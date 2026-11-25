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After Wednesday’s practice, Maple Leafs head coach Jim Hiller discussed the potential returns of Kirill Marchenko and Colton Sissons, Gavin McKenna’s progress and ice time, and his plans in net on the upcoming road trip.

Kirill Marchenko says he’s feeling good and ready to return. It was tough to replace him after he left. What sort of boost could he provide now?

Hiller: We all know it: speed and skill, something any team could use, and he has that in spades. He’s close; he and [Sissons] both. We’re optimistic.

Why did you decide to put Marchenko with Auston Matthews and Nick Paul, at least for today’s practice?

Hiller: I thought [Paul] played really well with Auston last game. As we start thinking of the different options we have, if those guys come back in, who can complement whom? That’s just where we landed.

Gavin McKenna scored the game-winning goal against the Islanders but didn’t play the rest of the way. What do you want him to take away from how it played out?

Hiller: I want him to take away the fact that we won the game and that he was a really important part of it. He got the game-winning goal. He felt good about that. I know that. We talked on the bench during the game. He was ready to roll.

We could have used him again if things changed a little bit, but it just turned out that he didn’t get back out there. There were other guys, too, who didn’t get back out there. We went with three lines toward the end.

But he’s doing good. He’s in a good spot. I know I’ve said it, and I think you guys probably have seen it: His game’s really starting to mature. Really happy with him.

How much are you sensing McKenna’s hunger for more opportunities, whether it’s three-on-three or late in games?

Hiller: Everybody always wants more. There’s no question. But through our conversations, we talk about that. You’re probably not surprised. We do talk about his ice time and situations and a lot of different things, and we have really good conversations about that.

He’s ready for more, and he’ll get more as he keeps going on. But we really like where he’s at right now. He’s taking really good steps. He’s got the puck a lot more through the neutral zone. It’s all good.

Could Artur Akhtyamotv start this weekend?

Hiller: I’m not going to go that far. I already have my starters. Stolarz is going to start, and then Bobrovsky’s going to start. Stolarz didn’t practice today, so we had to get somebody in.

What was the plan for Sergei Bobrovsky coming off the Chicago start? What did the team want him to focus on, or how did you approach that with him?

Hiller: The goalie coach coaches them. They do different things. They put plans together as far as anything specific. Stolarz has played well, so we’ve rode him here just a little bit. The schedule’s worked out for that, too. They’re just working on things like they always would, and we’ll get him back in for Pittsburgh.

What are you seeing with Bobrovsky right now? This is a guy who’s going to be a Hall of Famer at some point, but what are you seeing in his game?

Hiller: I don’t see much. I’m not a goalie expert at all. Again, for me, I’ve got full faith in Bob. It’s Bob. He’s an outstanding goaltender. There’s been a lot made of it, but that’s not coming from us internally at all. We’re ready for him to get in there and play. That’s the bottom line.

How’s Jack Roslovic looking to you? Is it a concussion?

Hiller: He’s day-to-day. He did join (practice) late. He’s day-to-day. I’m not going to get into what specifically it would be or wouldn’t be. But it’s not a concussion. I can tell you that. But I’m not going to get into that.

What would it mean to get Colton Sissons back, and why did you have him with John Tavares and McKenna today?

Hiller: We have a lot more options now. We saw it today. Whether it stays like that or whether those guys play, we’ll figure that out. But we like John and Gavin. We think there’s something coming together there. You’ve got Sissons, who’s going to play center. They’ll probably both end up playing center, but Sissons is the right faceoff guy. John’s the left faceoff guy. We haven’t had a right faceoff guy since we lost Sissons, so we want to get him reps in the middle. It’s harder to play center. It’s easier to get reps in the middle in practice to get back up to speed.

Toronto vs. Pittsburgh - November 28 Maple Leafs Projected Lines Select a player name to view their card (must be on active NHL roster). Forwards Line Left Wing Centre Right Wing 1 20 Nick Paul Paul i 34 Auston Matthews Matthews i 86 Kirill Marchenko Marchenko i 2 92 Gavin McKenna McKenna i 15 Colton Sissons Sissons i 91 John Tavares Tavares i 3 53 Easton Cowan Cowan i 26 Aatu Räty Räty i 88 William Nylander Nylander i 4 24 Brandon Duhaime Duhaime i 73 Teddy Blueger Blueger i 19 Zack MacEwen MacEwen i Defense Pair Left Defense Right Defense 1 22 Jake McCabe McCabe i 43 Darren Raddysh Raddysh i 2 44 Morgan Rielly Rielly i 28 Troy Stecher Stecher i 3 95 Oliver Ekman-Larsson Ekman-Larsson i 3 Nick Blankenburg Blankenburg i Scratch 36 Dakota Mermis Mermis i Goaltenders 72 Sergei Bobrovsky Bobrovsky i Starter 41 Anthony Stolarz Stolarz i Backup Injuries Or Other Absences Player Status 81 Dakota Joshua Joshua i Day-to-day, illness 96 Jack Roslovic Roslovic i Day-to-day, UBI 82 Cole McWard McWard i Day-to-day, LBI 83 Marshall Rifai Rifai i Week-to-week, LBI 8 Chris Tanev Tanev i IR 18 Miles Wood Wood i IR 11 Max Domi Domi Long-term Injury, Back

× 26 Maple Leafs player card Aatu Räty 🇫🇮 C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 204 lb Age: 24 · Born 2002-11-14 · Oulu, FIN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $850,000 (2027 - RFA) Current Linemates ↗: Easton Cowan , William Nylander 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 6 GP 1 G 0 A 1 PTS -2 +/- 1.2 SOG/GP 55.5% 5v5 CF% 28.5% 5v5 GF% 0.17 PTS/GP 65.2% FO% 11:36 TOI/GP 11:05 EVTOI/GP 0:10 PPTOI/GP 0:21 PKTOI/GP

× 34 Maple Leafs player card Auston Matthews 🇺🇸 C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 3 in · 214 lb Age: 29 · Born 1997-09-17 · San Ramon, CA, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $13,250,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Nick Paul , Kirill Marchenko 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 27 GP 14 G 20 A 34 PTS 12 +/- 3.0 SOG/GP 53.4% 5v5 CF% 63.1% 5v5 GF% 1.26 PTS/GP 54.7% FO% 20:47 TOI/GP 17:12 EVTOI/GP 3:22 PPTOI/GP 0:14 PKTOI/GP

× 24 Maple Leafs player card Brandon Duhaime 🇺🇸 LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 213 lb Age: 29 · Born 1997-05-22 · Coral Springs, FL, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $2,600,000 (2029 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Teddy Blueger , Zack MacEwen 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 27 GP 1 G 4 A 5 PTS -4 +/- 0.9 SOG/GP 47.0% 5v5 CF% 38.8% 5v5 GF% 0.19 PTS/GP 50.0% FO% 11:50 TOI/GP 9:49 EVTOI/GP 0:01 PPTOI/GP 1:59 PKTOI/GP

× 15 Maple Leafs player card Colton Sissons 🇨🇦 C/RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 1 in · 207 lb Age: 33 · Born 1993-11-05 · North Vancouver, BC, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,250,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Gavin McKenna , John Tavares 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 20 GP 3 G 5 A 8 PTS 2 +/- 1.0 SOG/GP 47.4% 5v5 CF% 52.1% 5v5 GF% 0.40 PTS/GP 60.3% FO% 14:41 TOI/GP 11:51 EVTOI/GP 0:02 PPTOI/GP 2:49 PKTOI/GP

× 81 Maple Leafs player card Dakota Joshua ✚ 🇺🇸 LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 3 in · 218 lb Age: 30 · Born 1996-05-15 · Dearborn, MI, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,250,000 (2028 - UFA) Injury Status: Day-to-day, illness Current Linemates ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 11 GP 2 G 1 A 3 PTS 0 +/- 1.0 SOG/GP 58.0% 5v5 CF% 50.0% 5v5 GF% 0.27 PTS/GP 50.0% FO% 11:10 TOI/GP 10:26 EVTOI/GP 0:04 PPTOI/GP 0:40 PKTOI/GP

× 53 Maple Leafs player card Easton Cowan 🇨🇦 LW/RW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 0 in · 189 lb Age: 21 · Born 2005-05-20 · Mount Brydges, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $900,000 (2028 - RFA) Current Linemates ↗: Aatu Räty , William Nylander 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 27 GP 9 G 10 A 19 PTS 1 +/- 1.9 SOG/GP 48.6% 5v5 CF% 51.2% 5v5 GF% 0.70 PTS/GP 50.0% FO% 16:43 TOI/GP 15:00 EVTOI/GP 1:03 PPTOI/GP 0:40 PKTOI/GP

× 92 Maple Leafs player card Gavin McKenna 🇨🇦 LW · Shoots: L · 5 ft 11 in · 164 lb Age: 18 · Born 2007-12-20 · Whitehorse, YT, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $1,075,000 (2029 - RFA) Current Linemates ↗: Colton Sissons , John Tavares 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 27 GP 7 G 9 A 16 PTS -8 +/- 1.6 SOG/GP 46.2% 5v5 CF% 37.0% 5v5 GF% 0.59 PTS/GP 13:59 TOI/GP 11:34 EVTOI/GP 2:25 PPTOI/GP 0:00 PKTOI/GP

× 96 Maple Leafs player card Jack Roslovic ✚ 🇺🇸 RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 1 in · 195 lb Age: 29 · Born 1997-01-29 · Columbus, OH, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,000,000 (2028 - UFA) Injury Status: Day-to-day, UBI Current Linemates ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 24 GP 9 G 14 A 23 PTS 2 +/- 2.5 SOG/GP 50.9% 5v5 CF% 58.3% 5v5 GF% 0.96 PTS/GP 40.0% FO% 17:26 TOI/GP 15:38 EVTOI/GP 1:46 PPTOI/GP 0:02 PKTOI/GP

× 91 Maple Leafs player card John Tavares 🇨🇦 C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 1 in · 211 lb Age: 36 · Born 1990-09-20 · Mississauga, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,389,280 (2029 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Gavin McKenna , Colton Sissons 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 17 GP 4 G 6 A 10 PTS -11 +/- 2.4 SOG/GP 45.5% 5v5 CF% 30.4% 5v5 GF% 0.59 PTS/GP 55.1% FO% 17:06 TOI/GP 14:03 EVTOI/GP 3:03 PPTOI/GP 0:00 PKTOI/GP

× 86 Maple Leafs player card Kirill Marchenko 🇷🇺 RW/LW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 3 in · 201 lb Age: 26 · Born 2000-07-21 · Barnaul, RUS Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,850,000 (2033 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Nick Paul , Auston Matthews 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 15 GP 6 G 8 A 14 PTS -3 +/- 2.4 SOG/GP 48.5% 5v5 CF% 46.6% 5v5 GF% 0.93 PTS/GP 17:28 TOI/GP 13:58 EVTOI/GP 3:30 PPTOI/GP 0:00 PKTOI/GP

× 18 Maple Leafs player card Miles Wood ✚ 🇺🇸 LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 209 lb Age: 31 · Born 1995-09-13 · Buffalo, NY, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $2,500,000 (2029 - UFA) Injury Status: IR Current Linemates ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season No NHL regular-season stats recorded for 2026–27.

× 20 Maple Leafs player card Nick Paul 🇨🇦 C/LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 3 in · 225 lb Age: 31 · Born 1995-03-20 · Mississauga, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,150,000 (2029 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Auston Matthews , Kirill Marchenko 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 27 GP 2 G 7 A 9 PTS -3 +/- 1.2 SOG/GP 46.5% 5v5 CF% 41.3% 5v5 GF% 0.33 PTS/GP 45.5% FO% 16:06 TOI/GP 13:19 EVTOI/GP 0:48 PPTOI/GP 1:59 PKTOI/GP

× 73 Maple Leafs player card Teddy Blueger 🇱🇻 C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 0 in · 185 lb Age: 32 · Born 1994-08-15 · Riga, LVA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $2,500,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Brandon Duhaime , Zack MacEwen 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 27 GP 4 G 3 A 7 PTS -5 +/- 1.1 SOG/GP 47.0% 5v5 CF% 39.2% 5v5 GF% 0.26 PTS/GP 51.8% FO% 13:16 TOI/GP 10:39 EVTOI/GP 0:01 PPTOI/GP 2:35 PKTOI/GP

× 88 Maple Leafs player card William Nylander 🇸🇪 RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 0 in · 200 lb Age: 30 · Born 1996-05-01 · Calgary, AB, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $11,500,000 (2032 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Easton Cowan , Aatu Räty 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 27 GP 11 G 14 A 25 PTS -6 +/- 2.4 SOG/GP 47.1% 5v5 CF% 42.2% 5v5 GF% 0.93 PTS/GP 34.4% FO% 19:45 TOI/GP 16:15 EVTOI/GP 3:07 PPTOI/GP 0:24 PKTOI/GP

× 19 Maple Leafs player card Zack MacEwen 🇨🇦 RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 4 in · 226 lb Age: 30 · Born 1996-07-08 · Charlottetown, PE, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $875,000 (2027 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Brandon Duhaime , Teddy Blueger 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 21 GP 3 G 3 A 6 PTS -1 +/- 1.0 SOG/GP 52.1% 5v5 CF% 50.0% 5v5 GF% 0.29 PTS/GP 50.0% FO% 8:45 TOI/GP 8:44 EVTOI/GP 0:01 PPTOI/GP 0:00 PKTOI/GP

× 8 Maple Leafs player card Chris Tanev ✚ 🇨🇦 D · Shoots: R · 6 ft 3 in · 199 lb Age: 36 · Born 1989-12-20 · Toronto, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,500,000 (2031 - UFA) Injury Status: IR Current Partner ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 16 GP 1 G 1 A 2 PTS -3 +/- 0.4 SOG/GP 42.7% 5v5 CF% 37.5% 5v5 GF% 0.13 PTS/GP 17:30 TOI/GP 14:38 EVTOI/GP 0:02 PPTOI/GP 2:50 PKTOI/GP

× 82 Maple Leafs player card Cole McWard ✚ 🇺🇸 D · Shoots: R · 6 ft 2 in · 196 lb Age: 25 · Born 2001-06-09 · Fenton, MO, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $875,000 (2028 - UFA) Injury Status: Day-to-day, LBI Current Partner ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 2 GP 0 G 0 A 0 PTS 1 +/- 0.5 SOG/GP 48.5% 5v5 CF% 100.0% 5v5 GF% 0.00 PTS/GP 14:42 TOI/GP 14:42 EVTOI/GP 0:00 PPTOI/GP 0:00 PKTOI/GP

× 36 Maple Leafs player card Dakota Mermis 🇺🇸 D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 0 in · 197 lb Age: 32 · Born 1994-01-05 · Alton, IL, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $812,500 (2027 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 8 GP 0 G 1 A 1 PTS 2 +/- 0.9 SOG/GP 50.5% 5v5 CF% 60.0% 5v5 GF% 0.13 PTS/GP 13:17 TOI/GP 12:38 EVTOI/GP 0:01 PPTOI/GP 0:38 PKTOI/GP

× 43 Maple Leafs player card Darren Raddysh 🇨🇦 D · Shoots: R · 6 ft 1 in · 204 lb Age: 30 · Born 1996-02-28 · Toronto, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $8,500,000 (2034 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Jake McCabe 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 27 GP 1 G 17 A 18 PTS -7 +/- 2.6 SOG/GP 49.2% 5v5 CF% 44.4% 5v5 GF% 0.67 PTS/GP 23:49 TOI/GP 19:53 EVTOI/GP 3:19 PPTOI/GP 0:38 PKTOI/GP

× 22 Maple Leafs player card Jake McCabe 🇺🇸 D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 1 in · 205 lb Age: 33 · Born 1993-10-12 · Eau Claire, WI, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,513,102 (2030 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Darren Raddysh 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 27 GP 1 G 5 A 6 PTS -3 +/- 1.1 SOG/GP 46.8% 5v5 CF% 38.4% 5v5 GF% 0.22 PTS/GP 20:14 TOI/GP 16:56 EVTOI/GP 0:04 PPTOI/GP 3:15 PKTOI/GP

× 83 Maple Leafs player card Marshall Rifai ✚ 🇨🇦 D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 211 lb Age: 28 · Born 1998-03-16 · Beaconsfield, QC, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $850,000 (2027 - UFA) Injury Status: Week-to-week, LBI Current Partner ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 2 GP 1 G 0 A 1 PTS 0 +/- 1.0 SOG/GP 27.9% 5v5 CF% 50.0% 5v5 GF% 0.50 PTS/GP 14:09 TOI/GP 13:38 EVTOI/GP 0:05 PPTOI/GP 0:27 PKTOI/GP

× 44 Maple Leafs player card Morgan Rielly 🇨🇦 D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 1 in · 224 lb Age: 32 · Born 1994-03-09 · Vancouver, BC, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $7,500,000 (2030 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Troy Stecher 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 23 GP 2 G 12 A 14 PTS -2 +/- 1.2 SOG/GP 48.3% 5v5 CF% 50.0% 5v5 GF% 0.61 PTS/GP 19:05 TOI/GP 17:18 EVTOI/GP 1:03 PPTOI/GP 0:44 PKTOI/GP

× 3 Maple Leafs player card Nick Blankenburg 🇺🇸 D · Shoots: R · 5 ft 9 in · 179 lb Age: 28 · Born 1998-05-12 · Washington, MI, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $1,400,000 (2027 - RFA) Current Partner ↗: Oliver Ekman-Larsson 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 6 GP 1 G 0 A 1 PTS -3 +/- 1.0 SOG/GP 51.2% 5v5 CF% 37.5% 5v5 GF% 0.17 PTS/GP 13:05 TOI/GP 12:32 EVTOI/GP 0:30 PPTOI/GP 0:03 PKTOI/GP

× 95 Maple Leafs player card Oliver Ekman-Larsson 🇸🇪 D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 191 lb Age: 35 · Born 1991-07-17 · Karlskrona, SWE Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,500,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Nick Blankenburg 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 26 GP 0 G 1 A 1 PTS -5 +/- 1.0 SOG/GP 50.2% 5v5 CF% 42.8% 5v5 GF% 0.04 PTS/GP 18:46 TOI/GP 16:31 EVTOI/GP 0:34 PPTOI/GP 1:40 PKTOI/GP

× 28 Maple Leafs player card Troy Stecher 🇨🇦 D · Shoots: R · 5 ft 11 in · 184 lb Age: 32 · Born 1994-04-07 · Richmond, BC, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $1,350,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Morgan Rielly 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 27 GP 2 G 6 A 8 PTS 6 +/- 1.1 SOG/GP 50.2% 5v5 CF% 52.2% 5v5 GF% 0.30 PTS/GP 18:55 TOI/GP 16:17 EVTOI/GP 0:03 PPTOI/GP 2:35 PKTOI/GP

× 41 Maple Leafs player card Anthony Stolarz 🇺🇸 G · Catches: L · 6 ft 6 in · 248 lb Age: 32 · Born 1994-01-20 · Edison, NJ, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,750,000 (2030 - UFA) 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 13 GP 7 W 5 L 1 OTL 2.63 GAA .907 SV%