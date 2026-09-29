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Scattered thoughts, in note form:

#CBJ Matthew Knies said he’s “glad it’s over,” referring to the constant swirl of rumors that he would be traded by #Leafs .

Ten dimes don’t equal a dollar… As we build our roster, getting elite talent that can change outcomes is expensive. We’re willing to pay for that.

– John Chayka