See more MLHS in Google Add MLHS as a preferred source + Add

After the Maple Leafs’ first win of the season ( 2-1 over NYI ), head coach Jim Hiller discussed the bottom six’s contributions, Easton Cowan’s strong start to the year, Anthony Stolarz’s great performance, and the second unit’s power-play goal.

Did your team play a more connected game tonight?

Hiller: At times, for sure. At times, and then we got a little disconnected at times, too. But it was great to see that type of a win. You like to see the easy ones, trust me, when you’re standing behind the bench. But you appreciate the hardness, the blocked shots, the desperation at the end. Those always feel pretty good, too.

At what point did you or someone on the staff think of that third line as a good one to put together?

Hiller: Everybody’s collaborative, right up through Mats (Sundin) and John (Chayka). We talk about all this kind of stuff with the coaches, and they looked pretty good. We gave them a little bit harder match tonight. We didn’t do that the first night. Gave them a little harder match tonight, got them started, and I thought they led us.

You thought Easton Cowan popped or jumped from the first day of camp, and it’s still going. Do you think the short summer worked for him?

Hiller: I don’t know. Something did. I didn’t have a real good read on him coming in. I watched him through the summer on video, but he looks pretty good. He really does.

I think his confidence, skating—these are the things that I’ve been told. What I like most of all is that he’s really determined. He’s early at the rink. He’s really taking this seriously at a really young age. That’s positive for us.

Cowan is still relatively young in the league. How much room do you see for him to grow in terms of his potential as he continues to develop?

Hiller: Again, I just like his trajectory and how mentally he really wants it. It’s easy to say. Then there are all these things that you have to do.

When I see him getting to the rink early and stretching and eating and then going into the gym, that tells me he’s on the right path.

Does Cowan remind you of anyone you’ve coached before?

Hiller: No, I don’t think in particular. There are some players in the league who I think he could trend towards. I’m not going to tell you who they are; that’s going to be the follow-up, I’m sure. It’s early, and I just kind of have that in my mind. I don’t know where he’s going to go. He’s an exciting young player.

What went into keeping Matthew Schaefer relatively under control?

Hiller: It never feels like you’re keeping him under control. He was skating pretty good. I think we’ve done a pretty good job defensively—certainly at five-on-five. I thought that was the same way with Montreal. They got dangerous on their power play there at six-on-five.

But we’ve been above. I think our guys have been working hard. There have been lots of numbers, and not a lot of odd-man rushes. I think those are probably some things that have helped us the last couple of games.

What has stood out to you about how Anthony Stolarz came into the season? He started last year as the number one, and now he’s back in the backup role. What has stood out about his approach this year?

Hiller: Again, it’s hard for me because I don’t know the players that well. But whatever he’s done, it’s been outstanding.

I was just talking to Bob about him, and they have a good relationship. Bob was just so happy; thought he played remarkable. Maybe that has some effect on a guy, too, just the comfort level with the two of them.

What did you think of Gavin McKenna tonight?

Hiller: I thought he was better. We talked about that, taking a step. They have to each time. Almost had his first assist there on that one. Actually, he had three or four plays. On the power play, I thought he was probably most dangerous. So, yeah, a step and better again.

Did you like Bo Groulx’s game?

Hiller: I thought he did well. Top six, bottom six—whatever you call it—Paul’s line and Blueger’s line really had a big contribution tonight. They didn’t play near as much last night. Tonight, they played more and had to kill those penalties, and really, they were an important part of the win.

How big was it to get a second-unit power-play goal, especially the way it happened with Morgan Rielly knocking it down?

Hiller: What a play by Morgan. And then Schaefer had a couple on the other side. We always say, when you don’t clear it, it seems to end up in the back of your net somehow, some way. Fortunately for Stoli—or because of Stoli—it didn’t to us.

Big play by Morgan. I just liked the goal. Great shot by Roslovic. Didn’t overthink it.

I think probably our first unit needs to have a little bit more of that mindset, too. We’ve got a lot of talent out there, and we’re looking for this play and that play. Rosie just got it, fired it hard and low, and Easton was there.

You were saying after the first game that it feels nice, but it feels better with a win. What did it mean to you to pick up your first win as Leafs coach?

Hiller: You want to get it, right? I’ll be honest with you there. You want to get the first one into the column. But it’s not just me. We’ve got a new coaching staff. We’ve got a new general manager, new players. Really, I think probably all of us feel pretty good about getting the first one.