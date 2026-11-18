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It makes total sense that John Chayka wouldn’t want to spend a coaching-change bullet this soon in his managerial tenure, and that ownership wouldn’t want to pay a second coach millions not to coach for them, but we surely have to be testing even those limits now, given this abysmal streak of regulation losses by the Maple Leafs.

A Leafs team with competitive ambitions entering the season has now lost seven in a row in regulation, none more embarrassing than this 6-3 loss to the 31st-place Chicago Blackhawks.

I am reminded of the 2012 Brian Burke quote about it being cruel and unusual punishment for Ron Wilson to coach another game at the Air Canada Centre. Granted, that Burke quote came in the wake of regular Fire Wilson chants in Toronto, but there is a real possibility that Fire Hiller chants start to ring out in the SBA on Thursday as the Leafs face Hiller’s former Kings team, which fired him just eight and a half months ago. That’d be some kind of humiliation ritual, and it’s up to the players to dig in and get off to a good enough start so that game doesn’t get away from them and turn Thursday night brutally ugly on home ice.

I’m really not sure what to write after this one.

There was the shocking officiating — Auston Matthews was clearly shoved into the goalie, leading to a goalie interference call and a Chicago PP goal in the third period; Zack MacEwen was blatantly hacked down right in front of the ref with no call, leading directly to another Chicago goal shortly afterward.

There was John Tavares and William Nylander, still playing together for some reason, giving up their customary five-on-five goal against for the night while Nylander repeatedly looked to fly the zone on that shift (Hiller clearly isn’t getting through to him whatsoever, not that a coach should have to remind him to play the game properly this many times at 30 years old).

There was Sergei Bobrovsky letting in goal after goal that weren’t entirely his fault but at no point coming up with a big save to help a badly struggling team out.

There was the special teams battle again breaking against the Leafs, with the PK in full 18-wheeler mode and Gavin McKenna still on PP2 (despite clearly feeling it with the puck tonight) while PP1 continues to struggle.

There was Chris Tanev looking like a shell of himself and giving up two goals basically on his own, joining the other three age-35+ Leafs who are looking so past their best-before date it’s genuinely becoming a little sad to watch.

The goalie decision wasn’t entirely crazy — if Bobrovsky can’t handle this soft start in Chicago, what can he do at this point? — but the Leafs were entering too important a game to win with too fragile a mindset not to just put their best foot forward with their current best performers at every position, particularly in net, given their defensive struggles (and their tendency to feed the opposition’s rush and transition game, which is the one area of the game where Chicago can be dangerous, as we saw tonight).

Let’s face it, though: We’re missing the forest for the trees if we’re fixating on the goalie-start decision, while knowing the netminder would need to bail this team out repeatedly just to beat a 5-13-2 Blackhawks team. It’s palatable to be young and bad while looking to the future, but the team being this old and this bad, with no first-round pick of their own for two years, is a special kind of hell for Leafs fans to live in right now. I am genuinely at a loss for words.

Game Flow: 5v5 Shot Attempts

Heat Map: 5v5 Shot Attempts

Game Highlights: Blackhawks 6 vs. Maple Leafs 3