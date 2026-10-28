Ahead of Wednesday’s game in Seattle, head coach Jim Hiller discussed moving Gavin McKenna onto Auston Matthews’ line in the wake of Kirill Marchenko’s week-to-week injury, the growing role of the fourth line, Dakota Joshua and Chris Tanev’s status, and Nick Paul’s versatility.

What went into the decision to move Gavin McKenna up and shift Easton to another line?

Hiller: That’s something we’ve talked about a lot at different times. You guys don’t always see it, but we’re always talking about different things in the lineup. That line had played so well with Easton, but with Marchy out, give Gavin a chance there and move Easton with Willy and Pauly.

What do you hope McKenna learned from moving into that spot during games that he can take with him?

Hiller: I hope he just feels comfortable playing with Auston. Sometimes, the first few times, it’s, “Hey, you’re playing with Auston. What do I have to do? I’ve got to get him the puck.” Probably by now, he’s played enough with him and enough in the league that he just has to go out and play his game.

It’s been almost a month since Gavin’s first game. How different is he now compared to opening night?

Hiller: I think he’s a lot different. There are two things there. There’s where Gavin’s gone and where the league goes in a month. The league gets ramped up really quickly, so he has to get ramped up really quickly, too. Both things have happened.

If you talk to him, he has a healthy respect for the league. He’s understanding some of the things he can get away with offensively, and some things he can’t. Then there’s the play without the puck, which is always the biggest challenge for every player, and how important the details of the game without the puck are.

With two top-six forwards out and no last change on the road, how concerned are you about the forwards defensively?

Hiller: I would say this: We’ve gotten such great minutes from what we want to call our fourth line, from Teddy Blueger’s line. We’ve seen over the last 10 days that line getting more minutes. I’ve had them out there against the other team’s top lines. Despite everybody having to step up in this absence, you’re going to see that line, as long as they continue to play like this, take on a bigger and bigger role. A role maybe we didn’t expect two weeks ago.

Will Dakota Joshua play tonight?

Hiller: We’re still waiting for his gear. The airlines haven’t delivered his gear yet, so we’re still waiting on that.

Otherwise, could he play a game for you without any concerns?

Hiller: Yeah. He’s had his stint. He’s in great shape. He’s ready to roll.

What about Chris Tanev?

Hiller: We’re getting closer. No red sweater. You guys know the steps. You’ve been around it long enough now. On the ice, red sweater, no red sweater with the team. That means he’s getting close.

Is there any chance Joshua plays in Vancouver?

Hiller: I think there’s always a chance, but we’ll still have to wait and see.

How valuable has Nick Paul been through the injuries to the top six?

Hiller: He started, I think, on the left wing, him and Sissons playing left wing and right wing. Now he’s been in the center for a long time, so he’s really versatile.

He’s on the power play today. Now you’ve got a penalty killer, you’ve got a top-six centerman, you’ve got a power-play guy, and just an awesome guy for the spirit of the team.

He’s really been a great addition. We’ve had a number of them, but he touches a lot of different areas of the game and has been good for us.

You know Lane Lambert a little bit. What’s the biggest challenge the Kraken present?

Hiller: They’ll play hard without the puck. Much like Calgary played, I expect a similar game from Seattle. They play hard, have enough talent that they can beat you, but they’re going to check you and make it hard for you. We have to play a different style than we played in Calgary.

We turned the puck over in the neutral zone again. We thought we had to clean some of that stuff up, and we were frustrated because of it. We’ll have to make sure we get the puck deep tonight and play in their zone.

Are you going with Sergei Bobrovsky tonight?

Hiller: Yeah.

Game NumberOpponentDateResult
Regular season 15Seattle Kraken (away)October 28, 2026
Toronto vs. Seattle - October 28

Maple Leafs Projected Lines

Select a player name to view their card (must be on active NHL roster).

Forwards

LineLeft WingCentreRight Wing
192Gavin McKenna 34Auston Matthews 96Jack Roslovic
253Easton Cowan 20Nick Paul 88William Nylander
329Bo Groulx 15Colton Sissons 71Vinni Lettieri
424Brandon Duhaime 73Teddy Blueger 19Zack MacEwen
Scratch29Bo Groulx

Defense

PairLeft DefenseRight Defense
122Jake McCabe 43Darren Raddysh
244Morgan Rielly 28Troy Stecher
336Dakota Mermis 95Oliver Ekman-Larsson
Scratch82Cole McWard

Goaltenders

72Sergei Bobrovsky Starter
41Anthony Stolarz Backup

Injuries Or Other Absences

PlayerStatus
8Chris Tanev Day-to-day injury
86Kirill Marchenko Week-to-week injury
91John Tavares Week-to-week injury
83Marshall Rifai Week-to-week injury
3Nick Blankenburg Week-to-week injury
18Miles Wood IR
11Max DomiLong-term Injury
34
Maple Leafs player card

Auston Matthews 🇺🇸

C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 3 in · 214 lb

Age: 29 · Born 1997-09-17 · San Ramon, CA, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $13,250,000 (2028 - UFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
14GP 9G 11A 20PTS 6+/- 2.9SOG/GP
51.1%5v5 CF% 60.8%5v5 GF% 1.43PTS/GP 52.2%FO%
20:39TOI/GP16:36EVTOI/GP3:45PPTOI/GP0:18PKTOI/GP
29
Maple Leafs player card

Bo Groulx 🇨🇦

C/LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 202 lb

Age: 26 · Born 2000-02-06 · Rouen, FRA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $812,500 (2027 - UFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
6GP 0G 0A 0PTS 1+/- 0.5SOG/GP
42.6%5v5 CF% 100.0%5v5 GF% 0.00PTS/GP 57.1%FO%
8:19TOI/GP7:50EVTOI/GP0:08PPTOI/GP0:21PKTOI/GP
24
Maple Leafs player card

Brandon Duhaime 🇺🇸

LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 213 lb

Age: 29 · Born 1997-05-22 · Coral Springs, FL, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $2,600,000 (2029 - UFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
14GP 1G 3A 4PTS 1+/- 0.9SOG/GP
47.2%5v5 CF% 57.1%5v5 GF% 0.29PTS/GP 33.3%FO%
11:43TOI/GP9:27EVTOI/GP0:02PPTOI/GP2:15PKTOI/GP
15
Maple Leafs player card

Colton Sissons 🇨🇦

C/RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 1 in · 207 lb

Age: 32 · Born 1993-11-05 · North Vancouver, BC, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,250,000 (2028 - UFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
14GP 2G 3A 5PTS 1+/- 1.1SOG/GP
45.2%5v5 CF% 50.0%5v5 GF% 0.36PTS/GP 62.6%FO%
15:04TOI/GP12:07EVTOI/GP0:03PPTOI/GP2:54PKTOI/GP
53
Maple Leafs player card

Easton Cowan 🇨🇦

LW/RW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 0 in · 189 lb

Age: 21 · Born 2005-05-20 · Mount Brydges, ON, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $900,000 (2028 - RFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
14GP 6G 7A 13PTS 2+/- 2.1SOG/GP
49.0%5v5 CF% 56.5%5v5 GF% 0.93PTS/GP 40.0%FO%
15:10TOI/GP13:30EVTOI/GP1:03PPTOI/GP0:38PKTOI/GP
92
Maple Leafs player card

Gavin McKenna 🇨🇦

LW · Shoots: L · 5 ft 11 in · 164 lb

Age: 18 · Born 2007-12-20 · Whitehorse, YT, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $1,075,000 (2029 - RFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
14GP 3G 5A 8PTS -6+/- 1.6SOG/GP
41.8%5v5 CF% 35.7%5v5 GF% 0.57PTS/GP
13:39TOI/GP11:07EVTOI/GP2:32PPTOI/GP0:00PKTOI/GP
96
Maple Leafs player card

Jack Roslovic 🇺🇸

RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 1 in · 195 lb

Age: 29 · Born 1997-01-29 · Columbus, OH, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,000,000 (2028 - UFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
14GP 5G 8A 13PTS 0+/- 2.6SOG/GP
50.6%5v5 CF% 59.0%5v5 GF% 0.93PTS/GP 32.1%FO%
16:36TOI/GP15:16EVTOI/GP1:17PPTOI/GP0:03PKTOI/GP
91
Maple Leafs player card

John Tavares 🇨🇦

C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 1 in · 211 lb

Age: 36 · Born 1990-09-20 · Mississauga, ON, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,389,280 (2029 - UFA)

Current Linemates: N/A

2026–27 NHL regular season
7GP 2G 5A 7PTS -5+/- 2.4SOG/GP
44.1%5v5 CF% 30.7%5v5 GF% 1.00PTS/GP 60.4%FO%
16:31TOI/GP13:02EVTOI/GP3:28PPTOI/GP0:01PKTOI/GP
86
Maple Leafs player card

Kirill Marchenko 🇷🇺

RW/LW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 3 in · 201 lb

Age: 26 · Born 2000-07-21 · Barnaul, RUS

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,850,000 (2033 - UFA)

Current Linemates: N/A

2026–27 NHL regular season
14GP 6G 8A 14PTS -3+/- 2.5SOG/GP
48.1%5v5 CF% 46.6%5v5 GF% 1.00PTS/GP
17:37TOI/GP14:07EVTOI/GP3:30PPTOI/GP0:00PKTOI/GP
18
Maple Leafs player card

Miles Wood 🇺🇸

LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 209 lb

Age: 31 · Born 1995-09-13 · Buffalo, NY, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $2,500,000 (2029 - UFA)

Current Linemates: N/A

2026–27 NHL regular season

No NHL regular-season stats recorded for 2026–27.
20
Maple Leafs player card

Nick Paul 🇨🇦

C/LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 3 in · 225 lb

Age: 31 · Born 1995-03-20 · Mississauga, ON, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,150,000 (2029 - UFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
14GP 2G 3A 5PTS -2+/- 1.0SOG/GP
43.3%5v5 CF% 42.1%5v5 GF% 0.36PTS/GP 45.4%FO%
16:20TOI/GP13:18EVTOI/GP0:45PPTOI/GP2:17PKTOI/GP
73
Maple Leafs player card

Teddy Blueger 🇱🇻

C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 0 in · 185 lb

Age: 32 · Born 1994-08-15 · Riga, LVA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $2,500,000 (2028 - UFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
14GP 1G 1A 2PTS -1+/- 1.1SOG/GP
45.6%5v5 CF% 46.1%5v5 GF% 0.14PTS/GP 50.0%FO%
12:56TOI/GP9:57EVTOI/GP0:01PPTOI/GP2:58PKTOI/GP
71
Maple Leafs player card

Vinni Lettieri 🇺🇸

RW · Shoots: R · 5 ft 10 in · 184 lb

Age: 31 · Born 1995-02-06 · Excelsior, MN, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $850,000 (2027 - UFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
5GP 1G 0A 1PTS -2+/- 1.4SOG/GP
37.0%5v5 CF% 33.3%5v5 GF% 0.20PTS/GP
10:13TOI/GP9:02EVTOI/GP1:09PPTOI/GP0:02PKTOI/GP
88
Maple Leafs player card

William Nylander 🇸🇪

RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 0 in · 200 lb

Age: 30 · Born 1996-05-01 · Calgary, AB, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $11,500,000 (2032 - UFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
14GP 9G 10A 19PTS -1+/- 2.9SOG/GP
42.9%5v5 CF% 45.8%5v5 GF% 1.36PTS/GP 38.1%FO%
19:59TOI/GP15:58EVTOI/GP3:37PPTOI/GP0:24PKTOI/GP
19
Maple Leafs player card

Zack MacEwen 🇨🇦

RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 4 in · 226 lb

Age: 30 · Born 1996-07-08 · Charlottetown, PE, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $875,000 (2027 - UFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
8GP 1G 2A 3PTS -1+/- 1.0SOG/GP
56.0%5v5 CF% 50.0%5v5 GF% 0.38PTS/GP 42.9%FO%
7:21TOI/GP7:21EVTOI/GP0:00PPTOI/GP0:00PKTOI/GP
8
Maple Leafs player card

Chris Tanev 🇨🇦

D · Shoots: R · 6 ft 3 in · 199 lb

Age: 36 · Born 1989-12-20 · Toronto, ON, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,500,000 (2031 - UFA)

Current Partner: N/A

2026–27 NHL regular season
6GP 0G 1A 1PTS 1+/- 0.2SOG/GP
42.5%5v5 CF% 60.0%5v5 GF% 0.17PTS/GP
16:51TOI/GP13:33EVTOI/GP0:03PPTOI/GP3:14PKTOI/GP
82
Maple Leafs player card

Cole McWard 🇺🇸

D · Shoots: R · 6 ft 2 in · 196 lb

Age: 25 · Born 2001-06-09 · Fenton, MO, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $875,000 (2028 - UFA)

Current Partner: N/A

2026–27 NHL regular season

No NHL regular-season stats recorded for 2026–27.
36
Maple Leafs player card

Dakota Mermis 🇺🇸

D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 0 in · 197 lb

Age: 32 · Born 1994-01-05 · Alton, IL, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $812,500 (2027 - UFA)

Current Partner:

2026–27 NHL regular season
2GP 0G 0A 0PTS 2+/- 0.5SOG/GP
43.3%5v5 CF% 75.0%5v5 GF% 0.00PTS/GP
13:58TOI/GP12:32EVTOI/GP0:00PPTOI/GP1:26PKTOI/GP
43
Maple Leafs player card

Darren Raddysh 🇨🇦

D · Shoots: R · 6 ft 1 in · 204 lb

Age: 30 · Born 1996-02-28 · Toronto, ON, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $8,500,000 (2034 - UFA)

Current Partner:

2026–27 NHL regular season
14GP 0G 6A 6PTS -2+/- 2.3SOG/GP
46.6%5v5 CF% 50.0%5v5 GF% 0.43PTS/GP
23:43TOI/GP19:10EVTOI/GP3:44PPTOI/GP0:48PKTOI/GP
22
Maple Leafs player card

Jake McCabe 🇺🇸

D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 1 in · 205 lb

Age: 33 · Born 1993-10-12 · Eau Claire, WI, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,513,102 (2030 - UFA)

Current Partner:

2026–27 NHL regular season
14GP 0G 2A 2PTS 1+/- 1.1SOG/GP
42.0%5v5 CF% 44.4%5v5 GF% 0.14PTS/GP
19:04TOI/GP15:30EVTOI/GP0:05PPTOI/GP3:29PKTOI/GP
83
Maple Leafs player card

Marshall Rifai 🇨🇦

D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 211 lb

Age: 28 · Born 1998-03-16 · Beaconsfield, QC, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $850,000 (2027 - UFA)

Current Partner: N/A

2026–27 NHL regular season
2GP 1G 0A 1PTS 0+/- 1.0SOG/GP
27.9%5v5 CF% 50.0%5v5 GF% 0.50PTS/GP
14:09TOI/GP13:38EVTOI/GP0:05PPTOI/GP0:27PKTOI/GP
44
Maple Leafs player card

Morgan Rielly 🇨🇦

D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 1 in · 224 lb

Age: 32 · Born 1994-03-09 · Vancouver, BC, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $7,500,000 (2030 - UFA)

Current Partner:

2026–27 NHL regular season
14GP 0G 10A 10PTS -1+/- 1.3SOG/GP
47.6%5v5 CF% 51.7%5v5 GF% 0.71PTS/GP
19:42TOI/GP17:32EVTOI/GP1:07PPTOI/GP1:02PKTOI/GP
3
Maple Leafs player card

Nick Blankenburg 🇺🇸

D · Shoots: R · 5 ft 9 in · 179 lb

Age: 28 · Born 1998-05-12 · Washington, MI, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $1,400,000 (2027 - RFA)

Current Partner: N/A

2026–27 NHL regular season
6GP 1G 0A 1PTS -3+/- 1.0SOG/GP
51.2%5v5 CF% 37.5%5v5 GF% 0.17PTS/GP
13:05TOI/GP12:32EVTOI/GP0:30PPTOI/GP0:03PKTOI/GP
95
Maple Leafs player card

Oliver Ekman-Larsson 🇸🇪

D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 191 lb

Age: 35 · Born 1991-07-17 · Karlskrona, SWE

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,500,000 (2028 - UFA)

Current Partner:

2026–27 NHL regular season
14GP 0G 1A 1PTS -4+/- 0.8SOG/GP
50.1%5v5 CF% 42.8%5v5 GF% 0.07PTS/GP
17:50TOI/GP15:43EVTOI/GP0:21PPTOI/GP1:46PKTOI/GP
28
Maple Leafs player card

Troy Stecher 🇨🇦

D · Shoots: R · 5 ft 11 in · 184 lb

Age: 32 · Born 1994-04-07 · Richmond, BC, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $1,350,000 (2028 - UFA)

Current Partner:

2026–27 NHL regular season
14GP 2G 2A 4PTS 4+/- 1.0SOG/GP
47.4%5v5 CF% 52.0%5v5 GF% 0.29PTS/GP
19:32TOI/GP16:09EVTOI/GP0:05PPTOI/GP3:19PKTOI/GP
41
Maple Leafs player card

Anthony Stolarz 🇺🇸

G · Catches: L · 6 ft 6 in · 248 lb

Age: 32 · Born 1994-01-20 · Edison, NJ, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,750,000 (2030 - UFA)

2026–27 NHL regular season
5GP 4W 1L 0OT/SOL 2.79GAA .907SV%
72
Maple Leafs player card

Sergei Bobrovsky 🇷🇺

G · Catches: L · 6 ft 2 in · 187 lb

Age: 38 · Born 1988-09-20 · Novokuznetsk, RUS

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $7,000,000 (2029 - UFA)

2026–27 NHL regular season
9GP 3W 4L 2OT/SOL 3.09GAA .897SV%
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