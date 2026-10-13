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Ahead of Tuesday’s game in Utah, head coach Jim Hiller discussed the defense stepping up in Chris Tanev’s absence, the penalty kill’s strong start, Anthony Stolarz’s start, Kirill Marchenko’s chemistry with Auston Matthews, and John Tavares returning to the top power-play unit.

The power play had a good night on Saturday. What went into putting John Tavares right back on the top unit? Did you give thought to keeping Gavin McKenna there?

Hiller: Gavin did a good job. Just like other situations in the game, Gavin will get put in and then pulled back a little bit.

We’re talking about John Tavares. It’s a pretty easy decision to get John back in there. He’s had a great career. He’s still a great goal scorer. That wasn’t a hard one at all.

How would you assess Darren Raddysh’s ability to take on some of those defensive minutes, given that we usually focus on his offense?

Hiller: Everybody’s going to have to do a little bit more in his absence, right? That’s not necessarily the role we want him to do, to give those heavy defensive minutes, but he’s shown he can handle them.

There’ll be some other guys. OEL, we probably haven’t played as much as we need to. He’s going to get a little more tonight. He’s healthy and ready to go, so we’re going to have to lean on him big time.

What do you like about what Ekman-Larsson can bring?

Hiller: I’ve watched him lots over his career. He’s got good intensity, physical in battles. I think that’s when he’s playing his best. He moves the puck and gives you a little bit of offense, too.

He’s just a solid all-around player, and he’s going to have to step up in the absence.

You have the number-one penalty kill in the league so far. What’s the biggest reason for that?

Hiller: That’s collective. It always starts with the goaltenders. Our goalies have been really sharp there, but we’ve had guys blocking shots and winning faceoffs.

The D have done a nice job not giving up a lot of little rebounds or plays in tight. They’ve had some looks from outside, but none of those little tap-ins, cross-creasers. They’ve done a nice job there.

But that’s a collective effort. That’s everybody who’s on the ice when you’re on the PK.

What have you learned about Anthony Stolarz, and what stands out about him as a goalie?

Hiller: I like his personality. That’s the one thing. Just a happy-go-lucky guy. That’s important for a goaltender sometimes, not to be too tight. He seems like he’s a pretty relaxed guy.

The obvious: He’s massive in the net. He’s done a good job so far, just like Bob.

Was Stolarz always scheduled to play tonight?

Hiller: You’re assuming?

I didn’t tell you last time, and it worked out all right. You know how coaches are. But I’ll let you know he is starting tonight, just so you know we’re not that superstitious.

Are you seeing Kirill Marchenko start to get comfortable?

Hiller: It’s a little bit different for him. In Columbus, he was relied upon to provide a lot of offense, and he’s certainly going to be relied upon for that here. But there are other players that can be spread around. He’s just kind of finding his way there right now.

Listen, we all know he’s had a lot of looks. The puck hasn’t gone in for him. He’s still made some plays on the power play.

He probably wants to get going a little better than he has, but we’ve got plenty of patience for him. We love the player, great personality, and it’ll be just fine.

Do you see much chemistry yet between Marchenko and Matthews?

Hiller: The very first game was when we saw the most chemistry, right? It’s funny how it works. It just takes time. But he and Auston will be good together.

For Auston, would you prefer the winger carry the puck through the neutral zone, or are you fine with him carrying it?

Hiller: I want anybody to carry it through the neutral zone. It doesn’t matter to me. Somebody’s got to carry it through the neutral zone. Whoever’s open, usually that’s the way it works. Whoever’s got space and is open is going to be the guy carrying it. We certainly wouldn’t designate somebody to do it and somebody not to do it.