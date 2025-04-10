Craig Berube addressed the media after the Maple Leafs’ 4-3 overtime win over the Tampa Bay Lightning, which improved the team’s record to 48-26-4 and increased their lead in the Atlantic Division to three points with four games to play.

On the team’s performance:

The first period was good. We had a good early pace to our game and grabbed an early lead. Our team battled in the interior of the ice tonight with shot blocks and were hard around our net. In the second period, I thought they were the better team. They came at us pretty good, but the goalie was good, and we battled around the interior of the ice.

On Matthew Knies’ hat-trick performance:

That line was really good tonight. They started the game with work, battling, and compete. They got us a couple of goals early. The line was really good tonight all around. Knies does what he does. He is around the net scoring goals. That is his game. His work ethic and how strong he is as a player really came through tonight.

KNIES OVERTIME WINNER AND HAT TRICK GOAL! Courtesy of @Bonsie1951 and @Jim_Ralph pic.twitter.com/7XjmYMtGXR — Maple Leafs Hotstove (@LeafsNews) April 10, 2025

On whether he has ever seen a player take a second-year leap like Knies has in the league:

Not really. It is impressive. I came in here not knowing a whole lot about him. You see him at camp, and you start (to learn about him). Again, he has grown tremendously throughout the season.

"MATTHEW KNIES JAMS IT HOME!" Knies 28th of the Season vs Lightning courtesy of @Bonsie1951 and @Jim_Ralph pic.twitter.com/0Yt1ALIJ9T — Maple Leafs Hotstove (@LeafsNews) April 10, 2025

On Knies’ between-the-legs pass in overtime:

I am not sure I recommend that play, but guys try things. Didn’t he try the Michigan the other night? He has confidence right now and is playing with a lot of confidence, which is good. The reason for his success is his competitiveness, in my opinion. It is really, really high-end. He wins battles. He skates through people all night. He gets in there on the forecheck. He wins battles down low. He hangs onto pucks. He’s a highly competitive player.

Knies 27th of the Season vs Lightning courtesy of @Bonsie1951 and @Jim_Ralph pic.twitter.com/1q98hpbMTr — Maple Leafs Hotstove (@LeafsNews) April 9, 2025

On Anthony Stolarz’s performance:

He was excellent tonight. He had to be. I thought we went to the box too much tonight, too, and they are a very dangerous power play. Stoly, again, is playing with a lot of confidence. He trusts his ability. He made big saves for us — not only in overtime but throughout the night.

On the team’s penalty count in the game (four):

The Bobby McMann one — I really didn’t see it, to be honest with you. I really didn’t get a good look at it. Penalties are penalties. I am not going to sit here and complain about them. I felt like we could’ve got some more calls, too, when watching out there tonight. It didn’t happen.

On how Mitch Marner has handled his pursuit of 100 points: