After an off night in Calgary, and now without Kirill Marchenko, can the Maple Leafs overcome their latest injury-related adversity against the 7-4-1 Seattle Kraken (10:00 p.m. EST, Sportsnet Ontario)?

Game Day Quotes

Kraken head coach Lane Lambert on the challenge of quieting Auston Matthews, William Nylander, and the Leafs’ offense:

Anytime you’re playing a team that has two or three star players, certainly you’ve got your work cut out for you,   etween Auston and William Nylander—obviously, Tavares is out. But they’ve made a lot of changes — a lot of turnover since I was there, for sure — in a 14-month span or whatever.

Those guys are playing great hockey. We have to find a way to limit. I don’t think you can ever completely eliminate, but we certainly have to try and find a way to limit their opportunities.

Lambert on the differences in how the Leafs defend:

For me, there’s some subtle differences in terms of how they defend, how they defend the rush, and little things like that. There are little nuances.

At the end of the day, it’s not rocket science completely. There’s still all the fundamentals that stay in place. There are obviously subtleties there, but there’s a lot of similarities, too.

Lambert on the Leafs’ power play:

They’ve got a dynamic — and always have had a dynamic — power play. Raddysh and his shot has made them even more dangerous. Certainly, I know that when I was there, we had five forwards on the power play, but that element of the shot changes the dynamic of things a little bit.

There’s no question that they’ve got some talent on that power play. Obviously, Marchenko and Tavares… I don’t know Marchenko’s status right now, but he did leave the game in Calgary. They’ve got some talent on the power play.

Lambert on the Leafs’ improved penalty kill:

Penalty-killing-wise, I don’t think they probably loved their penalty killing, and I think they went out and they did something about it. They brought in some guys who are experienced on the penalty kill, and it’s paying off dividends right now.

With a combined percentage of 122.5 (on special teams), we’ve got our work cut out for us.

Gavin McKenna on the opportunity with new linemates Auston Matthews and Jack Roslovic:

I think kind of expected the lines to be moved around with Marchenko not being in the lineup.

When you see that, I think it’s a little bit of a boost of confidence. When you’re playing with two guys like that, you got to make sure you’re working. I want to make the most out of this opportunity, so I’m looking forward to.

McKenna on playing with Matthews:

Whenever he’s open, you want to find him in a spot because he’s dangerous in all areas of the ice, so you want to get him the puck. And his playmaking… Something I didn’t really know is how good he was at making those plays coming into the league. I think he’s made a tons of nice plays where not a lot of guys can make that play. When he’s got the puck on his stick, you got to be ready as well.

Jack Roslovic on adjusting when Kirill Marchenko (week-to-week) is out:

It’s the first time he’s gone down. But obviously, John and some key pieces of our team haven’t been here. I think everyone kind of fills a role and fills a gap. We have a good understanding of what it is that a guy brings and what we need to bring a little bit more of. I think everyone knows what to do, knows their role.

Roslovic on McKenna’s maturity and handling of the spotlight:

I couldn’t imagine. First overall in a city like Toronto is definitely a difficult thing to do. I remember when Auston was going through it a little bit, and I think the similarities between the two are very similar.

They’re both obviously super young, but super mature, and the ability to come in and just do that and play hockey at the calibre that you have to play at every night is a testament. He’s doing a really good job.

Hiller on moving McKenna up in the lineup after the Marchenko injury:

That’s something we’ve talked about a lot at different times. You guys don’t always see it, but we always are talking about different things in the lineup. That line played so well with Easton, but with Marchy out, we’ll give Gavin a chance there and move Easton with Willy and Pauly.

Hiller on McKenna’s comfort playing with Matthews:

I hope he just feels comfortable playing with Auston. Sometimes, there’s the first few times: “Hey, playing with Auston, what do I got to do? I got to get him the puck.” I think probably by now he’s played enough with them and enough in the league that he just has to go out and play his game.

Hiller on an expanded role for the fourth line:

I would say this: I think we’ve got such great minutes from our—if we want to call them our fourth line—from Teddy Bluger’s line. I think we’ve seen over the last 10 days that line getting more minutes and more minutes. I’ve had them out there against the other team’s top lines.

Despite everybody having to step up in this absence, I think you’re going see that line, as long as they continue to play like this, take on a bigger and bigger role — a role maybe that we didn’t expect two weeks ago.

Hiller on the challenge against the Kraken:

They’ll play hard without the puck. I think, much like Calgary played, I expect a similar game from Seattle. Play hard, have enough talent they can beat you, but they’re going to check you and they’re going to make it hard for you.

We have to play a different style than we played in Calgary. We turned the puck over in the neutral zone again. We thought we had cleaned some of that stuff up, and we’re frustrated because of it. We’ll have to make sure that we have to get the puck deep tonight and play in their zone.

Bobby McMann on facing Matthews and Nylander:

You just know they’re dynamic, and they can create at any point throughout the game. It’s continuing to try and get in those guys’ way, frustrate them, and get in front of them.

They’re both just good competitors. Willy’s so dynamic off the rush, and Auston can really score from anywhere. It’s continuing to get through those guys, know that they’re on the ice, and focus on our game, too. Because if we’re skating like we do, then we can shut those guys down.

McMann on the difference in the markets between Toronto and Seattle:

It’s a bit different. It’s also something that I thought would be a bigger change, and I don’t know if it is that big of a change.

This city has been very invested in this team, and the people that do care for the Kraken care a ton. That’s been really nice. Honestly, it feels like a lot more of a tighter family here, which has been different and also really cool at the same time.

2026–27 regular season

Maple Leafs vs. Kraken: By the Numbers

Swipe the table to compare teams.
CategoryMaple LeafsKraken
Games played1412
Record7–5–2[16th]7–4–1[T-9th]
Points percentage.571[16th].625[T-9th]
Goals for52[T-2nd]45[8th]
Goals against46[T-30th]42[T-23rd]
Goals for / game3.71[6th]3.75[5th]
Goals against / game3.29[T-18th]3.50[27th]
Home record4–3–1[23rd]3–2–0[15th]
Away record3–2–1[T-11th]4–2–1[T-5th]
5v5 shot attempts %46.2%[26th]41.5%[32nd]
5v5 goals for %49.3%[18th]55.0%[10th]
5v5 PDO100.5[12th]104.3[3rd]
Power play28.9%[5th]23.1%[11th]
Penalty kill93.6%[1st]70.6%[T-26th]
Head-to-head (2025–26)0–1–12–0–0
Leading scorers · Goals–Assists–Points
Scorer #1Auston Matthews9–11–20Kaapo Kakko2–8–10
Scorer #2William Nylander9–10–19Jordan Eberle4–5–9
Scorer #3Kirill Marchenko6–8–14Berkly Catton3–6–9
Scorer #4Easton Cowan6–7–13Brandon Montour2–7–9
Scorer #5Jack Roslovic5–8–13Chandler Stephenson1–8–9
Toronto vs. Seattle - October 28

Maple Leafs Projected Lines

Select a player name to view their card (must be on active NHL roster).

Forwards

LineLeft WingCentreRight Wing
192Gavin McKenna 34Auston Matthews 96Jack Roslovic
253Easton Cowan 20Nick Paul 88William Nylander
329Bo Groulx 15Colton Sissons 71Vinni Lettieri
424Brandon Duhaime 73Teddy Blueger 19Zack MacEwen
Scratch29Bo Groulx

Defense

PairLeft DefenseRight Defense
122Jake McCabe 43Darren Raddysh
244Morgan Rielly 28Troy Stecher
336Dakota Mermis 95Oliver Ekman-Larsson
Scratch82Cole McWard

Goaltenders

72Sergei Bobrovsky Starter
41Anthony Stolarz Backup

Injuries Or Other Absences

PlayerStatus
8Chris Tanev Day-to-day injury
86Kirill Marchenko Week-to-week injury
91John Tavares Week-to-week injury
83Marshall Rifai Week-to-week injury
3Nick Blankenburg Week-to-week injury
18Miles Wood IR
11Max DomiLong-term Injury
34
Maple Leafs player card

Auston Matthews 🇺🇸

C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 3 in · 214 lb

Age: 29 · Born 1997-09-17 · San Ramon, CA, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $13,250,000 (2028 - UFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
15GP 10G 13A 23PTS 6+/- 2.9SOG/GP
51.4%5v5 CF% 58.3%5v5 GF% 1.53PTS/GP 52.6%FO%
20:37TOI/GP16:38EVTOI/GP3:40PPTOI/GP0:19PKTOI/GP
29
Maple Leafs player card

Bo Groulx 🇨🇦

C/LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 202 lb

Age: 26 · Born 2000-02-06 · Rouen, FRA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $812,500 (2027 - UFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
7GP 0G 0A 0PTS 1+/- 0.6SOG/GP
46.0%5v5 CF% 100.0%5v5 GF% 0.00PTS/GP 57.1%FO%
8:03TOI/GP7:38EVTOI/GP0:07PPTOI/GP0:18PKTOI/GP
24
Maple Leafs player card

Brandon Duhaime 🇺🇸

LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 213 lb

Age: 29 · Born 1997-05-22 · Coral Springs, FL, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $2,600,000 (2029 - UFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
15GP 1G 3A 4PTS 0+/- 0.9SOG/GP
47.4%5v5 CF% 50.0%5v5 GF% 0.27PTS/GP 33.3%FO%
11:51TOI/GP9:32EVTOI/GP0:02PPTOI/GP2:17PKTOI/GP
15
Maple Leafs player card

Colton Sissons 🇨🇦

C/RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 1 in · 207 lb

Age: 32 · Born 1993-11-05 · North Vancouver, BC, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,250,000 (2028 - UFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
15GP 2G 3A 5PTS 0+/- 1.1SOG/GP
47.2%5v5 CF% 47.0%5v5 GF% 0.33PTS/GP 60.1%FO%
14:59TOI/GP12:03EVTOI/GP0:02PPTOI/GP2:54PKTOI/GP
53
Maple Leafs player card

Easton Cowan 🇨🇦

LW/RW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 0 in · 189 lb

Age: 21 · Born 2005-05-20 · Mount Brydges, ON, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $900,000 (2028 - RFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
15GP 6G 8A 14PTS 3+/- 2.1SOG/GP
49.3%5v5 CF% 54.1%5v5 GF% 0.93PTS/GP 40.0%FO%
15:26TOI/GP13:45EVTOI/GP1:00PPTOI/GP0:41PKTOI/GP
92
Maple Leafs player card

Gavin McKenna 🇨🇦

LW · Shoots: L · 5 ft 11 in · 164 lb

Age: 18 · Born 2007-12-20 · Whitehorse, YT, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $1,075,000 (2029 - RFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
15GP 5G 6A 11PTS -6+/- 1.7SOG/GP
42.9%5v5 CF% 33.3%5v5 GF% 0.73PTS/GP
13:46TOI/GP11:15EVTOI/GP2:31PPTOI/GP0:00PKTOI/GP
96
Maple Leafs player card

Jack Roslovic 🇺🇸

RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 1 in · 195 lb

Age: 29 · Born 1997-01-29 · Columbus, OH, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,000,000 (2028 - UFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
15GP 6G 9A 15PTS 1+/- 2.5SOG/GP
51.2%5v5 CF% 56.5%5v5 GF% 1.00PTS/GP 32.1%FO%
16:39TOI/GP15:16EVTOI/GP1:20PPTOI/GP0:03PKTOI/GP
91
Maple Leafs player card

John Tavares 🇨🇦

C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 1 in · 211 lb

Age: 36 · Born 1990-09-20 · Mississauga, ON, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,389,280 (2029 - UFA)

Current Linemates: N/A

2026–27 NHL regular season
7GP 2G 5A 7PTS -5+/- 2.4SOG/GP
44.1%5v5 CF% 30.7%5v5 GF% 1.00PTS/GP 60.4%FO%
16:31TOI/GP13:02EVTOI/GP3:28PPTOI/GP0:01PKTOI/GP
86
Maple Leafs player card

Kirill Marchenko 🇷🇺

RW/LW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 3 in · 201 lb

Age: 26 · Born 2000-07-21 · Barnaul, RUS

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,850,000 (2033 - UFA)

Current Linemates: N/A

2026–27 NHL regular season
14GP 6G 8A 14PTS -3+/- 2.5SOG/GP
48.1%5v5 CF% 46.6%5v5 GF% 1.00PTS/GP
17:37TOI/GP14:07EVTOI/GP3:30PPTOI/GP0:00PKTOI/GP
18
Maple Leafs player card

Miles Wood 🇺🇸

LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 209 lb

Age: 31 · Born 1995-09-13 · Buffalo, NY, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $2,500,000 (2029 - UFA)

Current Linemates: N/A

2026–27 NHL regular season

No NHL regular-season stats recorded for 2026–27.
20
Maple Leafs player card

Nick Paul 🇨🇦

C/LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 3 in · 225 lb

Age: 31 · Born 1995-03-20 · Mississauga, ON, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,150,000 (2029 - UFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
15GP 2G 3A 5PTS -4+/- 0.9SOG/GP
43.9%5v5 CF% 38.0%5v5 GF% 0.33PTS/GP 46.7%FO%
16:20TOI/GP13:24EVTOI/GP0:42PPTOI/GP2:14PKTOI/GP
73
Maple Leafs player card

Teddy Blueger 🇱🇻

C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 0 in · 185 lb

Age: 32 · Born 1994-08-15 · Riga, LVA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $2,500,000 (2028 - UFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
15GP 1G 1A 2PTS -2+/- 1.1SOG/GP
46.3%5v5 CF% 42.8%5v5 GF% 0.13PTS/GP 50.4%FO%
12:57TOI/GP9:54EVTOI/GP0:01PPTOI/GP3:02PKTOI/GP
71
Maple Leafs player card

Vinni Lettieri 🇺🇸

RW · Shoots: R · 5 ft 10 in · 184 lb

Age: 31 · Born 1995-02-06 · Excelsior, MN, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $850,000 (2027 - UFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
6GP 1G 0A 1PTS -2+/- 1.2SOG/GP
40.2%5v5 CF% 33.3%5v5 GF% 0.17PTS/GP
10:04TOI/GP9:04EVTOI/GP0:58PPTOI/GP0:02PKTOI/GP
88
Maple Leafs player card

William Nylander 🇸🇪

RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 0 in · 200 lb

Age: 30 · Born 1996-05-01 · Calgary, AB, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $11,500,000 (2032 - UFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
15GP 9G 10A 19PTS -2+/- 2.9SOG/GP
43.2%5v5 CF% 42.3%5v5 GF% 1.27PTS/GP 38.1%FO%
20:08TOI/GP16:05EVTOI/GP3:32PPTOI/GP0:31PKTOI/GP
19
Maple Leafs player card

Zack MacEwen 🇨🇦

RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 4 in · 226 lb

Age: 30 · Born 1996-07-08 · Charlottetown, PE, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $875,000 (2027 - UFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
9GP 1G 2A 3PTS -2+/- 1.0SOG/GP
54.2%5v5 CF% 42.8%5v5 GF% 0.33PTS/GP 42.9%FO%
7:27TOI/GP7:27EVTOI/GP0:00PPTOI/GP0:00PKTOI/GP
8
Maple Leafs player card

Chris Tanev 🇨🇦

D · Shoots: R · 6 ft 3 in · 199 lb

Age: 36 · Born 1989-12-20 · Toronto, ON, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,500,000 (2031 - UFA)

Current Partner: N/A

2026–27 NHL regular season
6GP 0G 1A 1PTS 1+/- 0.2SOG/GP
42.5%5v5 CF% 60.0%5v5 GF% 0.17PTS/GP
16:51TOI/GP13:33EVTOI/GP0:03PPTOI/GP3:14PKTOI/GP
82
Maple Leafs player card

Cole McWard 🇺🇸

D · Shoots: R · 6 ft 2 in · 196 lb

Age: 25 · Born 2001-06-09 · Fenton, MO, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $875,000 (2028 - UFA)

Current Partner: N/A

2026–27 NHL regular season

No NHL regular-season stats recorded for 2026–27.
36
Maple Leafs player card

Dakota Mermis 🇺🇸

D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 0 in · 197 lb

Age: 32 · Born 1994-01-05 · Alton, IL, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $812,500 (2027 - UFA)

Current Partner:

2026–27 NHL regular season
3GP 0G 0A 0PTS 1+/- 0.3SOG/GP
45.5%5v5 CF% 60.0%5v5 GF% 0.00PTS/GP
12:36TOI/GP11:23EVTOI/GP0:02PPTOI/GP1:11PKTOI/GP
43
Maple Leafs player card

Darren Raddysh 🇨🇦

D · Shoots: R · 6 ft 1 in · 204 lb

Age: 30 · Born 1996-02-28 · Toronto, ON, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $8,500,000 (2034 - UFA)

Current Partner:

2026–27 NHL regular season
15GP 0G 8A 8PTS -3+/- 2.2SOG/GP
47.2%5v5 CF% 46.1%5v5 GF% 0.53PTS/GP
23:47TOI/GP19:19EVTOI/GP3:39PPTOI/GP0:49PKTOI/GP
22
Maple Leafs player card

Jake McCabe 🇺🇸

D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 1 in · 205 lb

Age: 33 · Born 1993-10-12 · Eau Claire, WI, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,513,102 (2030 - UFA)

Current Partner:

2026–27 NHL regular season
15GP 0G 2A 2PTS 0+/- 1.1SOG/GP
42.4%5v5 CF% 42.1%5v5 GF% 0.13PTS/GP
19:21TOI/GP15:37EVTOI/GP0:04PPTOI/GP3:39PKTOI/GP
83
Maple Leafs player card

Marshall Rifai 🇨🇦

D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 211 lb

Age: 28 · Born 1998-03-16 · Beaconsfield, QC, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $850,000 (2027 - UFA)

Current Partner: N/A

2026–27 NHL regular season
2GP 1G 0A 1PTS 0+/- 1.0SOG/GP
27.9%5v5 CF% 50.0%5v5 GF% 0.50PTS/GP
14:09TOI/GP13:38EVTOI/GP0:05PPTOI/GP0:27PKTOI/GP
44
Maple Leafs player card

Morgan Rielly 🇨🇦

D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 1 in · 224 lb

Age: 32 · Born 1994-03-09 · Vancouver, BC, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $7,500,000 (2030 - UFA)

Current Partner:

2026–27 NHL regular season
15GP 0G 10A 10PTS -3+/- 1.2SOG/GP
49.0%5v5 CF% 48.3%5v5 GF% 0.67PTS/GP
19:43TOI/GP17:41EVTOI/GP1:03PPTOI/GP0:59PKTOI/GP
3
Maple Leafs player card

Nick Blankenburg 🇺🇸

D · Shoots: R · 5 ft 9 in · 179 lb

Age: 28 · Born 1998-05-12 · Washington, MI, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $1,400,000 (2027 - RFA)

Current Partner: N/A

2026–27 NHL regular season
6GP 1G 0A 1PTS -3+/- 1.0SOG/GP
51.2%5v5 CF% 37.5%5v5 GF% 0.17PTS/GP
13:05TOI/GP12:32EVTOI/GP0:30PPTOI/GP0:03PKTOI/GP
95
Maple Leafs player card

Oliver Ekman-Larsson 🇸🇪

D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 191 lb

Age: 35 · Born 1991-07-17 · Karlskrona, SWE

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,500,000 (2028 - UFA)

Current Partner:

2026–27 NHL regular season
15GP 0G 1A 1PTS -4+/- 0.7SOG/GP
49.4%5v5 CF% 40.9%5v5 GF% 0.07PTS/GP
17:46TOI/GP15:39EVTOI/GP0:19PPTOI/GP1:48PKTOI/GP
28
Maple Leafs player card

Troy Stecher 🇨🇦

D · Shoots: R · 5 ft 11 in · 184 lb

Age: 32 · Born 1994-04-07 · Richmond, BC, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $1,350,000 (2028 - UFA)

Current Partner:

2026–27 NHL regular season
15GP 2G 3A 5PTS 4+/- 1.1SOG/GP
48.6%5v5 CF% 50.0%5v5 GF% 0.33PTS/GP
19:41TOI/GP16:11EVTOI/GP0:04PPTOI/GP3:26PKTOI/GP
41
Maple Leafs player card

Anthony Stolarz 🇺🇸

G · Catches: L · 6 ft 6 in · 248 lb

Age: 32 · Born 1994-01-20 · Edison, NJ, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,750,000 (2030 - UFA)

2026–27 NHL regular season
5GP 4W 1L 0OT/SOL 2.79GAA .907SV%
72
Maple Leafs player card

Sergei Bobrovsky 🇷🇺

G · Catches: L · 6 ft 2 in · 187 lb

Age: 38 · Born 1988-09-20 · Novokuznetsk, RUS

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $7,000,000 (2029 - UFA)

2026–27 NHL regular season
10GP 3W 5L 2OT/SOL 3.29GAA .885SV%
Toronto vs. Seattle Kraken - October 28

Kraken Projected Lines

Forwards

LineLeft WingCenterRight Wing
174Bobby McMannMcMann10Matty BeniersBeniers7Jordan EberleEberle
238Jani NymanNyman9Chandler StephensonStephenson11Mackie SamoskevichSamoskevich
384Kaapo KakkoKakko27Berkly CattonCatton51Shane WrightWright
459Ben MeyersMeyers89Frederick GaudreauGaudreau26Ryan WintertonWinterton

Defense

PairLeft DefenseRight Defense
129Vince DunnDunn6Adam LarssonLarsson
241Ryker EvansEvans62Brandon MontourMontour
328Josh MahuraMahura46Ville OttavainenOttavainen

Goaltenders

31Philipp GrubauerGrubauerStarter
35Joey DaccordDaccordBackup

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