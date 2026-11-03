Back home for a week light on game action and heavy on practice days, can the Maple Leafs exact revenge on the Utah Mammoth and get their six-game homestand started on the right foot? (7:00 p.m. EST, TSN4).

Game Day Quotes

Mammoth head coach Andre Tourigny on the challenge against the Leafs

Toronto has Tanev back, and a few guys back. They score a lot of goals; they’re a good offensive team. For us, it’s about getting back to our identity and playing our A-game.

Darren Raddysh on Sergei Bobrovsky’s approach since the Seattle loss:

Bob’s unreal with the way he goes about his business. If it’s a good game or a bad game, you flush it, and you move on to the next one. He’s been doing it for a long time, and he’s had a great career. I think that’ll continue for however long he goes.

Mammoth forward Anders Lee on Bobrovsky:

He’s very technical, but also extremely athletic. If you put one in on him, that one means a lot. We’ve got our work cut out tonight. He’s a Hall of Fame goaltender, and he’s had a phenomenal career and still has a ton of games (left). We’ve need to get a lot of work for him and make it tough on him tonight as much as we can.

Raddysh on the importance of simplifying decisions and limiting turnovers in the rematch against the Mammoth:

I think we can just try and play simple. Try to move the puck up, make smart decisions, and try to limit our turnovers. I think that game we had a few too many, and they cost us. Just make smart decisions and play the right way.

They’re a rush team, so we got to have four or five guys back, try and limit their time and space, and make sure we’re skating and skating both ways, up and down..

Raddysh on his shooting opportunities and shot selection:

I think I’d like to shoot the puck a little bit more. There are times when maybe I’m passing it too much, or I do shoot it, and no one’s at the net front. That’s maybe not a good shot for me. But I think I’m trying to keep doing what I do. Try to go about my business, and eventually one will fall.

Raddysh on still waiting for his first goal as a Leaf after scoring 22 last season:

It’s a new year. Whatever you did last year is in the past. If I don’t score a goal all year, and we go on a long run and win the Stanley Cup, I’m okay with that. I’m just trying to help the team win as best as possible and go about my business each and every day.

Zack MacEwen on the process of warming up Bobrovsky in morning skates:

It’s different every time. He comes up to you and he tells you exactly where he wants it, and then if you miss one, you’re like, “Ah, sorry, man.” But he’s good about it, too, that way, if you miss one.

He’s just super meticulous. He knows exactly what he’s trying to accomplish whenever he goes out on the ice, every time, and it’s really cool to see.

MacEwen on his confidence after a couple of recent goals:

It’s good. I had a lot of confidence coming into this year. I think it’s taken me a little bit to kind of get my looks and feel back. Now that I have, and now I’m getting some momentum going, I think it’s just going to keep building and keep getting better.

MacEwen on the loss in Utah:

It was a fast game. I wasn’t playing in that game, but I think there was definitely a lot of speed. I think we had success whenever we put pucks in behind their D and kind of forechecked them and got it back. I think that’s going to be a big part of the game plan tonight.

Hiller on the importance of limiting turnovers against Utah:

Again, and I hate to sound like a broken record, but you can’t turn the puck over against them. They’re a dangerous offensive team. You can name four or five players. You can look at the stats, but if you make it a short track for them, if you let them come from the red line, and if you let them come from your blue line, then you make it hard on yourselves. And I think that’s what we did in Utah. They had those rush goals.

Hiller on the need for more offensive-zone time:

There are different reasons for that. It could be just some practice time. If you noticed in practice yesterday, a large portion of the practice was spent on that. Hopefully, we see some results of that, but that’ll get worked in more and more.

As we came into the season, we felt like we wanted to try to get skating and do some things without the puck first. We probably gave the defensive side a little bit more. Now we can turn this month into working on that.

Hiller on the keys to generating more offensive-zone time:

You got to put the puck in right spots on the forecheck. That’s really where it starts. And if I go back to the Utah game, we gave the puck to their goaltender too many times. If you do that, you can’t forecheck.

The second period in Vancouver, we got it in. We stopped the puck. We came with the second guy and won the puck. Then you play in the ozone. It’s not one or the other; they’re connected, and it starts with good dumps.

2026–27 regular season

Maple Leafs vs. Mammoth: By the Numbers

Swipe the table to compare teams.
CategoryMaple LeafsMammoth
Games played1615
Record8–6–2[19th]9–6–0[T-14th]
Points percentage.563[19th].600[T-14th]
Goals for60[4th]54[7th]
Goals against53[T-25th]52[T-23rd]
Goals for / game3.75[4th]3.60[8th]
Goals against / game3.31[19th]3.47[24th]
Home record4–3–1[21st]4–2–0[T-10th]
Away record4–3–1[T-11th]5–4–0[15th]
5v5 shot attempts %46.9%[26th]55.3%[4th]
5v5 goals for %48.0%[18th]49.2%[17th]
5v5 PDO99.7[12th]97.7[27th]
Power play30.0%[6th]34.6%[1st]
Penalty kill91.1%[2nd]68.8%[28th]
Head-to-head (2026–27)0–1–01–0–0
Leading scorers · Goals–Assists–Points
Scorer #1Auston Matthews11–13–24Clayton Keller4–14–18
Scorer #2William Nylander10–11–21Logan Cooley8–9–17
Scorer #3Jack Roslovic6–10–16Mikhail Sergachev5–12–17
Scorer #4Kirill Marchenko6–8–14Nick Schmaltz7–9–16
Scorer #5Easton Cowan6–8–14Dylan Guenther5–5–10
Toronto vs. Utah - November 3

Maple Leafs Projected Lines

Select a player name to view their card (must be on active NHL roster).

Forwards

LineLeft WingCentreRight Wing
153Easton Cowan 34Auston Matthews 96Jack Roslovic
281Dakota Joshua 20Nick Paul 88William Nylander
392Gavin McKenna 15Colton Sissons 71Vinni Lettieri
424Brandon Duhaime 73Teddy Blueger 19Zack MacEwen

Defense

PairLeft DefenseRight Defense
122Jake McCabe 43Darren Raddysh
244Morgan Rielly 8Chris Tanev
395Oliver Ekman-Larsson 28Troy Stecher
Scratch36Dakota Mermis

Goaltenders

72Sergei Bobrovsky Starter
41Anthony Stolarz Backup

Injuries Or Other Absences

PlayerStatus
91John Tavares Day-to-day injury
86Kirill Marchenko Week-to-week injury
83Marshall Rifai Week-to-week injury
3Nick Blankenburg Week-to-week injury
18Miles Wood IR
11Max DomiLong-term Injury
34
Maple Leafs player card

Auston Matthews 🇺🇸

C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 3 in · 214 lb

Age: 29 · Born 1997-09-17 · San Ramon, CA, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $13,250,000 (2028 - UFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
16GP 11G 13A 24PTS 7+/- 2.9SOG/GP
51.6%5v5 CF% 57.6%5v5 GF% 1.50PTS/GP 53.5%FO%
20:36TOI/GP16:40EVTOI/GP3:36PPTOI/GP0:20PKTOI/GP
24
Maple Leafs player card

Brandon Duhaime 🇺🇸

LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 213 lb

Age: 29 · Born 1997-05-22 · Coral Springs, FL, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $2,600,000 (2029 - UFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
16GP 1G 3A 4PTS 1+/- 0.8SOG/GP
49.2%5v5 CF% 55.5%5v5 GF% 0.25PTS/GP 33.3%FO%
11:53TOI/GP9:37EVTOI/GP0:02PPTOI/GP2:15PKTOI/GP
15
Maple Leafs player card

Colton Sissons 🇨🇦

C/RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 1 in · 207 lb

Age: 32 · Born 1993-11-05 · North Vancouver, BC, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,250,000 (2028 - UFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
16GP 2G 3A 5PTS 1+/- 1.0SOG/GP
47.7%5v5 CF% 50.0%5v5 GF% 0.31PTS/GP 60.6%FO%
15:02TOI/GP12:04EVTOI/GP0:02PPTOI/GP2:56PKTOI/GP
81
Maple Leafs player card

Dakota Joshua 🇺🇸

LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 3 in · 218 lb

Age: 30 · Born 1996-05-15 · Dearborn, MI, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,250,000 (2028 - UFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
1GP 0G 0A 0PTS 1+/- 5.0SOG/GP
66.6%5v5 CF% 100.0%5v5 GF% 0.00PTS/GP
11:00TOI/GP11:00EVTOI/GP0:00PPTOI/GP0:00PKTOI/GP
53
Maple Leafs player card

Easton Cowan 🇨🇦

LW/RW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 0 in · 189 lb

Age: 21 · Born 2005-05-20 · Mount Brydges, ON, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $900,000 (2028 - RFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
16GP 6G 8A 14PTS 3+/- 2.1SOG/GP
47.4%5v5 CF% 54.1%5v5 GF% 0.88PTS/GP 40.0%FO%
15:17TOI/GP13:37EVTOI/GP0:58PPTOI/GP0:42PKTOI/GP
92
Maple Leafs player card

Gavin McKenna 🇨🇦

LW · Shoots: L · 5 ft 11 in · 164 lb

Age: 18 · Born 2007-12-20 · Whitehorse, YT, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $1,075,000 (2029 - RFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
16GP 5G 6A 11PTS -6+/- 1.8SOG/GP
43.6%5v5 CF% 33.3%5v5 GF% 0.69PTS/GP
13:44TOI/GP11:12EVTOI/GP2:31PPTOI/GP0:00PKTOI/GP
96
Maple Leafs player card

Jack Roslovic 🇺🇸

RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 1 in · 195 lb

Age: 29 · Born 1997-01-29 · Columbus, OH, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,000,000 (2028 - UFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
16GP 6G 10A 16PTS 1+/- 2.4SOG/GP
51.0%5v5 CF% 56.0%5v5 GF% 1.00PTS/GP 34.5%FO%
16:43TOI/GP15:16EVTOI/GP1:25PPTOI/GP0:03PKTOI/GP
91
Maple Leafs player card

John Tavares 🇨🇦

C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 1 in · 211 lb

Age: 36 · Born 1990-09-20 · Mississauga, ON, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,389,280 (2029 - UFA)

Current Linemates: N/A

2026–27 NHL regular season
7GP 2G 5A 7PTS -5+/- 2.4SOG/GP
44.1%5v5 CF% 30.7%5v5 GF% 1.00PTS/GP 60.4%FO%
16:31TOI/GP13:02EVTOI/GP3:28PPTOI/GP0:01PKTOI/GP
86
Maple Leafs player card

Kirill Marchenko 🇷🇺

RW/LW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 3 in · 201 lb

Age: 26 · Born 2000-07-21 · Barnaul, RUS

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,850,000 (2033 - UFA)

Current Linemates: N/A

2026–27 NHL regular season
14GP 6G 8A 14PTS -3+/- 2.5SOG/GP
48.1%5v5 CF% 46.6%5v5 GF% 1.00PTS/GP
17:37TOI/GP14:07EVTOI/GP3:30PPTOI/GP0:00PKTOI/GP
18
Maple Leafs player card

Miles Wood 🇺🇸

LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 209 lb

Age: 31 · Born 1995-09-13 · Buffalo, NY, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $2,500,000 (2029 - UFA)

Current Linemates: N/A

2026–27 NHL regular season

No NHL regular-season stats recorded for 2026–27.
20
Maple Leafs player card

Nick Paul 🇨🇦

C/LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 3 in · 225 lb

Age: 31 · Born 1995-03-20 · Mississauga, ON, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,150,000 (2029 - UFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
16GP 2G 4A 6PTS -4+/- 1.0SOG/GP
43.0%5v5 CF% 38.0%5v5 GF% 0.38PTS/GP 46.2%FO%
16:24TOI/GP13:28EVTOI/GP0:41PPTOI/GP2:15PKTOI/GP
73
Maple Leafs player card

Teddy Blueger 🇱🇻

C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 0 in · 185 lb

Age: 32 · Born 1994-08-15 · Riga, LVA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $2,500,000 (2028 - UFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
16GP 2G 2A 4PTS 0+/- 1.1SOG/GP
46.7%5v5 CF% 46.6%5v5 GF% 0.25PTS/GP 51.2%FO%
13:06TOI/GP10:02EVTOI/GP0:01PPTOI/GP3:03PKTOI/GP
71
Maple Leafs player card

Vinni Lettieri 🇺🇸

RW · Shoots: R · 5 ft 10 in · 184 lb

Age: 31 · Born 1995-02-06 · Excelsior, MN, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $850,000 (2027 - UFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
7GP 1G 0A 1PTS -2+/- 1.1SOG/GP
37.7%5v5 CF% 33.3%5v5 GF% 0.14PTS/GP
10:09TOI/GP9:15EVTOI/GP0:52PPTOI/GP0:01PKTOI/GP
88
Maple Leafs player card

William Nylander 🇸🇪

RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 0 in · 200 lb

Age: 30 · Born 1996-05-01 · Calgary, AB, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $11,500,000 (2032 - UFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
16GP 10G 11A 21PTS 0+/- 2.9SOG/GP
43.5%5v5 CF% 44.8%5v5 GF% 1.31PTS/GP 36.4%FO%
20:07TOI/GP16:09EVTOI/GP3:28PPTOI/GP0:30PKTOI/GP
19
Maple Leafs player card

Zack MacEwen 🇨🇦

RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 4 in · 226 lb

Age: 30 · Born 1996-07-08 · Charlottetown, PE, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $875,000 (2027 - UFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
10GP 2G 2A 4PTS -1+/- 1.2SOG/GP
57.9%5v5 CF% 50.0%5v5 GF% 0.40PTS/GP 50.0%FO%
7:38TOI/GP7:38EVTOI/GP0:00PPTOI/GP0:00PKTOI/GP
8
Maple Leafs player card

Chris Tanev 🇨🇦

D · Shoots: R · 6 ft 3 in · 199 lb

Age: 36 · Born 1989-12-20 · Toronto, ON, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,500,000 (2031 - UFA)

Current Partner:

2026–27 NHL regular season
7GP 0G 1A 1PTS 3+/- 0.3SOG/GP
44.2%5v5 CF% 66.6%5v5 GF% 0.14PTS/GP
17:12TOI/GP13:47EVTOI/GP0:03PPTOI/GP3:22PKTOI/GP
36
Maple Leafs player card

Dakota Mermis 🇺🇸

D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 0 in · 197 lb

Age: 32 · Born 1994-01-05 · Alton, IL, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $812,500 (2027 - UFA)

Current Partner: N/A

2026–27 NHL regular season
3GP 0G 0A 0PTS 1+/- 0.3SOG/GP
47.0%5v5 CF% 60.0%5v5 GF% 0.00PTS/GP
12:36TOI/GP11:23EVTOI/GP0:02PPTOI/GP1:11PKTOI/GP
43
Maple Leafs player card

Darren Raddysh 🇨🇦

D · Shoots: R · 6 ft 1 in · 204 lb

Age: 30 · Born 1996-02-28 · Toronto, ON, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $8,500,000 (2034 - UFA)

Current Partner:

2026–27 NHL regular season
16GP 0G 9A 9PTS -3+/- 2.2SOG/GP
46.9%5v5 CF% 46.4%5v5 GF% 0.56PTS/GP
23:40TOI/GP19:20EVTOI/GP3:35PPTOI/GP0:46PKTOI/GP
22
Maple Leafs player card

Jake McCabe 🇺🇸

D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 1 in · 205 lb

Age: 33 · Born 1993-10-12 · Eau Claire, WI, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,513,102 (2030 - UFA)

Current Partner:

2026–27 NHL regular season
16GP 0G 3A 3PTS 1+/- 1.1SOG/GP
42.0%5v5 CF% 42.8%5v5 GF% 0.19PTS/GP
19:36TOI/GP15:49EVTOI/GP0:04PPTOI/GP3:42PKTOI/GP
83
Maple Leafs player card

Marshall Rifai 🇨🇦

D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 211 lb

Age: 28 · Born 1998-03-16 · Beaconsfield, QC, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $850,000 (2027 - UFA)

Current Partner: N/A

2026–27 NHL regular season
2GP 1G 0A 1PTS 0+/- 1.0SOG/GP
27.9%5v5 CF% 50.0%5v5 GF% 0.50PTS/GP
14:09TOI/GP13:38EVTOI/GP0:05PPTOI/GP0:27PKTOI/GP
44
Maple Leafs player card

Morgan Rielly 🇨🇦

D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 1 in · 224 lb

Age: 32 · Born 1994-03-09 · Vancouver, BC, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $7,500,000 (2030 - UFA)

Current Partner:

2026–27 NHL regular season
16GP 0G 11A 11PTS -2+/- 1.3SOG/GP
49.4%5v5 CF% 50.0%5v5 GF% 0.69PTS/GP
19:36TOI/GP17:38EVTOI/GP1:00PPTOI/GP0:58PKTOI/GP
3
Maple Leafs player card

Nick Blankenburg 🇺🇸

D · Shoots: R · 5 ft 9 in · 179 lb

Age: 28 · Born 1998-05-12 · Washington, MI, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $1,400,000 (2027 - RFA)

Current Partner: N/A

2026–27 NHL regular season
6GP 1G 0A 1PTS -3+/- 1.0SOG/GP
51.2%5v5 CF% 37.5%5v5 GF% 0.17PTS/GP
13:05TOI/GP12:32EVTOI/GP0:30PPTOI/GP0:03PKTOI/GP
95
Maple Leafs player card

Oliver Ekman-Larsson 🇸🇪

D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 191 lb

Age: 35 · Born 1991-07-17 · Karlskrona, SWE

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,500,000 (2028 - UFA)

Current Partner:

2026–27 NHL regular season
16GP 0G 1A 1PTS -3+/- 0.7SOG/GP
50.1%5v5 CF% 43.4%5v5 GF% 0.06PTS/GP
17:48TOI/GP15:40EVTOI/GP0:19PPTOI/GP1:49PKTOI/GP
28
Maple Leafs player card

Troy Stecher 🇨🇦

D · Shoots: R · 5 ft 11 in · 184 lb

Age: 32 · Born 1994-04-07 · Richmond, BC, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $1,350,000 (2028 - UFA)

Current Partner:

2026–27 NHL regular season
16GP 2G 3A 5PTS 5+/- 1.2SOG/GP
48.2%5v5 CF% 51.8%5v5 GF% 0.31PTS/GP
19:30TOI/GP16:07EVTOI/GP0:04PPTOI/GP3:19PKTOI/GP
41
Maple Leafs player card

Anthony Stolarz 🇺🇸

G · Catches: L · 6 ft 6 in · 248 lb

Age: 32 · Born 1994-01-20 · Edison, NJ, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,750,000 (2030 - UFA)

2026–27 NHL regular season
6GP 5W 1L 0OTL 2.66GAA .910SV%
72
Maple Leafs player card

Sergei Bobrovsky 🇷🇺

G · Catches: L · 6 ft 2 in · 187 lb

Age: 38 · Born 1988-09-20 · Novokuznetsk, RUS

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $7,000,000 (2029 - UFA)

2026–27 NHL regular season
10GP 3W 5L 2OTL 3.29GAA .885SV%
Toronto vs. Utah Mammoth - November 3

Mammoth Projected Lines

Forwards

LineLeft WingCenterRight Wing
19Clayton KellerKeller8Nick SchmaltzSchmaltz11Dylan GuentherGuenther
292Logan CooleyCooley16Vincent TrocheckTrocheck67Lawson CrouseCrouse
372Anders LeeLee27Barrett HaytonHayton53Michael CarconeCarcone
422Jack McBainMcBain82Kevin StenlundStenlund38Liam O'BrienO'Brien

Defense

PairLeft DefenseRight Defense
198Mikhail SergachevSergachev52MacKenzie WeegarWeegar
288Nate SchmidtSchmidt20Andrew PeekePeeke
326Dmitri SimashevSimashev84Artyom DudaDuda

Goaltenders

33Sebastian CossaCossaStarter
70Karel VejmelkaVejmelkaBackup

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