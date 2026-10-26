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Ahead of Monday’s game in Calgary, Jim Hiller discussed the Flames’ special teams, Easton Cowan’s defensive ability, Gavin McKenna’s minutes, and the fan support the team receives in Western Canada.

The Flames are feeling pretty good right now. What stands out about them and the challenge tonight?

Hiller: I think their special teams have been really good lately, and we know a little bit about that. Ours have really carried us and won us some games, too. That’s something we’re going to have to be particularly sharp at tonight.

I’m sure you’re not surprised by the support that the team’s getting out here in Western Canada. Did you find that it helps the group when they come on this trip?

Hiller: Oh, no question! It was impressive in Edmonton. I thought it was a great atmosphere. The Oilers fans were loud, too, but the Leafs fans hung in there with them. Hopefully, we see that and hear that again tonight. It is great, and it helps the guys. There’s no doubt.

With Gavin McKenna, how would you describe the challenge of giving him some tough defensive looks so he develops, but also you’ve got to win games? As a coach, how would you describe that balance?

Hiller: I don’t know. It’s a difficult question.

It’s like any player. Sometimes you’re having better nights than other nights. He’s a great player and is going to have an unbelievable career. We can all see that. That’s so easy to see.

On a team like ours, where we’re trying to just stabilize and start climbing again, maybe he’s not getting as much as he might in a different situation. But I think it’s good for him, frankly, to be around these players that we have already on the team and learn from them and just come along. We’ve seen so much growth in his game already, and it’s not surprising because he has such a great hockey sense and awareness.

Why do you think Easton Cowan is a good guy for a matchup kind of role? You put him up against Celebrini, and he held his own against McDavid. What is it about his game that lends itself to that?

Hiller: I talked about Gavin’s hockey sense. Easton’s right there, too. He’s a much better player without the puck than I thought he was, and that really does take some time as a young player. Usually, that develops over time.

I’m just really impressed when I go through the video and I watch him and I see his reads. He really understands the game on both sides of it already, and I think you’ve got Auston there, who’s a good mentor that way, does that as well as anybody, and then Roslovic. It’s never a one-man line. It’s got to be all three, and I think they complement each other very well.

As a young player, Cowboy has those details.

We know what kind of player Auston Matthews is, but what is he like in terms of his hockey IQ and his ability to have conversations at a high level about that?

Hiller: I met him in Buffalo, and that was my first conversation with him after he was chosen first overall. Just talking a little bit of hockey with him then, you could just see. He just understands it. He understands the game very well, so there’s not a lot of teaching that’s required.

Just a high-level, high-level understanding. It’s one thing to understand it and then just be, maybe at times, a little jittery or nervous in the moment. But he’s got a calm presence to him, so that allows it to unfold a little bit slower for him. I think that’s why he’s so good both ways.

Is it nice to have Chris Tanev back out there practicing?

Hiller: It’s great to see him with the team, yeah. There’s always the progression. He’s out there by himself. He hits the ice. He’s by himself. Okay, that’s a good step. Now you get him out in a red jersey with his teammates. That’s the next step.

We’ll kind of know where it goes from here. He starts to get ramped up, and hopefully, we can see him sooner rather than later.

Toronto vs. Calgary - October 26 Maple Leafs Lines Select a player name to view their card (must be on active NHL roster). Forwards Line Left Wing Centre Right Wing 1 53 Easton Cowan Cowan i 34 Auston Matthews Matthews i 96 Jack Roslovic Roslovic i 2 86 Kirill Marchenko Marchenko i 20 Nick Paul Paul i 88 William Nylander Nylander i 3 92 Gavin McKenna McKenna i 15 Colton Sissons Sissons i 71 Vinni Lettieri Lettieri i 4 24 Brandon Duhaime Duhaime i 73 Teddy Blueger Blueger i 19 Zack MacEwen MacEwen i Scratch 29 Bo Groulx Groulx i Defense Pair Left Defense Right Defense 1 22 Jake McCabe McCabe i 43 Darren Raddysh Raddysh i 2 44 Morgan Rielly Rielly i 28 Troy Stecher Stecher i 3 36 Dakota Mermis Mermis i 95 Oliver Ekman-Larsson Ekman-Larsson i Scratch 82 Cole McWard McWard i Goaltenders 72 Sergei Bobrovsky Bobrovsky i Starter 41 Anthony Stolarz Stolarz i Backup Injuries Or Other Absences Player Status 91 John Tavares Tavares i Week-to-week injury 8 Chris Tanev Tanev i Week-to-week injury 83 Marshall Rifai Rifai i Week-to-week injury 3 Nick Blankenburg Blankenburg i Week-to-week injury 18 Miles Wood Wood i IR 11 Max Domi Domi Long-term Injury

× 34 Maple Leafs player card Auston Matthews 🇺🇸 C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 3 in · 214 lb Age: 29 · Born 1997-09-17 · San Ramon, CA, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $13,250,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Easton Cowan , Jack Roslovic 2026–27 NHL regular season 13 GP 9 G 10 A 19 PTS 7 +/- 3.0 SOG/GP 51.2% 5v5 CF% 61.9% 5v5 GF% 1.46 PTS/GP 52.6% FO% 20:47 TOI/GP 16:39 EVTOI/GP 3:49 PPTOI/GP 0:19 PKTOI/GP

× 29 Maple Leafs player card Bo Groulx 🇨🇦 C/LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 202 lb Age: 26 · Born 2000-02-06 · Rouen, FRA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $812,500 (2027 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season 6 GP 0 G 0 A 0 PTS 1 +/- 0.5 SOG/GP 42.6% 5v5 CF% 100.0% 5v5 GF% 0.00 PTS/GP 57.1% FO% 8:19 TOI/GP 7:50 EVTOI/GP 0:08 PPTOI/GP 0:21 PKTOI/GP

× 24 Maple Leafs player card Brandon Duhaime 🇺🇸 LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 213 lb Age: 29 · Born 1997-05-22 · Coral Springs, FL, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $2,600,000 (2029 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Teddy Blueger , Zack MacEwen 2026–27 NHL regular season 13 GP 1 G 3 A 4 PTS 2 +/- 0.8 SOG/GP 47.5% 5v5 CF% 66.6% 5v5 GF% 0.31 PTS/GP 33.3% FO% 11:46 TOI/GP 9:31 EVTOI/GP 0:02 PPTOI/GP 2:13 PKTOI/GP

× 15 Maple Leafs player card Colton Sissons 🇨🇦 C/RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 1 in · 207 lb Age: 32 · Born 1993-11-05 · North Vancouver, BC, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,250,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Gavin McKenna , Vinni Lettieri 2026–27 NHL regular season 13 GP 2 G 3 A 5 PTS 1 +/- 1.2 SOG/GP 47.3% 5v5 CF% 46.6% 5v5 GF% 0.38 PTS/GP 61.5% FO% 15:08 TOI/GP 12:17 EVTOI/GP 0:03 PPTOI/GP 2:48 PKTOI/GP

× 53 Maple Leafs player card Easton Cowan 🇨🇦 LW/RW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 0 in · 189 lb Age: 21 · Born 2005-05-20 · Mount Brydges, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $900,000 (2028 - RFA) Current Linemates ↗: Auston Matthews , Jack Roslovic 2026–27 NHL regular season 13 GP 5 G 7 A 12 PTS 3 +/- 2.2 SOG/GP 49.5% 5v5 CF% 57.1% 5v5 GF% 0.92 PTS/GP 40.0% FO% 15:09 TOI/GP 13:35 EVTOI/GP 1:03 PPTOI/GP 0:31 PKTOI/GP

× 92 Maple Leafs player card Gavin McKenna 🇨🇦 LW · Shoots: L · 5 ft 11 in · 164 lb Age: 18 · Born 2007-12-20 · Whitehorse, YT, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $1,075,000 (2029 - RFA) Current Linemates ↗: Colton Sissons , Vinni Lettieri 2026–27 NHL regular season 13 GP 3 G 5 A 8 PTS -6 +/- 1.7 SOG/GP 42.6% 5v5 CF% 30.7% 5v5 GF% 0.62 PTS/GP 13:33 TOI/GP 11:02 EVTOI/GP 2:31 PPTOI/GP 0:00 PKTOI/GP

× 96 Maple Leafs player card Jack Roslovic 🇺🇸 RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 1 in · 195 lb Age: 29 · Born 1997-01-29 · Columbus, OH, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,000,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Easton Cowan , Auston Matthews 2026–27 NHL regular season 13 GP 5 G 7 A 12 PTS 1 +/- 2.8 SOG/GP 50.4% 5v5 CF% 60.0% 5v5 GF% 0.92 PTS/GP 34.6% FO% 16:26 TOI/GP 15:06 EVTOI/GP 1:18 PPTOI/GP 0:03 PKTOI/GP

× 91 Maple Leafs player card John Tavares 🇨🇦 C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 1 in · 211 lb Age: 36 · Born 1990-09-20 · Mississauga, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,389,280 (2029 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season 7 GP 2 G 5 A 7 PTS -5 +/- 2.4 SOG/GP 44.1% 5v5 CF% 30.7% 5v5 GF% 1.00 PTS/GP 60.4% FO% 16:31 TOI/GP 13:02 EVTOI/GP 3:28 PPTOI/GP 0:01 PKTOI/GP

× 86 Maple Leafs player card Kirill Marchenko 🇷🇺 RW/LW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 3 in · 201 lb Age: 26 · Born 2000-07-21 · Barnaul, RUS Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,850,000 (2033 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Nick Paul , William Nylander 2026–27 NHL regular season 13 GP 6 G 8 A 14 PTS -3 +/- 2.6 SOG/GP 48.6% 5v5 CF% 46.6% 5v5 GF% 1.08 PTS/GP 18:25 TOI/GP 14:48 EVTOI/GP 3:37 PPTOI/GP 0:00 PKTOI/GP

× 18 Maple Leafs player card Miles Wood 🇺🇸 LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 209 lb Age: 31 · Born 1995-09-13 · Buffalo, NY, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $2,500,000 (2029 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season No NHL regular-season stats recorded for 2026–27.

× 20 Maple Leafs player card Nick Paul 🇨🇦 C/LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 3 in · 225 lb Age: 31 · Born 1995-03-20 · Mississauga, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,150,000 (2029 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Kirill Marchenko , William Nylander 2026–27 NHL regular season 13 GP 2 G 3 A 5 PTS -1 +/- 1.0 SOG/GP 44.4% 5v5 CF% 42.1% 5v5 GF% 0.38 PTS/GP 43.5% FO% 16:14 TOI/GP 13:13 EVTOI/GP 0:44 PPTOI/GP 2:17 PKTOI/GP

× 73 Maple Leafs player card Teddy Blueger 🇱🇻 C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 0 in · 185 lb Age: 32 · Born 1994-08-15 · Riga, LVA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $2,500,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Brandon Duhaime , Zack MacEwen 2026–27 NHL regular season 13 GP 1 G 1 A 2 PTS 0 +/- 1.0 SOG/GP 46.0% 5v5 CF% 50.0% 5v5 GF% 0.15 PTS/GP 47.6% FO% 12:49 TOI/GP 9:56 EVTOI/GP 0:01 PPTOI/GP 2:52 PKTOI/GP

× 71 Maple Leafs player card Vinni Lettieri 🇺🇸 RW · Shoots: R · 5 ft 10 in · 184 lb Age: 31 · Born 1995-02-06 · Excelsior, MN, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $850,000 (2027 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Gavin McKenna , Colton Sissons 2026–27 NHL regular season 4 GP 1 G 0 A 1 PTS -1 +/- 1.5 SOG/GP 40.0% 5v5 CF% 33.3% 5v5 GF% 0.25 PTS/GP 9:48 TOI/GP 8:38 EVTOI/GP 1:07 PPTOI/GP 0:03 PKTOI/GP

× 88 Maple Leafs player card William Nylander 🇸🇪 RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 0 in · 200 lb Age: 30 · Born 1996-05-01 · Calgary, AB, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $11,500,000 (2032 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Kirill Marchenko , Nick Paul 2026–27 NHL regular season 13 GP 8 G 10 A 18 PTS -1 +/- 2.8 SOG/GP 43.4% 5v5 CF% 43.4% 5v5 GF% 1.38 PTS/GP 40.0% FO% 20:03 TOI/GP 16:03 EVTOI/GP 3:41 PPTOI/GP 0:18 PKTOI/GP

× 19 Maple Leafs player card Zack MacEwen 🇨🇦 RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 4 in · 226 lb Age: 30 · Born 1996-07-08 · Charlottetown, PE, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $875,000 (2027 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Brandon Duhaime , Teddy Blueger 2026–27 NHL regular season 7 GP 1 G 2 A 3 PTS 1 +/- 0.9 SOG/GP 57.1% 5v5 CF% 60.0% 5v5 GF% 0.43 PTS/GP 33.3% FO% 6:56 TOI/GP 6:56 EVTOI/GP 0:00 PPTOI/GP 0:00 PKTOI/GP

× 8 Maple Leafs player card Chris Tanev 🇨🇦 D · Shoots: R · 6 ft 3 in · 199 lb Age: 36 · Born 1989-12-20 · Toronto, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,500,000 (2031 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season 6 GP 0 G 1 A 1 PTS 1 +/- 0.2 SOG/GP 42.5% 5v5 CF% 60.0% 5v5 GF% 0.17 PTS/GP 16:51 TOI/GP 13:33 EVTOI/GP 0:03 PPTOI/GP 3:14 PKTOI/GP

× 82 Maple Leafs player card Cole McWard 🇺🇸 D · Shoots: R · 6 ft 2 in · 196 lb Age: 25 · Born 2001-06-09 · Fenton, MO, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $875,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season No NHL regular-season stats recorded for 2026–27.

× 36 Maple Leafs player card Dakota Mermis 🇺🇸 D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 0 in · 197 lb Age: 32 · Born 1994-01-05 · Alton, IL, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $812,500 (2027 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Oliver Ekman-Larsson 2026–27 NHL regular season 1 GP 0 G 0 A 0 PTS 2 +/- 0.0 SOG/GP 55.1% 5v5 CF% N/A 5v5 GF% 0.00 PTS/GP 14:22 TOI/GP 13:47 EVTOI/GP 0:00 PPTOI/GP 0:35 PKTOI/GP

× 43 Maple Leafs player card Darren Raddysh 🇨🇦 D · Shoots: R · 6 ft 1 in · 204 lb Age: 30 · Born 1996-02-28 · Toronto, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $8,500,000 (2034 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Jake McCabe 2026–27 NHL regular season 13 GP 0 G 6 A 6 PTS 0 +/- 2.2 SOG/GP 47.6% 5v5 CF% 50.0% 5v5 GF% 0.46 PTS/GP 23:42 TOI/GP 19:04 EVTOI/GP 3:48 PPTOI/GP 0:50 PKTOI/GP

× 22 Maple Leafs player card Jake McCabe 🇺🇸 D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 1 in · 205 lb Age: 33 · Born 1993-10-12 · Eau Claire, WI, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,513,102 (2030 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Darren Raddysh 2026–27 NHL regular season 13 GP 0 G 2 A 2 PTS 2 +/- 1.2 SOG/GP 42.4% 5v5 CF% 47.0% 5v5 GF% 0.15 PTS/GP 19:08 TOI/GP 15:44 EVTOI/GP 0:05 PPTOI/GP 3:18 PKTOI/GP

× 83 Maple Leafs player card Marshall Rifai 🇨🇦 D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 211 lb Age: 28 · Born 1998-03-16 · Beaconsfield, QC, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $850,000 (2027 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season 2 GP 1 G 0 A 1 PTS 0 +/- 1.0 SOG/GP 27.9% 5v5 CF% 50.0% 5v5 GF% 0.50 PTS/GP 14:09 TOI/GP 13:38 EVTOI/GP 0:05 PPTOI/GP 0:27 PKTOI/GP

× 44 Maple Leafs player card Morgan Rielly 🇨🇦 D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 1 in · 224 lb Age: 32 · Born 1994-03-09 · Vancouver, BC, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $7,500,000 (2030 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Troy Stecher 2026–27 NHL regular season 13 GP 0 G 9 A 9 PTS -2 +/- 1.3 SOG/GP 47.7% 5v5 CF% 50.0% 5v5 GF% 0.69 PTS/GP 19:43 TOI/GP 17:31 EVTOI/GP 1:07 PPTOI/GP 1:05 PKTOI/GP

× 3 Maple Leafs player card Nick Blankenburg 🇺🇸 D · Shoots: R · 5 ft 9 in · 179 lb Age: 28 · Born 1998-05-12 · Washington, MI, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $1,400,000 (2027 - RFA) Current Partner ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season 6 GP 1 G 0 A 1 PTS -3 +/- 1.0 SOG/GP 51.2% 5v5 CF% 37.5% 5v5 GF% 0.17 PTS/GP 13:05 TOI/GP 12:32 EVTOI/GP 0:30 PPTOI/GP 0:03 PKTOI/GP

× 95 Maple Leafs player card Oliver Ekman-Larsson 🇸🇪 D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 191 lb Age: 35 · Born 1991-07-17 · Karlskrona, SWE Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,500,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Dakota Mermis 2026–27 NHL regular season 13 GP 0 G 1 A 1 PTS -2 +/- 0.6 SOG/GP 51.4% 5v5 CF% 45.0% 5v5 GF% 0.08 PTS/GP 17:44 TOI/GP 15:44 EVTOI/GP 0:17 PPTOI/GP 1:43 PKTOI/GP

× 28 Maple Leafs player card Troy Stecher 🇨🇦 D · Shoots: R · 5 ft 11 in · 184 lb Age: 32 · Born 1994-04-07 · Richmond, BC, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $1,350,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Morgan Rielly 2026–27 NHL regular season 13 GP 2 G 1 A 3 PTS 3 +/- 1.0 SOG/GP 47.2% 5v5 CF% 50.0% 5v5 GF% 0.23 PTS/GP 19:20 TOI/GP 16:09 EVTOI/GP 0:05 PPTOI/GP 3:06 PKTOI/GP

× 41 Maple Leafs player card Anthony Stolarz 🇺🇸 G · Catches: L · 6 ft 6 in · 248 lb Age: 32 · Born 1994-01-20 · Edison, NJ, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,750,000 (2030 - UFA) 2026–27 NHL regular season 5 GP 4 W 1 L 0 OT/SOL 2.79 GAA .907 SV%