Ahead of Monday’s game in Calgary, Jim Hiller discussed the Flames’ special teams, Easton Cowan’s defensive ability, Gavin McKenna’s minutes, and the fan support the team receives in Western Canada.

The Flames are feeling pretty good right now. What stands out about them and the challenge tonight?

Hiller: I think their special teams have been really good lately, and we know a little bit about that. Ours have really carried us and won us some games, too. That’s something we’re going to have to be particularly sharp at tonight.

I’m sure you’re not surprised by the support that the team’s getting out here in Western Canada. Did you find that it helps the group when they come on this trip?

Hiller: Oh, no question! It was impressive in Edmonton. I thought it was a great atmosphere. The Oilers fans were loud, too, but the Leafs fans hung in there with them. Hopefully, we see that and hear that again tonight. It is great, and it helps the guys. There’s no doubt.

With Gavin McKenna, how would you describe the challenge of giving him some tough defensive looks so he develops, but also you’ve got to win games? As a coach, how would you describe that balance?

Hiller: I don’t know. It’s a difficult question.

It’s like any player. Sometimes you’re having better nights than other nights. He’s a great player and is going to have an unbelievable career. We can all see that. That’s so easy to see.

On a team like ours, where we’re trying to just stabilize and start climbing again, maybe he’s not getting as much as he might in a different situation. But I think it’s good for him, frankly, to be around these players that we have already on the team and learn from them and just come along. We’ve seen so much growth in his game already, and it’s not surprising because he has such a great hockey sense and awareness.

Why do you think Easton Cowan is a good guy for a matchup kind of role? You put him up against Celebrini, and he held his own against McDavid. What is it about his game that lends itself to that?

Hiller: I talked about Gavin’s hockey sense. Easton’s right there, too. He’s a much better player without the puck than I thought he was, and that really does take some time as a young player. Usually, that develops over time.

I’m just really impressed when I go through the video and I watch him and I see his reads. He really understands the game on both sides of it already, and I think you’ve got Auston there, who’s a good mentor that way, does that as well as anybody, and then Roslovic. It’s never a one-man line. It’s got to be all three, and I think they complement each other very well.

As a young player, Cowboy has those details.

We know what kind of player Auston Matthews is, but what is he like in terms of his hockey IQ and his ability to have conversations at a high level about that?

Hiller: I met him in Buffalo, and that was my first conversation with him after he was chosen first overall. Just talking a little bit of hockey with him then, you could just see. He just understands it. He understands the game very well, so there’s not a lot of teaching that’s required.

Just a high-level, high-level understanding. It’s one thing to understand it and then just be, maybe at times, a little jittery or nervous in the moment. But he’s got a calm presence to him, so that allows it to unfold a little bit slower for him. I think that’s why he’s so good both ways.

Is it nice to have Chris Tanev back out there practicing?

Hiller: It’s great to see him with the team, yeah. There’s always the progression. He’s out there by himself. He hits the ice. He’s by himself. Okay, that’s a good step. Now you get him out in a red jersey with his teammates. That’s the next step.

We’ll kind of know where it goes from here. He starts to get ramped up, and hopefully, we can see him sooner rather than later.

Game NumberOpponentDateResult
Regular season 14Calgary Flames (away)October 26, 2026
Toronto vs. Calgary - October 26

Maple Leafs Lines

Select a player name to view their card (must be on active NHL roster).

Forwards

LineLeft WingCentreRight Wing
153Easton Cowan 34Auston Matthews 96Jack Roslovic
286Kirill Marchenko 20Nick Paul 88William Nylander
392Gavin McKenna 15Colton Sissons 71Vinni Lettieri
424Brandon Duhaime 73Teddy Blueger 19Zack MacEwen
Scratch29Bo Groulx

Defense

PairLeft DefenseRight Defense
122Jake McCabe 43Darren Raddysh
244Morgan Rielly 28Troy Stecher
336Dakota Mermis 95Oliver Ekman-Larsson
Scratch82Cole McWard

Goaltenders

72Sergei Bobrovsky Starter
41Anthony Stolarz Backup

Injuries Or Other Absences

PlayerStatus
91John Tavares Week-to-week injury
8Chris Tanev Week-to-week injury
83Marshall Rifai Week-to-week injury
3Nick Blankenburg Week-to-week injury
18Miles Wood IR
11Max DomiLong-term Injury
34
Maple Leafs player card

Auston Matthews 🇺🇸

C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 3 in · 214 lb

Age: 29 · Born 1997-09-17 · San Ramon, CA, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $13,250,000 (2028 - UFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
13GP 9G 10A 19PTS 7+/- 3.0SOG/GP
51.2%5v5 CF% 61.9%5v5 GF% 1.46PTS/GP 52.6%FO%
20:47TOI/GP16:39EVTOI/GP3:49PPTOI/GP0:19PKTOI/GP
29
Maple Leafs player card

Bo Groulx 🇨🇦

C/LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 202 lb

Age: 26 · Born 2000-02-06 · Rouen, FRA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $812,500 (2027 - UFA)

Current Linemates: N/A

2026–27 NHL regular season
6GP 0G 0A 0PTS 1+/- 0.5SOG/GP
42.6%5v5 CF% 100.0%5v5 GF% 0.00PTS/GP 57.1%FO%
8:19TOI/GP7:50EVTOI/GP0:08PPTOI/GP0:21PKTOI/GP
24
Maple Leafs player card

Brandon Duhaime 🇺🇸

LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 213 lb

Age: 29 · Born 1997-05-22 · Coral Springs, FL, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $2,600,000 (2029 - UFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
13GP 1G 3A 4PTS 2+/- 0.8SOG/GP
47.5%5v5 CF% 66.6%5v5 GF% 0.31PTS/GP 33.3%FO%
11:46TOI/GP9:31EVTOI/GP0:02PPTOI/GP2:13PKTOI/GP
15
Maple Leafs player card

Colton Sissons 🇨🇦

C/RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 1 in · 207 lb

Age: 32 · Born 1993-11-05 · North Vancouver, BC, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,250,000 (2028 - UFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
13GP 2G 3A 5PTS 1+/- 1.2SOG/GP
47.3%5v5 CF% 46.6%5v5 GF% 0.38PTS/GP 61.5%FO%
15:08TOI/GP12:17EVTOI/GP0:03PPTOI/GP2:48PKTOI/GP
53
Maple Leafs player card

Easton Cowan 🇨🇦

LW/RW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 0 in · 189 lb

Age: 21 · Born 2005-05-20 · Mount Brydges, ON, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $900,000 (2028 - RFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
13GP 5G 7A 12PTS 3+/- 2.2SOG/GP
49.5%5v5 CF% 57.1%5v5 GF% 0.92PTS/GP 40.0%FO%
15:09TOI/GP13:35EVTOI/GP1:03PPTOI/GP0:31PKTOI/GP
92
Maple Leafs player card

Gavin McKenna 🇨🇦

LW · Shoots: L · 5 ft 11 in · 164 lb

Age: 18 · Born 2007-12-20 · Whitehorse, YT, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $1,075,000 (2029 - RFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
13GP 3G 5A 8PTS -6+/- 1.7SOG/GP
42.6%5v5 CF% 30.7%5v5 GF% 0.62PTS/GP
13:33TOI/GP11:02EVTOI/GP2:31PPTOI/GP0:00PKTOI/GP
96
Maple Leafs player card

Jack Roslovic 🇺🇸

RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 1 in · 195 lb

Age: 29 · Born 1997-01-29 · Columbus, OH, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,000,000 (2028 - UFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
13GP 5G 7A 12PTS 1+/- 2.8SOG/GP
50.4%5v5 CF% 60.0%5v5 GF% 0.92PTS/GP 34.6%FO%
16:26TOI/GP15:06EVTOI/GP1:18PPTOI/GP0:03PKTOI/GP
91
Maple Leafs player card

John Tavares 🇨🇦

C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 1 in · 211 lb

Age: 36 · Born 1990-09-20 · Mississauga, ON, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,389,280 (2029 - UFA)

Current Linemates: N/A

2026–27 NHL regular season
7GP 2G 5A 7PTS -5+/- 2.4SOG/GP
44.1%5v5 CF% 30.7%5v5 GF% 1.00PTS/GP 60.4%FO%
16:31TOI/GP13:02EVTOI/GP3:28PPTOI/GP0:01PKTOI/GP
86
Maple Leafs player card

Kirill Marchenko 🇷🇺

RW/LW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 3 in · 201 lb

Age: 26 · Born 2000-07-21 · Barnaul, RUS

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,850,000 (2033 - UFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
13GP 6G 8A 14PTS -3+/- 2.6SOG/GP
48.6%5v5 CF% 46.6%5v5 GF% 1.08PTS/GP
18:25TOI/GP14:48EVTOI/GP3:37PPTOI/GP0:00PKTOI/GP
18
Maple Leafs player card

Miles Wood 🇺🇸

LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 209 lb

Age: 31 · Born 1995-09-13 · Buffalo, NY, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $2,500,000 (2029 - UFA)

Current Linemates: N/A

2026–27 NHL regular season

No NHL regular-season stats recorded for 2026–27.
20
Maple Leafs player card

Nick Paul 🇨🇦

C/LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 3 in · 225 lb

Age: 31 · Born 1995-03-20 · Mississauga, ON, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,150,000 (2029 - UFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
13GP 2G 3A 5PTS -1+/- 1.0SOG/GP
44.4%5v5 CF% 42.1%5v5 GF% 0.38PTS/GP 43.5%FO%
16:14TOI/GP13:13EVTOI/GP0:44PPTOI/GP2:17PKTOI/GP
73
Maple Leafs player card

Teddy Blueger 🇱🇻

C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 0 in · 185 lb

Age: 32 · Born 1994-08-15 · Riga, LVA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $2,500,000 (2028 - UFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
13GP 1G 1A 2PTS 0+/- 1.0SOG/GP
46.0%5v5 CF% 50.0%5v5 GF% 0.15PTS/GP 47.6%FO%
12:49TOI/GP9:56EVTOI/GP0:01PPTOI/GP2:52PKTOI/GP
71
Maple Leafs player card

Vinni Lettieri 🇺🇸

RW · Shoots: R · 5 ft 10 in · 184 lb

Age: 31 · Born 1995-02-06 · Excelsior, MN, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $850,000 (2027 - UFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
4GP 1G 0A 1PTS -1+/- 1.5SOG/GP
40.0%5v5 CF% 33.3%5v5 GF% 0.25PTS/GP
9:48TOI/GP8:38EVTOI/GP1:07PPTOI/GP0:03PKTOI/GP
88
Maple Leafs player card

William Nylander 🇸🇪

RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 0 in · 200 lb

Age: 30 · Born 1996-05-01 · Calgary, AB, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $11,500,000 (2032 - UFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
13GP 8G 10A 18PTS -1+/- 2.8SOG/GP
43.4%5v5 CF% 43.4%5v5 GF% 1.38PTS/GP 40.0%FO%
20:03TOI/GP16:03EVTOI/GP3:41PPTOI/GP0:18PKTOI/GP
19
Maple Leafs player card

Zack MacEwen 🇨🇦

RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 4 in · 226 lb

Age: 30 · Born 1996-07-08 · Charlottetown, PE, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $875,000 (2027 - UFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
7GP 1G 2A 3PTS 1+/- 0.9SOG/GP
57.1%5v5 CF% 60.0%5v5 GF% 0.43PTS/GP 33.3%FO%
6:56TOI/GP6:56EVTOI/GP0:00PPTOI/GP0:00PKTOI/GP
8
Maple Leafs player card

Chris Tanev 🇨🇦

D · Shoots: R · 6 ft 3 in · 199 lb

Age: 36 · Born 1989-12-20 · Toronto, ON, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,500,000 (2031 - UFA)

Current Partner: N/A

2026–27 NHL regular season
6GP 0G 1A 1PTS 1+/- 0.2SOG/GP
42.5%5v5 CF% 60.0%5v5 GF% 0.17PTS/GP
16:51TOI/GP13:33EVTOI/GP0:03PPTOI/GP3:14PKTOI/GP
82
Maple Leafs player card

Cole McWard 🇺🇸

D · Shoots: R · 6 ft 2 in · 196 lb

Age: 25 · Born 2001-06-09 · Fenton, MO, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $875,000 (2028 - UFA)

Current Partner: N/A

2026–27 NHL regular season

No NHL regular-season stats recorded for 2026–27.
36
Maple Leafs player card

Dakota Mermis 🇺🇸

D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 0 in · 197 lb

Age: 32 · Born 1994-01-05 · Alton, IL, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $812,500 (2027 - UFA)

Current Partner:

2026–27 NHL regular season
1GP 0G 0A 0PTS 2+/- 0.0SOG/GP
55.1%5v5 CF% N/A5v5 GF% 0.00PTS/GP
14:22TOI/GP13:47EVTOI/GP0:00PPTOI/GP0:35PKTOI/GP
43
Maple Leafs player card

Darren Raddysh 🇨🇦

D · Shoots: R · 6 ft 1 in · 204 lb

Age: 30 · Born 1996-02-28 · Toronto, ON, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $8,500,000 (2034 - UFA)

Current Partner:

2026–27 NHL regular season
13GP 0G 6A 6PTS 0+/- 2.2SOG/GP
47.6%5v5 CF% 50.0%5v5 GF% 0.46PTS/GP
23:42TOI/GP19:04EVTOI/GP3:48PPTOI/GP0:50PKTOI/GP
22
Maple Leafs player card

Jake McCabe 🇺🇸

D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 1 in · 205 lb

Age: 33 · Born 1993-10-12 · Eau Claire, WI, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,513,102 (2030 - UFA)

Current Partner:

2026–27 NHL regular season
13GP 0G 2A 2PTS 2+/- 1.2SOG/GP
42.4%5v5 CF% 47.0%5v5 GF% 0.15PTS/GP
19:08TOI/GP15:44EVTOI/GP0:05PPTOI/GP3:18PKTOI/GP
83
Maple Leafs player card

Marshall Rifai 🇨🇦

D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 211 lb

Age: 28 · Born 1998-03-16 · Beaconsfield, QC, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $850,000 (2027 - UFA)

Current Partner: N/A

2026–27 NHL regular season
2GP 1G 0A 1PTS 0+/- 1.0SOG/GP
27.9%5v5 CF% 50.0%5v5 GF% 0.50PTS/GP
14:09TOI/GP13:38EVTOI/GP0:05PPTOI/GP0:27PKTOI/GP
44
Maple Leafs player card

Morgan Rielly 🇨🇦

D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 1 in · 224 lb

Age: 32 · Born 1994-03-09 · Vancouver, BC, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $7,500,000 (2030 - UFA)

Current Partner:

2026–27 NHL regular season
13GP 0G 9A 9PTS -2+/- 1.3SOG/GP
47.7%5v5 CF% 50.0%5v5 GF% 0.69PTS/GP
19:43TOI/GP17:31EVTOI/GP1:07PPTOI/GP1:05PKTOI/GP
3
Maple Leafs player card

Nick Blankenburg 🇺🇸

D · Shoots: R · 5 ft 9 in · 179 lb

Age: 28 · Born 1998-05-12 · Washington, MI, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $1,400,000 (2027 - RFA)

Current Partner: N/A

2026–27 NHL regular season
6GP 1G 0A 1PTS -3+/- 1.0SOG/GP
51.2%5v5 CF% 37.5%5v5 GF% 0.17PTS/GP
13:05TOI/GP12:32EVTOI/GP0:30PPTOI/GP0:03PKTOI/GP
95
Maple Leafs player card

Oliver Ekman-Larsson 🇸🇪

D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 191 lb

Age: 35 · Born 1991-07-17 · Karlskrona, SWE

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,500,000 (2028 - UFA)

Current Partner:

2026–27 NHL regular season
13GP 0G 1A 1PTS -2+/- 0.6SOG/GP
51.4%5v5 CF% 45.0%5v5 GF% 0.08PTS/GP
17:44TOI/GP15:44EVTOI/GP0:17PPTOI/GP1:43PKTOI/GP
28
Maple Leafs player card

Troy Stecher 🇨🇦

D · Shoots: R · 5 ft 11 in · 184 lb

Age: 32 · Born 1994-04-07 · Richmond, BC, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $1,350,000 (2028 - UFA)

Current Partner:

2026–27 NHL regular season
13GP 2G 1A 3PTS 3+/- 1.0SOG/GP
47.2%5v5 CF% 50.0%5v5 GF% 0.23PTS/GP
19:20TOI/GP16:09EVTOI/GP0:05PPTOI/GP3:06PKTOI/GP
41
Maple Leafs player card

Anthony Stolarz 🇺🇸

G · Catches: L · 6 ft 6 in · 248 lb

Age: 32 · Born 1994-01-20 · Edison, NJ, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,750,000 (2030 - UFA)

2026–27 NHL regular season
5GP 4W 1L 0OT/SOL 2.79GAA .907SV%
72
Maple Leafs player card

Sergei Bobrovsky 🇷🇺

G · Catches: L · 6 ft 2 in · 187 lb

Age: 38 · Born 1988-09-20 · Novokuznetsk, RUS

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $7,000,000 (2029 - UFA)

2026–27 NHL regular season
8GP 3W 3L 2OT/SOL 3.10GAA .895SV%

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