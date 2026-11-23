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Ahead of Monday’s game against the Islanders, head coach Jim Hiller discussed Oliver Ekman-Larsson’s return to the lineup from a healthy scratch, Anthony Stolarz’s workload, William Nylander’s confidence and accountability, and what Aatu Räty can bring at center.

What can you tell us about the lineup tonight?

Hiller: We’re still working through different things. You’ll see that tonight.

Is Jack Roslovic part of that? Do you have any sense if he’ll be able to play?

Hiller: You’ll just see tonight. I don’t want to get too deep into that right now.

So much of what makes William Nylander great is his confidence. Are you sensing that hasn’t been there as much lately? How have you worked through that?

Hiller: I think it’s hard for any player to be confident right now, certainly at the level they usually play with. He’d have to be in that group. But again, there’s no choice. You just have to face it head-on and go through it, whether that’s him or anybody else.

Nylander made the mistake against Columbus, but at that point in the game, you needed another goal, so you went back to him. How do you go about holding him accountable after that happens?

Hiller: It has to be done, right? There are different ways to do that. It certainly wasn’t in that moment. Listen, Willy’s played a lot of good hockey for the Leafs. He’s played some good hockey this year. But there are different things that coaches have to do at different times.

What do you want to see from Oliver Ekman-Larsson coming back after a healthy scratch?

Hiller: We’ve seen some really good games and seen some stuff that hasn’t been as good. We want the good games, and he knows what that is.

OEL said he doesn’t care too much about points, but he led the blue line in points last year and has just one assist. What are you seeing on the offensive side of his game?

Hiller: I would say it’s kind of two parts. I don’t think we’ve used our defensemen enough in the O-zone. You guys have seen us working on that a little bit in practice at different times. I think that’s one. I don’t think we’ve delivered it up top in certain situations enough.

Then, on the other side, are we getting them through? Are we getting people at the net? Are we banging in rebounds? Do we have screens? That’s been lacking a little bit, too. You add that all together, and you’re just not going to have as many points. I think that’s probably most of our defenders.

What’s your sense of the group right now? There’s obviously a lot of frustration. How are they handling it?

Hiller: I would say that’s to be expected. It’s a difficult time. There’s no question. They’re handling it as best as they can. We all just want to get out of this. Everybody wants that. Everybody’s trying to do that. Tonight, we’re going to have to get it done.

The word we keep hearing is confidence, and they’re struggling with that. Is there something you can do to bolster it, or is that on the players?

Hiller: No, it’s not on them. Coaches can do that, too, and project that. You can talk to them. You can let them know and show them the things they’re doing well, and not just talk about the things that aren’t going our way. Those are some of the obvious ones. We’ve talked about that for a while.

We all have a part in it. That’s the point. Whether it’s belief, hope, confidence… the word I used the other day was resolve — determination, resolve, and knowing you’re going to get it done.

How has tonight’s starter, Anthony Stolarz, been handling the workload? It’s starting to pick up for him.

Hiller: So far, so good, right? He didn’t skate and is conserving his energy where he can. We’re not just going to keep rolling him out over and over again. But for now, he’ll go tonight.

What has your communication with John Chayka been like through all this?

Hiller: It’s been the same as the day he hired me. We talk most every day and talk about a range of things. Good conversations — good hockey conversations. It’s been good. Hasn’t changed at all.

What do you think Aatu Räty could bring to the lineup?

Hiller: He’s a good faceoff man. We know that. I know him. We talked about it because he was drafted here. He has good hockey sense. I think it gives us another true centerman.

We’ve had Tverberg in there a little bit. We’ve had Pauly in there a little bit. He’s a natural centerman, so that helps. It’s a difficult position, especially down low.