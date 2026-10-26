Riding a four-game winning streak and coming off the high of a big win in Edmonton, can the Maple Leafs keep their foot on the gas against a 4-6-0 Flames team? (8:30 p.m. EST, Sportsnet+).

Game Day Quotes

Flames head coach Ryan Huska on the challenge against the Leafs:

I think we have to be similar to our last couple games and be mindful of their top players on the ice. We have to do a good job of playing as deep as we can into the offensive zone again.

Huska on continuing to ride Devin Cooley in net:

At the end of the day, it’s hard to switch it right now. We are really confident in both of our guys, but the situation, with the way it’s been, I think the right thing to do is continue to go with Cools.

How he’s playing is a really big thing. Your group is always more confident when you know if you make a mistake, your goaltender is going to make a save. Devin’s been doing that over the last little while.

The personality allows guys to exhale at times when things aren’t going all that well, because he’s a character, for sure. But I do think a lot of our recent success has to do with goaltending.

Jim Hiller on the Flames’ special teams:

Their special teams have been really good lately, and we know a little bit about that. Ours have really carried us and won us some games, too. So that’s something we’re going to have to be particularly sharp at tonight.

Hiller on fan support in Western Canada:

It was impressive in Edmonton. I thought it was a great atmosphere based on—the Oilers fans were loud, too, but the Leafs fans hung in there with them. Hopefully, we hear that again tonight. But it is great, and it helps the guys. There’s no doubt.

Easton Cowan on the group’s confidence during the winning streak:

It’s doing a lot. Obviously, it’s good for team morale and the confidence of the group. I feel like we’re feeling pretty good heading in here tonight. But we just got to keep playing our game and bring a full 60.

Cowan on playing against other teams’ top lines:

 I like playing against other teams’ top lines. It’s fun. It brings intensity, and if you have good defense, it can lead to offense.

Just trying to be simple, get over guys, and good defense leads offense. That’s kind of what I’ve been living by. Just try to keep that going.

Jake McCabe on Easton Cowan’s development:

I just think he’s playing with a ton of confidence, using his feet all over the ice. Really kind of dictating pace a lot of times for our group, it seems, just with his forecheck presence and his back pressure. He’s just making plays and stepping up and killing penalties at the end of penalty kills. It’s been nice to see. We love Easton.

McCabe on the support in Western Canada:

You know what? I was just talking about it yesterday. When I got traded here, this is the first three games I had. Vancouver—or I think we started Edmonton, actually. Edmonton, Calgary, Vancouver, something along the lines of that. I was floored.

The presence at the hotel, and a ton of kids waiting for autographs outside the hotel in Edmonton. They drop the puck, and you can hear the chants going back and forth, and it gets the juices going — gets your tingles going. It’s what the game’s all about, and we love our support.

McCabe on the challenge against Calgary:

They play a fast-paced game with quick strikes off their forecheck. You can’t be caught sleeping because they’re going play fast and they’re going to play direct. We’ve got be ready to go and start fast.

McCabe on Troy Stecher’s contributions and penalty-killing role:

Stetch, ever since we picked him up last year, has been very, very solid for us. He and I played together for quite a long stretch last year, and he’s just been rock solid.

He kind of does it all. You’ve seen him lately joining the rush and scoring some big goals for us and blocking shots and playing hard minutes. Whatever you ask, Stetch is obviously willing to do and does a great job of it.

McCabe on the penalty kill’s early-season success:

I don’t want to get ahead of ourselves. We’re 12 games in. It’s a long season. There’s going to be ups and downs. There’s going to be a stretch where you’re not getting the saves and you’re not getting the bounces. I’m going to enjoy this while we have it and keep trying to build on it.

But certainly, our goalies have been our best penalty killer all year, and that’s what you need to have a good penalty kill. Obviously, we’re doing a good job blocking shots and getting in lanes and whatnot, but those guys are making huge saves, too.

Gavin McKenna on all of the traveling Leafs fans around Canada:

Getting a small taste of it in Edmonton there, it’s definitely cool to see all the support we’ve got around Canada. It’s a huge fan base. Wherever you’re traveling, you want to hear those fans, and to hear that in Edmonton was cool.

McKenna on Cowan’s play against top lines:

For him to be going against first lines every single night, and for him to still be putting up points and not really getting caught out there defensively, is very impressive.

I think everyone talks about that huge jump he made from last year, and it’s been unbelievable to watch. I know he’s playing with a lot of confidence right now. And how could you not be when you’re playing like that?

I’m excited to watch him tonight, and he’s one of my best buddies, so it’s good to see.

McKenna on his own progression:

I think if you’d watch my game against Edmonton to my first game against Montreal, I think you’d be able to notice a bit of a difference. I think that’s good. You always want to get better every single game.

I’ve learned some things along the way and in a short period of time. There’s a lot more to learn, and I can always be working on it.

McKenna on the nightly competition in the NHL:

Honestly, every night it’s like, you got McDavid one night, the night before you got Celebrini, and you think you got a night off, but you don’t.

Every single game you’re going up against the best players in the world. You always got to be ready, and there’s not really much off time. You got to be prepared and taking care of your body.

McKenna on the power play’s talent and work ethic:

There’s a lot of talent on that power play, and I think the last game kind of showed that. But a lot of our goals have come with work ethic and winning pucks back.

When you’ve got that talent and guys are working, that’s why we’re succeeding so much. Guys are wanting to do it for each other, and they’re willing to get in those dirty areas and win the puck back.

McKenna on the challenge against Calgary:

We know it’s going to be a tough game. They’re a pretty good defensive team, so it’s going to be a challenge to get the inside. But I think that’s something we’ve been trying to do all year as a team: get to the middle a little bit more and find ways to get into the dirty areas.

Calgary’s a good team, and they’re obviously pretty confident right now with how they’re playing, so we got to try and take that away early and just play hard.

2026–27 regular season

Maple Leafs vs. Flames: By the Numbers

Swipe the table to compare teams.
CategoryMaple LeafsFlames
Games played1310
Record7–4–2[13th]4–6–0[28th]
Points percentage.615[13th].400[28th]
Goals for50[2nd]23[30th]
Goals against40[T-25th]39[T-21st]
Goals for / game3.85[5th]2.30[30th]
Goals against / game3.08[14th]3.90[30th]
Home record4–3–1[22nd]3–3–0[T-23rd]
Away record3–1–1[T-4th]1–3–0[T-26th]
5v5 shot attempts %46.9%[25th]51.0%[15th]
5v5 goals for %49.2%[19th]31.0%[31st]
5v5 PDO100.2[14th]93.6[32nd]
Power play30.2%32.0%
Penalty kill95.2%84.8%
Head-to-head (2025–26)2–0–00–2–0
Leading scorers · Goals–Assists–Points
Scorer #1Auston Matthews9–10–19Joel Farabee2–7–9
Scorer #2William Nylander8–10–18Matt Coronato2–6–8
Scorer #3Kirill Marchenko6–8–14Morgan Frost3–4–7
Scorer #4Jack Roslovic5–7–12Matvei Gridin2–3–5
Scorer #5Easton Cowan5–7–12Aydar Suniev3–1–4
Game NumberOpponentDateResult
Regular season 14Calgary Flames (away)October 26, 2026
Toronto vs. Calgary - October 26

Maple Leafs Lines

Select a player name to view their card (must be on active NHL roster).

Forwards

LineLeft WingCentreRight Wing
153Easton Cowan 34Auston Matthews 96Jack Roslovic
286Kirill Marchenko 20Nick Paul 88William Nylander
392Gavin McKenna 15Colton Sissons 71Vinni Lettieri
424Brandon Duhaime 73Teddy Blueger 19Zack MacEwen
Scratch29Bo Groulx

Defense

PairLeft DefenseRight Defense
122Jake McCabe 43Darren Raddysh
244Morgan Rielly 28Troy Stecher
336Dakota Mermis 95Oliver Ekman-Larsson
Scratch82Cole McWard

Goaltenders

72Sergei Bobrovsky Starter
41Anthony Stolarz Backup

Injuries Or Other Absences

PlayerStatus
91John Tavares Week-to-week injury
8Chris Tanev Week-to-week injury
83Marshall Rifai Week-to-week injury
3Nick Blankenburg Week-to-week injury
18Miles Wood IR
11Max DomiLong-term Injury
34
Maple Leafs player card

Auston Matthews 🇺🇸

C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 3 in · 214 lb

Age: 29 · Born 1997-09-17 · San Ramon, CA, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $13,250,000 (2028 - UFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
13GP 9G 10A 19PTS 7+/- 3.0SOG/GP
51.2%5v5 CF% 61.9%5v5 GF% 1.46PTS/GP 52.6%FO%
20:47TOI/GP16:39EVTOI/GP3:49PPTOI/GP0:19PKTOI/GP
29
Maple Leafs player card

Bo Groulx 🇨🇦

C/LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 202 lb

Age: 26 · Born 2000-02-06 · Rouen, FRA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $812,500 (2027 - UFA)

Current Linemates: N/A

2026–27 NHL regular season
6GP 0G 0A 0PTS 1+/- 0.5SOG/GP
42.6%5v5 CF% 100.0%5v5 GF% 0.00PTS/GP 57.1%FO%
8:19TOI/GP7:50EVTOI/GP0:08PPTOI/GP0:21PKTOI/GP
24
Maple Leafs player card

Brandon Duhaime 🇺🇸

LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 213 lb

Age: 29 · Born 1997-05-22 · Coral Springs, FL, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $2,600,000 (2029 - UFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
13GP 1G 3A 4PTS 2+/- 0.8SOG/GP
47.5%5v5 CF% 66.6%5v5 GF% 0.31PTS/GP 33.3%FO%
11:46TOI/GP9:31EVTOI/GP0:02PPTOI/GP2:13PKTOI/GP
15
Maple Leafs player card

Colton Sissons 🇨🇦

C/RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 1 in · 207 lb

Age: 32 · Born 1993-11-05 · North Vancouver, BC, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,250,000 (2028 - UFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
13GP 2G 3A 5PTS 1+/- 1.2SOG/GP
47.3%5v5 CF% 46.6%5v5 GF% 0.38PTS/GP 61.5%FO%
15:08TOI/GP12:17EVTOI/GP0:03PPTOI/GP2:48PKTOI/GP
53
Maple Leafs player card

Easton Cowan 🇨🇦

LW/RW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 0 in · 189 lb

Age: 21 · Born 2005-05-20 · Mount Brydges, ON, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $900,000 (2028 - RFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
13GP 5G 7A 12PTS 3+/- 2.2SOG/GP
49.5%5v5 CF% 57.1%5v5 GF% 0.92PTS/GP 40.0%FO%
15:09TOI/GP13:35EVTOI/GP1:03PPTOI/GP0:31PKTOI/GP
92
Maple Leafs player card

Gavin McKenna 🇨🇦

LW · Shoots: L · 5 ft 11 in · 164 lb

Age: 18 · Born 2007-12-20 · Whitehorse, YT, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $1,075,000 (2029 - RFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
13GP 3G 5A 8PTS -6+/- 1.7SOG/GP
42.6%5v5 CF% 30.7%5v5 GF% 0.62PTS/GP
13:33TOI/GP11:02EVTOI/GP2:31PPTOI/GP0:00PKTOI/GP
96
Maple Leafs player card

Jack Roslovic 🇺🇸

RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 1 in · 195 lb

Age: 29 · Born 1997-01-29 · Columbus, OH, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,000,000 (2028 - UFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
13GP 5G 7A 12PTS 1+/- 2.8SOG/GP
50.4%5v5 CF% 60.0%5v5 GF% 0.92PTS/GP 34.6%FO%
16:26TOI/GP15:06EVTOI/GP1:18PPTOI/GP0:03PKTOI/GP
91
Maple Leafs player card

John Tavares 🇨🇦

C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 1 in · 211 lb

Age: 36 · Born 1990-09-20 · Mississauga, ON, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,389,280 (2029 - UFA)

Current Linemates: N/A

2026–27 NHL regular season
7GP 2G 5A 7PTS -5+/- 2.4SOG/GP
44.1%5v5 CF% 30.7%5v5 GF% 1.00PTS/GP 60.4%FO%
16:31TOI/GP13:02EVTOI/GP3:28PPTOI/GP0:01PKTOI/GP
86
Maple Leafs player card

Kirill Marchenko 🇷🇺

RW/LW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 3 in · 201 lb

Age: 26 · Born 2000-07-21 · Barnaul, RUS

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,850,000 (2033 - UFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
13GP 6G 8A 14PTS -3+/- 2.6SOG/GP
48.6%5v5 CF% 46.6%5v5 GF% 1.08PTS/GP
18:25TOI/GP14:48EVTOI/GP3:37PPTOI/GP0:00PKTOI/GP
18
Maple Leafs player card

Miles Wood 🇺🇸

LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 209 lb

Age: 31 · Born 1995-09-13 · Buffalo, NY, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $2,500,000 (2029 - UFA)

Current Linemates: N/A

2026–27 NHL regular season

No NHL regular-season stats recorded for 2026–27.
20
Maple Leafs player card

Nick Paul 🇨🇦

C/LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 3 in · 225 lb

Age: 31 · Born 1995-03-20 · Mississauga, ON, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,150,000 (2029 - UFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
13GP 2G 3A 5PTS -1+/- 1.0SOG/GP
44.4%5v5 CF% 42.1%5v5 GF% 0.38PTS/GP 43.5%FO%
16:14TOI/GP13:13EVTOI/GP0:44PPTOI/GP2:17PKTOI/GP
73
Maple Leafs player card

Teddy Blueger 🇱🇻

C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 0 in · 185 lb

Age: 32 · Born 1994-08-15 · Riga, LVA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $2,500,000 (2028 - UFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
13GP 1G 1A 2PTS 0+/- 1.0SOG/GP
46.0%5v5 CF% 50.0%5v5 GF% 0.15PTS/GP 47.6%FO%
12:49TOI/GP9:56EVTOI/GP0:01PPTOI/GP2:52PKTOI/GP
71
Maple Leafs player card

Vinni Lettieri 🇺🇸

RW · Shoots: R · 5 ft 10 in · 184 lb

Age: 31 · Born 1995-02-06 · Excelsior, MN, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $850,000 (2027 - UFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
4GP 1G 0A 1PTS -1+/- 1.5SOG/GP
40.0%5v5 CF% 33.3%5v5 GF% 0.25PTS/GP
9:48TOI/GP8:38EVTOI/GP1:07PPTOI/GP0:03PKTOI/GP
88
Maple Leafs player card

William Nylander 🇸🇪

RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 0 in · 200 lb

Age: 30 · Born 1996-05-01 · Calgary, AB, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $11,500,000 (2032 - UFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
13GP 8G 10A 18PTS -1+/- 2.8SOG/GP
43.4%5v5 CF% 43.4%5v5 GF% 1.38PTS/GP 40.0%FO%
20:03TOI/GP16:03EVTOI/GP3:41PPTOI/GP0:18PKTOI/GP
19
Maple Leafs player card

Zack MacEwen 🇨🇦

RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 4 in · 226 lb

Age: 30 · Born 1996-07-08 · Charlottetown, PE, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $875,000 (2027 - UFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
7GP 1G 2A 3PTS 1+/- 0.9SOG/GP
57.1%5v5 CF% 60.0%5v5 GF% 0.43PTS/GP 33.3%FO%
6:56TOI/GP6:56EVTOI/GP0:00PPTOI/GP0:00PKTOI/GP
8
Maple Leafs player card

Chris Tanev 🇨🇦

D · Shoots: R · 6 ft 3 in · 199 lb

Age: 36 · Born 1989-12-20 · Toronto, ON, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,500,000 (2031 - UFA)

Current Partner: N/A

2026–27 NHL regular season
6GP 0G 1A 1PTS 1+/- 0.2SOG/GP
42.5%5v5 CF% 60.0%5v5 GF% 0.17PTS/GP
16:51TOI/GP13:33EVTOI/GP0:03PPTOI/GP3:14PKTOI/GP
82
Maple Leafs player card

Cole McWard 🇺🇸

D · Shoots: R · 6 ft 2 in · 196 lb

Age: 25 · Born 2001-06-09 · Fenton, MO, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $875,000 (2028 - UFA)

Current Partner: N/A

2026–27 NHL regular season

No NHL regular-season stats recorded for 2026–27.
36
Maple Leafs player card

Dakota Mermis 🇺🇸

D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 0 in · 197 lb

Age: 32 · Born 1994-01-05 · Alton, IL, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $812,500 (2027 - UFA)

Current Partner:

2026–27 NHL regular season
1GP 0G 0A 0PTS 2+/- 0.0SOG/GP
55.1%5v5 CF% N/A5v5 GF% 0.00PTS/GP
14:22TOI/GP13:47EVTOI/GP0:00PPTOI/GP0:35PKTOI/GP
43
Maple Leafs player card

Darren Raddysh 🇨🇦

D · Shoots: R · 6 ft 1 in · 204 lb

Age: 30 · Born 1996-02-28 · Toronto, ON, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $8,500,000 (2034 - UFA)

Current Partner:

2026–27 NHL regular season
13GP 0G 6A 6PTS 0+/- 2.2SOG/GP
47.6%5v5 CF% 50.0%5v5 GF% 0.46PTS/GP
23:42TOI/GP19:04EVTOI/GP3:48PPTOI/GP0:50PKTOI/GP
22
Maple Leafs player card

Jake McCabe 🇺🇸

D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 1 in · 205 lb

Age: 33 · Born 1993-10-12 · Eau Claire, WI, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,513,102 (2030 - UFA)

Current Partner:

2026–27 NHL regular season
13GP 0G 2A 2PTS 2+/- 1.2SOG/GP
42.4%5v5 CF% 47.0%5v5 GF% 0.15PTS/GP
19:08TOI/GP15:44EVTOI/GP0:05PPTOI/GP3:18PKTOI/GP
83
Maple Leafs player card

Marshall Rifai 🇨🇦

D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 211 lb

Age: 28 · Born 1998-03-16 · Beaconsfield, QC, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $850,000 (2027 - UFA)

Current Partner: N/A

2026–27 NHL regular season
2GP 1G 0A 1PTS 0+/- 1.0SOG/GP
27.9%5v5 CF% 50.0%5v5 GF% 0.50PTS/GP
14:09TOI/GP13:38EVTOI/GP0:05PPTOI/GP0:27PKTOI/GP
44
Maple Leafs player card

Morgan Rielly 🇨🇦

D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 1 in · 224 lb

Age: 32 · Born 1994-03-09 · Vancouver, BC, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $7,500,000 (2030 - UFA)

Current Partner:

2026–27 NHL regular season
13GP 0G 9A 9PTS -2+/- 1.3SOG/GP
47.7%5v5 CF% 50.0%5v5 GF% 0.69PTS/GP
19:43TOI/GP17:31EVTOI/GP1:07PPTOI/GP1:05PKTOI/GP
3
Maple Leafs player card

Nick Blankenburg 🇺🇸

D · Shoots: R · 5 ft 9 in · 179 lb

Age: 28 · Born 1998-05-12 · Washington, MI, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $1,400,000 (2027 - RFA)

Current Partner: N/A

2026–27 NHL regular season
6GP 1G 0A 1PTS -3+/- 1.0SOG/GP
51.2%5v5 CF% 37.5%5v5 GF% 0.17PTS/GP
13:05TOI/GP12:32EVTOI/GP0:30PPTOI/GP0:03PKTOI/GP
95
Maple Leafs player card

Oliver Ekman-Larsson 🇸🇪

D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 191 lb

Age: 35 · Born 1991-07-17 · Karlskrona, SWE

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,500,000 (2028 - UFA)

Current Partner:

2026–27 NHL regular season
13GP 0G 1A 1PTS -2+/- 0.6SOG/GP
51.4%5v5 CF% 45.0%5v5 GF% 0.08PTS/GP
17:44TOI/GP15:44EVTOI/GP0:17PPTOI/GP1:43PKTOI/GP
28
Maple Leafs player card

Troy Stecher 🇨🇦

D · Shoots: R · 5 ft 11 in · 184 lb

Age: 32 · Born 1994-04-07 · Richmond, BC, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $1,350,000 (2028 - UFA)

Current Partner:

2026–27 NHL regular season
13GP 2G 1A 3PTS 3+/- 1.0SOG/GP
47.2%5v5 CF% 50.0%5v5 GF% 0.23PTS/GP
19:20TOI/GP16:09EVTOI/GP0:05PPTOI/GP3:06PKTOI/GP
41
Maple Leafs player card

Anthony Stolarz 🇺🇸

G · Catches: L · 6 ft 6 in · 248 lb

Age: 32 · Born 1994-01-20 · Edison, NJ, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,750,000 (2030 - UFA)

2026–27 NHL regular season
5GP 4W 1L 0OT/SOL 2.79GAA .907SV%
72
Maple Leafs player card

Sergei Bobrovsky 🇷🇺

G · Catches: L · 6 ft 2 in · 187 lb

Age: 38 · Born 1988-09-20 · Novokuznetsk, RUS

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $7,000,000 (2029 - UFA)

2026–27 NHL regular season
8GP 3W 3L 2OT/SOL 3.10GAA .895SV%
Toronto vs. Calgary Flames - October 26

Flames Projected Lines

Forwards

LineLeft WingCenterRight Wing
186Joel FarabeeFarabee11Mikael BacklundBacklund27Matt CoronatoCoronato
217Yegor SharangovichSharangovich16Morgan FrostFrost61Aydar SunievSuniev
392Matvei GridinGridin76Martin PospisilPospisil22Ryan StromeStrome
472Maxim TsyplakovTsyplakov38Jonathan CastagnaCastagna43Adam KlapkaKlapka

Defense

PairLeft DefenseRight Defense
17Kevin BahlBahl71Simon NemecNemec
255Jake MiddletonMiddleton28Zach WhitecloudWhitecloud
337Yan KuznetsovKuznetsov19Zayne ParekhParekh

Goaltenders

1Devin CooleyCooleyStarter
32Dustin WolfWolfBackup

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR