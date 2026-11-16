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General Manager John Chayka addressed the team’s incredibly disappointing 0-6-0 homestand, Sergei Bobrovsky’s play so far this season, his confidence in head coach Jim Hiller, Gavin McKenna’s development, and much more.

Why do you think this last homestand didn’t go the way you were hoping?

Chayka: I’d just say that these short-term results aren’t what we expect, and it’s unacceptable. We hold ourselves to a higher standard, and the fans deserve better. Ownership gives us all the resources to go out and have success, and it’s on us as a group to get the job done. I’m not going to try to assign blame. I’m looking for solutions.

I think two things can be true. The short-term results can not be what we wanted, and yet there can still be some green shoots, some good signs of progress. I still have a lot of belief in this group and a lot of belief in the staff. It’s as simple as going out and trying to win the next hockey game at this stage.

What are some of the solutions that you think will get the team back on track?

Chayka: We’ve seen a lot of it in terms of our defensive play in the last, call it, 10-game stretch. There’s been lots of improvement there, and that’s despite being on our 10th, 11th, and 12th depth defensemen. That’s a pretty unique circumstance.

To see the team dig in and defend better consistently, some of that’s the defensive side, and some of it’s just overall team play and team structure. The coaching staff has made some adjustments in the neutral zone. Those seem to have helped. We’ve made some small adjustments in our D-zone structure, and those seem to be giving us some progress.

Again, it’s good to have some progress, and it’s good to have a better process. But at the end of the day, this is a winning business. Ultimately, we’ve played just good enough to lose at times, and we’ve got to find ways to play good enough to win.

What have you been thinking as the regulation losses pile up, without even a point?

Chayka: Like I said, we’re in the results business. So anytime you don’t get those results, especially at home, the fans deserve better, and we’re trying to put our best foot forward.

As I zoom out, I don’t think any homestand is going to define a season. I don’t think that’s going to be a final verdict on how we do, but how we react is what I’m focused on. What we can learn, how we can grow, things we can do better — that’s what I’m thinking about.

How concerned are you about Sergei Bobrovsky’s play right now?

Chayka: I think the nice thing about Sergei is he’s kind of been through everything in his career. That’s one of the reasons why we signed him. He’s been to the pinnacle and played extremely well, both individually and on a top team. And yet, if you go back and study some of those seasons, there have been some ups and downs as well.

I know he’s a process-oriented guy. He’s out here working on his game, making adjustments. Again, it’s a quarter of the way through the season. Given his body of work, we think it’s deserved and prudent to give him the benefit of the doubt and allow him to get back in the net and stop the next puck.

How do you assess the job Jim Hiller has done through a quarter of the season?

Chayka: We’ve got a lot of confidence in Jim. Mats and I have full support behind him, and it’s on us as a group to work through this. I think adversity is an opportunity to learn and an opportunity to grow. You’ve got to be really honest with where you’re at, what you’ve done, and the things that need to be improved. Jim and his staff, his whole staff, have done that. But again, whether it’s players, management, or coaches, we’re all in this together to try to get through it.

What do you make of Hiller’s line deployment? Gavin McKenna’s minutes have been all over the place. Is there concern that if he doesn’t play enough, you’re not putting him in situations where he can develop and succeed in the short and long term?

Chayka: I’ve been really excited about Gavin’s progress. Not just the point production — I think he’s near the top in rookie production — but his overall game continues to improve and continues to grow. I think he’s adopting a lot of the things that the coaches have been working with him on.

I think we need to take a step back and look at it objectively. Look at top picks, your first and second overall picks. His deployment, his usage, his production are kind of right down the fairway. Again, we’re early here. It’s a quarter of the way into a season. Obviously, our focus with Gavin is more than his first season. We want to put him in a position to have success year after year, and there’s no doubt he’s going to be a big part of this organization.

I know Jim and Gavin have a great relationship. We have daily conversations. I think Gavin understands the process of becoming a great player. Again, I know what it looks like when there’s a superstar player five years later, but they all go through the same process. It’s a growing process. You can’t microwave it. We’re really committed to doing the right thing for Gavin, both in the short term and the long term.

How are you handling the cap in your new front office? If it’s Freddie Hamilton who’s handling it, what gives you confidence that he’s the right man for that job?

Chayka: I think it’s a collaborative decision-making process. That’s what we’ve always been after as a management team. Ultimately, the financial framework and the decisions that we make are the decisions of the general manager, and so I own that. I think that’s the core competency of being a general manager.

From my side, I think we’re in a really strong position financially. We’ve actually gained some cap space as a part of the Marchenko trade for this season. With that comes trade-offs. While flexibility is a great component of a cap situation, certainly getting the best roster in place is the main component. But if I kind of zoom out and look at where we sit financially, both in the short term and long term, I think we’re in a great place and probably the strongest position we’ve been in a long time.

When it comes to Chris Tanev, can you explain the plan and what the data is telling you when he sits out games?

Chayka: The plan is fluid, so there’s no set-in-stone approach. He plays, and we get feedback, and we have discussions, and then we make a plan for the next game. But I think the principle is player care. Obviously, Chris has been through a lot. He’s a warrior.

These are acute injuries where you get together with the doctors mainly, and the medical staff and the performance staff, and you put it all on the table and have discussions. At the end of that, as a manager, I’ve got to make a decision. We’re obviously trying to win every single game we can, and Chris is a big part of that. At the same time, his being available and general care for our players are also important to me.

I feel we have an obligation to do the right thing, and even though the right thing can be hard to do at times, I think this is the right thing for both Chris and the organization.

With Tanev, sitting out a game in a back-to-back made sense. But why was he held out of that Minnesota game in particular?

Chayka: It’s just about a cadence of recovery and time so that he can get his body prepared in the right way, so that we’re just minimizing risk.

How important are the next three games in terms of you maybe coming to a different determination about where the club is headed?

Chayka: I don’t know. I don’t look at this as that short-term in terms of a segment of games, but we’ve certainly dug ourselves a bit of a hole, and the only way to get out of that is to get out of it together. The sooner we can get back on the winning track obviously helps us. If we can get some momentum, we’ve got some injured players coming back, which should also be a source of some momentum, and then we’ll try to get back on the winning side.

When do you think Kirill Marchenko will be ready?

Chayka: He was skating today in full gear, so lots of progress. He’s still week to week, but we’re starting to see an end in sight.

How do you assess the group of defensemen so far?

Chayka: A lot of injuries at this stage, so maybe it’s hard to assess that. Like I said, I think as a team, defensively, we’ve shown a lot of improvement. Even the last time we spoke as a media group, we were on a four-game winning streak, and we weren’t playing as well as we are now. Obviously, the results have flipped.

It’s been a work in progress. There’s a lot of good veteran defensemen back there. I think some of them are starting to round out their game and find their game. Some of them are coming back from injury. I think when it’s healthy and it’s intact, it’s a better group than it’s shown. But that’s part of the process.

Are you in the market right now, looking to upgrade the blue line from outside the organization?

Chayka: My job is always to look to upgrade and to evaluate everything, and that’s a daily process. When I came on board, I said that there was probably a need to continue to add to the defensive group. We added Darren Raddysh. I think he’s leading our team in minutes and shouldering a heavy load, especially with some key guys out. As we look out and we forecast our group, obviously, it’s an aging group. To continue to try to find ways to add youth, mobility, and some offense — those are opportunities for us to grow that group.

Why do you think it’s been such a struggle to generate offense at five-on-five?

Chayka: A few things. One is, with Marchenko out, it does change our group’s depth. He’s a guy who can help drive a line, and it kind of lengthens out our lineup depending on how he’s used. I think if you look at it, our first line continues to do a good job, especially against top competition, and they’re certainly carrying a load there.

As Jim’s working through it with the group, we’re trying to find some balance in everything we’re doing. The defensive results have been pretty strong. Now we need to marry that with some offensive creation. Again, it’s a combination of some health, some performance, some changes, and guys stepping up.

I don’t worry about that part of our game, honestly. But ultimately, it has to produce in order for us to have success.

What’s your assessment of William Nylander right now? His play has kind of tailed off a bit.

Chayka: Willy’s an elite player, and we have elite standards for him. When you see those five points against Colorado, and he can take over a game and do those types of things, there’s an expectation of what he can do. Like our whole group, it’s about finding the consistency. Between Alfie, Jim, and the development staff, we continue to work with him and have conversations. He’s a difference-maker for us. When he’s on and at the top of his game, he can really dictate outcomes.

There’s been a lot of, through the middle six, different combinations and some fluidity to all that, and we’re all trying to kind of find the roles. Now we’ve got John (Tavares) back. I thought that was his best game last game. Hopefully, that provides some consistency, and Willy can come along with that.

How restrictive is the cap situation?

Chayka: There are constraints within a CBA, right? When you look at it and evaluate the things that we’ve talked about and the things we’re looking to do, it’s very minimal, honestly. But that’s not to say that there aren’t constraints that exist. As we navigate those, we feel good about the trade-offs we made. We made deliberate decisions to do those. Again, we think it’s probably overblown.