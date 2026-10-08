See more MLHS in Google Add MLHS as a preferred source + Add

Ahead of the game in Vegas, head coach Jim Hiller discussed his lineup change in the middle-six forward group, Easton Cowan’s opportunity alongside John Tavares and William Nylander, Gavin McKenna’s first NHL road game, facing Mitch Marner, and Tavares’ strong performance against Nashville.

After the last game, you weren’t sure what you’d do with the lines. Why did you settle on moving Easton Cowan and Gavin McKenna?

Hiller: They finished that way a little bit. Gavin finished with those guys. We liked how we finished the game, so it’s just kind of easy for us.

How much of that is because you’re on the road and don’t have control of the matchups when it comes to Gavin?

Hiller: We had it at home. Like I said, we finished the game that way in Toronto, so that’s really the impetus for the move. We just liked how we finished. Obviously, it was a good night in the end, so why change it?

What have you made of Easton Cowan’s game?

Hiller: I thought he started really strong, and then I probably haven’t played him as much. He probably deserved a little bit more ice time, so we’ll give him another crack. He’ll get a little more tonight, probably, with John and Willy. We’ll see where he takes it.

Those three had a good run together last year. What do you like about how Cowan can complement those two?

Hiller: He has to be a forechecker. He has to loosen some pucks up. I think we all have a vision for Easton. He’s an offensive player, for sure, but I think he really can be a guy who provides a little grit on a line: forecheck, like I said, track, be above, and just be one of those all-around players. For him to be the most effective in the league, that’s what he’ll turn into.

McKenna said getting that goal was like getting a monkey off his back. What have you noticed about him since then, and what do you think it will do for him moving forward?

Hiller: There’s no question it’s a monkey off his back, but he’s just kind of the same guy he was before. You guys, I’m sure, talked to him lots and asked him all the questions. He just has a strong self-belief, and that’s not going to waver. I can get that from him.

I was thinking, “Do I have to pick him up a little bit?” No, he’s just fine. Same thing today. I’m sure he’s happy with that goal, but I’ll tell you what: I’m sure, in his mind, he’s not done and just satisfied with that.

You’ve played in this building a lot in your time out West. What do you think it will be like for McKenna to play his first road game in an environment like this?

Hiller: For a lot of people, it’s a great building to come into as a fan and watch. It’s no different as a player. It’s a little bit unique. It’s just one more step on his journey, all the newness and the freshness of it. But again, he’s very focused, very focused on just being good. I’m sure he’ll set that stuff aside.

The one thing I did want to mention, because I didn’t after the game: I felt John Tavares had a really good game. I just want to speak to his game the last time out. I think it was 16-for-17 in the faceoffs, which was very impressive, coming off the night before, where we lost some important faceoffs at the end of the game.

Just going back through his game, he was so good. I spoke about Auston, but I really want to make the point: I might have missed a little bit on just actually how good John was in that game and how important he was for us.

What else did you like about Tavares’ game?

Hiller: He was just really good both ways. He made a lot of offensive plays. I didn’t realize it. You go back through it, and you can subtly watch some of the plays he made. Sometimes, it’s in the corner. You don’t see it.

He was really good. He was very determined. When I see 16 out of 17 on the faceoffs, that tells me a guy came in very, very determined the next night.

Did you notice anything from Tavares in advance of the game? Did he do extra work on it after the first couple of games?

Hiller: No, I didn’t notice anything. Just a pro being a pro.

Did you sense any frustration from Tavares through the first three games, with his line spending too much time in the defensive zone?

Hiller: No, I didn’t. I talked to him. He wasn’t frustrated, but clearly, he came back in that particular game and took it up a notch. There’s no question.

What stood out most to you about coaching Mitch Marner?

Hiller: He was a really good player, and I enjoyed being around him. Of course, I had the power play back then, so I spent some good time with him and had good conversations. I appreciate him both as a player and a person.

What did you make of the run Marner went on with Vegas last year?

Hiller: That whole team was good. They were up and down. I played against them a lot out West, and they were up and down. Everybody kind of got it going together at the right time, and Mitch had a great playoff.

What is the importance of playing a real contender early in the season? Vegas went all the way to the final last year. What can that teach you about your team?

Hiller: One of these teams that make deep runs, when they’re on their game, especially early, you can feel it. They’ve played pretty well, but are they going to be on their game, at the top of their game? If they are, then we’re going to see a level that we’re going to have to get to.

We’ve just got to see how the game goes. It’s a long season. Some teams are good one night, not great the next night. But teams like this, when they’re on their game, they really set the bar high.