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“I wasn’t overly enthused with the first two periods of play, especially the first period and the start. I’m proud of the way they came out for the third period and proud that they found a way to get something out of it. Hopefully, we can start on time [in the rematch on Sunday].” — Steve Sullivan

First Period

In a low-event opening frame, the Marlies were fortunate to survive some sloppy play. Several fancy, low-percentage breakout plays led to defensive-zone giveaways. Chicago wasn’t clinical enough to make the Marlies pay for their loose puck management.

In terms of scoring chances, Toronto generated the first two minutes in off a broken play in the neutral zone. Landon Sim pounced on the loose puck on the right side, drove down the wing, and cut across the crease, but Cayden Primeau made an outstanding right-toe save.

The Marlies waited until the nine-minute mark for the next offensive foray. After Toronto survived a huge push by Chicago, Haymes carried possession and threaded a pass to send Aatu Räty through on goal. Primeau again proved tough to beat at 1v1.

Primeau’s final save of the frame denied Räty again, this time on a booming one-timer from atop the circles, after good work from Vinni Lettieri and Bo Groulx. At the other end, Artur Akhtyamov made the best save of the period with 30 seconds remaining when he robbed Josiah Slavin from the slot after an excellent feed from Charlie Cerrato.

Second Period

One-way traffic described the middle frame as the Marlies were outworked, outplayed, and outchanced. Toronto’s only chance to gain a foothold came in the opening two minutes when Borya Valis was stopped on a wraparound attempt. On the same shift, Räty narrowly missed connecting with Haymes on a backdoor feed.

The Marlies spent countless shifts chasing their own shadow in the defensive zone. It was somewhat fitting that the team conceded after icing the puck. Philippe Myers attempted a pass to Groux in the high slot with Toronto under the pump. Groulx never had full control as Slavin stole possession and teed up Bradly Nadeau to score a one-timer from the left circle.

Even a power play failed to break the rhythm as Chicago outworked the Marlies and would have generated two Grade-A chances with sharper passing. Not helping matters were unnecessary penalties for Michael Pezzetta and Noah Chadwick. Akhtyamov turned aside five high-danger chances for the Wolves and made 12 saves in total through the second period.

Third Period

The Marlies killed off the remainder of Chadwick’s penalty but almost fell further behind 30 seconds later. Haymes cut between two defenders and had a case for a penalty after he was brought down in the slot. No whistle was forthcoming, and Chicago broke the other way on a 3v2. Enter Akhtyamov’s superb glove save to rob Viktor Neuchev.

The Marlies were then handed a power play on a hotly disputed delay-of-game penalty. It came to nothing, and Toronto didn’t start to carry the play until the eight-minute mark. Haymes was again the catalyst after he was promoted to the top line in-game. Primeau slid across in time to stop a trademark Lettieri bomb. The goaltender was fortunate as the puck lay loose in front and an early whistle saved him.

A second power play did the trick. Logan Shaw redirected a Haymes one-time shot from the right circle to tie the game at 1-1.

The Marlies carried the play but generated one chance to win in regulation. The effervescent Haymes couldn’t beat Primeau from the left circle, and overtime was required.

Overtime/Shootout

Haymes, Letteiri, and Chadwick went the closest for Toronto in a wild overtime period. Chicago thought it had won midway through OT; Pierre-Olivier Joseph’s goal was waved off for a kicking motion on review, and neither team broke through.

Haymes kept the shootout alive by scoring on Toronto’s third shot, and Akhtyamov played his part with more stellar saves, but even he couldn’t save the Marlies as Chicago won in the sixth round, 2-1.

Post-Game Notes

The Marlies went 1-for-3 on the power play and 2-for-2 on the penalty kill. They’ve recorded just one regulation win in seven games through November.

There were two standout performers from the Marlies’ perspective. The first is Artur Akhtyamov , who had yet to find his flow in his second season, which perhaps isn’t surprising given the short summer. This performance was on par with the goalie we saw dominate the AHL postseason. “He made a huge difference,” said Sullivan. “If your team doesn’t start on time, you hope you have your goalie there to allow you to get your legs going. AA has been like that. He had a little bit of a rough start to the season, but in the last two or three starts, he has been outstanding.”

, who had yet to find his flow in his second season, which perhaps isn’t surprising given the short summer. This performance was on par with the goalie we saw dominate the AHL postseason. “He made a huge difference,” said Sullivan. “If your team doesn’t start on time, you hope you have your goalie there to allow you to get your legs going. AA has been like that. He had a little bit of a rough start to the season, but in the last two or three starts, he has been outstanding.” In game three of his return from injury, Luke Haymes was the outstanding Marlies forward. He drove the second line and first line when Bo Groulx missed a few shifts. Haymes was dynamic, incisive, and consistently made smart plays to create offense.

was the outstanding Marlies forward. He drove the second line and first line when Bo Groulx missed a few shifts. Haymes was dynamic, incisive, and consistently made smart plays to create offense. “I’m really excited about Luke Haymes,” said Sullivan after the game. “He is one who took his summer very, very [seriously]. He knew that pace of play might have been an issue for him when he came up and finished the year with a couple of games with the Leafs.

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“Coming into this year, training camp was a little bit slow going, but right from the beginning of the year, I thought he was a difference-maker for us. His game looked different. His pace of play and the way he moved on the ice were a lot quicker. He made a lot quicker plays. He was in on the forecheck. He really kind of tilted the ice for us in both ways. The injury pushed him out a little bit, and it took him a couple of games to get back going, but this was an outstanding game for him.”

“Coming into this year, training camp was a little bit slow going, but right from the beginning of the year, I thought he was a difference-maker for us. His game looked different. His pace of play and the way he moved on the ice were a lot quicker. He made a lot quicker plays. He was in on the forecheck. He really kind of tilted the ice for us in both ways. The injury pushed him out a little bit, and it took him a couple of games to get back going, but this was an outstanding game for him.” Lastly, Sullivan spoke on recent Leafs call-up Aatu Raty‘s start for the Marlies: “I don’t second-guess his skill set at all. He has an NHL skill set for sure. It took him a little time to adjust to us, the way we want to play, and the systems we want to play. He has been really good. Every single game, he is on the positive side of things. He wins all of his faceoffs for us. Hopefully, with the pace of play, we can get it up and moving and make a few more plays in the offensive zone. But very happy with his play so far.”

Toronto vs. Chicago - Nov. 21 Toronto Marlies Lines Select a player name to view their card. Forwards Line Left Wing Centre Right Wing 1 29 Benoit-Olivier Groulx Groulx i 11 Logan Shaw Shaw C i 71 Vinni Lettieri Lettieri A i 2 37 Luke Haymes Haymes i 26 Aatu Raty Raty i 39 Borya Valis Valis i 3 42 Landon Sim Sim i 57 Marc Johnstone Johnstone A i 61 Michael Pezzetta Pezzetta i 4 68 Matthew Barbolini Barbolini i 98 Miroslav Holinka Holinka i 58 Reese Johnson Johnson i Defense Pair Left Defense Right Defense 1 58 Noah Chadwick Chadwick i 51 Philippe Myers Myers i 2 59 Blake Smith Smith i 62 Hayes Hundley Hundley i 3 86 Ben Meehan Meehan i 25 Vinny Borgesi Borgesi i Goaltenders 70 Artur Akhtyamov Akhtyamov 🏆 i Starter 31 Samuel Hlavaj Hlavaj i Backup Injuries Or Other Absences Player Status 38 Ben Danford Danford i Upper body, week-to-week 52 Cade Webber Webber i Upper body, week-to-week

× 29 Toronto Marlies player card Benoit-Olivier Groulx 🇨🇦 Age 26 · Born 2000-02-06 · Rouen, France Acquired: 2025, Free agent signing (NHL) Current linemates ↗: Matthew Barbolini · Reese Johnson 2026-27 Regular Season Actual 72-game pace GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual. 7 GP 1 G 5 A 6 PTS 1 +/− 6 PIM 13 SOG 4 PPP 0 SHP 7.7 SH% 1.9 SOG/GP 0.9 PTS/GP View AHL profile ↗

× 11 Toronto Marlies player card Logan Shaw C 🇨🇦 Age 34 · Born 1992-10-05 · Glace Bay, NS Acquired: 2025, Free agent signing (AHL) Current linemates ↗: Vinni Lettieri · Luke Haymes 2026-27 Regular Season Actual 72-game pace GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual. 18 GP 7 G 12 A 19 PTS 0 +/− 4 PIM 27 SOG 8 PPP 0 SHP 25.9 SH% 1.5 SOG/GP 1.1 PTS/GP View AHL profile ↗

× 71 Toronto Marlies player card Vinni Lettieri A 🇺🇸 Age 31 · Born 1995-02-06 · Excelsior, MN Acquired: 2025, Free agent signing (NHL) Current linemates ↗: Luke Haymes · Logan Shaw 2026-27 Regular Season Actual 72-game pace GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual. 9 GP 7 G 7 A 14 PTS 6 +/− 0 PIM 28 SOG 5 PPP 0 SHP 25.0 SH% 3.1 SOG/GP 1.6 PTS/GP View AHL profile ↗

× 37 Toronto Marlies player card Luke Haymes 🇨🇦 Age 23 · Born 2003-07-28 · Ottawa, ON Acquired: 2025, Free agent signing (NHL) Current linemates ↗: Vinni Lettieri · Logan Shaw 2026-27 Regular Season Actual 72-game pace GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual. 12 GP 4 G 8 A 12 PTS -1 +/− 13 PIM 23 SOG 6 PPP 0 SHP 17.4 SH% 1.9 SOG/GP 1.0 PTS/GP View AHL profile ↗

× 26 Toronto Marlies player card Aatu Räty 🇫🇮 Age 24 · Born 2002-11-14 · Oulu, Finland Acquired: 2026, Trade with VAN (NHL) 2026-27 Regular Season Actual 72-game pace GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual. 12 GP 1 G 5 A 6 PTS -3 +/− 6 PIM 23 SOG 3 PPP 0 SHP 4.3 SH% 1.9 SOG/GP 0.5 PTS/GP View AHL profile ↗

× 39 Toronto Marlies player card Borya Valis 🇺🇸 Age 22 · Born 2004-04-08 · Los Angeles, CA Acquired: 2025, Free agent signing (NHL) Current linemates ↗: Sam Stevens · Miroslav Holinka 2026-27 Regular Season Actual 72-game pace GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual. 18 GP 6 G 2 A 8 PTS -2 +/− 2 PIM 32 SOG 2 PPP 0 SHP 18.8 SH% 1.8 SOG/GP 0.4 PTS/GP View AHL profile ↗

× 42 Toronto Marlies player card Landon Sim 🇨🇦 Age 22 · Born 2004-07-17 · New Glasgow, NS Acquired: 2026, Free agent signing (NHL) Current linemates ↗: Marc Johnstone · Michael Pezzetta 2026-27 Regular Season Actual 72-game pace GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual. 18 GP 3 G 0 A 3 PTS -1 +/− 69 PIM 17 SOG 0 PPP 1 SHP 17.6 SH% 0.9 SOG/GP 0.2 PTS/GP View AHL profile ↗

× 57 Toronto Marlies player card Marc Johnstone A 🇺🇸 Age 30 · Born 1996-06-19 · Cranford, NJ Acquired: 2025, Free agent signing (AHL) Current linemates ↗: Landon Sim · Michael Pezzetta 2026-27 Regular Season Actual 72-game pace GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual. 16 GP 3 G 2 A 5 PTS 2 +/− 12 PIM 24 SOG 0 PPP 0 SHP 12.5 SH% 1.5 SOG/GP 0.3 PTS/GP View AHL profile ↗

× 61 Toronto Marlies player card Michael Pezzetta 🇨🇦 Age 28 · Born 1998-03-13 · Toronto, ON Acquired: 2025, Free agent signing (NHL) Current linemates ↗: Landon Sim · Marc Johnstone 2026-27 Regular Season Actual 72-game pace GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual. 18 GP 2 G 2 A 4 PTS 5 +/− 45 PIM 20 SOG 0 PPP 1 SHP 10.0 SH% 1.1 SOG/GP 0.2 PTS/GP View AHL profile ↗

× 68 Toronto Marlies player card Matthew Barbolini 🇺🇸 Age 26 · Born 2000-06-01 · Williamsville, NY Acquired: Professional tryout Current linemates ↗: Benoit-Olivier Groulx · Reese Johnson 2026-27 Regular Season Actual 72-game pace GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual. 10 GP 1 G 2 A 3 PTS 4 +/− 0 PIM 8 SOG 0 PPP 0 SHP 12.5 SH% 0.8 SOG/GP 0.3 PTS/GP View AHL profile ↗

× 98 Toronto Marlies player card Miroslav Holinka 🇨🇿 Age 21 · Born 2005-11-10 · Kroměříž, Czechia Acquired: 2024 NHL Draft, Round 5 (151st) Current linemates ↗: Sam Stevens · Borya Valis 2026-27 Regular Season Actual 72-game pace GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual. 13 GP 1 G 1 A 2 PTS 6 +/− 4 PIM 13 SOG 1 PPP 0 SHP 7.7 SH% 1.0 SOG/GP 0.2 PTS/GP View AHL profile ↗

× 58 Toronto Marlies player card Reese Johnson 🇨🇦 Age 28 · Born 1998-07-10 · Red Deer, AB Acquired: 2025, Trade with MIN (NHL) Current linemates ↗: Matthew Barbolini · Benoit-Olivier Groulx 2026-27 Regular Season Actual 72-game pace GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual. 11 GP 1 G 4 A 5 PTS 9 +/− 6 PIM 9 SOG 0 PPP 0 SHP 11.1 SH% 0.8 SOG/GP 0.5 PTS/GP View AHL profile ↗

× 58 Toronto Marlies player card Noah Chadwick 🇨🇦 Age 21 · Born 2005-05-10 · Saskatoon, SK Acquired: 2023 NHL Draft, Round 6 (185th) Current partner ↗: Philippe Myers 2026-27 Regular Season Actual 72-game pace GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual. 16 GP 4 G 6 A 10 PTS 2 +/− 10 PIM 26 SOG 1 PPP 0 SHP 15.4 SH% 1.6 SOG/GP 0.6 PTS/GP View AHL profile ↗

× 51 Toronto Marlies player card Philippe Myers 🇨🇦 Age 29 · Born 1997-01-25 · Moncton, NB Acquired: 2024, Free agent signing (NHL) Current partner ↗: Noah Chadwick 2026-27 Regular Season Actual 72-game pace GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual. 18 GP 1 G 7 A 8 PTS 4 +/− 23 PIM 44 SOG 1 PPP 0 SHP 2.3 SH% 2.4 SOG/GP 0.4 PTS/GP View AHL profile ↗

× 59 Toronto Marlies player card Blake Smith 🇨🇦 Age 22 · Born 2004-10-05 · Oshawa, ON Acquired: 2026, Free agent signing (NHL) Current partner ↗: Hayes Hundley 2026-27 Regular Season Actual 72-game pace GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual. 12 GP 0 G 1 A 1 PTS 5 +/− 24 PIM 19 SOG 0 PPP 0 SHP 0.0 SH% 1.6 SOG/GP 0.1 PTS/GP View AHL profile ↗

× 62 Toronto Marlies player card Hayes Hundley 🇺🇸 Age 21 · Born 2005-03-22 · Upper Arlington, OH Acquired: 2026, Free agent signing (NHL) Current partner ↗: Blake Smith 2026-27 Regular Season Actual 72-game pace GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual. 12 GP 1 G 2 A 3 PTS 3 +/− 7 PIM 9 SOG 0 PPP 0 SHP 11.1 SH% 0.8 SOG/GP 0.3 PTS/GP View AHL profile ↗

× 86 Toronto Marlies player card Ben Meehan 🇺🇸 Age 25 · Born 2001-04-20 · Walpole, MA Acquired: 2026, Free Agent Signing (AHL) Current partner ↗: Vinny Borgesi 2026-27 Regular Season Actual 72-game pace GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual. 5 GP 0 G 1 A 1 PTS 2 +/− 6 PIM 4 SOG 0 PPP 0 SHP 0.0 SH% 0.8 SOG/GP 0.2 PTS/GP View AHL profile ↗

× 25 Toronto Marlies player card Vinny Borgesi 🇺🇸 Age 22 · Born 2004-03-02 · Philadelphia, PA Acquired: 2026, Free agent signing (NHL) Current partner ↗: Ben Meehan 2026-27 Regular Season Actual 72-game pace GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual. 14 GP 1 G 9 A 10 PTS -4 +/− 10 PIM 18 SOG 5 PPP 0 SHP 5.6 SH% 1.3 SOG/GP 0.7 PTS/GP View AHL profile ↗

× 70 Toronto Marlies player card Artur Akhtyamov 🏆 🇷🇺 Age 25 · Born 2001-10-31 · Kazan, Russia Acquired: 2020 NHL Draft, Round 4 (106th) 2026-27 Regular Season Actual 72-game pace GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual. 9 GP 3 W 3 L 2.62 GAA .886 SV% 0 SO View AHL profile ↗

× 31 Toronto Marlies player card Samuel Hlavaj 🇸🇰 Age 25 · Born 2001-05-29 · Martin, Slovakia Acquired: 2026, Free agent signing (NHL) 2026-27 Regular Season Actual 72-game pace GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual. 9 GP 6 W 2 L 2.55 GAA .897 SV% 0 SO View AHL profile ↗

× 38 Toronto Marlies player card Ben Danford 🇨🇦 Age 20 · Born 2006-02-06 · Madoc, ON Acquired: 2024 NHL Draft, Round 1 (31st) 2026-27 Regular Season Actual 72-game pace GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual. 11 GP 0 G 4 A 4 PTS 5 +/− 13 PIM 15 SOG 1 PPP 0 SHP 0.0 SH% 1.4 SOG/GP 0.4 PTS/GP View AHL profile ↗

× 52 Toronto Marlies player card Cade Webber 🇺🇸 Age 25 · Born 2001-01-05 · Meadville, PA Acquired: 2024, Free agent signing (NHL) 2026-27 Regular Season Actual 72-game pace GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual. 3 GP 0 G 0 A 0 PTS -1 +/− 4 PIM 1 SOG 0 PPP 0 SHP 0.0 SH% 0.3 SOG/GP 0.0 PTS/GP View AHL profile ↗

× 67 Toronto Marlies player card Sam Stevens 🇨🇦 Age 26 · Born 2000-04-27 · Montréal, QC Acquired: 2025, Free agent signing (AHL) Current linemates ↗: Miroslav Holinka · Borya Valis 2026-27 Regular Season Actual 72-game pace GP shows 72 in pace mode; rates remain actual. 4 GP 0 G 0 A 0 PTS 1 +/− 4 PIM 1 SOG 0 PPP 0 SHP 0.0 SH% 0.3 SOG/GP 0.0 PTS/GP View AHL profile ↗

Game Highlights: Wolves 2 vs. Marlies 1 (SO)