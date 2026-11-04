Jim Hiller, Toronto Maple Leafs head coach

After Wednesday’s practice, head coach Jim Hiller discussed John Tavares’ return to practice and potential move to the wing, the need to generate more offensive-zone time, William Nylander’s puck-touch volume, and the team’s discipline.

How did John Tavares look to your eye in his first practice back?

Hiller: Really good. I’m sure he was excited to get out there and compete with the guys, but he had a really good practice.

What’s the next step for Tavares to return to game action?

Hiller: Tomorrow is an off day for us. We’re going to have a good practice on Friday, so he’ll have a practice Friday and pass that test, hopefully. Then I’d like to see him get that next step.

What’s the thought process behind putting Tavares on the wing?

Hiller: I think in the last game he played, we had him on the wing, right? We’ve got Pauly there in the middle with Willy. It’ll be some combination with Willy. We’re not exactly sure yet. We think it might be easier for him to keep generating more offense with Willy and have Pauly do a little bit more of the work down low.

William Nylander said it feels like a weird season for him. The production has been there, but he feels he doesn’t have the puck as much as usual and isn’t sure why. What can he do to get the puck more?

Hiller: I would agree with him. That’s been a constant conversation with Willy and me. Certainly, the point production is there, but I’m used to seeing him back in the day where he would carry the puck through the neutral zone, take people wide, turn up, and find a secondary option. He just hasn’t had a lot of those looks.

We’ve talked a lot about him maybe coming back for the puck a little bit more; maybe spending less time in the neutral zone waiting for the puck and more time in our own zone trying to be the guy who is the breakout outlet and is carrying it.

Where do you want to see areas for improvement after all the practice time this week?

Hiller: I think I said it after the game last night: We’re spending too much time in our own zone. When you spend a lot of time, you’re going to break down. Then the next question is, how do you spend less time in your zone? In the third period, we didn’t spend too much time in our zone because we spent time in their zone. They’re all connected. I think our best defense is to play in the offensive zone more, forecheck better, stay on pucks, and hang on to pucks. That will be our focus.

Is that one of the things you like most about the Duhaime-Blueger-MacEwen line, the way they force the action down to the other end?

Hiller: Outside of Matthews’ line, they spend more time than anybody in the offensive zone, right? We’ve all seen that. They forecheck hard. They stay on pucks. It’s not a lot of fancy plays, but the puck usually ends up around the net front, and they’re there to try to bang it in. They’ve been an excellent line for us for that reason.

Is Sergei Bobrovsky taking the day off just about a veteran knowing what his body needs to recuperate?

Hiller: Absolutely. And he doesn’t take a day off. He might take a day off the ice, but trust me, he’s not taking a day off. He’s going through his full routine. But we don’t need him, after playing a game, to come back and stop pucks for 35 minutes. He can regenerate.

How much are you thinking about the standings and reminding the team how valuable these points are in the Atlantic Division? 

Hiller: I think they do, and we’re going to be talking about this in December, and January, and so on, so we know how it goes. It’s a long season. Sounds cliché: Win the day. We didn’t win the day yesterday. We have a chance to practice. We can win the day today. Good practice, get some energy back, and then you just take the next one.

As much as the standings are important, we really don’t focus on that in the short term. It just takes you away from what we want to do today.

Darren Raddysh took the penalty last night, but generally, it feels like the team has been shorthanded too much. How do you coach discipline? How do you approach that?

Hiller: There are different types of penalties, right? Sometimes you can get lazy with your stick. That’s a bad thing. Sometimes you break down, try to save the play, and you take a penalty with your stick. That’s not undisciplined. It’s more in desperation. It’s the ones that are undisciplined, that are lazy with your stick. That was a poor choice last night, and we discussed that one already. That’s just a poor choice that can’t happen.

Again, he’s new to the team. It’s a one-off. We’re going to move past it, but I don’t think it’ll be a theme for him.

Practice Lines - November 4

Maple Leafs Lines

Select a player name to view their card (must be on active NHL roster).

Forwards

LineLeft WingCentreRight Wing
153Easton Cowan 34Auston Matthews 71Vinni Lettieri
291John Tavares 20Nick Paul 88William Nylander
381Dakota Joshua 15Colton Sissons 92Gavin McKenna
424Brandon Duhaime 73Teddy Blueger 19Zack MacEwen

Defense

PairLeft DefenseRight Defense
122Jake McCabe 43Darren Raddysh
244Morgan Rielly 8Chris Tanev
395Oliver Ekman-Larsson 28Troy Stecher
Scratch36Dakota Mermis

Goaltenders

41Anthony Stolarz
72Sergei Bobrovsky Absent

Injuries Or Other Absences

PlayerStatus
96Jack Roslovic Maintenance
91John Tavares Day-to-day injury (no contact)
86Kirill Marchenko Week-to-week injury
83Marshall Rifai Week-to-week injury
3Nick Blankenburg Week-to-week injury
18Miles Wood IR
11Max DomiLong-term Injury
34
Maple Leafs player card

Auston Matthews 🇺🇸

C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 3 in · 214 lb

Age: 29 · Born 1997-09-17 · San Ramon, CA, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $13,250,000 (2028 - UFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
17GP 11G 15A 26PTS 9+/- 3.0SOG/GP
52.6%5v5 CF% 60.7%5v5 GF% 1.53PTS/GP 54.8%FO%
20:34TOI/GP16:42EVTOI/GP3:32PPTOI/GP0:19PKTOI/GP
24
Maple Leafs player card

Brandon Duhaime 🇺🇸

LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 213 lb

Age: 29 · Born 1997-05-22 · Coral Springs, FL, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $2,600,000 (2029 - UFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
17GP 1G 3A 4PTS 1+/- 0.8SOG/GP
48.8%5v5 CF% 55.5%5v5 GF% 0.24PTS/GP 33.3%FO%
11:54TOI/GP9:42EVTOI/GP0:01PPTOI/GP2:11PKTOI/GP
15
Maple Leafs player card

Colton Sissons 🇨🇦

C/RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 1 in · 207 lb

Age: 32 · Born 1993-11-05 · North Vancouver, BC, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,250,000 (2028 - UFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
17GP 2G 3A 5PTS 0+/- 1.0SOG/GP
46.8%5v5 CF% 47.3%5v5 GF% 0.29PTS/GP 59.8%FO%
14:58TOI/GP11:59EVTOI/GP0:02PPTOI/GP2:57PKTOI/GP
81
Maple Leafs player card

Dakota Joshua 🇺🇸

LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 3 in · 218 lb

Age: 30 · Born 1996-05-15 · Dearborn, MI, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,250,000 (2028 - UFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
2GP 0G 0A 0PTS 0+/- 2.5SOG/GP
58.6%5v5 CF% 50.0%5v5 GF% 0.00PTS/GP
11:24TOI/GP11:24EVTOI/GP0:00PPTOI/GP0:00PKTOI/GP
53
Maple Leafs player card

Easton Cowan 🇨🇦

LW/RW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 0 in · 189 lb

Age: 21 · Born 2005-05-20 · Mount Brydges, ON, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $900,000 (2028 - RFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
17GP 6G 8A 14PTS 5+/- 2.1SOG/GP
48.1%5v5 CF% 57.6%5v5 GF% 0.82PTS/GP 40.0%FO%
15:32TOI/GP13:51EVTOI/GP0:59PPTOI/GP0:42PKTOI/GP
92
Maple Leafs player card

Gavin McKenna 🇨🇦

LW · Shoots: L · 5 ft 11 in · 164 lb

Age: 18 · Born 2007-12-20 · Whitehorse, YT, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $1,075,000 (2029 - RFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
17GP 5G 6A 11PTS -6+/- 1.8SOG/GP
43.3%5v5 CF% 33.3%5v5 GF% 0.65PTS/GP
13:51TOI/GP11:19EVTOI/GP2:32PPTOI/GP0:00PKTOI/GP
96
Maple Leafs player card

Jack Roslovic 🇺🇸

RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 1 in · 195 lb

Age: 29 · Born 1997-01-29 · Columbus, OH, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,000,000 (2028 - UFA)

Current Linemates: N/A

2026–27 NHL regular season
17GP 8G 10A 18PTS 3+/- 2.5SOG/GP
52.1%5v5 CF% 59.2%5v5 GF% 1.06PTS/GP 35.5%FO%
16:49TOI/GP15:17EVTOI/GP1:29PPTOI/GP0:03PKTOI/GP
91
Maple Leafs player card

John Tavares 🇨🇦

C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 1 in · 211 lb

Age: 36 · Born 1990-09-20 · Mississauga, ON, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,389,280 (2029 - UFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
7GP 2G 5A 7PTS -5+/- 2.4SOG/GP
44.1%5v5 CF% 30.7%5v5 GF% 1.00PTS/GP 60.4%FO%
16:31TOI/GP13:02EVTOI/GP3:28PPTOI/GP0:01PKTOI/GP
86
Maple Leafs player card

Kirill Marchenko 🇷🇺

RW/LW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 3 in · 201 lb

Age: 26 · Born 2000-07-21 · Barnaul, RUS

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,850,000 (2033 - UFA)

Current Linemates: N/A

2026–27 NHL regular season
14GP 6G 8A 14PTS -3+/- 2.5SOG/GP
48.1%5v5 CF% 46.6%5v5 GF% 1.00PTS/GP
17:37TOI/GP14:07EVTOI/GP3:30PPTOI/GP0:00PKTOI/GP
18
Maple Leafs player card

Miles Wood 🇺🇸

LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 209 lb

Age: 31 · Born 1995-09-13 · Buffalo, NY, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $2,500,000 (2029 - UFA)

Current Linemates: N/A

2026–27 NHL regular season

No NHL regular-season stats recorded for 2026–27.
20
Maple Leafs player card

Nick Paul 🇨🇦

C/LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 3 in · 225 lb

Age: 31 · Born 1995-03-20 · Mississauga, ON, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,150,000 (2029 - UFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
17GP 2G 4A 6PTS -4+/- 0.9SOG/GP
42.8%5v5 CF% 38.0%5v5 GF% 0.35PTS/GP 45.9%FO%
16:19TOI/GP13:28EVTOI/GP0:43PPTOI/GP2:08PKTOI/GP
73
Maple Leafs player card

Teddy Blueger 🇱🇻

C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 0 in · 185 lb

Age: 32 · Born 1994-08-15 · Riga, LVA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $2,500,000 (2028 - UFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
17GP 2G 2A 4PTS 0+/- 1.1SOG/GP
46.4%5v5 CF% 46.6%5v5 GF% 0.24PTS/GP 51.1%FO%
13:11TOI/GP10:07EVTOI/GP0:01PPTOI/GP3:03PKTOI/GP
71
Maple Leafs player card

Vinni Lettieri 🇺🇸

RW · Shoots: R · 5 ft 10 in · 184 lb

Age: 31 · Born 1995-02-06 · Excelsior, MN, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $850,000 (2027 - UFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
8GP 1G 0A 1PTS -2+/- 1.0SOG/GP
35.3%5v5 CF% 33.3%5v5 GF% 0.13PTS/GP 100.0%FO%
9:54TOI/GP8:57EVTOI/GP0:56PPTOI/GP0:01PKTOI/GP
88
Maple Leafs player card

William Nylander 🇸🇪

RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 0 in · 200 lb

Age: 30 · Born 1996-05-01 · Calgary, AB, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $11,500,000 (2032 - UFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
17GP 10G 11A 21PTS -1+/- 2.9SOG/GP
43.7%5v5 CF% 43.3%5v5 GF% 1.24PTS/GP 34.8%FO%
20:11TOI/GP16:18EVTOI/GP3:24PPTOI/GP0:29PKTOI/GP
19
Maple Leafs player card

Zack MacEwen 🇨🇦

RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 4 in · 226 lb

Age: 30 · Born 1996-07-08 · Charlottetown, PE, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $875,000 (2027 - UFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
11GP 2G 2A 4PTS -1+/- 1.2SOG/GP
55.7%5v5 CF% 50.0%5v5 GF% 0.36PTS/GP 50.0%FO%
7:54TOI/GP7:54EVTOI/GP0:00PPTOI/GP0:00PKTOI/GP
8
Maple Leafs player card

Chris Tanev 🇨🇦

D · Shoots: R · 6 ft 3 in · 199 lb

Age: 36 · Born 1989-12-20 · Toronto, ON, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,500,000 (2031 - UFA)

Current Partner:

2026–27 NHL regular season
8GP 0G 1A 1PTS 3+/- 0.4SOG/GP
44.7%5v5 CF% 66.6%5v5 GF% 0.13PTS/GP
17:41TOI/GP14:15EVTOI/GP0:02PPTOI/GP3:24PKTOI/GP
36
Maple Leafs player card

Dakota Mermis 🇺🇸

D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 0 in · 197 lb

Age: 32 · Born 1994-01-05 · Alton, IL, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $812,500 (2027 - UFA)

Current Partner: N/A

2026–27 NHL regular season
3GP 0G 0A 0PTS 1+/- 0.3SOG/GP
47.0%5v5 CF% 60.0%5v5 GF% 0.00PTS/GP
12:36TOI/GP11:23EVTOI/GP0:02PPTOI/GP1:11PKTOI/GP
43
Maple Leafs player card

Darren Raddysh 🇨🇦

D · Shoots: R · 6 ft 1 in · 204 lb

Age: 30 · Born 1996-02-28 · Toronto, ON, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $8,500,000 (2034 - UFA)

Current Partner:

2026–27 NHL regular season
17GP 0G 9A 9PTS -4+/- 2.4SOG/GP
47.0%5v5 CF% 44.8%5v5 GF% 0.53PTS/GP
23:37TOI/GP19:22EVTOI/GP3:32PPTOI/GP0:43PKTOI/GP
22
Maple Leafs player card

Jake McCabe 🇺🇸

D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 1 in · 205 lb

Age: 33 · Born 1993-10-12 · Eau Claire, WI, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,513,102 (2030 - UFA)

Current Partner:

2026–27 NHL regular season
17GP 0G 3A 3PTS 0+/- 1.0SOG/GP
42.4%5v5 CF% 40.9%5v5 GF% 0.18PTS/GP
19:44TOI/GP15:59EVTOI/GP0:04PPTOI/GP3:42PKTOI/GP
83
Maple Leafs player card

Marshall Rifai 🇨🇦

D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 211 lb

Age: 28 · Born 1998-03-16 · Beaconsfield, QC, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $850,000 (2027 - UFA)

Current Partner: N/A

2026–27 NHL regular season
2GP 1G 0A 1PTS 0+/- 1.0SOG/GP
27.9%5v5 CF% 50.0%5v5 GF% 0.50PTS/GP
14:09TOI/GP13:38EVTOI/GP0:05PPTOI/GP0:27PKTOI/GP
44
Maple Leafs player card

Morgan Rielly 🇨🇦

D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 1 in · 224 lb

Age: 32 · Born 1994-03-09 · Vancouver, BC, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $7,500,000 (2030 - UFA)

Current Partner:

2026–27 NHL regular season
17GP 0G 12A 12PTS 0+/- 1.2SOG/GP
49.9%5v5 CF% 52.9%5v5 GF% 0.71PTS/GP
19:31TOI/GP17:36EVTOI/GP1:01PPTOI/GP0:54PKTOI/GP
3
Maple Leafs player card

Nick Blankenburg 🇺🇸

D · Shoots: R · 5 ft 9 in · 179 lb

Age: 28 · Born 1998-05-12 · Washington, MI, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $1,400,000 (2027 - RFA)

Current Partner: N/A

2026–27 NHL regular season
6GP 1G 0A 1PTS -3+/- 1.0SOG/GP
51.2%5v5 CF% 37.5%5v5 GF% 0.17PTS/GP
13:05TOI/GP12:32EVTOI/GP0:30PPTOI/GP0:03PKTOI/GP
95
Maple Leafs player card

Oliver Ekman-Larsson 🇸🇪

D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 191 lb

Age: 35 · Born 1991-07-17 · Karlskrona, SWE

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,500,000 (2028 - UFA)

Current Partner:

2026–27 NHL regular season
17GP 0G 1A 1PTS -3+/- 0.8SOG/GP
49.2%5v5 CF% 43.4%5v5 GF% 0.06PTS/GP
17:47TOI/GP15:38EVTOI/GP0:24PPTOI/GP1:45PKTOI/GP
28
Maple Leafs player card

Troy Stecher 🇨🇦

D · Shoots: R · 5 ft 11 in · 184 lb

Age: 32 · Born 1994-04-07 · Richmond, BC, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $1,350,000 (2028 - UFA)

Current Partner:

2026–27 NHL regular season
17GP 2G 3A 5PTS 7+/- 1.1SOG/GP
48.2%5v5 CF% 55.1%5v5 GF% 0.29PTS/GP
19:12TOI/GP15:58EVTOI/GP0:04PPTOI/GP3:10PKTOI/GP
41
Maple Leafs player card

Anthony Stolarz 🇺🇸

G · Catches: L · 6 ft 6 in · 248 lb

Age: 32 · Born 1994-01-20 · Edison, NJ, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,750,000 (2030 - UFA)

2026–27 NHL regular season
6GP 5W 1L 0OTL 2.66GAA .910SV%
72
Maple Leafs player card

Sergei Bobrovsky 🇷🇺

G · Catches: L · 6 ft 2 in · 187 lb

Age: 38 · Born 1988-09-20 · Novokuznetsk, RUS

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $7,000,000 (2029 - UFA)

2026–27 NHL regular season
11GP 3W 6L 2OTL 3.27GAA .889SV%
Previous articleGame Review: Third-period push falls short against Utah after another incomplete effort from the Maple Leafs
MLHS Staff
Independently owned and operated, MLHS provides thorough and wide-ranging Maple Leafs content, varying from news, opinion and analysis, to pre-game and long-form game reviews, and a weekly feature piece entitled "Leafs Notebook." MLHS has been cited by: ESPN, Sports Illustrated, CBC News, USA Today, Fox Sports, Yahoo! Sports, NBC Sports, TSN, Sportsnet, Grantland, CTV News, CBSSports, The Globe & Mail, The National Post, The Toronto Star, The Toronto Sun, Global News, Huffington Post, and many more.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR