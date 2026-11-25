Jim Hiller on Gavin McKenna sitting the rest of the game after scoring the winner vs. NYI: “We could have used him again if things changed a little, but it turned out that he didn’t get back out there”
After Wednesday’s practice, Maple Leafs head coach Jim Hiller discussed the potential returns of Kirill Marchenko and Colton Sissons, Gavin McKenna’s progress and ice time, and his plans in net on the upcoming road trip.
Kirill Marchenko says he’s feeling good and ready to return. It was tough to replace him after he left. What sort of boost could he provide now?
Hiller: We all know it: speed and skill, something any team could use, and he has that in spades. He’s close; he and [Sissons] both. We’re optimistic.
Why did you decide to put Marchenko with Auston Matthews and Nick Paul, at least for today’s practice?
Hiller: I thought [Paul] played really well with Auston last game. As we start thinking of the different options we have, if those guys come back in, who can complement whom? That’s just where we landed.
Gavin McKenna scored the game-winning goal against the Islanders but didn’t play the rest of the way. What do you want him to take away from how it played out?
Hiller: I want him to take away the fact that we won the game and that he was a really important part of it. He got the game-winning goal. He felt good about that. I know that. We talked on the bench during the game. He was ready to roll.
We could have used him again if things changed a little bit, but it just turned out that he didn’t get back out there. There were other guys, too, who didn’t get back out there. We went with three lines toward the end.
But he’s doing good. He’s in a good spot. I know I’ve said it, and I think you guys probably have seen it: His game’s really starting to mature. Really happy with him.
How much are you sensing McKenna’s hunger for more opportunities, whether it’s three-on-three or late in games?
Hiller: Everybody always wants more. There’s no question. But through our conversations, we talk about that. You’re probably not surprised. We do talk about his ice time and situations and a lot of different things, and we have really good conversations about that.
He’s ready for more, and he’ll get more as he keeps going on. But we really like where he’s at right now. He’s taking really good steps. He’s got the puck a lot more through the neutral zone. It’s all good.
Could Artur Akhtyamotv start this weekend?
Hiller: I’m not going to go that far. I already have my starters. Stolarz is going to start, and then Bobrovsky’s going to start. Stolarz didn’t practice today, so we had to get somebody in.
What was the plan for Sergei Bobrovsky coming off the Chicago start? What did the team want him to focus on, or how did you approach that with him?
Hiller: The goalie coach coaches them. They do different things. They put plans together as far as anything specific. Stolarz has played well, so we’ve rode him here just a little bit. The schedule’s worked out for that, too. They’re just working on things like they always would, and we’ll get him back in for Pittsburgh.
What are you seeing with Bobrovsky right now? This is a guy who’s going to be a Hall of Famer at some point, but what are you seeing in his game?
Hiller: I don’t see much. I’m not a goalie expert at all. Again, for me, I’ve got full faith in Bob. It’s Bob. He’s an outstanding goaltender. There’s been a lot made of it, but that’s not coming from us internally at all. We’re ready for him to get in there and play. That’s the bottom line.
How’s Jack Roslovic looking to you? Is it a concussion?
Hiller: He’s day-to-day. He did join (practice) late. He’s day-to-day. I’m not going to get into what specifically it would be or wouldn’t be. But it’s not a concussion. I can tell you that. But I’m not going to get into that.
What would it mean to get Colton Sissons back, and why did you have him with John Tavares and McKenna today?
Hiller: We have a lot more options now. We saw it today. Whether it stays like that or whether those guys play, we’ll figure that out. But we like John and Gavin. We think there’s something coming together there. You’ve got Sissons, who’s going to play center. They’ll probably both end up playing center, but Sissons is the right faceoff guy. John’s the left faceoff guy. We haven’t had a right faceoff guy since we lost Sissons, so we want to get him reps in the middle. It’s harder to play center. It’s easier to get reps in the middle in practice to get back up to speed.
Toronto vs. Pittsburgh - November 28
Maple Leafs Projected Lines
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