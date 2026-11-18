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The Toronto Marlies threw away at least a point in Providence on Sunday.

They spent 55 minutes chasing the game, tied it up late, and conceded the game-winner just 60 seconds later en route to a 4-3 regulation loss.

First Period

Providence dominated the opening frame and should have built a commanding lead. After a defensive-zone turnover by Bo Groulx at the four-minute mark, Samuel Hlavaj rejected Alex Steeves and Ivan Ivan with two outstanding saves.

Providence opened the scoring just as Vinni Borgesi exited the box for a delay-of-game penalty. Jordan Harris scored from an acute angle as Hlavaj battled a screen. The Toronto bench opted for a coach’s challenge for offside, but the goal stood after a lengthy delay.

The Marlies killed off the second penalty but took over 11 minutes to record their first shot. Ironically, it almost led to a goal; a booming point shot from Philippe Myers produced a rebound that eluded Groulx with the net open.

Michael Pezzetta dropped the gloves with Navrin Mutter after putting Henri Jokiharju on his backside with a big hit. That was only the beginning of the rough stuff between the teams in this game.

Hlavaj kept Toronto within one with three great saves in the final two minutes on Steeves, Brendan Gaunce, and Brian Halonen from close range, as Providence could have held a much bigger lead through 20 minutes.

Second Period

Despite starting the middle frame on the power play, the Marlies got off to a disastrous start. A turnover by Borya Valis led to a 2v2 situation in which Henrik Rybinski didn’t tie up Steeves, who scored a shorthanded goal on a feed from Riley Duran less than 90 seconds into the period.

The Marlies were fortunate not to fall further behind at the five-minute mark when Providence threatened on the power play through Ivan’s shot against the grain, but Hlavaj’s brilliant glove save kept it out.

The Marlies wasted a second power play but, against the run of play, halved the deficit at the 11-minute mark. Aatu Räty stole possession at the Providence blue line and teed up Reece Johnson from the right circle, where the shot rebounded onto the tape of Landon Sim, who couldn’t miss from close range.

Just when you thought it might spark a momentum swing in the Marlies’ favour, Providence restored its two-goal advantage 46 seconds later through Duran’s redirect in front on the power play.

Tempers frayed after the goal, and the Toronto bench was penalized for a bench minor and a game misconduct to the coach. After killing the minor penalty, the Marlies generated a breakaway to bring the game within reach. Luke Haymes made a nice move but got in too tight to the netminder, who smothered the attempt.

As the buzzer sounded, bedlam broke loose as the two teams attempted to exit the ice. Sim and Steeves were both tabbed for roughing and handed game misconduct penalties. Mutter and Blake Smith threw haymakers until both fell to the ice, and Mutter was assessed an extra two for roughing for throwing bombs while lying on top of Smith.

Third Period

The Marlies capitalized on the 5-on-3 power play less than a minute into the third period. Logan Shaw finished a rebound from point-blank range, giving Toronto hope of taking something from the game.

The goal didn’t rattle Providence, who killed off the remainder of the period and looked comfortable at five-on-five, including one particularly lengthy offensive-zone cycle shift. They also wasted a gilt-edged chance to all but cement the victory at the eight-minute mark; a turnover led to an odd-man break and an open net, but Dans Locmelis somehow missed the net from the slot.

The Marlies hung around like a bad smell and looked as though they claimed at least a point with a tying goal seconds after a power play expired. Noah Chadwick faked a shot, made a nice move, and wired a shot off the post before the puck rebound bounced in off the netminder.

With 5:13 remaining, the Marlies required some sensible game management to secure a point. Sadly, their defensive-zone structure came apart with the game on the line, and Providence struck 68 seconds later when Locmelis made up for his earlier miss.

The Marlies mustered little in response, aside from a chance for Aatu Räty. They showed resilience to fight back, but untimely breakdowns proved costly on the road trip, including a couple of shorthanded goals in the last three games. With the 4-3 loss, the Marlies finished the Winter Fair road trip with a 2-2-2 record.

On the plus side, Noah Chadwick (1G) extended his point streak to five games with his third goal this season. For reference, he scored five in 68 games last year. Known primarily for his one-timer, Chadwick is adding more tools to his offensive arsenal, as his goal in this game showed.

Up front, Borya Valis (1A) continued his point streak and now has six points (5G/1A) in his last seven games.

Toronto vs. Providence - Nov. 15 Toronto Marlies Lines Select a player name to view their card. Forwards Line Left Wing Centre Right Wing 1 29 Benoit-Olivier Groulx Groulx i 11 Logan Shaw Shaw C i 71 Vinni Lettieri Lettieri A i 2 39 Borya Valis Valis i 37 Luke Haymes Haymes i 54 Henrik Rybinski Rybinski i 3 42 Landon Sim Sim i 26 Aatu Raty Raty i 68 Matthew Barbolini Barbolini i 4 61 Michael Pezzetta Pezzetta i 98 Miroslav Holinka Holinka i 58 Reese Johnson Johnson i Defense Pair Left Defense Right Defense 1 58 Noah Chadwick Chadwick i 51 Philippe Myers Myers i 2 59 Blake Smith Smith i 62 Hayes Hundley Hundley i 3 86 Ben Meehan Meehan i 25 Vinny Borgesi Borgesi i Goaltenders 31 Samuel Hlavaj Hlavaj i Starter 80 Ken Appleby Appleby i Backup Injuries Or Other Absences Player Status 38 Ben Danford Danford i Upper body, week-to-week 52 Cade Webber Webber i Upper body, week-to-week

× 29 Toronto Marlies player card Benoit-Olivier Groulx 🇨🇦 Age 26 · Born 2000-02-06 · Rouen, France Acquired: 2025, Free agent signing (NHL) Current linemates ↗: Logan Shaw · Vinni Lettieri 2026-27 Regular Season Actual 72-game pace GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual. 5 GP 0 G 3 A 3 PTS -2 +/− 4 PIM 10 SOG 3 PPP 0 SHP 0.0 SH% 2.0 SOG/GP 0.6 PTS/GP View AHL profile ↗

× 11 Toronto Marlies player card Logan Shaw C 🇨🇦 Age 34 · Born 1992-10-05 · Glace Bay, NS Acquired: 2025, Free agent signing (AHL) Current linemates ↗: Benoit-Olivier Groulx · Vinni Lettieri 2026-27 Regular Season Actual 72-game pace GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual. 16 GP 5 G 12 A 17 PTS -3 +/− 4 PIM 25 SOG 7 PPP 0 SHP 20.0 SH% 1.6 SOG/GP 1.1 PTS/GP View AHL profile ↗

× 71 Toronto Marlies player card Vinni Lettieri A 🇺🇸 Age 31 · Born 1995-02-06 · Excelsior, MN Acquired: 2025, Free agent signing (NHL) Current linemates ↗: Benoit-Olivier Groulx · Logan Shaw 2026-27 Regular Season Actual 72-game pace GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual. 7 GP 5 G 6 A 11 PTS 2 +/− 0 PIM 21 SOG 5 PPP 0 SHP 23.8 SH% 3.0 SOG/GP 1.6 PTS/GP View AHL profile ↗

× 39 Toronto Marlies player card Borya Valis 🇺🇸 Age 22 · Born 2004-04-08 · Los Angeles, CA Acquired: 2025, Free agent signing (NHL) Current linemates ↗: Luke Haymes · Henrik Rybinski 2026-27 Regular Season Actual 72-game pace GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual. 16 GP 5 G 2 A 7 PTS -2 +/− 2 PIM 28 SOG 2 PPP 0 SHP 17.9 SH% 1.8 SOG/GP 0.4 PTS/GP View AHL profile ↗

× 37 Toronto Marlies player card Luke Haymes 🇨🇦 Age 23 · Born 2003-07-28 · Ottawa, ON Acquired: 2025, Free agent signing (NHL) Current linemates ↗: Borya Valis · Henrik Rybinski 2026-27 Regular Season Actual 72-game pace GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual. 10 GP 3 G 5 A 8 PTS -3 +/− 13 PIM 19 SOG 5 PPP 0 SHP 15.8 SH% 1.9 SOG/GP 0.8 PTS/GP View AHL profile ↗

× 54 Toronto Marlies player card Henrik Rybinski 🇨🇦 Age 25 · Born 2001-06-26 · Vancouver, BC Acquired: 2026, Free agent signing (NHL) Current linemates ↗: Borya Valis · Luke Haymes 2026-27 Regular Season Actual 72-game pace GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual. 13 GP 2 G 6 A 8 PTS 1 +/− 8 PIM 9 SOG 2 PPP 0 SHP 22.2 SH% 0.7 SOG/GP 0.6 PTS/GP View AHL profile ↗

× 42 Toronto Marlies player card Landon Sim 🇨🇦 Age 22 · Born 2004-07-17 · New Glasgow, NS Acquired: 2026, Free agent signing (NHL) Current linemates ↗: Aatu Raty · Matthew Barbolini 2026-27 Regular Season Actual 72-game pace GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual. 16 GP 3 G 0 A 3 PTS 0 +/− 67 PIM 15 SOG 0 PPP 1 SHP 20.0 SH% 0.9 SOG/GP 0.2 PTS/GP View AHL profile ↗

× 26 Toronto Marlies player card Aatu Räty 🇫🇮 Age 24 · Born 2002-11-14 · Oulu, Finland Acquired: 2026, Trade with VAN (NHL) Current linemates ↗: Landon Sim · Matthew Barbolini 2026-27 Regular Season Actual 72-game pace GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual. 11 GP 1 G 5 A 6 PTS -2 +/− 4 PIM 20 SOG 3 PPP 0 SHP 5.0 SH% 1.8 SOG/GP 0.5 PTS/GP View AHL profile ↗

× 68 Toronto Marlies player card Matthew Barbolini 🇺🇸 Age 26 · Born 2000-06-01 · Williamsville, NY Acquired: Professional tryout Current linemates ↗: Landon Sim · Aatu Raty 2026-27 Regular Season Actual 72-game pace GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual. 8 GP 1 G 1 A 2 PTS 1 +/− 0 PIM 8 SOG 0 PPP 0 SHP 12.5 SH% 1.0 SOG/GP 0.3 PTS/GP View AHL profile ↗

× 61 Toronto Marlies player card Michael Pezzetta 🇨🇦 Age 28 · Born 1998-03-13 · Toronto, ON Acquired: 2025, Free agent signing (NHL) Current linemates ↗: Miroslav Holinka · Reese Johnson 2026-27 Regular Season Actual 72-game pace GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual. 16 GP 2 G 2 A 4 PTS 5 +/− 43 PIM 19 SOG 0 PPP 1 SHP 10.5 SH% 1.2 SOG/GP 0.3 PTS/GP View AHL profile ↗

× 98 Toronto Marlies player card Miroslav Holinka 🇨🇿 Age 21 · Born 2005-11-10 · Kroměříž, Czechia Acquired: 2024 NHL Draft, Round 5 (151st) Current linemates ↗: Michael Pezzetta · Reese Johnson 2026-27 Regular Season Actual 72-game pace GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual. 11 GP 1 G 1 A 2 PTS 5 +/− 4 PIM 11 SOG 1 PPP 0 SHP 9.1 SH% 1.0 SOG/GP 0.2 PTS/GP View AHL profile ↗

× 58 Toronto Marlies player card Reese Johnson 🇨🇦 Age 28 · Born 1998-07-10 · Red Deer, AB Acquired: 2025, Trade with MIN (NHL) Current linemates ↗: Michael Pezzetta · Miroslav Holinka 2026-27 Regular Season Actual 72-game pace GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual. 9 GP 1 G 3 A 4 PTS 6 +/− 6 PIM 8 SOG 0 PPP 0 SHP 12.5 SH% 0.9 SOG/GP 0.4 PTS/GP View AHL profile ↗

× 58 Toronto Marlies player card Noah Chadwick 🇨🇦 Age 21 · Born 2005-05-10 · Saskatoon, SK Acquired: 2023 NHL Draft, Round 6 (185th) Current partner ↗: Philippe Myers 2026-27 Regular Season Actual 72-game pace GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual. 14 GP 3 G 5 A 8 PTS -1 +/− 8 PIM 24 SOG 1 PPP 0 SHP 12.5 SH% 1.7 SOG/GP 0.6 PTS/GP View AHL profile ↗

× 51 Toronto Marlies player card Philippe Myers 🇨🇦 Age 29 · Born 1997-01-25 · Moncton, NB Acquired: 2024, Free agent signing (NHL) Current partner ↗: Noah Chadwick 2026-27 Regular Season Actual 72-game pace GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual. 16 GP 1 G 6 A 7 PTS 2 +/− 21 PIM 41 SOG 1 PPP 0 SHP 2.4 SH% 2.6 SOG/GP 0.4 PTS/GP View AHL profile ↗

× 59 Toronto Marlies player card Blake Smith 🇨🇦 Age 22 · Born 2004-10-05 · Oshawa, ON Acquired: 2026, Free agent signing (NHL) Current partner ↗: Hayes Hundley 2026-27 Regular Season Actual 72-game pace GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual. 10 GP 0 G 0 A 0 PTS 2 +/− 24 PIM 18 SOG 0 PPP 0 SHP 0.0 SH% 1.8 SOG/GP 0.0 PTS/GP View AHL profile ↗

× 62 Toronto Marlies player card Hayes Hundley 🇺🇸 Age 21 · Born 2005-03-22 · Upper Arlington, OH Acquired: 2026, Free agent signing (NHL) Current partner ↗: Blake Smith 2026-27 Regular Season Actual 72-game pace GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual. 10 GP 0 G 1 A 1 PTS 1 +/− 7 PIM 4 SOG 0 PPP 0 SHP 0.0 SH% 0.4 SOG/GP 0.1 PTS/GP View AHL profile ↗

× 86 Toronto Marlies player card Ben Meehan 🇺🇸 Age 25 · Born 2001-04-20 · Walpole, MA Acquired: 2026, Free Agent Signing (AHL) Current partner ↗: Vinny Borgesi 2026-27 Regular Season Actual 72-game pace GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual. 3 GP 0 G 1 A 1 PTS 1 +/− 4 PIM 2 SOG 0 PPP 0 SHP 0.0 SH% 0.7 SOG/GP 0.3 PTS/GP View AHL profile ↗

× 25 Toronto Marlies player card Vinny Borgesi 🇺🇸 Age 22 · Born 2004-03-02 · Philadelphia, PA Acquired: 2026, Free agent signing (NHL) Current partner ↗: Ben Meehan 2026-27 Regular Season Actual 72-game pace GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual. 12 GP 1 G 8 A 9 PTS -5 +/− 10 PIM 15 SOG 5 PPP 0 SHP 6.7 SH% 1.3 SOG/GP 0.8 PTS/GP View AHL profile ↗

× 31 Toronto Marlies player card Samuel Hlavaj 🇸🇰 Age 25 · Born 2001-05-29 · Martin, Slovakia Acquired: 2026, Free agent signing (NHL) 2026-27 Regular Season Actual 72-game pace GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual. 8 GP 5 W 2 L 2.74 GAA .894 SV% 0 SO View AHL profile ↗

× 80 Toronto Marlies player card Ken Appleby 🇨🇦 Age 31 · Born 1995-04-10 · North Bay, ON Acquired: 2025, Free agent signing (AHL) 2026-27 Regular Season Actual 72-game pace GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual. No season statistics available yet. View AHL profile ↗

× 38 Toronto Marlies player card Ben Danford 🇨🇦 Age 20 · Born 2006-02-06 · Madoc, ON Acquired: 2024 NHL Draft, Round 1 (31st) 2026-27 Regular Season Actual 72-game pace GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual. 11 GP 0 G 4 A 4 PTS 5 +/− 13 PIM 15 SOG 1 PPP 0 SHP 0.0 SH% 1.4 SOG/GP 0.4 PTS/GP View AHL profile ↗

× 52 Toronto Marlies player card Cade Webber 🇺🇸 Age 25 · Born 2001-01-05 · Meadville, PA Acquired: 2024, Free agent signing (NHL) 2026-27 Regular Season Actual 72-game pace GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual. 3 GP 0 G 0 A 0 PTS -1 +/− 4 PIM 1 SOG 0 PPP 0 SHP 0.0 SH% 0.3 SOG/GP 0.0 PTS/GP View AHL profile ↗

Game Highlights: Bruins 4 vs. Marlies 3