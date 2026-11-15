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After a 1-0 loss to Edmonton, head coach Jim Hiller discussed falling short yet again in another competitive game, John Tavares’ disallowed goal, the quiet power play, Anthony Stolarz’s performance, and the impact of the fourth line.

Hiller on the team’s performance in yet another loss:

It’s difficult, right? Because I can’t just go and tell you, “Hey, all these good things,” and then we get on the wrong side of it again. That’s the hard part. The guys played their tail off. They did. I don’t think anybody’s going to question that. I’d like to see them get rewarded for that. I really would. It is what it is. You write your stories, but I’m here to tell you we deserved better than that over that six-game homestand, and we didn’t [get it]. We’ll move on to the next one.

Hiller on why it was difficult to generate offense against Edmonton:

They played well. Every once in a while, in a long 84-game season, you get a game that kind of looks and feels like a playoff game, and I thought that was that tonight.

Hiller on John Tavares’ tying goal getting overturned on review early in the third period:

That hurt, right? That one hurt. I saw a goal called on the ice. I stared at my monitor for a minute. I couldn’t see anything that said it wasn’t. They stared at the monitor for four and a half or five minutes, and obviously, they found something that I didn’t see looking down there.

Hiller on whether the reviewers might have seen a different angle:

I’m sure that they might have. I’m not questioning it. I’m just telling you what I saw. I saw a goal on the ice. I didn’t see anything, and they certainly took their time, and they saw something that I didn’t. That’s all.

Hiller on how the group can prevent frustration from taking over:

It’s hard. Listen, it’s hard. That’s the bottom line. We’re all professionals. They’re the athletes. We’re coaches and management. We’re all professionals. This is a hard thing to go through. But what are your options? To me, your option is come out and play your ass off, and hopefully things turn better than they did for us tonight. You’ve got to go do it again the next game. That’s just it.

Hiller on the power play’s role in the recent dip in offense (nine goals in the six losses):

I think that’s a big part of it. I don’t know how many opportunities we’ve had over the last four or five games on the power play. Not that many. That was a big part of our offense to start the season. Sometimes even if you don’t score, you feel good. The crowd gets into the game. The guys feel the puck, and I think it just helps your overall offensive game some nights. When you’re not getting any, and you’re not generating a lot in your minimal opportunities, it just feels like it gets to be a slog. Again, I want to give Edmonton credit. I thought both teams didn’t give a whole bunch, and they did a nice job in the third period.

Hiller on Anthony Stolarz’s performance on shorter rest and if it will factor into the decision-making in goal going forward:

He was really good. Yeah, exactly. That just enters the conversation, and we continue to talk about it. But he was really good. For sure, we’re happy.

Hiller on the team’s defense against Connor McDavid’s line:

I thought [the McDavid line] was good tonight. They’re always good. But the guys did a really good job, and not just Auston’s line. You saw Blueger’s line, and to me, that’s really a bright spark with our team. A fourth line, an identity line in the league — everybody’s trying to find that. That’s really difficult to find. It really seems like with those three, we’ve found something there that’s really starting to take on a bit of an identity for themselves and stand out in the league as one of the top fourth lines.

Hiller on how Chris Tanev has handled moving in and out of the lineup:

He’s been frustrated at times. He’s told you guys that. And I’m not sure if you saw them all, but I know there were four that I saw — and probably more — where we made a mistake and he was there to clean it up. That’s been part of our problem over the stretch: We’ve made a mistake, we’ve made another mistake, maybe even sometimes another one, and it ends up in the back of your net. The value of that sometimes is as important as scoring a goal, but it doesn’t get counted like that with the way we think about the game or the way we collect statistics on the game.

Hiller on whether the team is close to coming out of the slump:

I’ve felt the whole time that we are. I really do. I really have. And with a different bounce one way or the other, we could have. Again, we have to own where we’re at. But it didn’t feel like those guys were feeling like they couldn’t win. That’s for sure.

Game Highlights: Oilers 1 vs. Maple Leafs 0