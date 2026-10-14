See more MLHS in Google Add MLHS as a preferred source + Add

Tonight in Utah, can the Maple Leafs string together two consecutive wins for the first time this season and make a tough road trip a big success? (9 p.m. EST, TSN4).

Game Day Quotes

Mammoth head coach Andre Tourigny on the challenge Toronto presents:

Obviously, Toronto played really good hockey lately. They’re a really heavy forecheck team. They’re one of the best teams in the league on their forecheck, and they do a pretty good job on their breakout. They play a little bit like they did in LA, clogging the neutral zone and giving a lead to their D for recovery on their breakout. It will be a good test for our forecheck. For us, we’ve been pretty efficient on our forecheck since the start of the season. That will be a good challenge for us to keep being disciplined on our forecheck and making good coverage and good decisions on our forecheck to lead our tempo, momentum, where we like to create a lot of pace out of it.

Tourigny on facing the Leafs’ top-ranked penalty kill:

Obviously, there’s a certain aspect of the pre-scout, certain things they do. But the most important thing for us is to keep our mindset, our philosophy, and what works for us. What we like about our power play is we attack from a lot of different spots. It’s not like we’re a one-trick pony. We have different ways we did attack since the start of the season. We scored goals from about every spot possible. I like that look because it’s tougher to adjust and gives us tools, whatever the opponent throws at us. What’s important for us, and we saw it since this young season, when we have the right mindset, we’re successful. We need to keep battling that.

Tourigny on balancing an aggressive forecheck against the Leafs’ offensive talent:

Most of the time, the best defensive teams are the teams who are the hardest forechecking teams, are the hardest to defend, or apply more pressure. If you look at Florida, they had that title for a few years. You play against them, they don’t let you breathe. They keep you underwater all the time. If you look at Carolina, that’s the same thing for 10 years. There’s nobody who forechecks harder than them, and there’s nobody who applies more pressure than them. If you give time and space to Nylander, Matthews, Marchenko, andthose guys tonight, what do you think will happen? You think they will screw around and they will stay on the outside? They will make you pay for it. We need to get at them. We need to cut their time and space. We need to be physical. We need to get on the body. We need to make it really, really hard on them. Those hockey players are too good. The NHL is too good. If you give time and space, you will pay for it. Having said that, you need to be smart in your pressure. When you apply pressure, at some point you will make a mistake and you will be overly aggressive. That’s part of what I was talking about with Nick Schmaltz. If I’m playing with Nick Schmaltz and I’m overly aggressive, he will read it. He will react. He will have layers. He will be a little bit more passive, give me time to reposition myself, and then we’ll go back at it a little bit. When you play against elite players, an elite team like that, you need to be really aggressive, but you need to be aware as well of the breakdown. When there’s a breakdown, you need to be a layer and you need to react to it and adjust.

Jim Hiller on the decision to return John Tavares to PP2 and Gavin McKenna to PP2:

Gavin did a good job. Just like other situations in the game, Gavin will get put in and then pulled back a little bit. We’re talking about John Tavares. It’s a pretty easy decision to get John back in there. He’s had a great career. He’s still a great goal scorer. That wasn’t a hard one at all.

Nick Paul on the penalty kill’s strong start:

Just working on it. We’re moving our feet. We’re talking a lot. We’re on the same page. Still early in the season, but we plan on just continuing to build every single game.

Paul on Raddysh taking on more penalty-killing and defensive minutes:

He’s able, for sure. He’s going to step in and do a great job. He’s just one of those players. Put him in a spot, and he’s able to rise to the occasion and do what he needs to do.

Oliver Ekman-Larsson on the hit he took in Vegas:

If you give, you’ve got to take a little bit, too. That’s how I look at it. Haven’t really thought about it.

Ekman-Larsson on his durability:

Obviously, you always want to be out there, but sometimes you get lucky. Sometimes it takes a little bit longer time. Like I said, I’m feeling good and excited about tonight.

Ekman-Larsson on his game through six games:

It’s been pretty good. Some hiccups here and there, but that’s usually how it works early on in the season, to kind of figure everything out and get back to that game shape, and just positions and everything. Overall, I feel like I’ve been defending well.

Ekman-Larsson on Matthews’ start to the season:

He’s been great. Obviously, everybody knows that he’s an unbelievable player. He’s feeling good, and he’s just been outstanding this year. Flies around out there and making plays and shooting the puck. It’s fun to watch.

Ekman-Larsson on the penalty kill’s success:

I think it’s a mix. Obviously, the goalies have been good. Everybody’s sacrificing their bodies on the PK. It’s just been clicking early on. Getting the pucks out and kind of giving the power play bad looks, if you can call it that, and not the middle of the zone or just in front of the net and stuff like that. We obviously want to build on that and get better at it, but we’ve been clicking so far.

Darren Raddysh on filling the void left by Chris Tanev:

Tanny’s a big loss for us, but we’ve got a lot of guys that can step up, and a lot of guys that have played a long time in this league. Losing Tanny hurts, but there’s guys that will step up and do the job.

Raddysh on playing with McCabe and handling tougher matchups:

I think I can step up and do that. I did that a little bit last year when we had a lot of guys hurt. Just going to try and play my game, try and help the team as best as I can, and just try and give it everything I’ve got.

Raddysh on the penalty kill’s strong start:

I think everyone’s just buying in. We have a plan before the game, and everyone’s just following that. Guys are sacrificing their body. Tanny, Caber, those guys have been doing that for a long time, and it really shows. When those guys are doing that, it gets everyone up on the bench, and everyone wants to do the same for them. I think it’s a whole-team effort so far this season.

Raddysh on his approach to penalty killing:

Just make sure you’re in the lanes, making sure you have good sticks. Like I said, if you have to get in the way of a puck, you’re going to do that. Just trying to stop them from having chances. You’re going to give up a few, but you want to give up the least dangerous ones as best as possible.

Raddysh on the confidence Stolarz and Bobrovsky give the team:

They’ve been awesome for us. Every game that they’re in there, we have a good chance to win, and they’re always going to be putting their best foot forward. We want to do the same for them and try and help them out as best as possible. If something breaks down, we know that they’re there to back it up.

2026–27 regular season Maple Leafs vs. Mammoth: By the Numbers Swipe the table to compare teams. Category Maple Leafs

2026–27 · 6 GP Mammoth

2026–27 · 6 GP Games played 6 6 Record 3–2–1 [T-12th] 4–2–0 [T-7th] Points percentage .583 [T-17th] .667 [T-10th] Goals for 20 [T-10th] 22 [8th] Goals against 17 [T-17th] 15 [T-13th] Goals for / game 3.33 [T-11th] 3.67 [5th] Goals against / game 2.83 [T-16th] 2.50 [8th] Home record 2–2–0 [T-17th] 1–0–0 [T-1st] Away record 1–0–1 [T-5th] 3–2–0 [T-12th] 5v5 shot attempts % 49.3% [18th] 57.2% [3rd] 5v5 goals for % 48.1% [19th] 57.1% [11th] 5v5 PDO 99.3 [19th] 99.8 [16th] Power play 26.3% [T-6th] 40.0% [2nd] Penalty kill 95.0% [2nd] 77.3% [19th] Head-to-head (2025–26) 1–1–0 1–1–0 Leading scorers · Goals–Assists–Points Scorer #1 William Nylander 5–6–11 Nick Schmaltz 6–2–8 Scorer #2 Auston Matthews 4–6–10 Clayton Keller 1–7–8 Scorer #3 Easton Cowan 3–2–5 Mikhail Sergachev 1–6–7

Toronto vs. Utah - October 13 Maple Leafs Projected Lines Select a player name to view their card (must be on active NHL roster). Forwards Line Left Wing Centre Right Wing 1 86 Kirill Marchenko Marchenko i 34 Auston Matthews Matthews i 96 Jack Roslovic Roslovic i 2 53 Easton Cowan Cowan i 91 John Tavares Tavares i 88 William Nylander Nylander i 3 92 Gavin McKenna McKenna i 20 Nick Paul Paul i 15 Colton Sissons Sissons i 4 24 Brandon Duhaime Duhaime i 73 Teddy Blueger Blueger i Scratch 29 Bo Groulx Groulx i Defense Pair Left Defense Right Defense 1 22 Jake McCabe McCabe i 43 Darren Raddysh Raddysh i 2 44 Morgan Rielly Rielly i 28 Troy Stecher Stecher i 3 95 Oliver Ekman-Larsson Ekman-Larsson i 3 Nick Blankenburg Blankenburg i 7th D 83 Marshall Rifai Rifai i Goaltenders 41 Anthony Stolarz Stolarz i Starter 72 Sergei Bobrovsky Bobrovsky i Backup Injuries Or Other Absences Player Status 8 Chris Tanev Tanev i Injured Reserve 81 Dakota Joshua Joshua Week-to-week injury 11 Max Domi Domi Long-term Injury

× 34 Maple Leafs player card Auston Matthews 🇺🇸 C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 3 in · 214 lb Age: 29 · Born 1997-09-17 · San Ramon, CA, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $13,250,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Kirill Marchenko , Jack Roslovic 2026–27 NHL regular season 7 GP 5 G 7 A 12 PTS 3 +/- 3.6 SOG/GP 56.8% 5v5 CF% 54.5% 5v5 GF% 1.71 PTS/GP 56.9% FO% 21:55 TOI/GP 17:15 EVTOI/GP 4:10 PPTOI/GP 0:31 PKTOI/GP

× 29 Maple Leafs player card Bo Groulx 🇨🇦 C/LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 202 lb Age: 26 · Born 2000-02-06 · Rouen, FRA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $812,500 (2027 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season 5 GP 0 G 0 A 0 PTS 1 +/- 0.4 SOG/GP 43.6% 5v5 CF% 100.0% 5v5 GF% 0.00 PTS/GP 60.0% FO% 7:59 TOI/GP 7:34 EVTOI/GP 0:00 PPTOI/GP 0:26 PKTOI/GP

× 24 Maple Leafs player card Brandon Duhaime 🇺🇸 LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 213 lb Age: 29 · Born 1997-05-22 · Coral Springs, FL, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $2,600,000 (2029 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Teddy Blueger 2026–27 NHL regular season 7 GP 0 G 0 A 0 PTS 0 +/- 0.7 SOG/GP 39.1% 5v5 CF% N/A 5v5 GF% 0.00 PTS/GP 40.0% FO% 11:03 TOI/GP 8:15 EVTOI/GP 0:02 PPTOI/GP 2:45 PKTOI/GP

× 15 Maple Leafs player card Colton Sissons 🇨🇦 C/RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 1 in · 207 lb Age: 32 · Born 1993-11-05 · North Vancouver, BC, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,250,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Gavin McKenna , Nick Paul 2026–27 NHL regular season 7 GP 1 G 0 A 1 PTS 1 +/- 1.3 SOG/GP 50.7% 5v5 CF% 50.0% 5v5 GF% 0.14 PTS/GP 57.7% FO% 14:34 TOI/GP 11:33 EVTOI/GP 0:01 PPTOI/GP 3:00 PKTOI/GP

× 53 Maple Leafs player card Easton Cowan 🇨🇦 LW/RW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 0 in · 189 lb Age: 21 · Born 2005-05-20 · Mount Brydges, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $900,000 (2028 - RFA) Current Linemates ↗: John Tavares , William Nylander 2026–27 NHL regular season 7 GP 3 G 2 A 5 PTS -2 +/- 2.1 SOG/GP 50.0% 5v5 CF% 45.4% 5v5 GF% 0.71 PTS/GP 33.3% FO% 14:56 TOI/GP 13:12 EVTOI/GP 1:14 PPTOI/GP 0:30 PKTOI/GP

× 92 Maple Leafs player card Gavin McKenna 🇨🇦 LW · Shoots: L · 5 ft 11 in · 164 lb Age: 18 · Born 2007-12-20 · Whitehorse, YT, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $1,075,000 (2029 - RFA) Current Linemates ↗: Nick Paul , Colton Sissons 2026–27 NHL regular season 7 GP 2 G 3 A 5 PTS -2 +/- 1.7 SOG/GP 44.0% 5v5 CF% 37.5% 5v5 GF% 0.71 PTS/GP 15:00 TOI/GP 12:41 EVTOI/GP 2:18 PPTOI/GP 0:01 PKTOI/GP

× 96 Maple Leafs player card Jack Roslovic 🇺🇸 RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 1 in · 195 lb Age: 29 · Born 1997-01-29 · Columbus, OH, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,000,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Kirill Marchenko , Auston Matthews 2026–27 NHL regular season 7 GP 3 G 2 A 5 PTS -1 +/- 2.9 SOG/GP 56.6% 5v5 CF% 50.0% 5v5 GF% 0.71 PTS/GP 44.4% FO% 16:36 TOI/GP 14:58 EVTOI/GP 1:36 PPTOI/GP 0:03 PKTOI/GP

× 91 Maple Leafs player card John Tavares 🇨🇦 C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 1 in · 211 lb Age: 36 · Born 1990-09-20 · Mississauga, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,389,280 (2029 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Easton Cowan , William Nylander 2026–27 NHL regular season 6 GP 2 G 3 A 5 PTS -5 +/- 2.8 SOG/GP 45.8% 5v5 CF% 27.2% 5v5 GF% 0.83 PTS/GP 57.8% FO% 17:19 TOI/GP 13:33 EVTOI/GP 3:45 PPTOI/GP 0:01 PKTOI/GP

× 86 Maple Leafs player card Kirill Marchenko 🇷🇺 RW/LW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 3 in · 201 lb Age: 26 · Born 2000-07-21 · Barnaul, RUS Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,850,000 (2033 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Auston Matthews , Jack Roslovic 2026–27 NHL regular season 7 GP 1 G 5 A 6 PTS -1 +/- 2.4 SOG/GP 54.2% 5v5 CF% 42.8% 5v5 GF% 0.86 PTS/GP 19:03 TOI/GP 15:08 EVTOI/GP 3:55 PPTOI/GP 0:00 PKTOI/GP

× 20 Maple Leafs player card Nick Paul 🇨🇦 C/LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 3 in · 225 lb Age: 31 · Born 1995-03-20 · Mississauga, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,150,000 (2029 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Gavin McKenna , Colton Sissons 2026–27 NHL regular season 7 GP 1 G 3 A 4 PTS -3 +/- 1.0 SOG/GP 46.0% 5v5 CF% 33.3% 5v5 GF% 0.57 PTS/GP 39.7% FO% 15:44 TOI/GP 12:00 EVTOI/GP 1:16 PPTOI/GP 2:27 PKTOI/GP

× 73 Maple Leafs player card Teddy Blueger 🇱🇻 C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 0 in · 185 lb Age: 32 · Born 1994-08-15 · Riga, LVA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $2,500,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Brandon Duhaime 2026–27 NHL regular season 7 GP 0 G 0 A 0 PTS 1 +/- 0.6 SOG/GP 40.0% 5v5 CF% 66.6% 5v5 GF% 0.00 PTS/GP 47.1% FO% 11:20 TOI/GP 8:18 EVTOI/GP 0:02 PPTOI/GP 3:00 PKTOI/GP

× 88 Maple Leafs player card William Nylander 🇸🇪 RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 0 in · 200 lb Age: 30 · Born 1996-05-01 · Calgary, AB, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $11,500,000 (2032 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Easton Cowan , John Tavares 2026–27 NHL regular season 7 GP 5 G 7 A 12 PTS -1 +/- 3.1 SOG/GP 45.3% 5v5 CF% 43.7% 5v5 GF% 1.71 PTS/GP 30.0% FO% 20:24 TOI/GP 16:10 EVTOI/GP 3:58 PPTOI/GP 0:15 PKTOI/GP

× 8 Maple Leafs player card Chris Tanev 🇨🇦 D · Shoots: R · 6 ft 3 in · 199 lb Age: 36 · Born 1989-12-20 · Toronto, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,500,000 (2031 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season 6 GP 0 G 1 A 1 PTS 1 +/- 0.2 SOG/GP 42.5% 5v5 CF% 60.0% 5v5 GF% 0.17 PTS/GP 16:51 TOI/GP 13:33 EVTOI/GP 0:03 PPTOI/GP 3:14 PKTOI/GP

× 43 Maple Leafs player card Darren Raddysh 🇨🇦 D · Shoots: R · 6 ft 1 in · 204 lb Age: 30 · Born 1996-02-28 · Toronto, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $8,500,000 (2034 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Jake McCabe 2026–27 NHL regular season 7 GP 0 G 3 A 3 PTS -5 +/- 2.1 SOG/GP 49.7% 5v5 CF% 25.0% 5v5 GF% 0.43 PTS/GP 23:22 TOI/GP 18:36 EVTOI/GP 4:13 PPTOI/GP 0:34 PKTOI/GP

× 22 Maple Leafs player card Jake McCabe 🇺🇸 D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 1 in · 205 lb Age: 33 · Born 1993-10-12 · Eau Claire, WI, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,513,102 (2030 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Darren Raddysh 2026–27 NHL regular season 7 GP 0 G 0 A 0 PTS 0 +/- 0.9 SOG/GP 43.3% 5v5 CF% 42.8% 5v5 GF% 0.00 PTS/GP 19:19 TOI/GP 15:08 EVTOI/GP 0:06 PPTOI/GP 4:05 PKTOI/GP

× 83 Maple Leafs player card Marshall Rifai 🇨🇦 D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 211 lb Age: 28 · Born 1998-03-16 · Beaconsfield, QC, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $850,000 (2027 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season 1 GP 0 G 0 A 0 PTS 0 +/- 0.0 SOG/GP 33.3% 5v5 CF% N/A 5v5 GF% 0.00 PTS/GP 9:04 TOI/GP 8:39 EVTOI/GP 0:00 PPTOI/GP 0:25 PKTOI/GP

× 44 Maple Leafs player card Morgan Rielly 🇨🇦 D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 1 in · 224 lb Age: 32 · Born 1994-03-09 · Vancouver, BC, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $7,500,000 (2030 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Troy Stecher 2026–27 NHL regular season 7 GP 0 G 4 A 4 PTS -3 +/- 1.0 SOG/GP 50.2% 5v5 CF% 43.7% 5v5 GF% 0.57 PTS/GP 19:28 TOI/GP 17:20 EVTOI/GP 1:15 PPTOI/GP 0:52 PKTOI/GP

× 3 Maple Leafs player card Nick Blankenburg 🇺🇸 D · Shoots: R · 5 ft 9 in · 179 lb Age: 28 · Born 1998-05-12 · Washington, MI, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $1,400,000 (2027 - RFA) Current Partner ↗: Oliver Ekman-Larsson 2026–27 NHL regular season 2 GP 1 G 0 A 1 PTS 0 +/- 0.5 SOG/GP 43.7% 5v5 CF% 66.6% 5v5 GF% 0.50 PTS/GP 13:46 TOI/GP 12:59 EVTOI/GP 0:40 PPTOI/GP 0:08 PKTOI/GP

× 95 Maple Leafs player card Oliver Ekman-Larsson 🇸🇪 D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 191 lb Age: 35 · Born 1991-07-17 · Karlskrona, SWE Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,500,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Nick Blankenburg 2026–27 NHL regular season 7 GP 0 G 0 A 0 PTS -1 +/- 0.4 SOG/GP 53.4% 5v5 CF% 44.4% 5v5 GF% 0.00 PTS/GP 16:31 TOI/GP 14:48 EVTOI/GP 0:05 PPTOI/GP 1:39 PKTOI/GP

× 28 Maple Leafs player card Troy Stecher 🇨🇦 D · Shoots: R · 5 ft 11 in · 184 lb Age: 32 · Born 1994-04-07 · Richmond, BC, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $1,350,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Morgan Rielly 2026–27 NHL regular season 7 GP 0 G 0 A 0 PTS 1 +/- 0.7 SOG/GP 50.5% 5v5 CF% 50.0% 5v5 GF% 0.00 PTS/GP 17:31 TOI/GP 14:35 EVTOI/GP 0:02 PPTOI/GP 2:54 PKTOI/GP

× 41 Maple Leafs player card Anthony Stolarz 🇺🇸 G · Catches: L · 6 ft 6 in · 248 lb Age: 32 · Born 1994-01-20 · Edison, NJ, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,750,000 (2030 - UFA) 2026–27 NHL regular season 3 GP 2 W 1 L 0 OT/SOL 3.32 GAA .875 SV%

× 72 Maple Leafs player card Sergei Bobrovsky 🇷🇺 G · Catches: L · 6 ft 2 in · 187 lb Age: 38 · Born 1988-09-20 · Novokuznetsk, RUS Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $7,000,000 (2029 - UFA) 2026–27 NHL regular season 4 GP 1 W 2 L 1 OT/SOL 2.97 GAA .907 SV%