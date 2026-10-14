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After a 5-4 loss in Utah, head coach Jim Hiller discussed the team’s recurring second-period struggles, the defensive breakdowns in front of Anthony Stolarz, the challenge of adjusting without Chris Tanev, and encouraging signs from Kirill Marchenko in the third period.

Hiller on his takeaways from the loss:

It’s a tough one. I didn’t think we played great. I actually thought we started really well, really well. Second period, no good. That’s three second periods on this trip that were no good. We fought hard at the end, had our opportunities to tie it, but we shouldn’t have put ourselves in that spot.

Hiller on what has gone wrong in the second period during the road trip:

I don’t know. We’re going to have to find that out. The home team will push, and we just haven’t been able to make a play or settle it down, get clean through the neutral zone, and have a forecheck shift. We’ve just bobbled and allowed them to kind of go one, two, three on us. We’ve got to fix that.

Hiller on Anthony Stolarz’s performance:

I mean, he was all right. He gave us a chance at the end. In the third period, he made a couple of saves. They scored five rush goals, right? That’s not just Anthony. That’s different people making mistakes prior to it getting to him. There’s probably a couple he wants back, but that happens.

Hiller on the challenge of finding the right defense pairings without Chris Tanev:

Well, I mean, I don’t know. Different parts of the game, it looked like pairs worked, and then there were parts of the game where it looked like pairs didn’t work. But that wasn’t just the D. Again, that’s everybody. Unless all five guys are on, it makes it difficult for anybody, whether it’s a forward line or a D pairing.

Hiller on the team’s special teams performance:

Our penalty kill, probably the whole trip, if you have to look at that, was outstanding. Maybe tonight was the best night. I thought we did a great job. John (Gruden) had a great plan going in. We executed it. Willy had the shorthanded breakaway. That was really, really good. And the power play, I thought, was pretty good. We scored different types of goals, but the big one at the end, the six-on-four, was the one we really needed to bury.

Hiller on Marshall Rifai’s season debut and the 11-forward, 7-defenseman setup:

I thought Marshall played pretty well. He didn’t play a lot, but he looked comfortable out there. He didn’t look nervous. If you look at the minutes, I think there’s a couple of guys who were maybe in single digits. Most everybody else — I think I had Willy and Auston at 20 — was about where they should be.

Hiller on whether he’s satisfied with three of six points against three strong opponents on the road trip:

No. No. No. No. That’s… No, I’m not. Well, we want to win. I mean, we could’ve got five points. When we say, “Are we good with three?” No, not really. If you would’ve said, “Are you happy with five?” We would’ve said, “Absolutely.” It’s just the way it works. We’ve just got to get points. Could’ve made this a great trip. In the end, you know, it’s okay.

Hiller on Kirill Marchenko’s performance: