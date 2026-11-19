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Up next are the 6-11-2 LA Kings. Can the Maple Leafs stop the bleeding (and embarrassment) for themselves and their head coach against Jim Hiller’s former team? (7:00 p.m. EST, Sportsnet).

Game Day Quotes

Drew Doughty on working with Jim Hiller:

I love Jimmy. He’s a very passionate coach. I love the passion he had for the game, and I really liked him as a coach. I think he can get the most out of guys, with the way he can get on guys but be on their side at the same time. Jimmy’s a great coach.

Doughty on the differences between Hiller and Peter Laviolette:

Obviously, different systems. We have different systems, so that’s number one. Jimmy was very organized, too, but Peter’s probably the most organized coach I think I’ve ever had. We go over everything with Peter. Sometimes our meetings are long and stuff, but we’re literally going over every single little thing. Today, we just went over faceoffs for 25 minutes, so he’s very detailed. But Jim was very detailed as well.

Doughty on expecting a desperate Leafs team:

I’m assuming they’re going to come out very hard. They’re obviously not happy, and the way to dig yourself out of a hole like that is just to grind your way out of it and come out hard. The first 10 minutes for us is crucial. We’re a desperate team right now, too, and we need to win as many games as we can right now. That’s our plan: How we’re going to come out in the first 10 is hard, defensive, forechecking hockey, and then plays will open up from there.

Scott Laughton on whether a tough start feels different in Los Angeles compared with Toronto:

It honestly doesn’t really make a difference. You put pressure on yourself as a player and as a team. You hold each other accountable. You want to do well for yourself and bring that to the group. I think the pressure is on yourself and the way you play.

Laughton on whether he is surprised by the Leafs’ struggles:

There’s been a lot of change, too, right? I think there’s been a ton of turnover, especially in the bottom six, some D, and the goalie, right? To be honest, I haven’t been following much, but that sometimes happens. But I know those guys care. I know Morgan Rielly cares. Jake McCabe, Tanny, Matthews—all those guys, they care.

Kings head coach Peter Laviolette on facing the struggling Leafs:

We’re just worried about us, if I’m being honest. We’re just trying to build off the last game–the last home game. I thought we did some good things and didn’t get the results we were looking for, and then went on the road and played a pretty good game in Boston. We’re just going to continue to try to build our game, get wins, and try to move up the standings.

Jim Hiller on changes to the middle six forward lines:

That middle-six group hasn’t found a lot of chemistry for whatever reasons. It’s just a chance to play with different players and see if that sparks something.

Hiller on expectations for Ryan Tverberg at third-line center:

He’s a worker. He’s a worker bee. I know he’s played it because John Gruden had him in the American League, so he’s played some center for him. He was a center in college, so we’ve just seen his game so far and trust that he’s going to be able to handle that assignment in the middle.

Hiller on changes to the defense pairings, including reuniting Chris Tanev and Morgan Rielly:

I know they have a long history together. Also, in Mo’s first game — the last game — we wanted to kind of get them up and running. We just think that maybe those two can handle some of the tougher assignments, and it doesn’t just have to land on one pairing. We can split it up that way.

Hiller on Gavin McKenna rejoining PP1:

I thought Gavin was one of our more dangerous players in Chicago. That’s the beauty of it. There’s sometimes he hasn’t played as much, and then he works his way back up, and he goes and plays well. And now he gets an opportunity there and moving back on the first power play. That’s just the way it goes. It ebbs and flows, but it’s not just one way. He can pull himself back up and put himself in a better spot in the lineup.

Hiller on his disappointment with the Chicago performance:

We’d had a decent run, even though we didn’t win. Again, you have to win. I understand that, but the process, the style of play, the consistency—we came off that in Chicago.

Hiller on the challenge against the Kings:

I know them pretty well, right? And that’s a hardworking team. They don’t give you much. The challenge is not to get frustrated against them because they check pretty well, are committed to play without the puck, and they’re doing all that again this year.

William Nylander on whether he thinks he might be cheating the game to push for offense, such as on the Blackhawks’ third goal:

I don’t know. I don’t think I’ve really cheated the game this season. Probably the least I’ve cheated a game, I think, out of any season. That opportunity was a battle at the blue line. I don’t know. It’s a hard read. We still have time to get back, and he pulls a good shot, too. Obviously, we don’t want that to happen at that point in the game, for sure.

Gavin McKenna on joining a line with John Tavares and Nick Paul:

Two very smart hockey players. They both work. Pauly is a big body and a good net-front presence, and John is a playmaker and a hard worker in the corners. I can kind of find those soft spots where I can get the puck. I think the three of us can do some damage out there, and hopefully, we can carry momentum for our team and have a good night.

McKenna on his mindset when playing on the top power-play unit:

There’s a lot of skill out there. There’s a lot of talent, and everyone can play with the puck on their stick. For me, it’s just trying to make a simple play, and especially being at the net front, you want to make sure that if there’s a loose puck, you’re first there and are winning battles for your guys. If we’ve got the puck on our stick, that’s when we’re at our best, and there’s a good chance that we could do something with it. The first thing for me is to compete, and then after that, it’s making the plays.

McKenna on the team sticking together amid the adversity:

For sure, it’s been super tough for us, and I honestly think that going in each and every single game, we’ve thought we can win. I think it speaks on your leadership group with how tight of a group this is. Guys aren’t getting [after] each other. We’re not blaming it on anyone. Every single guy knows that they got to be better, and I think when you have that in the locker room, it’s going to come at some point. Each and every single guy’s gotta look themselves in the mirror, including myself, and just see what we can do (better).

McKenna on Hiller’s message to the group:

He’s been telling us just stay in the moment. Don’t worry about what happened last night or what’s going to happen tonight. We got to just focus on where our feet are and what we can do each day to hopefully improve and get that next win. There’s been times where he’s been fired up, and there’s been times where he’s been chill. We appreciate what he’s done, and we want to get that next win.

Chris Tanev on the reasons for the team’s continued struggles:

Just making too many mistakes. I was awful in the third period (in Chicago), so I own that. We need to button down on the mistakes that we make and help each other when we do make mistakes.

Tanev on Hiller’s coaching approach amid the prolonged struggles:

He’s been great. I think we’re just working on, as I said, the process and working on our game. And when you’re going through these things, there’s no perfect way to approach things. This is not something that you envision when you start the year. As I said before, I think we’ve talked a lot about X’s and O’s and this and that. I think it’s just sort of—it’s on myself. It’s on the guy beside me to play better individually, and then we will play better as a team.

2026–27 regular season Maple Leafs vs. Kings: By the Numbers Swipe the table to compare teams. Category Maple Leafs Kings Games played 23 19 Record 8–13–2 [28th] 6–11–2 [T-29th] Points percentage .391 [28th] .368 [T-29th] Goals for 72 [T-11th] 52 [T-30th] Goals against 82 [28th] 63 [T-10th] Goals for / game 3.13 [T-16th] 2.74 [26th] Goals against / game 3.57 [26th] 3.32 [T-18th] Home record 4–9–1 [30th] 2–8–0 [31st] Away record 4–4–1 [T-18th] 4–3–2 [14th] 5v5 shot attempts % 48.4% [23rd] 50.4% [13th] 5v5 goals for % 44.8% [26th] 46.8% [21st] 5v5 PDO 98.2 [25th] 99.4 [17th] Power play 25.4% [7th] 21.0% [16th] Penalty kill 83.6% [7th] 68.3% [29th] Head-to-head (2025–26) 0–0–2 2–0–0 Leading scorers · Goals–Assists–Points Scorer #1 Auston Matthews 12–18–30 Artemi Panarin 8–11–19 Scorer #2 William Nylander 11–11–22 Brandt Clarke 3–11–14 Scorer #3 Jack Roslovic 9–12–21 Adrian Kempe 6–7–13 Scorer #4 Easton Cowan 8–9–17 Alex Laferriere 3–10–13 Scorer #5 Kirill Marchenko 6–8–14 Joel Armia 4–4–8

Toronto vs. LA Kings - November 19 Maple Leafs Projected Lines Select a player name to view their card (must be on active NHL roster). Forwards Line Left Wing Centre Right Wing 1 53 Easton Cowan Cowan i 34 Auston Matthews Matthews i 96 Jack Roslovic Roslovic i 2 20 Nick Paul Paul i 91 John Tavares Tavares i 92 Gavin McKenna McKenna i 3 81 Dakota Joshua Joshua i 77 Ryan Tverberg Tverberg i 88 William Nylander Nylander i 4 24 Brandon Duhaime Duhaime i 73 Teddy Blueger Blueger i 19 Zack MacEwen MacEwen i Scratch 90 Brendan Brisson Brisson i Defense Pair Left Defense Right Defense 1 22 Jake McCabe McCabe i 43 Darren Raddysh Raddysh i 2 44 Morgan Rielly Rielly i 8 Chris Tanev Tanev i 3 95 Oliver Ekman-Larsson Ekman-Larsson i 28 Troy Stecher Stecher i Scratch 36 Dakota Mermis Mermis i Goaltenders 41 Anthony Stolarz Stolarz i Starter 72 Sergei Bobrovsky Bobrovsky i Backup Injuries Or Other Absences Player Status 15 Colton Sissons Sissons i Week-to-week injury 3 Nick Blankenburg Blankenburg i Week-to-week injury 86 Kirill Marchenko Marchenko i Week-to-week injury 83 Marshall Rifai Rifai i Week-to-week injury 18 Miles Wood Wood i IR 11 Max Domi Domi Long-term Injury

× 34 Maple Leafs player card Auston Matthews 🇺🇸 C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 3 in · 214 lb Age: 29 · Born 1997-09-17 · San Ramon, CA, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $13,250,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Easton Cowan , Jack Roslovic 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 23 GP 12 G 18 A 30 PTS 7 +/- 3.1 SOG/GP 54.5% 5v5 CF% 60.0% 5v5 GF% 1.30 PTS/GP 53.6% FO% 20:34 TOI/GP 16:58 EVTOI/GP 3:21 PPTOI/GP 0:15 PKTOI/GP

× 24 Maple Leafs player card Brandon Duhaime 🇺🇸 LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 213 lb Age: 29 · Born 1997-05-22 · Coral Springs, FL, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $2,600,000 (2029 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Teddy Blueger , Zack MacEwen 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 23 GP 1 G 3 A 4 PTS -3 +/- 0.7 SOG/GP 48.0% 5v5 CF% 40.0% 5v5 GF% 0.17 PTS/GP 37.5% FO% 11:47 TOI/GP 9:42 EVTOI/GP 0:02 PPTOI/GP 2:04 PKTOI/GP

× 90 Maple Leafs player card Brendan Brisson 🇺🇸 LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 0 in · 188 lb Age: 25 · Born 2001-10-22 · Los Angeles, CA, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $850,000 (2027 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season No NHL regular-season stats recorded for 2026–27.

× 15 Maple Leafs player card Colton Sissons ✚ 🇨🇦 C/RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 1 in · 207 lb Age: 33 · Born 1993-11-05 · North Vancouver, BC, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,250,000 (2028 - UFA) Injury Status: Week-to-week injury Current Linemates ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 19 GP 2 G 4 A 6 PTS 0 +/- 1.0 SOG/GP 47.7% 5v5 CF% 47.6% 5v5 GF% 0.32 PTS/GP 59.9% FO% 14:37 TOI/GP 11:49 EVTOI/GP 0:02 PPTOI/GP 2:46 PKTOI/GP

× 81 Maple Leafs player card Dakota Joshua 🇺🇸 LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 3 in · 218 lb Age: 30 · Born 1996-05-15 · Dearborn, MI, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,250,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Ryan Tverberg , William Nylander 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 8 GP 0 G 1 A 1 PTS -1 +/- 1.0 SOG/GP 59.0% 5v5 CF% 40.0% 5v5 GF% 0.13 PTS/GP 50.0% FO% 10:54 TOI/GP 10:26 EVTOI/GP 0:00 PPTOI/GP 0:27 PKTOI/GP

× 53 Maple Leafs player card Easton Cowan 🇨🇦 LW/RW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 0 in · 189 lb Age: 21 · Born 2005-05-20 · Mount Brydges, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $900,000 (2028 - RFA) Current Linemates ↗: Auston Matthews , Jack Roslovic 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 23 GP 8 G 9 A 17 PTS 1 +/- 2.0 SOG/GP 49.0% 5v5 CF% 52.7% 5v5 GF% 0.74 PTS/GP 40.0% FO% 16:21 TOI/GP 14:37 EVTOI/GP 0:59 PPTOI/GP 0:45 PKTOI/GP

× 92 Maple Leafs player card Gavin McKenna 🇨🇦 LW · Shoots: L · 5 ft 11 in · 164 lb Age: 18 · Born 2007-12-20 · Whitehorse, YT, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $1,075,000 (2029 - RFA) Current Linemates ↗: Nick Paul , John Tavares 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 23 GP 6 G 8 A 14 PTS -9 +/- 1.7 SOG/GP 46.7% 5v5 CF% 36.0% 5v5 GF% 0.61 PTS/GP 13:55 TOI/GP 11:38 EVTOI/GP 2:17 PPTOI/GP 0:00 PKTOI/GP

× 96 Maple Leafs player card Jack Roslovic 🇺🇸 RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 1 in · 195 lb Age: 29 · Born 1997-01-29 · Columbus, OH, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,000,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Easton Cowan , Auston Matthews 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 22 GP 9 G 12 A 21 PTS 1 +/- 2.7 SOG/GP 51.7% 5v5 CF% 57.5% 5v5 GF% 0.95 PTS/GP 39.0% FO% 17:28 TOI/GP 15:40 EVTOI/GP 1:47 PPTOI/GP 0:02 PKTOI/GP

× 91 Maple Leafs player card John Tavares 🇨🇦 C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 1 in · 211 lb Age: 36 · Born 1990-09-20 · Mississauga, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,389,280 (2029 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Nick Paul , Gavin McKenna 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 13 GP 3 G 5 A 8 PTS -13 +/- 2.5 SOG/GP 46.4% 5v5 CF% 25.0% 5v5 GF% 0.62 PTS/GP 54.8% FO% 16:53 TOI/GP 13:53 EVTOI/GP 3:00 PPTOI/GP 0:00 PKTOI/GP

× 86 Maple Leafs player card Kirill Marchenko ✚ 🇷🇺 RW/LW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 3 in · 201 lb Age: 26 · Born 2000-07-21 · Barnaul, RUS Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,850,000 (2033 - UFA) Injury Status: Week-to-week injury Current Linemates ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 14 GP 6 G 8 A 14 PTS -3 +/- 2.5 SOG/GP 48.1% 5v5 CF% 46.6% 5v5 GF% 1.00 PTS/GP 17:37 TOI/GP 14:07 EVTOI/GP 3:30 PPTOI/GP 0:00 PKTOI/GP

× 18 Maple Leafs player card Miles Wood ✚ 🇺🇸 LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 209 lb Age: 31 · Born 1995-09-13 · Buffalo, NY, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $2,500,000 (2029 - UFA) Injury Status: IR Current Linemates ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season No NHL regular-season stats recorded for 2026–27.

× 20 Maple Leafs player card Nick Paul 🇨🇦 C/LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 3 in · 225 lb Age: 31 · Born 1995-03-20 · Mississauga, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,150,000 (2029 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: John Tavares , Gavin McKenna 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 23 GP 2 G 5 A 7 PTS -6 +/- 1.1 SOG/GP 46.4% 5v5 CF% 36.0% 5v5 GF% 0.30 PTS/GP 46.0% FO% 16:07 TOI/GP 13:17 EVTOI/GP 0:45 PPTOI/GP 2:06 PKTOI/GP

× 77 Maple Leafs player card Ryan Tverberg 🇨🇦 RW · Shoots: R · 5 ft 11 in · 187 lb Age: 24 · Born 2002-01-30 · Richmond Hill, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $850,000 (2027 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Dakota Joshua , William Nylander 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 4 GP 0 G 0 A 0 PTS -2 +/- 0.8 SOG/GP 46.0% 5v5 CF% 25.0% 5v5 GF% 0.00 PTS/GP 13:06 TOI/GP 12:04 EVTOI/GP 0:35 PPTOI/GP 0:27 PKTOI/GP

× 73 Maple Leafs player card Teddy Blueger 🇱🇻 C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 0 in · 185 lb Age: 32 · Born 1994-08-15 · Riga, LVA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $2,500,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Brandon Duhaime , Zack MacEwen 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 23 GP 3 G 3 A 6 PTS -4 +/- 1.1 SOG/GP 47.7% 5v5 CF% 39.1% 5v5 GF% 0.26 PTS/GP 51.5% FO% 13:09 TOI/GP 10:26 EVTOI/GP 0:01 PPTOI/GP 2:42 PKTOI/GP

× 88 Maple Leafs player card William Nylander 🇸🇪 RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 0 in · 200 lb Age: 30 · Born 1996-05-01 · Calgary, AB, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $11,500,000 (2032 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Dakota Joshua , Ryan Tverberg 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 23 GP 11 G 11 A 22 PTS -9 +/- 2.6 SOG/GP 45.6% 5v5 CF% 37.8% 5v5 GF% 0.96 PTS/GP 34.5% FO% 19:56 TOI/GP 16:18 EVTOI/GP 3:12 PPTOI/GP 0:26 PKTOI/GP

× 19 Maple Leafs player card Zack MacEwen 🇨🇦 RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 4 in · 226 lb Age: 30 · Born 1996-07-08 · Charlottetown, PE, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $875,000 (2027 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Brandon Duhaime , Teddy Blueger 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 17 GP 3 G 3 A 6 PTS 0 +/- 1.1 SOG/GP 54.5% 5v5 CF% 53.3% 5v5 GF% 0.35 PTS/GP 55.6% FO% 8:38 TOI/GP 8:37 EVTOI/GP 0:01 PPTOI/GP 0:00 PKTOI/GP

× 8 Maple Leafs player card Chris Tanev 🇨🇦 D · Shoots: R · 6 ft 3 in · 199 lb Age: 36 · Born 1989-12-20 · Toronto, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,500,000 (2031 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Morgan Rielly 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 12 GP 0 G 1 A 1 PTS -2 +/- 0.3 SOG/GP 44.0% 5v5 CF% 36.3% 5v5 GF% 0.08 PTS/GP 18:06 TOI/GP 15:00 EVTOI/GP 0:02 PPTOI/GP 3:04 PKTOI/GP

× 36 Maple Leafs player card Dakota Mermis 🇺🇸 D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 0 in · 197 lb Age: 32 · Born 1994-01-05 · Alton, IL, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $812,500 (2027 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 7 GP 0 G 0 A 0 PTS 1 +/- 0.9 SOG/GP 51.8% 5v5 CF% 55.5% 5v5 GF% 0.00 PTS/GP 13:20 TOI/GP 12:36 EVTOI/GP 0:01 PPTOI/GP 0:44 PKTOI/GP

× 43 Maple Leafs player card Darren Raddysh 🇨🇦 D · Shoots: R · 6 ft 1 in · 204 lb Age: 30 · Born 1996-02-28 · Toronto, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $8,500,000 (2034 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Jake McCabe 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 23 GP 1 G 13 A 14 PTS -11 +/- 2.3 SOG/GP 48.0% 5v5 CF% 41.8% 5v5 GF% 0.61 PTS/GP 23:49 TOI/GP 19:50 EVTOI/GP 3:18 PPTOI/GP 0:41 PKTOI/GP

× 22 Maple Leafs player card Jake McCabe 🇺🇸 D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 1 in · 205 lb Age: 33 · Born 1993-10-12 · Eau Claire, WI, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,513,102 (2030 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Darren Raddysh 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 23 GP 0 G 3 A 3 PTS -5 +/- 1.1 SOG/GP 44.5% 5v5 CF% 37.1% 5v5 GF% 0.13 PTS/GP 20:05 TOI/GP 16:38 EVTOI/GP 0:04 PPTOI/GP 3:23 PKTOI/GP

× 83 Maple Leafs player card Marshall Rifai ✚ 🇨🇦 D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 211 lb Age: 28 · Born 1998-03-16 · Beaconsfield, QC, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $850,000 (2027 - UFA) Injury Status: Week-to-week injury Current Partner ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 2 GP 1 G 0 A 1 PTS 0 +/- 1.0 SOG/GP 27.9% 5v5 CF% 50.0% 5v5 GF% 0.50 PTS/GP 14:09 TOI/GP 13:38 EVTOI/GP 0:05 PPTOI/GP 0:27 PKTOI/GP

× 44 Maple Leafs player card Morgan Rielly 🇨🇦 D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 1 in · 224 lb Age: 32 · Born 1994-03-09 · Vancouver, BC, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $7,500,000 (2030 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Chris Tanev 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 19 GP 0 G 12 A 12 PTS -1 +/- 1.1 SOG/GP 49.8% 5v5 CF% 51.3% 5v5 GF% 0.63 PTS/GP 18:54 TOI/GP 17:04 EVTOI/GP 1:02 PPTOI/GP 0:49 PKTOI/GP

× 3 Maple Leafs player card Nick Blankenburg ✚ 🇺🇸 D · Shoots: R · 5 ft 9 in · 179 lb Age: 28 · Born 1998-05-12 · Washington, MI, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $1,400,000 (2027 - RFA) Injury Status: Week-to-week injury Current Partner ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 6 GP 1 G 0 A 1 PTS -3 +/- 1.0 SOG/GP 51.2% 5v5 CF% 37.5% 5v5 GF% 0.17 PTS/GP 13:05 TOI/GP 12:32 EVTOI/GP 0:30 PPTOI/GP 0:03 PKTOI/GP

× 95 Maple Leafs player card Oliver Ekman-Larsson 🇸🇪 D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 191 lb Age: 35 · Born 1991-07-17 · Karlskrona, SWE Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,500,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Troy Stecher 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 23 GP 0 G 1 A 1 PTS -7 +/- 1.0 SOG/GP 51.5% 5v5 CF% 38.7% 5v5 GF% 0.04 PTS/GP 18:29 TOI/GP 16:20 EVTOI/GP 0:30 PPTOI/GP 1:39 PKTOI/GP

× 28 Maple Leafs player card Troy Stecher 🇨🇦 D · Shoots: R · 5 ft 11 in · 184 lb Age: 32 · Born 1994-04-07 · Richmond, BC, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $1,350,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Oliver Ekman-Larsson 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 23 GP 2 G 4 A 6 PTS 5 +/- 1.2 SOG/GP 51.3% 5v5 CF% 51.4% 5v5 GF% 0.26 PTS/GP 19:04 TOI/GP 16:13 EVTOI/GP 0:04 PPTOI/GP 2:47 PKTOI/GP

× 41 Maple Leafs player card Anthony Stolarz 🇺🇸 G · Catches: L · 6 ft 6 in · 248 lb Age: 32 · Born 1994-01-20 · Edison, NJ, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,750,000 (2030 - UFA) 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 9 GP 5 W 4 L 0 OTL 2.69 GAA .906 SV%

× 72 Maple Leafs player card Sergei Bobrovsky 🇷🇺 G · Catches: L · 6 ft 2 in · 187 lb Age: 38 · Born 1988-09-20 · Novokuznetsk, RUS Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $7,000,000 (2029 - UFA) 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 14 GP 3 W 9 L 2 OTL 3.65 GAA .874 SV%