Jim Hiller on Gavin McKenna’s opportunities to play in tough defensive situations: “Maybe he’s not getting as much as he might in a different situation, but it’s good for him to be around these players, learn from them, and come along”
Ahead of Monday’s game in Calgary, Jim Hiller discussed the Flames’ special teams, Easton Cowan’s defensive ability, Gavin McKenna’s minutes, and the fan support the team receives in Western Canada.
The Flames are feeling pretty good right now. What stands out about them and the challenge tonight?
Hiller: I think their special teams have been really good lately, and we know a little bit about that. Ours have really carried us and won us some games, too. That’s something we’re going to have to be particularly sharp at tonight.
I’m sure you’re not surprised by the support that the team’s getting out here in Western Canada. Did you find that it helps the group when they come on this trip?
Hiller: Oh, no question! It was impressive in Edmonton. I thought it was a great atmosphere. The Oilers fans were loud, too, but the Leafs fans hung in there with them. Hopefully, we see that and hear that again tonight. It is great, and it helps the guys. There’s no doubt.
With Gavin McKenna, how would you describe the challenge of giving him some tough defensive looks so he develops, but also you’ve got to win games? As a coach, how would you describe that balance?
Hiller: I don’t know. It’s a difficult question.
It’s like any player. Sometimes you’re having better nights than other nights. He’s a great player and is going to have an unbelievable career. We can all see that. That’s so easy to see.
On a team like ours, where we’re trying to just stabilize and start climbing again, maybe he’s not getting as much as he might in a different situation. But I think it’s good for him, frankly, to be around these players that we have already on the team and learn from them and just come along. We’ve seen so much growth in his game already, and it’s not surprising because he has such a great hockey sense and awareness.
Why do you think Easton Cowan is a good guy for a matchup kind of role? You put him up against Celebrini, and he held his own against McDavid. What is it about his game that lends itself to that?
Hiller: I talked about Gavin’s hockey sense. Easton’s right there, too. He’s a much better player without the puck than I thought he was, and that really does take some time as a young player. Usually, that develops over time.
I’m just really impressed when I go through the video and I watch him and I see his reads. He really understands the game on both sides of it already, and I think you’ve got Auston there, who’s a good mentor that way, does that as well as anybody, and then Roslovic. It’s never a one-man line. It’s got to be all three, and I think they complement each other very well.
As a young player, Cowboy has those details.
We know what kind of player Auston Matthews is, but what is he like in terms of his hockey IQ and his ability to have conversations at a high level about that?
Hiller: I met him in Buffalo, and that was my first conversation with him after he was chosen first overall. Just talking a little bit of hockey with him then, you could just see. He just understands it. He understands the game very well, so there’s not a lot of teaching that’s required.
Just a high-level, high-level understanding. It’s one thing to understand it and then just be, maybe at times, a little jittery or nervous in the moment. But he’s got a calm presence to him, so that allows it to unfold a little bit slower for him. I think that’s why he’s so good both ways.
Is it nice to have Chris Tanev back out there practicing?
Hiller: It’s great to see him with the team, yeah. There’s always the progression. He’s out there by himself. He hits the ice. He’s by himself. Okay, that’s a good step. Now you get him out in a red jersey with his teammates. That’s the next step.
We’ll kind of know where it goes from here. He starts to get ramped up, and hopefully, we can see him sooner rather than later.
Game Number
Opponent
Date
Result
Regular season 14
Calgary Flames (away)
October 26, 2026
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Toronto vs. Calgary - October 26
Maple Leafs Lines
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