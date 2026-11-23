See more MLHS in Google Add MLHS as a preferred source + Add

Back in 2008, the Maple Leafs were a team stuck in the mushy middle.

They missed the playoffs by a combined three points over the previous two seasons and were firmly on a downward trend. Paul Maurice was their head coach, Mats Sundin led the team in scoring by 22 points (Nik Antropov was second), and it was clear the core from the early 2000s playoff runs was no longer a contender.

Midway through that season, Cliff Fletcher returned as GM to do what he’d done about 20 years earlier: overhaul a veteran-heavy roster. He damn well would have done it if no-trade clauses hadn’t gotten in his way.

Fletcher attempted to move the infamous Muskoka Five — Mats Sundin, Darcy Tucker, Bryan McCabe, Tomas Kaberle, and Pavel Kubina — and was met with a resounding no across the board. Instead, he was forced to settle for trading Chad Kilger, Wade Belak, and Hal Gill for middling draft picks.

As most know, the Muskoka Five played out the string before each eventually left the organization for pennies on the dollar, or nothing at all.

The Leafs, of course, didn’t make the playoffs that year after all five declined to waive their clauses. They didn’t make the playoffs again in a full 82-game season for nine years. There was one postseason pit stop in the lockout-shortened season, but we will not speak of that appearance. It took another full rebuild before they finally made it back to the playoffs in a full season. Considering they hadn’t made the playoffs since 2004, it was a long and painful stretch.

There were a ton of blunders along the way, and I won’t relitigate the entire saga. Many things could have changed the franchise’s trajectory, but one move in particular kept me up at night until they drafted Auston Matthews first overall in 2016.

Of all the trades Fletcher reportedly negotiated, Tomas Kaberle nixing a trade to the Philadelphia Flyers hurt the most. The return would’ve been Jeff Carter and a first-round pick. Carter alone would have been enough — he exploded the next season for 46 goals and 84 points, eventually winning two Cups with the Kings, along with Olympic gold in 2014. He would have been a franchise pillar at a premium position through his prime.

Instead, the Leafs trotted out centers like Matt Stajan, Tyler Bozak, Peter Holland, and Dave Bolland, among others. Carter would have formed a pretty strong top-six center group alongside Mikhail Grabovski and/or Nazem Kadri.

To (hypothetically) add to it, the first-round pick was later traded to the Washington Capitals, who used it to select John Carlson. Who knows how that pick would have gone for the Leafs, but if they had landed both Carter and Carlson, it would have been a home run return, to say the least. Instead, the Leafs failed to cash in on any of those chips, and a decade of futility followed.

Which brings us to today, when, ironically, Mats Sundin will need to facilitate the players waiving their trade protection and make the deals he himself turned down before leaving for nothing all those years ago.

In the calendar year of 2026, the Leafs have been the third-worst team in the entire NHL, just barely squeaking past the Chicago Blackhawks with a .404 points percentage compared with the Blackhawks’ .402. The next team ahead of the Leafs is the Calgary Flames, who are ahead of them by a significant margin at .447.

Yes, the team was injured and mailed it in down the stretch last season. They then overhauled the organization and roster, and the results haven’t changed. If anything, they’re worse so far. They have lost nine in a row and 11 of 12. They can’t ignore this or keep tweaking around the edges. It is what it is.

They can’t potentially miss out on Jeff Carter again while holding out for whatever you think you’re holding out for with this group.

They certainly don’t need a 30-year-old, one-dimensional winger who won’t set any kind of example for the young players they’re trying to develop. They don’t need six defense spots occupied by six 30-plus-year-olds. They don’t need their goalie rotation split between a 32-year-old and a 38-year-old. At this rate, they don’t have to wonder whether Auston Matthews will sign another contract, either — but we’ll leave that conversation for another time.

Many of the returns will likely be middling, especially for any defensemen they can move. Truthfully, a lot of those moves should simply be about clearing space for younger players like Ben Danford. The same goes in net, where they need to take a real, extended look at Artur Akhtyamov. But Nylander should return multiple future assets of significance — just look at what Dylan Larkin just netted Detroit; Nylander has been a much better producer — and a Matthews trade should bring back three or four, depending on the quality.

The reality here is not pretty. To state the obvious: not owning their first-round pick in each of the next two years is extremely problematic when starting a rebuild. But they can’t compound their issues. This doesn’t have to become a decade-long process by keeping veterans around for no real reason.

In fact, if you want some positives to cling to, you don’t have to look too far. They already have an 18-year-old first overall pick to work with, for starters. A lot of teams would kill to start a rebuild with Gavin McKenna, even if he is a winger. Despite clearly being undersized, with notable holes in his game — and playing for a coach who refuses to use him properly — he has still flashed promise and has been productive already. Easton Cowan is a keeper and part of the solution. Danford should fit somewhere in the equation. Kirill Marchenko is just 26 and is signed long-term, so they can go in any direction they choose with him.

It may sound funny, but they own both of their second-round picks over the next two seasons, and they should be top-40 picks—a prime spot to add notable prospects. Their last two second-rounders both look promising (Alexander Bilecki and Tinus-Luc Koblar), and the two second-round picks before them were Fraser Minten and Matthew Knies. They also have a first-round pick this season, via Colorado.

The Leafs also have all three of their salary-retention spots available to get creative and shine up some deals. That should allow them to add value, and every little bit helps at this point.

I won’t pretend this will be a quick turnaround. It almost certainly won’t be. But it’s not a barren wasteland where the Leafs are starting from zero, and they have some prime assets that should return proper hauls.

Lord knows how much Jeff Carter — and maybe even John Carlson! — would have accelerated the process nearly 20 years ago.