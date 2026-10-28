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After an off night in Calgary, and now without Kirill Marchenko, can the Maple Leafs overcome their latest injury-related adversity against the 7-4-1 Seattle Kraken (10:00 p.m. EST, Sportsnet Ontario)?

Game Day Quotes

Kraken head coach Lane Lambert on the challenge of quieting Auston Matthews, William Nylander, and the Leafs’ offense:

Anytime you’re playing a team that has two or three star players, certainly you’ve got your work cut out for you, etween Auston and William Nylander—obviously, Tavares is out. But they’ve made a lot of changes — a lot of turnover since I was there, for sure — in a 14-month span or whatever. Those guys are playing great hockey. We have to find a way to limit. I don’t think you can ever completely eliminate, but we certainly have to try and find a way to limit their opportunities.

Lambert on the differences in how the Leafs defend:

For me, there’s some subtle differences in terms of how they defend, how they defend the rush, and little things like that. There are little nuances. At the end of the day, it’s not rocket science completely. There’s still all the fundamentals that stay in place. There are obviously subtleties there, but there’s a lot of similarities, too.

Lambert on the Leafs’ power play:

They’ve got a dynamic — and always have had a dynamic — power play. Raddysh and his shot has made them even more dangerous. Certainly, I know that when I was there, we had five forwards on the power play, but that element of the shot changes the dynamic of things a little bit. There’s no question that they’ve got some talent on that power play. Obviously, Marchenko and Tavares… I don’t know Marchenko’s status right now, but he did leave the game in Calgary. They’ve got some talent on the power play.

Lambert on the Leafs’ improved penalty kill:

Penalty-killing-wise, I don’t think they probably loved their penalty killing, and I think they went out and they did something about it. They brought in some guys who are experienced on the penalty kill, and it’s paying off dividends right now. With a combined percentage of 122.5 (on special teams), we’ve got our work cut out for us.

Gavin McKenna on the opportunity with new linemates Auston Matthews and Jack Roslovic:

I think kind of expected the lines to be moved around with Marchenko not being in the lineup. When you see that, I think it’s a little bit of a boost of confidence. When you’re playing with two guys like that, you got to make sure you’re working. I want to make the most out of this opportunity, so I’m looking forward to.

McKenna on playing with Matthews:

Whenever he’s open, you want to find him in a spot because he’s dangerous in all areas of the ice, so you want to get him the puck. And his playmaking… Something I didn’t really know is how good he was at making those plays coming into the league. I think he’s made a tons of nice plays where not a lot of guys can make that play. When he’s got the puck on his stick, you got to be ready as well.

Jack Roslovic on adjusting when Kirill Marchenko (week-to-week) is out:

It’s the first time he’s gone down. But obviously, John and some key pieces of our team haven’t been here. I think everyone kind of fills a role and fills a gap. We have a good understanding of what it is that a guy brings and what we need to bring a little bit more of. I think everyone knows what to do, knows their role.

Roslovic on McKenna’s maturity and handling of the spotlight:

I couldn’t imagine. First overall in a city like Toronto is definitely a difficult thing to do. I remember when Auston was going through it a little bit, and I think the similarities between the two are very similar. They’re both obviously super young, but super mature, and the ability to come in and just do that and play hockey at the calibre that you have to play at every night is a testament. He’s doing a really good job.

Hiller on moving McKenna up in the lineup after the Marchenko injury:

That’s something we’ve talked about a lot at different times. You guys don’t always see it, but we always are talking about different things in the lineup. That line played so well with Easton, but with Marchy out, we’ll give Gavin a chance there and move Easton with Willy and Pauly.

Hiller on McKenna’s comfort playing with Matthews:

I hope he just feels comfortable playing with Auston. Sometimes, there’s the first few times: “Hey, playing with Auston, what do I got to do? I got to get him the puck.” I think probably by now he’s played enough with them and enough in the league that he just has to go out and play his game.

Hiller on an expanded role for the fourth line:

I would say this: I think we’ve got such great minutes from our—if we want to call them our fourth line—from Teddy Bluger’s line. I think we’ve seen over the last 10 days that line getting more minutes and more minutes. I’ve had them out there against the other team’s top lines. Despite everybody having to step up in this absence, I think you’re going see that line, as long as they continue to play like this, take on a bigger and bigger role — a role maybe that we didn’t expect two weeks ago.

Hiller on the challenge against the Kraken:

They’ll play hard without the puck. I think, much like Calgary played, I expect a similar game from Seattle. Play hard, have enough talent they can beat you, but they’re going to check you and they’re going to make it hard for you. We have to play a different style than we played in Calgary. We turned the puck over in the neutral zone again. We thought we had cleaned some of that stuff up, and we’re frustrated because of it. We’ll have to make sure that we have to get the puck deep tonight and play in their zone.

Bobby McMann on facing Matthews and Nylander:

You just know they’re dynamic, and they can create at any point throughout the game. It’s continuing to try and get in those guys’ way, frustrate them, and get in front of them. They’re both just good competitors. Willy’s so dynamic off the rush, and Auston can really score from anywhere. It’s continuing to get through those guys, know that they’re on the ice, and focus on our game, too. Because if we’re skating like we do, then we can shut those guys down.

McMann on the difference in the markets between Toronto and Seattle:

It’s a bit different. It’s also something that I thought would be a bigger change, and I don’t know if it is that big of a change. This city has been very invested in this team, and the people that do care for the Kraken care a ton. That’s been really nice. Honestly, it feels like a lot more of a tighter family here, which has been different and also really cool at the same time.

2026–27 regular season Maple Leafs vs. Kraken: By the Numbers Swipe the table to compare teams. Category Maple Leafs Kraken Games played 14 12 Record 7–5–2 [16th] 7–4–1 [T-9th] Points percentage .571 [16th] .625 [T-9th] Goals for 52 [T-2nd] 45 [8th] Goals against 46 [T-30th] 42 [T-23rd] Goals for / game 3.71 [6th] 3.75 [5th] Goals against / game 3.29 [T-18th] 3.50 [27th] Home record 4–3–1 [23rd] 3–2–0 [15th] Away record 3–2–1 [T-11th] 4–2–1 [T-5th] 5v5 shot attempts % 46.2% [26th] 41.5% [32nd] 5v5 goals for % 49.3% [18th] 55.0% [10th] 5v5 PDO 100.5 [12th] 104.3 [3rd] Power play 28.9% [5th] 23.1% [11th] Penalty kill 93.6% [1st] 70.6% [T-26th] Head-to-head (2025–26) 0–1–1 2–0–0 Leading scorers · Goals–Assists–Points Scorer #1 Auston Matthews 9–11–20 Kaapo Kakko 2–8–10 Scorer #2 William Nylander 9–10–19 Jordan Eberle 4–5–9 Scorer #3 Kirill Marchenko 6–8–14 Berkly Catton 3–6–9 Scorer #4 Easton Cowan 6–7–13 Brandon Montour 2–7–9 Scorer #5 Jack Roslovic 5–8–13 Chandler Stephenson 1–8–9

Toronto vs. Seattle - October 28 Maple Leafs Projected Lines Select a player name to view their card (must be on active NHL roster). Forwards Line Left Wing Centre Right Wing 1 92 Gavin McKenna McKenna i 34 Auston Matthews Matthews i 96 Jack Roslovic Roslovic i 2 53 Easton Cowan Cowan i 20 Nick Paul Paul i 88 William Nylander Nylander i 3 29 Bo Groulx Groulx i 15 Colton Sissons Sissons i 71 Vinni Lettieri Lettieri i 4 24 Brandon Duhaime Duhaime i 73 Teddy Blueger Blueger i 19 Zack MacEwen MacEwen i Scratch 29 Bo Groulx Groulx i Defense Pair Left Defense Right Defense 1 22 Jake McCabe McCabe i 43 Darren Raddysh Raddysh i 2 44 Morgan Rielly Rielly i 28 Troy Stecher Stecher i 3 36 Dakota Mermis Mermis i 95 Oliver Ekman-Larsson Ekman-Larsson i Scratch 82 Cole McWard McWard i Goaltenders 72 Sergei Bobrovsky Bobrovsky i Starter 41 Anthony Stolarz Stolarz i Backup Injuries Or Other Absences Player Status 8 Chris Tanev Tanev i Day-to-day injury 86 Kirill Marchenko Marchenko i Week-to-week injury 91 John Tavares Tavares i Week-to-week injury 83 Marshall Rifai Rifai i Week-to-week injury 3 Nick Blankenburg Blankenburg i Week-to-week injury 18 Miles Wood Wood i IR 11 Max Domi Domi Long-term Injury

× 34 Maple Leafs player card Auston Matthews 🇺🇸 C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 3 in · 214 lb Age: 29 · Born 1997-09-17 · San Ramon, CA, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $13,250,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Gavin McKenna , Jack Roslovic 2026–27 NHL regular season 15 GP 10 G 13 A 23 PTS 6 +/- 2.9 SOG/GP 51.4% 5v5 CF% 58.3% 5v5 GF% 1.53 PTS/GP 52.6% FO% 20:37 TOI/GP 16:38 EVTOI/GP 3:40 PPTOI/GP 0:19 PKTOI/GP

× 29 Maple Leafs player card Bo Groulx 🇨🇦 C/LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 202 lb Age: 26 · Born 2000-02-06 · Rouen, FRA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $812,500 (2027 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Colton Sissons , Vinni Lettieri 2026–27 NHL regular season 7 GP 0 G 0 A 0 PTS 1 +/- 0.6 SOG/GP 46.0% 5v5 CF% 100.0% 5v5 GF% 0.00 PTS/GP 57.1% FO% 8:03 TOI/GP 7:38 EVTOI/GP 0:07 PPTOI/GP 0:18 PKTOI/GP

× 24 Maple Leafs player card Brandon Duhaime 🇺🇸 LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 213 lb Age: 29 · Born 1997-05-22 · Coral Springs, FL, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $2,600,000 (2029 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Teddy Blueger , Zack MacEwen 2026–27 NHL regular season 15 GP 1 G 3 A 4 PTS 0 +/- 0.9 SOG/GP 47.4% 5v5 CF% 50.0% 5v5 GF% 0.27 PTS/GP 33.3% FO% 11:51 TOI/GP 9:32 EVTOI/GP 0:02 PPTOI/GP 2:17 PKTOI/GP

× 15 Maple Leafs player card Colton Sissons 🇨🇦 C/RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 1 in · 207 lb Age: 32 · Born 1993-11-05 · North Vancouver, BC, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,250,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Bo Groulx , Vinni Lettieri 2026–27 NHL regular season 15 GP 2 G 3 A 5 PTS 0 +/- 1.1 SOG/GP 47.2% 5v5 CF% 47.0% 5v5 GF% 0.33 PTS/GP 60.1% FO% 14:59 TOI/GP 12:03 EVTOI/GP 0:02 PPTOI/GP 2:54 PKTOI/GP

× 53 Maple Leafs player card Easton Cowan 🇨🇦 LW/RW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 0 in · 189 lb Age: 21 · Born 2005-05-20 · Mount Brydges, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $900,000 (2028 - RFA) Current Linemates ↗: Nick Paul , William Nylander 2026–27 NHL regular season 15 GP 6 G 8 A 14 PTS 3 +/- 2.1 SOG/GP 49.3% 5v5 CF% 54.1% 5v5 GF% 0.93 PTS/GP 40.0% FO% 15:26 TOI/GP 13:45 EVTOI/GP 1:00 PPTOI/GP 0:41 PKTOI/GP

× 92 Maple Leafs player card Gavin McKenna 🇨🇦 LW · Shoots: L · 5 ft 11 in · 164 lb Age: 18 · Born 2007-12-20 · Whitehorse, YT, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $1,075,000 (2029 - RFA) Current Linemates ↗: Auston Matthews , Jack Roslovic 2026–27 NHL regular season 15 GP 5 G 6 A 11 PTS -6 +/- 1.7 SOG/GP 42.9% 5v5 CF% 33.3% 5v5 GF% 0.73 PTS/GP 13:46 TOI/GP 11:15 EVTOI/GP 2:31 PPTOI/GP 0:00 PKTOI/GP

× 96 Maple Leafs player card Jack Roslovic 🇺🇸 RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 1 in · 195 lb Age: 29 · Born 1997-01-29 · Columbus, OH, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,000,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Gavin McKenna , Auston Matthews 2026–27 NHL regular season 15 GP 6 G 9 A 15 PTS 1 +/- 2.5 SOG/GP 51.2% 5v5 CF% 56.5% 5v5 GF% 1.00 PTS/GP 32.1% FO% 16:39 TOI/GP 15:16 EVTOI/GP 1:20 PPTOI/GP 0:03 PKTOI/GP

× 91 Maple Leafs player card John Tavares 🇨🇦 C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 1 in · 211 lb Age: 36 · Born 1990-09-20 · Mississauga, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,389,280 (2029 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season 7 GP 2 G 5 A 7 PTS -5 +/- 2.4 SOG/GP 44.1% 5v5 CF% 30.7% 5v5 GF% 1.00 PTS/GP 60.4% FO% 16:31 TOI/GP 13:02 EVTOI/GP 3:28 PPTOI/GP 0:01 PKTOI/GP

× 86 Maple Leafs player card Kirill Marchenko 🇷🇺 RW/LW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 3 in · 201 lb Age: 26 · Born 2000-07-21 · Barnaul, RUS Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,850,000 (2033 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season 14 GP 6 G 8 A 14 PTS -3 +/- 2.5 SOG/GP 48.1% 5v5 CF% 46.6% 5v5 GF% 1.00 PTS/GP 17:37 TOI/GP 14:07 EVTOI/GP 3:30 PPTOI/GP 0:00 PKTOI/GP

× 18 Maple Leafs player card Miles Wood 🇺🇸 LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 209 lb Age: 31 · Born 1995-09-13 · Buffalo, NY, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $2,500,000 (2029 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season No NHL regular-season stats recorded for 2026–27.

× 20 Maple Leafs player card Nick Paul 🇨🇦 C/LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 3 in · 225 lb Age: 31 · Born 1995-03-20 · Mississauga, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,150,000 (2029 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Easton Cowan , William Nylander 2026–27 NHL regular season 15 GP 2 G 3 A 5 PTS -4 +/- 0.9 SOG/GP 43.9% 5v5 CF% 38.0% 5v5 GF% 0.33 PTS/GP 46.7% FO% 16:20 TOI/GP 13:24 EVTOI/GP 0:42 PPTOI/GP 2:14 PKTOI/GP

× 73 Maple Leafs player card Teddy Blueger 🇱🇻 C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 0 in · 185 lb Age: 32 · Born 1994-08-15 · Riga, LVA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $2,500,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Brandon Duhaime , Zack MacEwen 2026–27 NHL regular season 15 GP 1 G 1 A 2 PTS -2 +/- 1.1 SOG/GP 46.3% 5v5 CF% 42.8% 5v5 GF% 0.13 PTS/GP 50.4% FO% 12:57 TOI/GP 9:54 EVTOI/GP 0:01 PPTOI/GP 3:02 PKTOI/GP

× 71 Maple Leafs player card Vinni Lettieri 🇺🇸 RW · Shoots: R · 5 ft 10 in · 184 lb Age: 31 · Born 1995-02-06 · Excelsior, MN, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $850,000 (2027 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Bo Groulx , Colton Sissons 2026–27 NHL regular season 6 GP 1 G 0 A 1 PTS -2 +/- 1.2 SOG/GP 40.2% 5v5 CF% 33.3% 5v5 GF% 0.17 PTS/GP 10:04 TOI/GP 9:04 EVTOI/GP 0:58 PPTOI/GP 0:02 PKTOI/GP

× 88 Maple Leafs player card William Nylander 🇸🇪 RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 0 in · 200 lb Age: 30 · Born 1996-05-01 · Calgary, AB, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $11,500,000 (2032 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Easton Cowan , Nick Paul 2026–27 NHL regular season 15 GP 9 G 10 A 19 PTS -2 +/- 2.9 SOG/GP 43.2% 5v5 CF% 42.3% 5v5 GF% 1.27 PTS/GP 38.1% FO% 20:08 TOI/GP 16:05 EVTOI/GP 3:32 PPTOI/GP 0:31 PKTOI/GP

× 19 Maple Leafs player card Zack MacEwen 🇨🇦 RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 4 in · 226 lb Age: 30 · Born 1996-07-08 · Charlottetown, PE, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $875,000 (2027 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Brandon Duhaime , Teddy Blueger 2026–27 NHL regular season 9 GP 1 G 2 A 3 PTS -2 +/- 1.0 SOG/GP 54.2% 5v5 CF% 42.8% 5v5 GF% 0.33 PTS/GP 42.9% FO% 7:27 TOI/GP 7:27 EVTOI/GP 0:00 PPTOI/GP 0:00 PKTOI/GP

× 8 Maple Leafs player card Chris Tanev 🇨🇦 D · Shoots: R · 6 ft 3 in · 199 lb Age: 36 · Born 1989-12-20 · Toronto, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,500,000 (2031 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season 6 GP 0 G 1 A 1 PTS 1 +/- 0.2 SOG/GP 42.5% 5v5 CF% 60.0% 5v5 GF% 0.17 PTS/GP 16:51 TOI/GP 13:33 EVTOI/GP 0:03 PPTOI/GP 3:14 PKTOI/GP

× 82 Maple Leafs player card Cole McWard 🇺🇸 D · Shoots: R · 6 ft 2 in · 196 lb Age: 25 · Born 2001-06-09 · Fenton, MO, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $875,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season No NHL regular-season stats recorded for 2026–27.

× 36 Maple Leafs player card Dakota Mermis 🇺🇸 D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 0 in · 197 lb Age: 32 · Born 1994-01-05 · Alton, IL, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $812,500 (2027 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Oliver Ekman-Larsson 2026–27 NHL regular season 3 GP 0 G 0 A 0 PTS 1 +/- 0.3 SOG/GP 45.5% 5v5 CF% 60.0% 5v5 GF% 0.00 PTS/GP 12:36 TOI/GP 11:23 EVTOI/GP 0:02 PPTOI/GP 1:11 PKTOI/GP

× 43 Maple Leafs player card Darren Raddysh 🇨🇦 D · Shoots: R · 6 ft 1 in · 204 lb Age: 30 · Born 1996-02-28 · Toronto, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $8,500,000 (2034 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Jake McCabe 2026–27 NHL regular season 15 GP 0 G 8 A 8 PTS -3 +/- 2.2 SOG/GP 47.2% 5v5 CF% 46.1% 5v5 GF% 0.53 PTS/GP 23:47 TOI/GP 19:19 EVTOI/GP 3:39 PPTOI/GP 0:49 PKTOI/GP

× 22 Maple Leafs player card Jake McCabe 🇺🇸 D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 1 in · 205 lb Age: 33 · Born 1993-10-12 · Eau Claire, WI, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,513,102 (2030 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Darren Raddysh 2026–27 NHL regular season 15 GP 0 G 2 A 2 PTS 0 +/- 1.1 SOG/GP 42.4% 5v5 CF% 42.1% 5v5 GF% 0.13 PTS/GP 19:21 TOI/GP 15:37 EVTOI/GP 0:04 PPTOI/GP 3:39 PKTOI/GP

× 83 Maple Leafs player card Marshall Rifai 🇨🇦 D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 211 lb Age: 28 · Born 1998-03-16 · Beaconsfield, QC, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $850,000 (2027 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season 2 GP 1 G 0 A 1 PTS 0 +/- 1.0 SOG/GP 27.9% 5v5 CF% 50.0% 5v5 GF% 0.50 PTS/GP 14:09 TOI/GP 13:38 EVTOI/GP 0:05 PPTOI/GP 0:27 PKTOI/GP

× 44 Maple Leafs player card Morgan Rielly 🇨🇦 D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 1 in · 224 lb Age: 32 · Born 1994-03-09 · Vancouver, BC, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $7,500,000 (2030 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Troy Stecher 2026–27 NHL regular season 15 GP 0 G 10 A 10 PTS -3 +/- 1.2 SOG/GP 49.0% 5v5 CF% 48.3% 5v5 GF% 0.67 PTS/GP 19:43 TOI/GP 17:41 EVTOI/GP 1:03 PPTOI/GP 0:59 PKTOI/GP

× 3 Maple Leafs player card Nick Blankenburg 🇺🇸 D · Shoots: R · 5 ft 9 in · 179 lb Age: 28 · Born 1998-05-12 · Washington, MI, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $1,400,000 (2027 - RFA) Current Partner ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season 6 GP 1 G 0 A 1 PTS -3 +/- 1.0 SOG/GP 51.2% 5v5 CF% 37.5% 5v5 GF% 0.17 PTS/GP 13:05 TOI/GP 12:32 EVTOI/GP 0:30 PPTOI/GP 0:03 PKTOI/GP

× 95 Maple Leafs player card Oliver Ekman-Larsson 🇸🇪 D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 191 lb Age: 35 · Born 1991-07-17 · Karlskrona, SWE Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,500,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Dakota Mermis 2026–27 NHL regular season 15 GP 0 G 1 A 1 PTS -4 +/- 0.7 SOG/GP 49.4% 5v5 CF% 40.9% 5v5 GF% 0.07 PTS/GP 17:46 TOI/GP 15:39 EVTOI/GP 0:19 PPTOI/GP 1:48 PKTOI/GP

× 28 Maple Leafs player card Troy Stecher 🇨🇦 D · Shoots: R · 5 ft 11 in · 184 lb Age: 32 · Born 1994-04-07 · Richmond, BC, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $1,350,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Morgan Rielly 2026–27 NHL regular season 15 GP 2 G 3 A 5 PTS 4 +/- 1.1 SOG/GP 48.6% 5v5 CF% 50.0% 5v5 GF% 0.33 PTS/GP 19:41 TOI/GP 16:11 EVTOI/GP 0:04 PPTOI/GP 3:26 PKTOI/GP

× 41 Maple Leafs player card Anthony Stolarz 🇺🇸 G · Catches: L · 6 ft 6 in · 248 lb Age: 32 · Born 1994-01-20 · Edison, NJ, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,750,000 (2030 - UFA) 2026–27 NHL regular season 5 GP 4 W 1 L 0 OT/SOL 2.79 GAA .907 SV%

× 72 Maple Leafs player card Sergei Bobrovsky 🇷🇺 G · Catches: L · 6 ft 2 in · 187 lb Age: 38 · Born 1988-09-20 · Novokuznetsk, RUS Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $7,000,000 (2029 - UFA) 2026–27 NHL regular season 10 GP 3 W 5 L 2 OT/SOL 3.29 GAA .885 SV%