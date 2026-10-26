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Riding a four-game winning streak and coming off the high of a big win in Edmonton, can the Maple Leafs keep their foot on the gas against a 4-6-0 Flames team? (8:30 p.m. EST, Sportsnet+).

Game Day Quotes

Flames head coach Ryan Huska on the challenge against the Leafs:

I think we have to be similar to our last couple games and be mindful of their top players on the ice. We have to do a good job of playing as deep as we can into the offensive zone again.

Huska on continuing to ride Devin Cooley in net:

At the end of the day, it’s hard to switch it right now. We are really confident in both of our guys, but the situation, with the way it’s been, I think the right thing to do is continue to go with Cools. How he’s playing is a really big thing. Your group is always more confident when you know if you make a mistake, your goaltender is going to make a save. Devin’s been doing that over the last little while. The personality allows guys to exhale at times when things aren’t going all that well, because he’s a character, for sure. But I do think a lot of our recent success has to do with goaltending.

Jim Hiller on the Flames’ special teams:

Their special teams have been really good lately, and we know a little bit about that. Ours have really carried us and won us some games, too. So that’s something we’re going to have to be particularly sharp at tonight.

Hiller on fan support in Western Canada:

It was impressive in Edmonton. I thought it was a great atmosphere based on—the Oilers fans were loud, too, but the Leafs fans hung in there with them. Hopefully, we hear that again tonight. But it is great, and it helps the guys. There’s no doubt.

Easton Cowan on the group’s confidence during the winning streak:

It’s doing a lot. Obviously, it’s good for team morale and the confidence of the group. I feel like we’re feeling pretty good heading in here tonight. But we just got to keep playing our game and bring a full 60.

Cowan on playing against other teams’ top lines:

I like playing against other teams’ top lines. It’s fun. It brings intensity, and if you have good defense, it can lead to offense. Just trying to be simple, get over guys, and good defense leads offense. That’s kind of what I’ve been living by. Just try to keep that going.

Jake McCabe on Easton Cowan’s development:

I just think he’s playing with a ton of confidence, using his feet all over the ice. Really kind of dictating pace a lot of times for our group, it seems, just with his forecheck presence and his back pressure. He’s just making plays and stepping up and killing penalties at the end of penalty kills. It’s been nice to see. We love Easton.

McCabe on the support in Western Canada:

You know what? I was just talking about it yesterday. When I got traded here, this is the first three games I had. Vancouver—or I think we started Edmonton, actually. Edmonton, Calgary, Vancouver, something along the lines of that. I was floored. The presence at the hotel, and a ton of kids waiting for autographs outside the hotel in Edmonton. They drop the puck, and you can hear the chants going back and forth, and it gets the juices going — gets your tingles going. It’s what the game’s all about, and we love our support.

McCabe on the challenge against Calgary:

They play a fast-paced game with quick strikes off their forecheck. You can’t be caught sleeping because they’re going play fast and they’re going to play direct. We’ve got be ready to go and start fast.

McCabe on Troy Stecher’s contributions and penalty-killing role:

Stetch, ever since we picked him up last year, has been very, very solid for us. He and I played together for quite a long stretch last year, and he’s just been rock solid. He kind of does it all. You’ve seen him lately joining the rush and scoring some big goals for us and blocking shots and playing hard minutes. Whatever you ask, Stetch is obviously willing to do and does a great job of it.

McCabe on the penalty kill’s early-season success:

I don’t want to get ahead of ourselves. We’re 12 games in. It’s a long season. There’s going to be ups and downs. There’s going to be a stretch where you’re not getting the saves and you’re not getting the bounces. I’m going to enjoy this while we have it and keep trying to build on it. But certainly, our goalies have been our best penalty killer all year, and that’s what you need to have a good penalty kill. Obviously, we’re doing a good job blocking shots and getting in lanes and whatnot, but those guys are making huge saves, too.

Gavin McKenna on all of the traveling Leafs fans around Canada:

Getting a small taste of it in Edmonton there, it’s definitely cool to see all the support we’ve got around Canada. It’s a huge fan base. Wherever you’re traveling, you want to hear those fans, and to hear that in Edmonton was cool.

McKenna on Cowan’s play against top lines:

For him to be going against first lines every single night, and for him to still be putting up points and not really getting caught out there defensively, is very impressive. I think everyone talks about that huge jump he made from last year, and it’s been unbelievable to watch. I know he’s playing with a lot of confidence right now. And how could you not be when you’re playing like that? I’m excited to watch him tonight, and he’s one of my best buddies, so it’s good to see.

McKenna on his own progression:

I think if you’d watch my game against Edmonton to my first game against Montreal, I think you’d be able to notice a bit of a difference. I think that’s good. You always want to get better every single game. I’ve learned some things along the way and in a short period of time. There’s a lot more to learn, and I can always be working on it.

McKenna on the nightly competition in the NHL:

Honestly, every night it’s like, you got McDavid one night, the night before you got Celebrini, and you think you got a night off, but you don’t. Every single game you’re going up against the best players in the world. You always got to be ready, and there’s not really much off time. You got to be prepared and taking care of your body.

McKenna on the power play’s talent and work ethic:

There’s a lot of talent on that power play, and I think the last game kind of showed that. But a lot of our goals have come with work ethic and winning pucks back. When you’ve got that talent and guys are working, that’s why we’re succeeding so much. Guys are wanting to do it for each other, and they’re willing to get in those dirty areas and win the puck back.

McKenna on the challenge against Calgary:

We know it’s going to be a tough game. They’re a pretty good defensive team, so it’s going to be a challenge to get the inside. But I think that’s something we’ve been trying to do all year as a team: get to the middle a little bit more and find ways to get into the dirty areas. Calgary’s a good team, and they’re obviously pretty confident right now with how they’re playing, so we got to try and take that away early and just play hard.

2026–27 regular season Maple Leafs vs. Flames: By the Numbers Swipe the table to compare teams. Category Maple Leafs Flames Games played 13 10 Record 7–4–2 [13th] 4–6–0 [28th] Points percentage .615 [13th] .400 [28th] Goals for 50 [2nd] 23 [30th] Goals against 40 [T-25th] 39 [T-21st] Goals for / game 3.85 [5th] 2.30 [30th] Goals against / game 3.08 [14th] 3.90 [30th] Home record 4–3–1 [22nd] 3–3–0 [T-23rd] Away record 3–1–1 [T-4th] 1–3–0 [T-26th] 5v5 shot attempts % 46.9% [25th] 51.0% [15th] 5v5 goals for % 49.2% [19th] 31.0% [31st] 5v5 PDO 100.2 [14th] 93.6 [32nd] Power play 30.2% 32.0% Penalty kill 95.2% 84.8% Head-to-head (2025–26) 2–0–0 0–2–0 Leading scorers · Goals–Assists–Points Scorer #1 Auston Matthews 9–10–19 Joel Farabee 2–7–9 Scorer #2 William Nylander 8–10–18 Matt Coronato 2–6–8 Scorer #3 Kirill Marchenko 6–8–14 Morgan Frost 3–4–7 Scorer #4 Jack Roslovic 5–7–12 Matvei Gridin 2–3–5 Scorer #5 Easton Cowan 5–7–12 Aydar Suniev 3–1–4

Toronto vs. Calgary - October 26 Maple Leafs Lines Select a player name to view their card (must be on active NHL roster). Forwards Line Left Wing Centre Right Wing 1 53 Easton Cowan Cowan i 34 Auston Matthews Matthews i 96 Jack Roslovic Roslovic i 2 86 Kirill Marchenko Marchenko i 20 Nick Paul Paul i 88 William Nylander Nylander i 3 92 Gavin McKenna McKenna i 15 Colton Sissons Sissons i 71 Vinni Lettieri Lettieri i 4 24 Brandon Duhaime Duhaime i 73 Teddy Blueger Blueger i 19 Zack MacEwen MacEwen i Scratch 29 Bo Groulx Groulx i Defense Pair Left Defense Right Defense 1 22 Jake McCabe McCabe i 43 Darren Raddysh Raddysh i 2 44 Morgan Rielly Rielly i 28 Troy Stecher Stecher i 3 36 Dakota Mermis Mermis i 95 Oliver Ekman-Larsson Ekman-Larsson i Scratch 82 Cole McWard McWard i Goaltenders 72 Sergei Bobrovsky Bobrovsky i Starter 41 Anthony Stolarz Stolarz i Backup Injuries Or Other Absences Player Status 91 John Tavares Tavares i Week-to-week injury 8 Chris Tanev Tanev i Week-to-week injury 83 Marshall Rifai Rifai i Week-to-week injury 3 Nick Blankenburg Blankenburg i Week-to-week injury 18 Miles Wood Wood i IR 11 Max Domi Domi Long-term Injury

× 34 Maple Leafs player card Auston Matthews 🇺🇸 C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 3 in · 214 lb Age: 29 · Born 1997-09-17 · San Ramon, CA, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $13,250,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Easton Cowan , Jack Roslovic 2026–27 NHL regular season 13 GP 9 G 10 A 19 PTS 7 +/- 3.0 SOG/GP 51.2% 5v5 CF% 61.9% 5v5 GF% 1.46 PTS/GP 52.6% FO% 20:47 TOI/GP 16:39 EVTOI/GP 3:49 PPTOI/GP 0:19 PKTOI/GP

× 29 Maple Leafs player card Bo Groulx 🇨🇦 C/LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 202 lb Age: 26 · Born 2000-02-06 · Rouen, FRA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $812,500 (2027 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season 6 GP 0 G 0 A 0 PTS 1 +/- 0.5 SOG/GP 42.6% 5v5 CF% 100.0% 5v5 GF% 0.00 PTS/GP 57.1% FO% 8:19 TOI/GP 7:50 EVTOI/GP 0:08 PPTOI/GP 0:21 PKTOI/GP

× 24 Maple Leafs player card Brandon Duhaime 🇺🇸 LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 213 lb Age: 29 · Born 1997-05-22 · Coral Springs, FL, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $2,600,000 (2029 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Teddy Blueger , Zack MacEwen 2026–27 NHL regular season 13 GP 1 G 3 A 4 PTS 2 +/- 0.8 SOG/GP 47.5% 5v5 CF% 66.6% 5v5 GF% 0.31 PTS/GP 33.3% FO% 11:46 TOI/GP 9:31 EVTOI/GP 0:02 PPTOI/GP 2:13 PKTOI/GP

× 15 Maple Leafs player card Colton Sissons 🇨🇦 C/RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 1 in · 207 lb Age: 32 · Born 1993-11-05 · North Vancouver, BC, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,250,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Gavin McKenna , Vinni Lettieri 2026–27 NHL regular season 13 GP 2 G 3 A 5 PTS 1 +/- 1.2 SOG/GP 47.3% 5v5 CF% 46.6% 5v5 GF% 0.38 PTS/GP 61.5% FO% 15:08 TOI/GP 12:17 EVTOI/GP 0:03 PPTOI/GP 2:48 PKTOI/GP

× 53 Maple Leafs player card Easton Cowan 🇨🇦 LW/RW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 0 in · 189 lb Age: 21 · Born 2005-05-20 · Mount Brydges, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $900,000 (2028 - RFA) Current Linemates ↗: Auston Matthews , Jack Roslovic 2026–27 NHL regular season 13 GP 5 G 7 A 12 PTS 3 +/- 2.2 SOG/GP 49.5% 5v5 CF% 57.1% 5v5 GF% 0.92 PTS/GP 40.0% FO% 15:09 TOI/GP 13:35 EVTOI/GP 1:03 PPTOI/GP 0:31 PKTOI/GP

× 92 Maple Leafs player card Gavin McKenna 🇨🇦 LW · Shoots: L · 5 ft 11 in · 164 lb Age: 18 · Born 2007-12-20 · Whitehorse, YT, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $1,075,000 (2029 - RFA) Current Linemates ↗: Colton Sissons , Vinni Lettieri 2026–27 NHL regular season 13 GP 3 G 5 A 8 PTS -6 +/- 1.7 SOG/GP 42.6% 5v5 CF% 30.7% 5v5 GF% 0.62 PTS/GP 13:33 TOI/GP 11:02 EVTOI/GP 2:31 PPTOI/GP 0:00 PKTOI/GP

× 96 Maple Leafs player card Jack Roslovic 🇺🇸 RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 1 in · 195 lb Age: 29 · Born 1997-01-29 · Columbus, OH, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,000,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Easton Cowan , Auston Matthews 2026–27 NHL regular season 13 GP 5 G 7 A 12 PTS 1 +/- 2.8 SOG/GP 50.4% 5v5 CF% 60.0% 5v5 GF% 0.92 PTS/GP 34.6% FO% 16:26 TOI/GP 15:06 EVTOI/GP 1:18 PPTOI/GP 0:03 PKTOI/GP

× 91 Maple Leafs player card John Tavares 🇨🇦 C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 1 in · 211 lb Age: 36 · Born 1990-09-20 · Mississauga, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,389,280 (2029 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season 7 GP 2 G 5 A 7 PTS -5 +/- 2.4 SOG/GP 44.1% 5v5 CF% 30.7% 5v5 GF% 1.00 PTS/GP 60.4% FO% 16:31 TOI/GP 13:02 EVTOI/GP 3:28 PPTOI/GP 0:01 PKTOI/GP

× 86 Maple Leafs player card Kirill Marchenko 🇷🇺 RW/LW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 3 in · 201 lb Age: 26 · Born 2000-07-21 · Barnaul, RUS Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,850,000 (2033 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Nick Paul , William Nylander 2026–27 NHL regular season 13 GP 6 G 8 A 14 PTS -3 +/- 2.6 SOG/GP 48.6% 5v5 CF% 46.6% 5v5 GF% 1.08 PTS/GP 18:25 TOI/GP 14:48 EVTOI/GP 3:37 PPTOI/GP 0:00 PKTOI/GP

× 18 Maple Leafs player card Miles Wood 🇺🇸 LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 209 lb Age: 31 · Born 1995-09-13 · Buffalo, NY, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $2,500,000 (2029 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season No NHL regular-season stats recorded for 2026–27.

× 20 Maple Leafs player card Nick Paul 🇨🇦 C/LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 3 in · 225 lb Age: 31 · Born 1995-03-20 · Mississauga, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,150,000 (2029 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Kirill Marchenko , William Nylander 2026–27 NHL regular season 13 GP 2 G 3 A 5 PTS -1 +/- 1.0 SOG/GP 44.4% 5v5 CF% 42.1% 5v5 GF% 0.38 PTS/GP 43.5% FO% 16:14 TOI/GP 13:13 EVTOI/GP 0:44 PPTOI/GP 2:17 PKTOI/GP

× 73 Maple Leafs player card Teddy Blueger 🇱🇻 C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 0 in · 185 lb Age: 32 · Born 1994-08-15 · Riga, LVA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $2,500,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Brandon Duhaime , Zack MacEwen 2026–27 NHL regular season 13 GP 1 G 1 A 2 PTS 0 +/- 1.0 SOG/GP 46.0% 5v5 CF% 50.0% 5v5 GF% 0.15 PTS/GP 47.6% FO% 12:49 TOI/GP 9:56 EVTOI/GP 0:01 PPTOI/GP 2:52 PKTOI/GP

× 71 Maple Leafs player card Vinni Lettieri 🇺🇸 RW · Shoots: R · 5 ft 10 in · 184 lb Age: 31 · Born 1995-02-06 · Excelsior, MN, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $850,000 (2027 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Gavin McKenna , Colton Sissons 2026–27 NHL regular season 4 GP 1 G 0 A 1 PTS -1 +/- 1.5 SOG/GP 40.0% 5v5 CF% 33.3% 5v5 GF% 0.25 PTS/GP 9:48 TOI/GP 8:38 EVTOI/GP 1:07 PPTOI/GP 0:03 PKTOI/GP

× 88 Maple Leafs player card William Nylander 🇸🇪 RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 0 in · 200 lb Age: 30 · Born 1996-05-01 · Calgary, AB, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $11,500,000 (2032 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Kirill Marchenko , Nick Paul 2026–27 NHL regular season 13 GP 8 G 10 A 18 PTS -1 +/- 2.8 SOG/GP 43.4% 5v5 CF% 43.4% 5v5 GF% 1.38 PTS/GP 40.0% FO% 20:03 TOI/GP 16:03 EVTOI/GP 3:41 PPTOI/GP 0:18 PKTOI/GP

× 19 Maple Leafs player card Zack MacEwen 🇨🇦 RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 4 in · 226 lb Age: 30 · Born 1996-07-08 · Charlottetown, PE, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $875,000 (2027 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Brandon Duhaime , Teddy Blueger 2026–27 NHL regular season 7 GP 1 G 2 A 3 PTS 1 +/- 0.9 SOG/GP 57.1% 5v5 CF% 60.0% 5v5 GF% 0.43 PTS/GP 33.3% FO% 6:56 TOI/GP 6:56 EVTOI/GP 0:00 PPTOI/GP 0:00 PKTOI/GP

× 8 Maple Leafs player card Chris Tanev 🇨🇦 D · Shoots: R · 6 ft 3 in · 199 lb Age: 36 · Born 1989-12-20 · Toronto, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,500,000 (2031 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season 6 GP 0 G 1 A 1 PTS 1 +/- 0.2 SOG/GP 42.5% 5v5 CF% 60.0% 5v5 GF% 0.17 PTS/GP 16:51 TOI/GP 13:33 EVTOI/GP 0:03 PPTOI/GP 3:14 PKTOI/GP

× 82 Maple Leafs player card Cole McWard 🇺🇸 D · Shoots: R · 6 ft 2 in · 196 lb Age: 25 · Born 2001-06-09 · Fenton, MO, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $875,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season No NHL regular-season stats recorded for 2026–27.

× 36 Maple Leafs player card Dakota Mermis 🇺🇸 D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 0 in · 197 lb Age: 32 · Born 1994-01-05 · Alton, IL, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $812,500 (2027 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Oliver Ekman-Larsson 2026–27 NHL regular season 1 GP 0 G 0 A 0 PTS 2 +/- 0.0 SOG/GP 55.1% 5v5 CF% N/A 5v5 GF% 0.00 PTS/GP 14:22 TOI/GP 13:47 EVTOI/GP 0:00 PPTOI/GP 0:35 PKTOI/GP

× 43 Maple Leafs player card Darren Raddysh 🇨🇦 D · Shoots: R · 6 ft 1 in · 204 lb Age: 30 · Born 1996-02-28 · Toronto, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $8,500,000 (2034 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Jake McCabe 2026–27 NHL regular season 13 GP 0 G 6 A 6 PTS 0 +/- 2.2 SOG/GP 47.6% 5v5 CF% 50.0% 5v5 GF% 0.46 PTS/GP 23:42 TOI/GP 19:04 EVTOI/GP 3:48 PPTOI/GP 0:50 PKTOI/GP

× 22 Maple Leafs player card Jake McCabe 🇺🇸 D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 1 in · 205 lb Age: 33 · Born 1993-10-12 · Eau Claire, WI, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,513,102 (2030 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Darren Raddysh 2026–27 NHL regular season 13 GP 0 G 2 A 2 PTS 2 +/- 1.2 SOG/GP 42.4% 5v5 CF% 47.0% 5v5 GF% 0.15 PTS/GP 19:08 TOI/GP 15:44 EVTOI/GP 0:05 PPTOI/GP 3:18 PKTOI/GP

× 83 Maple Leafs player card Marshall Rifai 🇨🇦 D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 211 lb Age: 28 · Born 1998-03-16 · Beaconsfield, QC, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $850,000 (2027 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season 2 GP 1 G 0 A 1 PTS 0 +/- 1.0 SOG/GP 27.9% 5v5 CF% 50.0% 5v5 GF% 0.50 PTS/GP 14:09 TOI/GP 13:38 EVTOI/GP 0:05 PPTOI/GP 0:27 PKTOI/GP

× 44 Maple Leafs player card Morgan Rielly 🇨🇦 D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 1 in · 224 lb Age: 32 · Born 1994-03-09 · Vancouver, BC, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $7,500,000 (2030 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Troy Stecher 2026–27 NHL regular season 13 GP 0 G 9 A 9 PTS -2 +/- 1.3 SOG/GP 47.7% 5v5 CF% 50.0% 5v5 GF% 0.69 PTS/GP 19:43 TOI/GP 17:31 EVTOI/GP 1:07 PPTOI/GP 1:05 PKTOI/GP

× 3 Maple Leafs player card Nick Blankenburg 🇺🇸 D · Shoots: R · 5 ft 9 in · 179 lb Age: 28 · Born 1998-05-12 · Washington, MI, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $1,400,000 (2027 - RFA) Current Partner ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season 6 GP 1 G 0 A 1 PTS -3 +/- 1.0 SOG/GP 51.2% 5v5 CF% 37.5% 5v5 GF% 0.17 PTS/GP 13:05 TOI/GP 12:32 EVTOI/GP 0:30 PPTOI/GP 0:03 PKTOI/GP

× 95 Maple Leafs player card Oliver Ekman-Larsson 🇸🇪 D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 191 lb Age: 35 · Born 1991-07-17 · Karlskrona, SWE Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,500,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Dakota Mermis 2026–27 NHL regular season 13 GP 0 G 1 A 1 PTS -2 +/- 0.6 SOG/GP 51.4% 5v5 CF% 45.0% 5v5 GF% 0.08 PTS/GP 17:44 TOI/GP 15:44 EVTOI/GP 0:17 PPTOI/GP 1:43 PKTOI/GP

× 28 Maple Leafs player card Troy Stecher 🇨🇦 D · Shoots: R · 5 ft 11 in · 184 lb Age: 32 · Born 1994-04-07 · Richmond, BC, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $1,350,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Morgan Rielly 2026–27 NHL regular season 13 GP 2 G 1 A 3 PTS 3 +/- 1.0 SOG/GP 47.2% 5v5 CF% 50.0% 5v5 GF% 0.23 PTS/GP 19:20 TOI/GP 16:09 EVTOI/GP 0:05 PPTOI/GP 3:06 PKTOI/GP

× 41 Maple Leafs player card Anthony Stolarz 🇺🇸 G · Catches: L · 6 ft 6 in · 248 lb Age: 32 · Born 1994-01-20 · Edison, NJ, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,750,000 (2030 - UFA) 2026–27 NHL regular season 5 GP 4 W 1 L 0 OT/SOL 2.79 GAA .907 SV%

× 72 Maple Leafs player card Sergei Bobrovsky 🇷🇺 G · Catches: L · 6 ft 2 in · 187 lb Age: 38 · Born 1988-09-20 · Novokuznetsk, RUS Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $7,000,000 (2029 - UFA) 2026–27 NHL regular season 8 GP 3 W 3 L 2 OT/SOL 3.10 GAA .895 SV%