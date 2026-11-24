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After his team snapped the nine-game losing streak with a 4–2 win over the Islanders, head coach Jim Hiller discussed Gavin McKenna’s game-winner, Aatu Räty’s debut, and strong performances from Nick Paul, Darren Raddysh, and Anthony Stolarz.

Hiller on the relief of ending the losing streak:

It felt good. I’ll tell you this: As we’ve talked about, it has not been a fun time for anybody, but the players are the guys who have got to go and do the job. I felt extremely happy for them because they battled. They have been battling, for the most part, but making some mistakes. They battled straight through, didn’t make as many mistakes, and they got rewarded. Really happy for them. It was a slow start, for sure, in the first 10. Then we kind of got our legs after the first 10. I don’t know. They just played. Just played.

Hiller on Gavin McKenna scoring the winner:

He had a good game, too. I was really happy to see that because he had missed a couple. Skating with the puck through the neutral zone, he was on his game. If I could have picked a guy in that moment to score that goal, it would have been Gavin. I was really happy for him.

Hiller on McKenna coming back to the puck more effectively:

That’s one of the biggest ones. We’ve talked to him a lot about that. I’ve told you he’s getting better, and we see strides. Sometimes they don’t always show up. You’re saying, “What are you talking about?” That is one. That’s one that we’ve been talking to him about. He’s made an adjustment to it, and he’s getting the puck way more frequently with speed through the neutral zone. You’re seeing that. That’s just an adjustment he’s made over some time here, and that gets him the puck and gets him more dangerous.

Hiller on Chris Tanev’s performance and the offensive contributions from the defense:

I thought he was really good. It’s nice to see McCabe score the other night, Tanev tonight, and a nice shot by McCabe again. We’re getting some offense from the blue line, which was kind of lacking for some time. I thought he had a really strong game. I thought probably Darren Raddysh had his best game as a Leaf tonight as well, and the D-corps just in general was pretty good. But Raddy — I thought that was probably his best game as a Leaf.

Hiller on the team finally being rewarded with a win:

We’ve been showing them positive clips. Not every night, but they can feel you’re close, and you’re doing good things. It’s just nice to get rewarded. We owned the streak, like I said, but I did think there were times during this streak that we could have won, no doubt. For whatever reasons, it didn’t happen. But there were lots of positives tonight. In the last two periods, we really played our game offensively. When we played our game offensively, we saw we didn’t have to defend nearly as much.

Hiller on what the win can do for the group heading into a few days between games:

That’s a huge monkey off our back. I hope the guys are able to just relax, breathe, enjoy each other a little bit. But that’s one game. It’s one game, and we’ve got a game in Boston and then Pittsburgh. There’s no celebration here, let’s put it that way. But it was a good game.

Hiller on Nick Paul’s work alongside Auston Matthews:

I thought Nick Paul did a really nice job with Matthews tonight. I don’t know if you guys noticed that. He was hard on the puck. He won lots of pucks in the O-zone and worked behind the net to Matthews. Best game in a while. I won’t say best game as a Leaf, but best game in a while for Nick Paul. I thought he was a really important player for Matthews tonight.

Hiller on whether falling behind 2–0 created a feeling of “What else could hurt us?”:

No, I don’t think it felt like that. Despite 2–0, we were playing pretty well in that second period. We didn’t dip, and we have dipped. You could feel the energy go out of us at different times, and I didn’t think that happened tonight. I think that was really important for us.

Hiller on Aatu Räty’s debut:

Really good. I had an expectation, and it wasn’t high enough because I thought he was just really good. You saw his faceoffs. We knew he was a good faceoff guy, but that was an important part of the game. He got a lot of D-zone starts because of that. That line was dangerous, too. They scored the first big goal, but I just thought they were dangerous. Willy just missed a number of times. The puck rolled off his stick, but he looked like he threatened a little bit with those guys.

Hiller on Anthony Stolarz helping the team out of its slump:

You need big performances, right? We talked about Raddysh and Paul and Tanev and Stolarz. You can’t just muddle your way through it. Some people have to really step up, and he was one of those guys.

Game Highlights: Maple Leafs 4 vs. Islanders 2