20 · Mississauga, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,150,000 Current Linemates ↗: Bo Groulx , Easton Cowan 2026–27 NHL regular season 1 GP 0 G 0 A 0 PTS -1 +/- 0.0 SOG/GP 37.5% 5v5 CF% 0.0% 5v5 GF% 0.00 PTS/GP 33.3% FO% 15:32 TOI/GP 11:34 EVTOI/GP 2:34 PPTOI/GP 1:24 PKTOI/GP

× 73 Maple Leafs player card Teddy Blueger 🇱🇻 C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 0 in · 185 lb Age: 32 · Born 1994-08-15 · Riga, LVA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $2,500,000 Current Linemates ↗: Brandon Duhaime , Colton Sissons 2026–27 NHL regular season 1 GP 0 G 0 A 0 PTS 0 +/- 1.0 SOG/GP 30.0% 5v5 CF% N/A 5v5 GF% 0.00 PTS/GP 12.5% FO% 9:46 TOI/GP 8:29 EVTOI/GP 0:01 PPTOI/GP 1:16 PKTOI/GP

× 88 Maple Leafs player card William Nylander 🇸🇪 RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 0 in · 200 lb Age: 30 · Born 1996-05-01 · Calgary, AB, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $11,500,000 Current Linemates ↗: Gavin McKenna , John Tavares 2026–27 NHL regular season 1 GP 2 G 0 A 2 PTS -1 +/- 5.0 SOG/GP 48.4% 5v5 CF% 40.0% 5v5 GF% 2.00 PTS/GP 18:55 TOI/GP 14:49 EVTOI/GP 3:11 PPTOI/GP 0:55 PKTOI/GP

× 19 Maple Leafs player card Zack MacEwen 🇨🇦 RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 4 in · 226 lb Age: 30 · Born 1996-07-08 · Charlottetown, PE, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $875,000 Current Linemates ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season 1 GP 0 G 0 A 0 PTS 0 +/- 0.0 SOG/GP 0.0% 5v5 CF% N/A 5v5 GF% 0.00 PTS/GP 5:25 TOI/GP 5:25 EVTOI/GP 0:00 PPTOI/GP 0:00 PKTOI/GP

× 8 Maple Leafs player card Chris Tanev 🇨🇦 D · Shoots: R · 6 ft 3 in · 199 lb Age: 36 · Born 1989-12-20 · Toronto, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,500,000 Current Partner ↗: Jake McCabe 2026–27 NHL regular season 1 GP 0 G 0 A 0 PTS 0 +/- 1.0 SOG/GP 46.1% 5v5 CF% N/A 5v5 GF% 0.00 PTS/GP 18:39 TOI/GP 16:36 EVTOI/GP 0:00 PPTOI/GP 2:03 PKTOI/GP

× 43 Maple Leafs player card Darren Raddysh 🇨🇦 D · Shoots: R · 6 ft 1 in · 204 lb Age: 30 · Born 1996-02-28 · Toronto, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $8,500,000 Current Partner ↗: Morgan Rielly 2026–27 NHL regular season 1 GP 0 G 0 A 0 PTS -2 +/- 3.0 SOG/GP 58.3% 5v5 CF% 25.0% 5v5 GF% 0.00 PTS/GP 23:47 TOI/GP 19:21 EVTOI/GP 4:20 PPTOI/GP 0:06 PKTOI/GP

× 22 Maple Leafs player card Jake McCabe 🇺🇸 D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 1 in · 205 lb Age: 32 · Born 1993-10-12 · Eau Claire, WI, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,513,102 Current Partner ↗: Chris Tanev 2026–27 NHL regular season 1 GP 0 G 0 A 0 PTS 0 +/- 1.0 SOG/GP 66.6% 5v5 CF% N/A 5v5 GF% 0.00 PTS/GP 11:38 TOI/GP 10:27 EVTOI/GP 0:04 PPTOI/GP 1:07 PKTOI/GP

× 44 Maple Leafs player card Morgan Rielly 🇨🇦 D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 1 in · 224 lb Age: 32 · Born 1994-03-09 · Vancouver, BC, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $7,500,000 Current Partner ↗: Darren Raddysh 2026–27 NHL regular season 1 GP 0 G 1 A 1 PTS -1 +/- 1.0 SOG/GP 54.8% 5v5 CF% 33.3% 5v5 GF% 1.00 PTS/GP 21:30 TOI/GP 18:16 EVTOI/GP 1:36 PPTOI/GP 1:38 PKTOI/GP

× 3 Maple Leafs player card Nick Blankenburg 🇺🇸 D · Shoots: R · 5 ft 9 in · 179 lb Age: 28 · Born 1998-05-12 · Washington, MI, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $1,400,000 Current Partner ↗: Oliver Ekman-Larsson 2026–27 NHL regular season No NHL regular-season stats recorded for 2026–27.

× 95 Maple Leafs player card Oliver Ekman-Larsson 🇸🇪 D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 191 lb Age: 35 · Born 1991-07-17 · Karlskrona, SWE Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,500,000 Current Partner ↗: Nick Blankenburg 2026–27 NHL regular season 1 GP 0 G 0 A 0 PTS 0 +/- 1.0 SOG/GP 37.0% 5v5 CF% 50.0% 5v5 GF% 0.00 PTS/GP 18:07 TOI/GP 16:50 EVTOI/GP 0:00 PPTOI/GP 1:17 PKTOI/GP

× 28 Maple Leafs player card Troy Stecher 🇨🇦 D · Shoots: R · 5 ft 11 in · 184 lb Age: 32 · Born 1994-04-07 · Richmond, BC, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $1,350,000 Current Partner ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season 1 GP 0 G 0 A 0 PTS 1 +/- 0.0 SOG/GP 30.4% 5v5 CF% 100.0% 5v5 GF% 0.00 PTS/GP 19:05 TOI/GP 17:14 EVTOI/GP 0:00 PPTOI/GP 1:51 PKTOI/GP

× 41 Maple Leafs player card Anthony Stolarz 🇺🇸 G · Catches: L · 6 ft 6 in · 248 lb Age: 32 · Born 1994-01-20 · Edison, NJ, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,750,000 2026–27 NHL regular season No NHL regular-season stats recorded for 2026–27.

× 72 Maple Leafs player card Sergei Bobrovsky 🇷🇺 G · Catches: L · 6 ft 2 in · 187 lb Age: 38 · Born 1988-09-20 · Novokuznetsk, RUS Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $7,000,000 2026–27 NHL regular season 1 GP 0 W 1 L 0 OT/SOL 3.06 GAA .875 SV%