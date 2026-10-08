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A tough three-game road test arrives early in the Maple Leafs’ schedule, starting tonight with a visit to the 2025-26 Western Conference champions in Vegas (10:00 p.m. EST, TSN4).

A few quick pre-game storylines to watch:

Coming off a big game against Nashville, does Auston Matthews carry the momentum forward in a tougher (potential) head-to-head matchup versus Jack Eichel (who has 10 points in his first four games) and Mark Stone’s line?

Without control over the matchups, the ideal situation is to freely roll the lines more on the road, and the Leafs have made a lineup adjustment ahead of the game. Gavin McKenna will join Nick Paul and Colton Sissons, while Easton Cowan re-joins John Tavares and William Nylander. We’ll see how Jim Hiller manages it situationally and if they still get McKenna some looks with the big boys in offensive situations, but Paul and Sissons are off to good starts as far as doing the dirty work and controlling play. It’ll be interesting to evaluate McKenna, playing his first NHL road game, in that kind of line dynamic: skating alongside role-playing veterans who can grind and make space, but aren’t blessed offensively, versus two high-end offensive linemates (including a particularly puck-dominant one in Nylander) who don’t forecheck or defend as well. Cowan’s chemistry with Tavares and Nylander has been fairly well established already, and it was interesting to hear Jim Hiller acknowledge that Cowan has deserved more ice time. Cowan’s energy and excitement can be contagious and momentum-building; can he come out buzzing, while still making sound and simple plays with the puck when necessary?

Sergei Bobrovsky is searching for his first win as a Leaf; the 2023 Stanley Cup Final vs. Vegas certainly didn’t go well for him/the Panthers, but he is 8-3-0 against them in the regular season all-time.

Game Day Quotes

Vegas head coach Ryan Craig on what he has seen from the Leafs through four games:

Good offensively. They’re a team that’s supported the puck well. Very, very dangerous top six that want to look to attack and get inside ice. Their D have gotten up the rush and activated, whether it’s in the O-zone or coming out of their D-zone. A real good challenge for us against a team that, after they got down against Nashville in their last game, was able to come back and win a hockey game. I think they probably have some confidence coming off that.

Nick Paul on playing with Gavin McKenna and Colton Sissons:

He has a lot of skill. He’s able to make a lot of room, so I just try to do the same for him. Siss and I, we know our role: just hard, create battles, create loose pucks, and get it to either Gavin or the point. Get to the net, just creating space. For us, we’re just going to try and make as much space as possible. Biggest thing is just not trying to play any way different. For us, it’s pucks deep, and then we have the line to make the play, obviously. But hard forechecks, and then once we have that forecheck, it’s to the net right away. That’s where Gavin is so key, because you win those little battles. It’s obviously little odd-man rushes everywhere. Getting him the puck and having him make those plays to open guys, whether that’s the D coming down on the far side, whether that’s a two-on-one with the net front, just giving him space to make plays around that net.

Jim Hiller on starting Cowan with Tavares and Nylander, and McKenna with Paul and Sissons:

They finished that way (last game) a little bit. Gavin finished with those guys. We liked how we finished the game, so it’s just kind of easy for us. Obviously, it was a good night in the end, so why change it?

John Tavares on being a big part of McKenna’s first NHL point:

It was awesome. Moments like that are really special. It’s been amazing just getting to know him, and obviously having him stay with me and my family has been a blast. Seeing each step of the way, just going through everything for the first time, and obviously get your first point, get on the scoreboard, see his first goal. Obviously, a great game and a big comeback win. Pretty cool night. For myself to be a part of his first point was really special for myself.

Tavares on Cowan’s development and the opportunity to play together again:

He’s an unbelievable kid. Similar to Gav, you see them go through it for the first time. For myself, you appreciate that, and it’s fun to be a part of it. Great to see, and obviously tremendously talented. Just makes so many plays. I think he wants to be a driver. He really wants to be someone who can drive play, make things happen. Wants to be extremely competitive and hard to play against, and loves the game. Just love the enthusiasm, the excitement of starting out a long career and just being able to impact the game and continue to grow. You’ve seen throughout camp how well he played, and certainly the start of the season here. Some good things we did last year. I just love the way he plays. Obviously, got to do my part and play well and feed off each other.

Tavares on keeping in touch with Marner:

A good amount throughout the last year or so. Yesterday, we had a team dinner, so that was kind of what we had going on when we got into town and settling in, obviously with the long travel day. A good amount over the summer, even though it was extremely short for him. Obviously, a good friend, amazing memories playing together. But go out there and battle with each other.

Tavares on Matthews’ performance against Nashville:

In some ways, it’s not surprising. In other ways, it’s always amazing to see and be a part of it because of how great of a player he is, how driven he is, and certainly with the ups and downs personally he’s had over the last couple of years. In some ways, I think a bit of a blessing in disguise to get the seven months he got to kind of almost start from scratch in a way, to build himself back up and work on some things and see how he can improve, and use it as a chance to kind of approach things maybe a little different way. You learn, especially as you go through your career. There’s different times where you approach things differently, understand things differently, and then how that applies to your game and how you approach things. Not just obviously the goal scoring, but the competitiveness with and without the puck, the playmaking. I think he can do anything he wants to do. You can see the way he’s working.

Gavin McKenna on his first NHL road game in Vegas:

I hear a lot of good things about this barn, and they’re a really good team. It’s going to be a tough game, so got to make sure we’re ready. But I’m looking forward to my first road game in the NHL, so should be fun.

McKenna on his first road trip:

It’s been a lot of fun. The dinner was great last night. Just hanging out with the boys in the hotel, and just taking some downtime before the big game tonight. I think it’s all been good.

McKenna on playing with Paul and Sissons:

I think they’re both two hardworking players and can make plays and put the puck in the back of the net. We had a little bit of time together last game. I think this game is going to be key. Just a lot of talk out there with each other, having not played a whole lot together. For me, just trying to build off those guys’ work ethic is going to be a key. If we can do that and get on the forecheck, then we’ll create.

Auston Matthews on getting to know and bond with McKenna:

It’s been great. It’s been a lot of fun. When you bring in some new, young, obviously elite talent, it’s always exciting. It’s been a lot of fun getting to know him, spend some time with him. The more time we’ve spent together, the more comfortable we’ve gotten, and forming a pretty good relationship. It’s been a blast. Like I said the other night, an incredible person with a great head on his shoulders. Really special night for him the other night, and a big win for us to obviously come here on the road, playing some good competition and some good teams. It’s going to be a really good test and challenge for us.

Matthews on recognizing parts of his own experience in McKenna’s adjustment:

I definitely think he’s his own person, for sure. Everybody, you step in when you’re 18, 19 years old, everything’s pretty new. I definitely see him go through stuff that I’m like, “I went through that, too.” But it’s all part of it. It’s all part of the experience playing in the NHL. It’s all part of being a highly touted first overall pick and all the stuff that comes with it, playing in Toronto and everything like that. He has such a good head on his shoulders, and I think he’s handled everything so well. As far as the leadership guys on this team, myself and Johnny and Mo and Willy, and guys that have been around for a while and have been in this market for a bit, it’s just supporting him as much as we can. That’s really it.

Matthews on McKenna experiencing his first road game in Vegas, of all places:

It’s one of my favourite places to play, honestly. It’s a great atmosphere. I asked [McKenna] if he’s ever been to Vegas before, and last night he said he has, but he was 13. It’s probably going to feel a little bit different now. It’s a great atmosphere, great place to come play. We get a lot of support pretty much anywhere we go, but obviously when you come down here, it’s always got a little extra edge to it with the Strip and all the stuff that goes on in warmups and during the game. They make it really fun, and it’ll be a really cool experience for him. I know all of us are really excited to get going tonight.

2026–27 regular season Maple Leafs vs. Golden Knights: By the Numbers Swipe the table to compare teams. Category Maple Leafs

2026–27 · 4 GP Golden Knights

2026–27 · 4 GP Games played 4 4 Record 2–2–0 [T-9th] 3–1–0 [T-4th] Points percentage .500 [T-16th] .750 [T-5th] Goals for 11 [T-11th] 17 [T-4th] Goals against 11 [T-18th] 10 [T-14th] Goals for / game 2.75 [T-20th] 4.25 [T-5th] Goals against / game 2.75 [T-14th] 2.50 [T-8th] Home record 2–2–0 [T-2nd] 1–1–0 [T-9th] Away record 0–0–0 2–0–0 [T-2nd] 5v5 shot attempts % 53.4% [11th] 56.2% [7th] 5v5 goals for % 43.8% [T-21st] 55.6% [14th] 5v5 PDO 96.2 [25th] 99.5 [18th] Power play 21.4% [T-17th] 31.3% [9th] Penalty kill 90.9% [5th] 83.3% [T-13th] Head-to-head (2025–26) 0–1–1 2–0–0 Leading scorers · Goals–Assists–Points Scorer #1 William Nylander 3–3–6 Jack Eichel 2–8–10 Scorer #2 Auston Matthews 2–3–5 Victor Olofsson (IR) 4–1–5 Scorer #3 Easton Cowan 1–2–3 Tomas Hertl 3–2–5

Toronto vs. Vegas – October 8 Maple Leafs Lines Forwards Line Left Wing Centre Right Wing 1 86 Kirill Marchenko 34 Auston Matthews 96 Jack Roslovic 2 53 Easton Cowan 91 John Tavares 88 William Nylander 3 92 Gavin McKenna 20 Nick Paul 15 Colton Sissons 4 24 Brandon Duhaime 73 Teddy Blueger 29 Bo Groulx Scratch 19 Zack MacEwen Defense Pair Left Defense Right Defense 1 22 Jake McCabe 8 Chris Tanev 2 44 Morgan Rielly 43 Darren Raddysh 3 95 Oliver Ekman-Larsson 28 Troy Stecher Scratch 3 Nick Blankenburg Goaltenders 72 Sergei Bobrovsky Starter 41 Anthony Stolarz Backup Injuries Or Other Absences Player Status 81 Dakota Joshua Week-to-week injury 11 Max Domi Long-term Injury