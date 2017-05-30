Andreas Borgman talks about his decision to sign in Toronto, Jeremy Bracco speaks about his Memorial Cup win and future with the Leafs organization, offside rule controversy dominates headlines as Penguins take Game 1, and more in links.

Leafs Links

A call from the star coach convinced gold hero (HockeySverige.se)

From Uffe Bodin of Hockey Sverige comes the story of Mike Babcock calling new Leaf Andreas Borgman during the season to discuss his game and sell him on the team:

The choice was William Nylander’s Toronto Maple Leafs, and on May 16th it was announced that Borgman had signed a two-year contract with the club. On the same day, Växjö’s Calle Rosén also signed a contract with the Original Six club. Borgman says he got a good impression of the team and that he likes how they invest in young players. Something that made a strong impression on him was also the fact that he was called by the head coach Mike Babcock during the season. “It was cool and special. You’ve got an eye on him. He is a respected guy and a successful coach. You take in what he says and listen. He had seen videos and clips of me from different matches, so he talked to me about my game and everything, and how it was over there and how it works on the team. That was cool.” Already this weekend Borgman is off to Toronto to become familiar with the new club. Borgman will spend two weeks in Canada’s largest city, the first step towards establishing himself in the new club. “The main objective is to take place in Toronto, be there fighting for places,” says Borgman who has “an eye” on the competition. “But it’s also hard to know what to expect when you have not been there. You have to take it day by day when you get there.”

Bracco: Youth movement providing inspiration for Leafs prospects (TSN1050)

Windsor Spitfires forward and Maple Leafs draft pick Jeremy Bracco joined Leafs Lunch after winning the Memorial Cup with Windsor to discuss his play in the tournament, preparation for Leafs training camp next year and looking to the Leafs current crop of rookies as inspiration.

[Warren Rychel] definitely yells at me to shoot a lot more and play like he did. Get in on the forecheck, get on the body. I go, “Warren, I don’t think you and I played the same way.” He’s a great guy. His family is fantastic, and ever since I got here, they welcomed me. He’s really taught me a lot. He’s won Cups, he’s won Memorial Cups; he’s pretty much won everything. To be around what Mike Babcock calls “a serial winner” kind of rubs off. Obviously, you see what the young guys are doing in Toronto now — I know those guys; I’ve played with them or played against them, I’ve beat them or lost to them — and it’s pretty cool to see. Maybe in years to come I can come up and have an impact like them. Just to see those guys who I’m friends with do so well is great to see, especially for the city of Toronto.

Dreger: Maple Leafs prospect Bracco has lots of potential (TSN1050)

TSN Hockey insider Darren Dreger joins Naylor & Landsberg to discuss Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final, Jim Rutherford’s tenure in Pittsburgh and Maple Leafs prospect Jeremy Bracco’s strong Memorial Cup.

Mirtle: Kyle Dubas role hard to figure out in Leafs front office (TSN1050)

The Athletic editor-in-chief James Mirtle joined Scott MacArthur about where Kyle Dubas stands in the Leafs front office after signing a new deal to remain with the club. James also talks about what roles are defined in the Leafs front office.

KHL Saying Ilya Kovalchuk Now Wants To Stay In Russia (Pro Hockey Rumors)

In the ongoing saga of Ilya Kovalchuk, an interesting new entry has been spoken by SKA St. Petersburg president Alexander Medvedev. As Slava Malamud reports, the executive says Kovalchuk has “changed his mind” and that he “wants to stay now.” That would be an incredible shift after several months of saying he’s set on returning to the NHL.

Leafs to face the Capitals in outdoor game, Bettman announces (Toronto Star)

“The Toronto Maple Leafs look forward to competing in another memorable outdoor game,” said Maple Leafs president Brendan Shanahan said in a release. “Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium will provide an exciting and unique experience for the Maple Leafs organization and our fans.”

Controversial offside goal review changed course of Game 1 (Puck Daddy)

“It was something that gave us life,” said Penguins captain Sidney Crosby, whose team would win a bizarre 5-3 game that included a blown three-goal lead and 37 minutes without a Pittsburgh shot. “We were a bit sloppy from the start. They came out hard.” Coach Peter Laviolette said “the impact of that moment, then the chain of events that happened after that with the penalty kills I think changed the course of the game.”