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Ahead of Wednesday’s game in Seattle, head coach Jim Hiller discussed moving Gavin McKenna onto Auston Matthews’ line in the wake of Kirill Marchenko’s week-to-week injury, the growing role of the fourth line, Dakota Joshua and Chris Tanev’s status, and Nick Paul’s versatility.

What went into the decision to move Gavin McKenna up and shift Easton to another line?

Hiller: That’s something we’ve talked about a lot at different times. You guys don’t always see it, but we’re always talking about different things in the lineup. That line had played so well with Easton, but with Marchy out, give Gavin a chance there and move Easton with Willy and Pauly.

What do you hope McKenna learned from moving into that spot during games that he can take with him?

Hiller: I hope he just feels comfortable playing with Auston. Sometimes, the first few times, it’s, “Hey, you’re playing with Auston. What do I have to do? I’ve got to get him the puck.” Probably by now, he’s played enough with him and enough in the league that he just has to go out and play his game.

It’s been almost a month since Gavin’s first game. How different is he now compared to opening night?

Hiller: I think he’s a lot different. There are two things there. There’s where Gavin’s gone and where the league goes in a month. The league gets ramped up really quickly, so he has to get ramped up really quickly, too. Both things have happened.

If you talk to him, he has a healthy respect for the league. He’s understanding some of the things he can get away with offensively, and some things he can’t. Then there’s the play without the puck, which is always the biggest challenge for every player, and how important the details of the game without the puck are.

With two top-six forwards out and no last change on the road, how concerned are you about the forwards defensively?

Hiller: I would say this: We’ve gotten such great minutes from what we want to call our fourth line, from Teddy Blueger’s line. We’ve seen over the last 10 days that line getting more minutes. I’ve had them out there against the other team’s top lines. Despite everybody having to step up in this absence, you’re going to see that line, as long as they continue to play like this, take on a bigger and bigger role. A role maybe we didn’t expect two weeks ago.

Will Dakota Joshua play tonight?

Hiller: We’re still waiting for his gear. The airlines haven’t delivered his gear yet, so we’re still waiting on that.

Otherwise, could he play a game for you without any concerns?

Hiller: Yeah. He’s had his stint. He’s in great shape. He’s ready to roll.

What about Chris Tanev?

Hiller: We’re getting closer. No red sweater. You guys know the steps. You’ve been around it long enough now. On the ice, red sweater, no red sweater with the team. That means he’s getting close.

Is there any chance Joshua plays in Vancouver?

Hiller: I think there’s always a chance, but we’ll still have to wait and see.

How valuable has Nick Paul been through the injuries to the top six?

Hiller: He started, I think, on the left wing, him and Sissons playing left wing and right wing. Now he’s been in the center for a long time, so he’s really versatile.

He’s on the power play today. Now you’ve got a penalty killer, you’ve got a top-six centerman, you’ve got a power-play guy, and just an awesome guy for the spirit of the team.

He’s really been a great addition. We’ve had a number of them, but he touches a lot of different areas of the game and has been good for us.

You know Lane Lambert a little bit. What’s the biggest challenge the Kraken present?

Hiller: They’ll play hard without the puck. Much like Calgary played, I expect a similar game from Seattle. They play hard, have enough talent that they can beat you, but they’re going to check you and make it hard for you. We have to play a different style than we played in Calgary.

We turned the puck over in the neutral zone again. We thought we had to clean some of that stuff up, and we were frustrated because of it. We’ll have to make sure we get the puck deep tonight and play in their zone.

Are you going with Sergei Bobrovsky tonight?

Hiller: Yeah.

Toronto vs. Seattle - October 28 Maple Leafs Projected Lines Select a player name to view their card (must be on active NHL roster). Forwards Line Left Wing Centre Right Wing 1 92 Gavin McKenna McKenna i 34 Auston Matthews Matthews i 96 Jack Roslovic Roslovic i 2 53 Easton Cowan Cowan i 20 Nick Paul Paul i 88 William Nylander Nylander i 3 29 Bo Groulx Groulx i 15 Colton Sissons Sissons i 71 Vinni Lettieri Lettieri i 4 24 Brandon Duhaime Duhaime i 73 Teddy Blueger Blueger i 19 Zack MacEwen MacEwen i Scratch 29 Bo Groulx Groulx i Defense Pair Left Defense Right Defense 1 22 Jake McCabe McCabe i 43 Darren Raddysh Raddysh i 2 44 Morgan Rielly Rielly i 28 Troy Stecher Stecher i 3 36 Dakota Mermis Mermis i 95 Oliver Ekman-Larsson Ekman-Larsson i Scratch 82 Cole McWard McWard i Goaltenders 72 Sergei Bobrovsky Bobrovsky i Starter 41 Anthony Stolarz Stolarz i Backup Injuries Or Other Absences Player Status 8 Chris Tanev Tanev i Day-to-day injury 86 Kirill Marchenko Marchenko i Week-to-week injury 91 John Tavares Tavares i Week-to-week injury 83 Marshall Rifai Rifai i Week-to-week injury 3 Nick Blankenburg Blankenburg i Week-to-week injury 18 Miles Wood Wood i IR 11 Max Domi Domi Long-term Injury

× 34 Maple Leafs player card Auston Matthews 🇺🇸 C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 3 in · 214 lb Age: 29 · Born 1997-09-17 · San Ramon, CA, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $13,250,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Gavin McKenna , Jack Roslovic 2026–27 NHL regular season 14 GP 9 G 11 A 20 PTS 6 +/- 2.9 SOG/GP 51.1% 5v5 CF% 60.8% 5v5 GF% 1.43 PTS/GP 52.2% FO% 20:39 TOI/GP 16:36 EVTOI/GP 3:45 PPTOI/GP 0:18 PKTOI/GP

× 29 Maple Leafs player card Bo Groulx 🇨🇦 C/LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 202 lb Age: 26 · Born 2000-02-06 · Rouen, FRA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $812,500 (2027 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Colton Sissons , Vinni Lettieri 2026–27 NHL regular season 6 GP 0 G 0 A 0 PTS 1 +/- 0.5 SOG/GP 42.6% 5v5 CF% 100.0% 5v5 GF% 0.00 PTS/GP 57.1% FO% 8:19 TOI/GP 7:50 EVTOI/GP 0:08 PPTOI/GP 0:21 PKTOI/GP

× 24 Maple Leafs player card Brandon Duhaime 🇺🇸 LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 213 lb Age: 29 · Born 1997-05-22 · Coral Springs, FL, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $2,600,000 (2029 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Teddy Blueger , Zack MacEwen 2026–27 NHL regular season 14 GP 1 G 3 A 4 PTS 1 +/- 0.9 SOG/GP 47.2% 5v5 CF% 57.1% 5v5 GF% 0.29 PTS/GP 33.3% FO% 11:43 TOI/GP 9:27 EVTOI/GP 0:02 PPTOI/GP 2:15 PKTOI/GP

× 15 Maple Leafs player card Colton Sissons 🇨🇦 C/RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 1 in · 207 lb Age: 32 · Born 1993-11-05 · North Vancouver, BC, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,250,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Bo Groulx , Vinni Lettieri 2026–27 NHL regular season 14 GP 2 G 3 A 5 PTS 1 +/- 1.1 SOG/GP 45.2% 5v5 CF% 50.0% 5v5 GF% 0.36 PTS/GP 62.6% FO% 15:04 TOI/GP 12:07 EVTOI/GP 0:03 PPTOI/GP 2:54 PKTOI/GP

× 53 Maple Leafs player card Easton Cowan 🇨🇦 LW/RW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 0 in · 189 lb Age: 21 · Born 2005-05-20 · Mount Brydges, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $900,000 (2028 - RFA) Current Linemates ↗: Nick Paul , William Nylander 2026–27 NHL regular season 14 GP 6 G 7 A 13 PTS 2 +/- 2.1 SOG/GP 49.0% 5v5 CF% 56.5% 5v5 GF% 0.93 PTS/GP 40.0% FO% 15:10 TOI/GP 13:30 EVTOI/GP 1:03 PPTOI/GP 0:38 PKTOI/GP

× 92 Maple Leafs player card Gavin McKenna 🇨🇦 LW · Shoots: L · 5 ft 11 in · 164 lb Age: 18 · Born 2007-12-20 · Whitehorse, YT, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $1,075,000 (2029 - RFA) Current Linemates ↗: Auston Matthews , Jack Roslovic 2026–27 NHL regular season 14 GP 3 G 5 A 8 PTS -6 +/- 1.6 SOG/GP 41.8% 5v5 CF% 35.7% 5v5 GF% 0.57 PTS/GP 13:39 TOI/GP 11:07 EVTOI/GP 2:32 PPTOI/GP 0:00 PKTOI/GP

× 96 Maple Leafs player card Jack Roslovic 🇺🇸 RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 1 in · 195 lb Age: 29 · Born 1997-01-29 · Columbus, OH, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,000,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Gavin McKenna , Auston Matthews 2026–27 NHL regular season 14 GP 5 G 8 A 13 PTS 0 +/- 2.6 SOG/GP 50.6% 5v5 CF% 59.0% 5v5 GF% 0.93 PTS/GP 32.1% FO% 16:36 TOI/GP 15:16 EVTOI/GP 1:17 PPTOI/GP 0:03 PKTOI/GP

× 91 Maple Leafs player card John Tavares 🇨🇦 C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 1 in · 211 lb Age: 36 · Born 1990-09-20 · Mississauga, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,389,280 (2029 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season 7 GP 2 G 5 A 7 PTS -5 +/- 2.4 SOG/GP 44.1% 5v5 CF% 30.7% 5v5 GF% 1.00 PTS/GP 60.4% FO% 16:31 TOI/GP 13:02 EVTOI/GP 3:28 PPTOI/GP 0:01 PKTOI/GP

× 86 Maple Leafs player card Kirill Marchenko 🇷🇺 RW/LW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 3 in · 201 lb Age: 26 · Born 2000-07-21 · Barnaul, RUS Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,850,000 (2033 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season 14 GP 6 G 8 A 14 PTS -3 +/- 2.5 SOG/GP 48.1% 5v5 CF% 46.6% 5v5 GF% 1.00 PTS/GP 17:37 TOI/GP 14:07 EVTOI/GP 3:30 PPTOI/GP 0:00 PKTOI/GP

× 18 Maple Leafs player card Miles Wood 🇺🇸 LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 209 lb Age: 31 · Born 1995-09-13 · Buffalo, NY, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $2,500,000 (2029 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season No NHL regular-season stats recorded for 2026–27.

× 20 Maple Leafs player card Nick Paul 🇨🇦 C/LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 3 in · 225 lb Age: 31 · Born 1995-03-20 · Mississauga, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,150,000 (2029 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Easton Cowan , William Nylander 2026–27 NHL regular season 14 GP 2 G 3 A 5 PTS -2 +/- 1.0 SOG/GP 43.3% 5v5 CF% 42.1% 5v5 GF% 0.36 PTS/GP 45.4% FO% 16:20 TOI/GP 13:18 EVTOI/GP 0:45 PPTOI/GP 2:17 PKTOI/GP

× 73 Maple Leafs player card Teddy Blueger 🇱🇻 C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 0 in · 185 lb Age: 32 · Born 1994-08-15 · Riga, LVA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $2,500,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Brandon Duhaime , Zack MacEwen 2026–27 NHL regular season 14 GP 1 G 1 A 2 PTS -1 +/- 1.1 SOG/GP 45.6% 5v5 CF% 46.1% 5v5 GF% 0.14 PTS/GP 50.0% FO% 12:56 TOI/GP 9:57 EVTOI/GP 0:01 PPTOI/GP 2:58 PKTOI/GP

× 71 Maple Leafs player card Vinni Lettieri 🇺🇸 RW · Shoots: R · 5 ft 10 in · 184 lb Age: 31 · Born 1995-02-06 · Excelsior, MN, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $850,000 (2027 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Bo Groulx , Colton Sissons 2026–27 NHL regular season 5 GP 1 G 0 A 1 PTS -2 +/- 1.4 SOG/GP 37.0% 5v5 CF% 33.3% 5v5 GF% 0.20 PTS/GP 10:13 TOI/GP 9:02 EVTOI/GP 1:09 PPTOI/GP 0:02 PKTOI/GP

× 88 Maple Leafs player card William Nylander 🇸🇪 RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 0 in · 200 lb Age: 30 · Born 1996-05-01 · Calgary, AB, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $11,500,000 (2032 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Easton Cowan , Nick Paul 2026–27 NHL regular season 14 GP 9 G 10 A 19 PTS -1 +/- 2.9 SOG/GP 42.9% 5v5 CF% 45.8% 5v5 GF% 1.36 PTS/GP 38.1% FO% 19:59 TOI/GP 15:58 EVTOI/GP 3:37 PPTOI/GP 0:24 PKTOI/GP

× 19 Maple Leafs player card Zack MacEwen 🇨🇦 RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 4 in · 226 lb Age: 30 · Born 1996-07-08 · Charlottetown, PE, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $875,000 (2027 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Brandon Duhaime , Teddy Blueger 2026–27 NHL regular season 8 GP 1 G 2 A 3 PTS -1 +/- 1.0 SOG/GP 56.0% 5v5 CF% 50.0% 5v5 GF% 0.38 PTS/GP 42.9% FO% 7:21 TOI/GP 7:21 EVTOI/GP 0:00 PPTOI/GP 0:00 PKTOI/GP

× 8 Maple Leafs player card Chris Tanev 🇨🇦 D · Shoots: R · 6 ft 3 in · 199 lb Age: 36 · Born 1989-12-20 · Toronto, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,500,000 (2031 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season 6 GP 0 G 1 A 1 PTS 1 +/- 0.2 SOG/GP 42.5% 5v5 CF% 60.0% 5v5 GF% 0.17 PTS/GP 16:51 TOI/GP 13:33 EVTOI/GP 0:03 PPTOI/GP 3:14 PKTOI/GP

× 82 Maple Leafs player card Cole McWard 🇺🇸 D · Shoots: R · 6 ft 2 in · 196 lb Age: 25 · Born 2001-06-09 · Fenton, MO, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $875,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season No NHL regular-season stats recorded for 2026–27.

× 36 Maple Leafs player card Dakota Mermis 🇺🇸 D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 0 in · 197 lb Age: 32 · Born 1994-01-05 · Alton, IL, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $812,500 (2027 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Oliver Ekman-Larsson 2026–27 NHL regular season 2 GP 0 G 0 A 0 PTS 2 +/- 0.5 SOG/GP 43.3% 5v5 CF% 75.0% 5v5 GF% 0.00 PTS/GP 13:58 TOI/GP 12:32 EVTOI/GP 0:00 PPTOI/GP 1:26 PKTOI/GP

× 43 Maple Leafs player card Darren Raddysh 🇨🇦 D · Shoots: R · 6 ft 1 in · 204 lb Age: 30 · Born 1996-02-28 · Toronto, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $8,500,000 (2034 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Jake McCabe 2026–27 NHL regular season 14 GP 0 G 6 A 6 PTS -2 +/- 2.3 SOG/GP 46.6% 5v5 CF% 50.0% 5v5 GF% 0.43 PTS/GP 23:43 TOI/GP 19:10 EVTOI/GP 3:44 PPTOI/GP 0:48 PKTOI/GP

× 22 Maple Leafs player card Jake McCabe 🇺🇸 D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 1 in · 205 lb Age: 33 · Born 1993-10-12 · Eau Claire, WI, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,513,102 (2030 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Darren Raddysh 2026–27 NHL regular season 14 GP 0 G 2 A 2 PTS 1 +/- 1.1 SOG/GP 42.0% 5v5 CF% 44.4% 5v5 GF% 0.14 PTS/GP 19:04 TOI/GP 15:30 EVTOI/GP 0:05 PPTOI/GP 3:29 PKTOI/GP

× 83 Maple Leafs player card Marshall Rifai 🇨🇦 D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 211 lb Age: 28 · Born 1998-03-16 · Beaconsfield, QC, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $850,000 (2027 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season 2 GP 1 G 0 A 1 PTS 0 +/- 1.0 SOG/GP 27.9% 5v5 CF% 50.0% 5v5 GF% 0.50 PTS/GP 14:09 TOI/GP 13:38 EVTOI/GP 0:05 PPTOI/GP 0:27 PKTOI/GP

× 44 Maple Leafs player card Morgan Rielly 🇨🇦 D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 1 in · 224 lb Age: 32 · Born 1994-03-09 · Vancouver, BC, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $7,500,000 (2030 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Troy Stecher 2026–27 NHL regular season 14 GP 0 G 10 A 10 PTS -1 +/- 1.3 SOG/GP 47.6% 5v5 CF% 51.7% 5v5 GF% 0.71 PTS/GP 19:42 TOI/GP 17:32 EVTOI/GP 1:07 PPTOI/GP 1:02 PKTOI/GP

× 3 Maple Leafs player card Nick Blankenburg 🇺🇸 D · Shoots: R · 5 ft 9 in · 179 lb Age: 28 · Born 1998-05-12 · Washington, MI, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $1,400,000 (2027 - RFA) Current Partner ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season 6 GP 1 G 0 A 1 PTS -3 +/- 1.0 SOG/GP 51.2% 5v5 CF% 37.5% 5v5 GF% 0.17 PTS/GP 13:05 TOI/GP 12:32 EVTOI/GP 0:30 PPTOI/GP 0:03 PKTOI/GP

× 95 Maple Leafs player card Oliver Ekman-Larsson 🇸🇪 D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 191 lb Age: 35 · Born 1991-07-17 · Karlskrona, SWE Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,500,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Dakota Mermis 2026–27 NHL regular season 14 GP 0 G 1 A 1 PTS -4 +/- 0.8 SOG/GP 50.1% 5v5 CF% 42.8% 5v5 GF% 0.07 PTS/GP 17:50 TOI/GP 15:43 EVTOI/GP 0:21 PPTOI/GP 1:46 PKTOI/GP

× 28 Maple Leafs player card Troy Stecher 🇨🇦 D · Shoots: R · 5 ft 11 in · 184 lb Age: 32 · Born 1994-04-07 · Richmond, BC, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $1,350,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Morgan Rielly 2026–27 NHL regular season 14 GP 2 G 2 A 4 PTS 4 +/- 1.0 SOG/GP 47.4% 5v5 CF% 52.0% 5v5 GF% 0.29 PTS/GP 19:32 TOI/GP 16:09 EVTOI/GP 0:05 PPTOI/GP 3:19 PKTOI/GP

× 41 Maple Leafs player card Anthony Stolarz 🇺🇸 G · Catches: L · 6 ft 6 in · 248 lb Age: 32 · Born 1994-01-20 · Edison, NJ, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,750,000 (2030 - UFA) 2026–27 NHL regular season 5 GP 4 W 1 L 0 OT/SOL 2.79 GAA .907 SV%