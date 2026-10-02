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In addition to a site redesign, we’ve rolled out a new collection of interactive tools on MLHS to make it easier to follow the Maple Leafs and Toronto Marlies this season, from roster details and player statistics to daily line combinations, game lineup archives, and our new Stat of the Day feature.

Stat of the Day

We’ve recently introduced a Stat of the Day feature on the MLHS homepage, highlighting a noteworthy number, recent trend, or player milestone with a brief explanation of its significance.

Our October 2 edition spotlights Chris Tanev’s impact on the blue line: he is +13 over his last 21 appearances, finishing even or on the positive side of plus-minus in 20 of those 21 games.

A clickable “Previous stats of the day” toggle lets readers browse earlier entries.

Maple Leafs Roster

Our expanded Leafs roster page brings player information, statistics, and contract details into one sortable resource, organized by forwards, defensemen, and goaltenders.

Choose from bio, scoring, usage, five-on-five, grit, and shootout views. Position-group summaries show average age, height, weight, and cap hit, along with each group’s total cap allotment and share of the league’s salary cap limit.

Maple Leafs Line Combinations and Archives

Follow the Leafs’ latest forward lines, defense pairs, and goaltending starting decisions on our line combinations page, with scratches and injuries listed separately. Each lineup includes a date and a practice or morning-skate label to provide context.

The archive selector lets you revisit saved game lineups, making it easier to track changes in combinations, defensive partnerships, and personnel throughout the season.

Maple Leafs Player Cards

Interactive player cards are available from both the roster and line combinations tools. Select a player’s name or information icon for a closer look at his bio, contract, season statistics, current linemates or defense partner, and recent game results.

Explore player cards through the Leafs roster or Leafs line combinations page.

Toronto Marlies Roster

Our new Marlies roster tool provides a similar view of the Leafs’ 2026 Calder Cup champion AHL affiliate, with sortable bio and scoring tables for forwards, defensemen, and goaltenders.

Team and position-group summaries show average age, height, weight, and nationality. Acquisition breakdowns show how the roster was assembled through the draft, trades, free-agent signings, PTOs, and waivers.

Toronto Marlies Line Combinations and Archives

The Marlies line combinations tool extends the same format to the farm club, bringing forward lines, defense pairs, and goaltending assignments together in one place.

As game lineups are saved throughout the season, the archive selector lets readers revisit previous combinations and track changes in player roles and partnerships.

Toronto Marlies Player Cards

Marlies player cards are available through the roster and line combinations tools, providing a consistent way to explore individual players across the two pages.

Open a card to view a player’s bio, acquisition details, available season statistics, and AHL profile without leaving the roster or lineup you’re viewing.

Alongside our written coverage and podcasts, we hope these tools help you follow along with an exciting season of Leafs and Marlies hockey. We’ll continue rolling out new features throughout the season, and we welcome your feedback on what you’d like to see next.