See more MLHS in Google Add MLHS as a preferred source + Add

Back home for a week light on game action and heavy on practice days, can the Maple Leafs exact revenge on the Utah Mammoth and get their six-game homestand started on the right foot? (7:00 p.m. EST, TSN4).

Game Day Quotes

Mammoth head coach Andre Tourigny on the challenge against the Leafs:

Toronto has Tanev back, and a few guys back. They score a lot of goals; they’re a good offensive team. For us, it’s about getting back to our identity and playing our A-game.

Darren Raddysh on Sergei Bobrovsky’s approach since the Seattle loss:

Bob’s unreal with the way he goes about his business. If it’s a good game or a bad game, you flush it, and you move on to the next one. He’s been doing it for a long time, and he’s had a great career. I think that’ll continue for however long he goes.

Mammoth forward Anders Lee on Bobrovsky:

He’s very technical, but also extremely athletic. If you put one in on him, that one means a lot. We’ve got our work cut out tonight. He’s a Hall of Fame goaltender, and he’s had a phenomenal career and still has a ton of games (left). We’ve need to get a lot of work for him and make it tough on him tonight as much as we can.

Raddysh on the importance of simplifying decisions and limiting turnovers in the rematch against the Mammoth:

I think we can just try and play simple. Try to move the puck up, make smart decisions, and try to limit our turnovers. I think that game we had a few too many, and they cost us. Just make smart decisions and play the right way. They’re a rush team, so we got to have four or five guys back, try and limit their time and space, and make sure we’re skating and skating both ways, up and down..

Raddysh on his shooting opportunities and shot selection:

I think I’d like to shoot the puck a little bit more. There are times when maybe I’m passing it too much, or I do shoot it, and no one’s at the net front. That’s maybe not a good shot for me. But I think I’m trying to keep doing what I do. Try to go about my business, and eventually one will fall.

Raddysh on still waiting for his first goal as a Leaf after scoring 22 last season:

It’s a new year. Whatever you did last year is in the past. If I don’t score a goal all year, and we go on a long run and win the Stanley Cup, I’m okay with that. I’m just trying to help the team win as best as possible and go about my business each and every day.

Zack MacEwen on the process of warming up Bobrovsky in morning skates:

It’s different every time. He comes up to you and he tells you exactly where he wants it, and then if you miss one, you’re like, “Ah, sorry, man.” But he’s good about it, too, that way, if you miss one. He’s just super meticulous. He knows exactly what he’s trying to accomplish whenever he goes out on the ice, every time, and it’s really cool to see.

MacEwen on his confidence after a couple of recent goals:

It’s good. I had a lot of confidence coming into this year. I think it’s taken me a little bit to kind of get my looks and feel back. Now that I have, and now I’m getting some momentum going, I think it’s just going to keep building and keep getting better.

MacEwen on the loss in Utah:

It was a fast game. I wasn’t playing in that game, but I think there was definitely a lot of speed. I think we had success whenever we put pucks in behind their D and kind of forechecked them and got it back. I think that’s going to be a big part of the game plan tonight.

Hiller on the importance of limiting turnovers against Utah:

Again, and I hate to sound like a broken record, but you can’t turn the puck over against them. They’re a dangerous offensive team. You can name four or five players. You can look at the stats, but if you make it a short track for them, if you let them come from the red line, and if you let them come from your blue line, then you make it hard on yourselves. And I think that’s what we did in Utah. They had those rush goals.

Hiller on the need for more offensive-zone time:

There are different reasons for that. It could be just some practice time. If you noticed in practice yesterday, a large portion of the practice was spent on that. Hopefully, we see some results of that, but that’ll get worked in more and more. As we came into the season, we felt like we wanted to try to get skating and do some things without the puck first. We probably gave the defensive side a little bit more. Now we can turn this month into working on that.

Hiller on the keys to generating more offensive-zone time:

You got to put the puck in right spots on the forecheck. That’s really where it starts. And if I go back to the Utah game, we gave the puck to their goaltender too many times. If you do that, you can’t forecheck. The second period in Vancouver, we got it in. We stopped the puck. We came with the second guy and won the puck. Then you play in the ozone. It’s not one or the other; they’re connected, and it starts with good dumps.

2026–27 regular season Maple Leafs vs. Mammoth: By the Numbers Swipe the table to compare teams. Category Maple Leafs Mammoth Games played 16 15 Record 8–6–2 [19th] 9–6–0 [T-14th] Points percentage .563 [19th] .600 [T-14th] Goals for 60 [4th] 54 [7th] Goals against 53 [T-25th] 52 [T-23rd] Goals for / game 3.75 [4th] 3.60 [8th] Goals against / game 3.31 [19th] 3.47 [24th] Home record 4–3–1 [21st] 4–2–0 [T-10th] Away record 4–3–1 [T-11th] 5–4–0 [15th] 5v5 shot attempts % 46.9% [26th] 55.3% [4th] 5v5 goals for % 48.0% [18th] 49.2% [17th] 5v5 PDO 99.7 [12th] 97.7 [27th] Power play 30.0% [6th] 34.6% [1st] Penalty kill 91.1% [2nd] 68.8% [28th] Head-to-head (2026–27) 0–1–0 1–0–0 Leading scorers · Goals–Assists–Points Scorer #1 Auston Matthews 11–13–24 Clayton Keller 4–14–18 Scorer #2 William Nylander 10–11–21 Logan Cooley 8–9–17 Scorer #3 Jack Roslovic 6–10–16 Mikhail Sergachev 5–12–17 Scorer #4 Kirill Marchenko 6–8–14 Nick Schmaltz 7–9–16 Scorer #5 Easton Cowan 6–8–14 Dylan Guenther 5–5–10

Toronto vs. Utah - November 3 Maple Leafs Projected Lines Select a player name to view their card (must be on active NHL roster). Forwards Line Left Wing Centre Right Wing 1 53 Easton Cowan Cowan i 34 Auston Matthews Matthews i 96 Jack Roslovic Roslovic i 2 81 Dakota Joshua Joshua i 20 Nick Paul Paul i 88 William Nylander Nylander i 3 92 Gavin McKenna McKenna i 15 Colton Sissons Sissons i 71 Vinni Lettieri Lettieri i 4 24 Brandon Duhaime Duhaime i 73 Teddy Blueger Blueger i 19 Zack MacEwen MacEwen i Defense Pair Left Defense Right Defense 1 22 Jake McCabe McCabe i 43 Darren Raddysh Raddysh i 2 44 Morgan Rielly Rielly i 8 Chris Tanev Tanev i 3 95 Oliver Ekman-Larsson Ekman-Larsson i 28 Troy Stecher Stecher i Scratch 36 Dakota Mermis Mermis i Goaltenders 72 Sergei Bobrovsky Bobrovsky i Starter 41 Anthony Stolarz Stolarz i Backup Injuries Or Other Absences Player Status 91 John Tavares Tavares i Day-to-day injury 86 Kirill Marchenko Marchenko i Week-to-week injury 83 Marshall Rifai Rifai i Week-to-week injury 3 Nick Blankenburg Blankenburg i Week-to-week injury 18 Miles Wood Wood i IR 11 Max Domi Domi Long-term Injury

× 34 Maple Leafs player card Auston Matthews 🇺🇸 C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 3 in · 214 lb Age: 29 · Born 1997-09-17 · San Ramon, CA, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $13,250,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Easton Cowan , Jack Roslovic 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 16 GP 11 G 13 A 24 PTS 7 +/- 2.9 SOG/GP 51.6% 5v5 CF% 57.6% 5v5 GF% 1.50 PTS/GP 53.5% FO% 20:36 TOI/GP 16:40 EVTOI/GP 3:36 PPTOI/GP 0:20 PKTOI/GP

× 24 Maple Leafs player card Brandon Duhaime 🇺🇸 LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 213 lb Age: 29 · Born 1997-05-22 · Coral Springs, FL, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $2,600,000 (2029 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Teddy Blueger , Zack MacEwen 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 16 GP 1 G 3 A 4 PTS 1 +/- 0.8 SOG/GP 49.2% 5v5 CF% 55.5% 5v5 GF% 0.25 PTS/GP 33.3% FO% 11:53 TOI/GP 9:37 EVTOI/GP 0:02 PPTOI/GP 2:15 PKTOI/GP

× 15 Maple Leafs player card Colton Sissons 🇨🇦 C/RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 1 in · 207 lb Age: 32 · Born 1993-11-05 · North Vancouver, BC, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,250,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Gavin McKenna , Vinni Lettieri 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 16 GP 2 G 3 A 5 PTS 1 +/- 1.0 SOG/GP 47.7% 5v5 CF% 50.0% 5v5 GF% 0.31 PTS/GP 60.6% FO% 15:02 TOI/GP 12:04 EVTOI/GP 0:02 PPTOI/GP 2:56 PKTOI/GP

× 81 Maple Leafs player card Dakota Joshua 🇺🇸 LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 3 in · 218 lb Age: 30 · Born 1996-05-15 · Dearborn, MI, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,250,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Nick Paul , William Nylander 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 1 GP 0 G 0 A 0 PTS 1 +/- 5.0 SOG/GP 66.6% 5v5 CF% 100.0% 5v5 GF% 0.00 PTS/GP 11:00 TOI/GP 11:00 EVTOI/GP 0:00 PPTOI/GP 0:00 PKTOI/GP

× 53 Maple Leafs player card Easton Cowan 🇨🇦 LW/RW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 0 in · 189 lb Age: 21 · Born 2005-05-20 · Mount Brydges, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $900,000 (2028 - RFA) Current Linemates ↗: Auston Matthews , Jack Roslovic 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 16 GP 6 G 8 A 14 PTS 3 +/- 2.1 SOG/GP 47.4% 5v5 CF% 54.1% 5v5 GF% 0.88 PTS/GP 40.0% FO% 15:17 TOI/GP 13:37 EVTOI/GP 0:58 PPTOI/GP 0:42 PKTOI/GP

× 92 Maple Leafs player card Gavin McKenna 🇨🇦 LW · Shoots: L · 5 ft 11 in · 164 lb Age: 18 · Born 2007-12-20 · Whitehorse, YT, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $1,075,000 (2029 - RFA) Current Linemates ↗: Colton Sissons , Vinni Lettieri 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 16 GP 5 G 6 A 11 PTS -6 +/- 1.8 SOG/GP 43.6% 5v5 CF% 33.3% 5v5 GF% 0.69 PTS/GP 13:44 TOI/GP 11:12 EVTOI/GP 2:31 PPTOI/GP 0:00 PKTOI/GP

× 96 Maple Leafs player card Jack Roslovic 🇺🇸 RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 1 in · 195 lb Age: 29 · Born 1997-01-29 · Columbus, OH, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,000,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Easton Cowan , Auston Matthews 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 16 GP 6 G 10 A 16 PTS 1 +/- 2.4 SOG/GP 51.0% 5v5 CF% 56.0% 5v5 GF% 1.00 PTS/GP 34.5% FO% 16:43 TOI/GP 15:16 EVTOI/GP 1:25 PPTOI/GP 0:03 PKTOI/GP

× 91 Maple Leafs player card John Tavares ✚ 🇨🇦 C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 1 in · 211 lb Age: 36 · Born 1990-09-20 · Mississauga, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,389,280 (2029 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 7 GP 2 G 5 A 7 PTS -5 +/- 2.4 SOG/GP 44.1% 5v5 CF% 30.7% 5v5 GF% 1.00 PTS/GP 60.4% FO% 16:31 TOI/GP 13:02 EVTOI/GP 3:28 PPTOI/GP 0:01 PKTOI/GP

× 86 Maple Leafs player card Kirill Marchenko ✚ 🇷🇺 RW/LW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 3 in · 201 lb Age: 26 · Born 2000-07-21 · Barnaul, RUS Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,850,000 (2033 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 14 GP 6 G 8 A 14 PTS -3 +/- 2.5 SOG/GP 48.1% 5v5 CF% 46.6% 5v5 GF% 1.00 PTS/GP 17:37 TOI/GP 14:07 EVTOI/GP 3:30 PPTOI/GP 0:00 PKTOI/GP

× 18 Maple Leafs player card Miles Wood ✚ 🇺🇸 LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 209 lb Age: 31 · Born 1995-09-13 · Buffalo, NY, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $2,500,000 (2029 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season No NHL regular-season stats recorded for 2026–27.

× 20 Maple Leafs player card Nick Paul 🇨🇦 C/LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 3 in · 225 lb Age: 31 · Born 1995-03-20 · Mississauga, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,150,000 (2029 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Dakota Joshua , William Nylander 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 16 GP 2 G 4 A 6 PTS -4 +/- 1.0 SOG/GP 43.0% 5v5 CF% 38.0% 5v5 GF% 0.38 PTS/GP 46.2% FO% 16:24 TOI/GP 13:28 EVTOI/GP 0:41 PPTOI/GP 2:15 PKTOI/GP

× 73 Maple Leafs player card Teddy Blueger 🇱🇻 C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 0 in · 185 lb Age: 32 · Born 1994-08-15 · Riga, LVA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $2,500,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Brandon Duhaime , Zack MacEwen 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 16 GP 2 G 2 A 4 PTS 0 +/- 1.1 SOG/GP 46.7% 5v5 CF% 46.6% 5v5 GF% 0.25 PTS/GP 51.2% FO% 13:06 TOI/GP 10:02 EVTOI/GP 0:01 PPTOI/GP 3:03 PKTOI/GP

× 71 Maple Leafs player card Vinni Lettieri 🇺🇸 RW · Shoots: R · 5 ft 10 in · 184 lb Age: 31 · Born 1995-02-06 · Excelsior, MN, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $850,000 (2027 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Gavin McKenna , Colton Sissons 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 7 GP 1 G 0 A 1 PTS -2 +/- 1.1 SOG/GP 37.7% 5v5 CF% 33.3% 5v5 GF% 0.14 PTS/GP 10:09 TOI/GP 9:15 EVTOI/GP 0:52 PPTOI/GP 0:01 PKTOI/GP

× 88 Maple Leafs player card William Nylander 🇸🇪 RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 0 in · 200 lb Age: 30 · Born 1996-05-01 · Calgary, AB, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $11,500,000 (2032 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Dakota Joshua , Nick Paul 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 16 GP 10 G 11 A 21 PTS 0 +/- 2.9 SOG/GP 43.5% 5v5 CF% 44.8% 5v5 GF% 1.31 PTS/GP 36.4% FO% 20:07 TOI/GP 16:09 EVTOI/GP 3:28 PPTOI/GP 0:30 PKTOI/GP

× 19 Maple Leafs player card Zack MacEwen 🇨🇦 RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 4 in · 226 lb Age: 30 · Born 1996-07-08 · Charlottetown, PE, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $875,000 (2027 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Brandon Duhaime , Teddy Blueger 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 10 GP 2 G 2 A 4 PTS -1 +/- 1.2 SOG/GP 57.9% 5v5 CF% 50.0% 5v5 GF% 0.40 PTS/GP 50.0% FO% 7:38 TOI/GP 7:38 EVTOI/GP 0:00 PPTOI/GP 0:00 PKTOI/GP

× 8 Maple Leafs player card Chris Tanev 🇨🇦 D · Shoots: R · 6 ft 3 in · 199 lb Age: 36 · Born 1989-12-20 · Toronto, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,500,000 (2031 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Morgan Rielly 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 7 GP 0 G 1 A 1 PTS 3 +/- 0.3 SOG/GP 44.2% 5v5 CF% 66.6% 5v5 GF% 0.14 PTS/GP 17:12 TOI/GP 13:47 EVTOI/GP 0:03 PPTOI/GP 3:22 PKTOI/GP

× 36 Maple Leafs player card Dakota Mermis 🇺🇸 D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 0 in · 197 lb Age: 32 · Born 1994-01-05 · Alton, IL, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $812,500 (2027 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 3 GP 0 G 0 A 0 PTS 1 +/- 0.3 SOG/GP 47.0% 5v5 CF% 60.0% 5v5 GF% 0.00 PTS/GP 12:36 TOI/GP 11:23 EVTOI/GP 0:02 PPTOI/GP 1:11 PKTOI/GP

× 43 Maple Leafs player card Darren Raddysh 🇨🇦 D · Shoots: R · 6 ft 1 in · 204 lb Age: 30 · Born 1996-02-28 · Toronto, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $8,500,000 (2034 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Jake McCabe 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 16 GP 0 G 9 A 9 PTS -3 +/- 2.2 SOG/GP 46.9% 5v5 CF% 46.4% 5v5 GF% 0.56 PTS/GP 23:40 TOI/GP 19:20 EVTOI/GP 3:35 PPTOI/GP 0:46 PKTOI/GP

× 22 Maple Leafs player card Jake McCabe 🇺🇸 D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 1 in · 205 lb Age: 33 · Born 1993-10-12 · Eau Claire, WI, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,513,102 (2030 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Darren Raddysh 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 16 GP 0 G 3 A 3 PTS 1 +/- 1.1 SOG/GP 42.0% 5v5 CF% 42.8% 5v5 GF% 0.19 PTS/GP 19:36 TOI/GP 15:49 EVTOI/GP 0:04 PPTOI/GP 3:42 PKTOI/GP

× 83 Maple Leafs player card Marshall Rifai ✚ 🇨🇦 D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 211 lb Age: 28 · Born 1998-03-16 · Beaconsfield, QC, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $850,000 (2027 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 2 GP 1 G 0 A 1 PTS 0 +/- 1.0 SOG/GP 27.9% 5v5 CF% 50.0% 5v5 GF% 0.50 PTS/GP 14:09 TOI/GP 13:38 EVTOI/GP 0:05 PPTOI/GP 0:27 PKTOI/GP

× 44 Maple Leafs player card Morgan Rielly 🇨🇦 D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 1 in · 224 lb Age: 32 · Born 1994-03-09 · Vancouver, BC, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $7,500,000 (2030 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Chris Tanev 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 16 GP 0 G 11 A 11 PTS -2 +/- 1.3 SOG/GP 49.4% 5v5 CF% 50.0% 5v5 GF% 0.69 PTS/GP 19:36 TOI/GP 17:38 EVTOI/GP 1:00 PPTOI/GP 0:58 PKTOI/GP

× 3 Maple Leafs player card Nick Blankenburg ✚ 🇺🇸 D · Shoots: R · 5 ft 9 in · 179 lb Age: 28 · Born 1998-05-12 · Washington, MI, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $1,400,000 (2027 - RFA) Current Partner ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 6 GP 1 G 0 A 1 PTS -3 +/- 1.0 SOG/GP 51.2% 5v5 CF% 37.5% 5v5 GF% 0.17 PTS/GP 13:05 TOI/GP 12:32 EVTOI/GP 0:30 PPTOI/GP 0:03 PKTOI/GP

× 95 Maple Leafs player card Oliver Ekman-Larsson 🇸🇪 D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 191 lb Age: 35 · Born 1991-07-17 · Karlskrona, SWE Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,500,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Troy Stecher 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 16 GP 0 G 1 A 1 PTS -3 +/- 0.7 SOG/GP 50.1% 5v5 CF% 43.4% 5v5 GF% 0.06 PTS/GP 17:48 TOI/GP 15:40 EVTOI/GP 0:19 PPTOI/GP 1:49 PKTOI/GP

× 28 Maple Leafs player card Troy Stecher 🇨🇦 D · Shoots: R · 5 ft 11 in · 184 lb Age: 32 · Born 1994-04-07 · Richmond, BC, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $1,350,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Oliver Ekman-Larsson 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 16 GP 2 G 3 A 5 PTS 5 +/- 1.2 SOG/GP 48.2% 5v5 CF% 51.8% 5v5 GF% 0.31 PTS/GP 19:30 TOI/GP 16:07 EVTOI/GP 0:04 PPTOI/GP 3:19 PKTOI/GP

× 41 Maple Leafs player card Anthony Stolarz 🇺🇸 G · Catches: L · 6 ft 6 in · 248 lb Age: 32 · Born 1994-01-20 · Edison, NJ, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,750,000 (2030 - UFA) 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 6 GP 5 W 1 L 0 OTL 2.66 GAA .910 SV%

× 72 Maple Leafs player card Sergei Bobrovsky 🇷🇺 G · Catches: L · 6 ft 2 in · 187 lb Age: 38 · Born 1988-09-20 · Novokuznetsk, RUS Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $7,000,000 (2029 - UFA) 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 10 GP 3 W 5 L 2 OTL 3.29 GAA .885 SV%