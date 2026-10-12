See more MLHS in Google Add MLHS as a preferred source + Add

After Monday’s practice, Jim Hiller discussed Chris Tanev’s injury, Marshall Rifai’s call-up, the defense pairings, the team’s skating through six games, and the hot starts for Auston Matthews and William Nylander.

Now that Chris Tanev is on IR, is there any sense of how long he will be out?

Hiller: No, not a great sense of that. Just set him there for now and see where it goes.

What’s the injury?

Hiller: I’m not going to get into any of that.

The team struggled without Tanev last year. How would you assess this group’s ability to handle his absence?

Hiller: They fought like crazy on Saturday night. A guy like McCabe, who’s his partner, typically has to play all those minutes. I thought he did an unbelievable job in his absence. There were others, like [Blankenburg] coming in. When a guy like that goes out for a time, you just do it by committee. But the guys responded well.

Did Tanev go back to Toronto?

Hiller: No.

What led to Marshall Rifai being the next man up?

Hiller: He had a really good training camp, the first time I had seen him. John Gruden, of course, coached him and spoke very highly of him.

We saw the energy. We saw him get involved physically. The fight is the one we all remember, stepping up for a teammate. We thought he just played really well.

He’s earned that, and it’s great to have him here.

Is there a chance Ekman-Larsson might not be available tomorrow?

Hiller: He should be fine. It’s just a maintenance day for today.

How do you feel Morgan Rielly and Troy Stecher could complement each other if you lean on that pairing moving forward?

Hiller: We’ll do different things with the D corps, but those two specifically, Mo’s a skater, and Stech is a little bit more of a stay-at-home guy. You’re back to your traditional one guy who moves a little bit more and the other guy who kind of takes care of him.

It’s still early, but what have you learned about Miles Wood?

Hiller: It is really early. I’ve watched him play a lot because I was in the East when he was in Jersey. I’ve always liked his game, but we’re just getting started here.

What’s been the most surprising thing to you about your team through six games?

Hiller: It’s a good question. I don’t know that there’s anything that’s really surprised me. I’ve been really happy with their work ethic and their camaraderie, the things you can control and try to build.

I talked a lot about the spirit of the team when I first took over. I’m not surprised, but I’m really happy with where that’s gone.

When you first got the job, you emphasized speed. Are they playing fast enough as a team for you?

Hiller: I said speed, but I think I said, more than speed — skating. Skating is just feet moving. Some guys are faster than others. As long as your feet are moving, you maintain a pace as a team.

We haven’t been perfect there, and I think we can get better. But there have been a lot of really positive signs that way.

The example, and I’m sure you guys talked about it: Gavin coming back on the power play, right? That’s skating. If you slow up just a little bit, he doesn’t get there. But he skated the whole way.

It’s been a lot of travel for John Tavares, getting home and back here. Auston Matthews said he was flying today. Do you expect him to have a little dad strength coming in?

Hiller: He was. Auston noticed that, too? He should be the coach.

He looked so excited to be back out here and playing. Of course, family comes first, but John loves the game. It was really evident to see the smile on his face and how good a practice he had.

How much confidence does it give the group to see Auston Matthews and William Nylander having the starts to the season they’re having?

Hiller: I think it gives a lot. I really do. It’s kind of a worn-out cliché, but your best players have to be your best players. They have to carry you. They have to push the pace for everybody else.

I’ve spoken about Auston, but Willy, too. You guys have seen the backcheck when we talked about skating, and he’s done that a number of times. Both of them have been great examples and really set the bar for the team.

It was 10 years ago that Auston Matthews made his four-goal debut. What do you remember about that night and the conversations the coaches were having as it unfolded?

Hiller: We were all excited for the night. There was a lot of buildup because Mitch was in there, and Willy was in. There were a lot of different young players who were part of the new core coming up. Auston, being obviously the highest profile at that time, being the first overall pick… It was just really exciting.

I remember his stick-lift goal, of course, but I also remember Willy hitting him on the back post. You start to see not only Auston do his thing, but you see his teammates around him, Willy and Auston. You see Rielly give him a good pass. You started to see just where the whole thing could go.

John Tavares said Auston having a longer summer could be a blessing in disguise. Have you noticed a freshness to his game in the way he’s started the season?

Hiller: I’ve spoken quite a bit about it. He’s just on every day. I don’t know if that’s the break. I don’t know what that is. He would know better, but he’s just been everything we could ask for so far, and I expect he’ll continue it.

I’m glad he’s getting rewarded with some points because we all were saying, “Man, he’s playing really well.” He hadn’t had a lot of points. That’s just how it goes. You stick with it, and all of a sudden, you get nine points in a week.